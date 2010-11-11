Delmonico Potatoes

This was pretty good - a 4.5 for flavor. But I have to agree with Christine about the confusing directions. I too melted the butter and it was much easier to dribble that on as a layer rather than trying to spread just softened butter. And I used velveeta. In addition to what she said, we're instructed for the spice/butter layer to only mix half of it and then to put all of it (implied but huh?) on as a layer, but instructed to just use all of the other ingredients and layer half of them (as it should be). And then it never instructs to actually mix the other half of the spice/butter ingredients. This is one of those cases where you better read through the entire directions first, otherwise you'll find yourself wasting time mixing the other half of the spice/butter stuff. That's just silly, and even an experienced cook might need to do a double-take of that. But in the end, it was tasty. Next time I think I'd try the frozen hash browns. Grating potatoes wasn't my favorite activity, and I might try a different cheese as well. I also might mix it all together as some have. (Another note, some people might not get what 3/8 cup is. Call it 6 tbsp or 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp.)