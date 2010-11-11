Delmonico Potatoes
This is a cheesy-sour cream sauce and grated potato casserole.
This is a cheesy-sour cream sauce and grated potato casserole.
Loved these!! I made half the recipe but cheated & used frozen shredded hashbrowns. I used 5 cups(frozen, NOT thawed) for 1/2 the recipe. I also halved the salt & pepper on top of halving the recipe(so actually quartered the salt & pepper, I suppose:), just for personal taste. I didn't layer-just mixed everything up together. They were sooooo good!! Using the frozen hashbrowns, it looked very dry going into the oven but it baked up creamy & delicious!Read More
I was disapointed with the outcome of thiis recipe. It is a good tasting potato side dish but I will stick to my favourite scalloped potato recipe to which I could add sour cream to get the same flavour as this time-consuming recipe (boiling potatoes the day before, not to mention the extra dishes this recipe creates does not make it working-mom friendly).Read More
Loved these!! I made half the recipe but cheated & used frozen shredded hashbrowns. I used 5 cups(frozen, NOT thawed) for 1/2 the recipe. I also halved the salt & pepper on top of halving the recipe(so actually quartered the salt & pepper, I suppose:), just for personal taste. I didn't layer-just mixed everything up together. They were sooooo good!! Using the frozen hashbrowns, it looked very dry going into the oven but it baked up creamy & delicious!
Wonderful, I love it. One of my fave restaurants serves this as one of their potato choices. It works fine with frozen shredded hashbrowns or the ones from the refrigerator section. Less work and time. No need for layering this, I mix everything together, pour it in a baking dish, and stick it in the oven.
Oh, where do I begin with this recipe?! They are absolutely delicious, but I can't give it a full 5 stars because some of the ingredients in the ingredients list do not match up with the ingredients in the directions which made the recipe very unclear to me. First, it says butter...well, is it melted butter or softened or what? I used melted. Then it said to mix the butter with the spices, but then it says to sprinkle the 'dry' spices over the potatoes, so that's confusing. Then it says to grate the processed cheese, so I assumed Velveets(R), but in the directions it says to pour on the processed cheese sauce...huh???? What I ended up doing was taking all the ingredients and doing what I thought was right which was mixing the melted butter (I used light) with the spices (only using 1/2 of the salt) and onions. I also 1/2'd the sour cream/milk mixture (I used light sour cream and fat free milk) and was glad I did, as it would've been too much, IMO, and I used light Velveeta(R) that I shredded. The result was a fantastic potato dish that I will definately make again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Very good recipe, we prepared it just like it said and after tasting it we will be making these changes. Boil potatoes a bit longer, 12 - 15 minutes. Use half the sour cream (unless you really LIKE sour cream, because as the recipe is written that is the strongest flavor). If you cut the sour cream add a half cup milk more. I would also add a teaspoon of dill (preferably fresh, but dried will do). And I would up the temperature to 400. Sounds like a lot of changes but it really isn't - it really was pretty easy to fix.
We served this with a smoked spiral ham and it was fantastic! We added chopped cooked bacon and green onions to each layer and topped it off with the same. Added extra cheese and it was a major hit. Will definitley do this one again!
I used more onion than the recipe called for, reduced the amount of milk, and used cheddar cheese instead of velveeta - it was very yummy! It was just as good the next day for leftovers.
This was pretty good - a 4.5 for flavor. But I have to agree with Christine about the confusing directions. I too melted the butter and it was much easier to dribble that on as a layer rather than trying to spread just softened butter. And I used velveeta. In addition to what she said, we're instructed for the spice/butter layer to only mix half of it and then to put all of it (implied but huh?) on as a layer, but instructed to just use all of the other ingredients and layer half of them (as it should be). And then it never instructs to actually mix the other half of the spice/butter ingredients. This is one of those cases where you better read through the entire directions first, otherwise you'll find yourself wasting time mixing the other half of the spice/butter stuff. That's just silly, and even an experienced cook might need to do a double-take of that. But in the end, it was tasty. Next time I think I'd try the frozen hash browns. Grating potatoes wasn't my favorite activity, and I might try a different cheese as well. I also might mix it all together as some have. (Another note, some people might not get what 3/8 cup is. Call it 6 tbsp or 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp.)
This recipe was a hit at out house. It is similar but a little different from the hashbrown recipe I have been using for years. Next time I make though I will have to change a few things. First, when I mixed the seasoning with the butter it made it difficult to spread evenly. I would suggest sprinkling the seasoning on the potato layers and then spreading the butter. I had sections that were really salty and some that needed a lot of salt. I used gold potatoes, I don't know if this is why, but it got watery. I don't know how to fix that though. The taste was creamy and very rich.
I first tried this recipe last Christmas. Everyone loved it and the recipe has since been shared with other members of my family. I cut some of the calories and fat by using fat free sour cream and 'light' cheese. Although it takes more time than I like to prepare, it's very well worth it. Huge hit with all.
We boiled our potatoes too long and ended up modifying the recipe to make mashed instead. They were, by far, the best mashed potatoes we've ever had!!!
Thanks to Christina, I re-read the instructions before printing the recipe. The recipe sounds delicious. However, as Christina said, the directions are confusing at best. The recipe calls for 2 tablespoons of minced onion. Unless I am as blind as a bat, I never could find what to do with the second tablespoon on onions and the rest of the butter. As for the butter, I will either dot the potatoes with it or mix in melted butter with the potatoes and sprinkle the dried spices over the potatoes. Since I am not a fan of processed cheese, I will substitute a good sharp cheddar over a processed cheese. And like Christina, I too will substitute low-fat milk and sour cream and lessen the amount of sour cream. I have no doubt that it will taste great.
This recipe is delicious and was a nice change to your standard potatoes dish. This recipe did not state what size baking dish was needed and found that the one I used was to deep. I would suggest using more of a rectangle pan over a casserole dish.
I was disapointed with the outcome of thiis recipe. It is a good tasting potato side dish but I will stick to my favourite scalloped potato recipe to which I could add sour cream to get the same flavour as this time-consuming recipe (boiling potatoes the day before, not to mention the extra dishes this recipe creates does not make it working-mom friendly).
This is very very tasty. I made it with plain yogurt and part half and half because that's what I had. The yogurt wasn't drained, so the dish became watery and curdled looking. In spite of that, it still tasted fantastic. I love the seasoning mix for other uses as well. I want to try this with seared chicken breast on top and broccoli as an all-in-one dish. This would probably work well in a slow cooker as well. Will make again, for certain.
my potatoes were a little underdone even after baking. i also added crumbled gorgonzola to boost the flavor. flavor was great, potatoes were underdone, otherwise i would have given 5 stars.
I thought that this recipe was awesome, I did add some crushed garlic and fresh parsley to the spice mixture. It was very tasty and a nice change from the normal potatoe recipes. My kids ate it so I would definitly make it again.
OK, but not wonderful.
Made this for Easter dinner yesterday. The family really liked it. I used thawed frozen hash browns instead of grating potatoes and I also used shredded Colby jack and cheddar cheese. I just mixed everything together instead of doing the layers. Otherwise followed the rest of the recipe. I think next time I will reduce the sour cream. I found the flavor too strong. Will also add garlic.
We liked these potatoes. I only had 8oz sour cream and quite a bit less cheese than the recipe called for. I'm glad that I left that extra cheese out. I don't think these potatoes need it. Next time I will add more onion too. Great starter recipe!
I used low fat sour cream and low fat cheese. Very tasty dish.
I added kale and garlic, chopped the potatoes instead of shredding but it was good!
Ok, but bland.
My whole family loves this recipe
While a delicious recipe, the directions as written are terrible. What size pan? And I'm not told to make the spice mixture twice...melt butter, chop butter? The spice mixture doesn't spread well. As written I would give it one-star for poor directions and assembly. But taste and flavor...10 stars! I need to make some personal revisions to the recipe so I can understand it better, but my family raved about the taste and even my picky 8-yr old loved it.
My potatoes turned out amazing and here is what I did: Frozen hash browns, shredded Colby and Monterey, powdered onion instead of fresh, prepared in two layers as directions say but for the butter I used 3Tbsp per layer and I kept it cold and layered with small pieces every couple inches. Turned out amazing and next time I plan to reduce the milk by a 1/4 cup for a total of 1 1/4c.
These were delicious, but lacking in original flavor, but I would definitely make them again, just adding some fresh herbs the next time.
This was absolutely incredible! At first I thought the bleu cheese might be too overpowering, but it wasn't. I did change the recipe up a bit based on other reviews. I changed the amount of flour to 4 tablespoons. I also added quite a bit of seasoning to it. Being that I'm from New Orleans, I like to kick it up a notch..."BAM!" I sauteed garlic in the butter and I added about 2 tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning to the cheese/cream mixture. Everyone that ate it can't stop talking about it!
made just like shown
Cardiac potatoes I’d call them, creamy and excellent
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections