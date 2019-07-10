Cuban-Style Yuca

My lovily cuban neighbor shared many recipes with me when he saw my love for cooking, as with many reviews given, the cook time is a bit off, as the yucca in the markets is not as good as the fresh that AL would bring over from his garden, if fresh, than about 20 mins if not fresh than 25-30, some things he recommended: Lime juice instead of lemon, it gives a different dimention, I also was told to heat the oil than pour over the lemon or lime, garlic, and zest, if you like, along with a couple pats of butter, it gives a lovily addition to this dish. I than garnish with citantro, and finely chopped green onion... but will be trying the chives...it looks really yummy on the picture.