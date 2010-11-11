Delmonico Potatoes

This is a cheesy-sour cream sauce and grated potato casserole.

By MARBALET

prep:

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
13 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boil, place potatoes in the boiling water. Let potatoes cook until they are just becoming tender, approximately 8 to 10 minutes. Refrigerate the potatoes overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Grate the potatoes. In a small bowl, combine 1 teaspoon parsley, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1 tablespoon minced onion, and 1/2 of the butter or margarine. In a separate small bowl, combine sour cream and milk.

  • Layer 1/2 of the grated potatoes into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the dried spice mixture over the layer of potatoes. Pour 1/2 of the sour cream and milk mixture over the potatoes and butter layers. Top this layer with 1/2 cup of processed cheese spread. Repeat the layering process one more time.

  • Bake the casserole for one hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 53.4g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 1092.6mg. Full Nutrition
