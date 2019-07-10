Cuban-Style Yuca
Yuca, or cassava, is a Latin American root vegetable. This simple dish is the way my granny used to make it.
I followed the recipe as indicated but I would say you have to cook the yucca for more than 15 mins because mine was still hard.
Its o.k. In Puerto Rico we would add to that sauces sugar, fresh orange juice, cilantro, black pepper, fresh lime juice, butter and vinegar.
I followed the recipe as indicated but I would say you have to cook the yucca for more than 15 mins because mine was still hard.
You must always boil yucca for at least 25 minutes! 15 minutes just doesn't cut it unless you slice it so thin it falls apart. This is a wonderful recipe other than the mis-calculated cooking time, however.
My lovily cuban neighbor shared many recipes with me when he saw my love for cooking, as with many reviews given, the cook time is a bit off, as the yucca in the markets is not as good as the fresh that AL would bring over from his garden, if fresh, than about 20 mins if not fresh than 25-30, some things he recommended: Lime juice instead of lemon, it gives a different dimention, I also was told to heat the oil than pour over the lemon or lime, garlic, and zest, if you like, along with a couple pats of butter, it gives a lovily addition to this dish. I than garnish with citantro, and finely chopped green onion... but will be trying the chives...it looks really yummy on the picture.
great recipe, served this with yellow rice and a mojo pork roast..
This came out really well, though I doubled the amount of lemon juice and added the same amount of lime juice for added acidity, as I tend to like my food more sour.
This superior to any yucca I have had in any Latin restaurants. It’s so simply and authentic. I just added a little salt to taste. A perfect 5 star
The Upperwest side girls got together to do some new side for Thanksgiving. This one was the best for all the cassava/yucca recipe. The yucca need to cook a little longer than 15 minutes. It was very good and it made the list for The upperwest side girls thanksgiving feast of 45 people. It easy and very good. It a keeper. Thanks Cocina jnots
My husband is from Brazil and just boils the yucca which I find boring. This recipe is perfect... we both enjoyed it.
This was great. The perfect side for a latin meal. The taste is perfect.
I just finished making this... I boiled the yucca for roughly 25 minutes, maybe a tad bit longer. I heated the oil, garlic and onion (I used two small onions), lemon and lime juice, (at the suggestion of one of the other reviewers) threw in a pinch more salt and pepper to the pan, then stirred everything together. It is delicious, delicious, DELICIOUS!!!! I will happily make this again
Great! I do not like to add lemon juice or any citric to my yucca so I left that out.
Good. Not wow.
This is a great way to cook yucca but the time should be 25/30 min. You need very soft yucca. I have been cooking it for years but instead of using oil I cook bacon and use that fat to cook the garlic and add sour orange instead of lime/lemon. Make sure not to burn the garlic or bacon and add all of it on top of the yucca. Hit every time.
Used this as my base and replaced the lemon with lime! Love it, has a wonderful tangy taste and wanted to follow the suggestion from a Cuban point of view. Plus, I love my dishes with lime or lemon for that matter, you just have to know which flavor satisfies your taste buds! Thanks 0;-)
I expected more garlic flavor, thought it was very mild tasting. Small thing, but I've never had it served in strips like this recipe calls for, and if I make again, I'll simply cut it into chunks. You definitely will need to cook this longer than 15 minutes for it to become tender, so plan accordingly. Enjoyed it, but I must say it's not my favorite recipe for Cuban yucca.
The highlight of my week in the kitchen! Best thing I've tasted in a long time and a delightful surprise!! Bought yucca on a whim to try it, found this recipe and SCORED! Thank you!!!
A delicious way to eat yuca.
Beautiful, simple flavor. My husband and I loved this recipe. I added lemon zest as well, because we like a stronger lemon flavor. This is the first time I have tried yucca and definitely not the last. Thank you!
Went to the outdoor market and saw a yucca. I had never tried it so I bought it. Found this recipe, it sounded like it would go with our stuffed Poblano pepers. I gave it 4 stars because not everyone liked it. Personally I did. It does need to cook for 25 min( as other reviewers said) The texture of yucca is like turnips (not the taste). I will try yucca again maybe with a sweet sauce and see if it goes over better. Thanks for posting the recipe.
It was ok. The flavours would have been good, but the yucca got gluey, really sticky when I cooked it. I know I didn't overcook it, so not sure what went wrong!
I have always ate it boiled with a cilantro,green onion,salt,olive oil and lime mixture poured over the top.My boyfriend is from Venezuela and that's how they make it.
+extra lemon juice
Simple and delicious!
Lovely. I probably had the sauce a bit too long on the fire (my mistake)
This was ok, it is missing something, just don't know what. Make sure you remove the stringy cord when you slice it.
I have never made yucca before, and i followed the recipe and it turned out amazing
I really had to doctor this up til it tasted good. I used butter instead of oil. I also fried some onions with the garlic in the butter. I did also put about 1 T olive oil and some drops of sesame oil. I used a masher and smashed the cooked yucca as well. Had to cook the yucca for about 35 minutes. It did have some stringy fibers in the yucca which was not nice to feel as you ate the dish. Very stick to your ribs... A bit to a fault.
I took others advice to add orange jucie, lime juice and cilantro to this recipe. I put the above items in blender and than added it the the recipe. Delicious!!
Super easy and delicious. Both of my smaller kids don't like potatoes, or sweet potatoes, so I wasn't sure how they would like this. They did! Thank you & God bless your grandma! :)
Pretty simple recipe to make using Yucca. Some important changes from the recipe were made though. The original cooking time posted in the recipe is rather short. To ensure doneness, I boiled it for 45 minutes (or until tender.) I doubled the amount of lemon juice and added lime juice as well. Some butter was thrown in there as well. At the end, I added salt and pepper to taste. Pretty nice side item to any meal.
I really liked this; I decided to cut it up into 5-6cm chunks and then toss it in a bowl with the onion mixture to get it more evenly distributed. Needs a little bit of sea salt sprinkled on it when served.
I didn't realize this was so easy to make! I always get yucca at my local Cuban restaurant and this tasted better than theirs. My wife doesn't really eat yucca but she loved this. Definitely making this again!
This was very good. I grew up eating yuca but my husband had never eaten it. He loved it. Made it exactly as written.
This was good, but needed a lot more onions. It comes out a bit dry and taste lacking - like it takes on the taste of what you cook it in.
Great easy to cook
Very Yummy, perfect with my spicy tuna steaks.
It was a great start. I added lots of cumin and cayenne, then sauteed the yucca with onion garlic mix for a bit (also removed the vein in middle). Cayenne makes it for me for this recipe. Topped it with cilantro.
It tasted a bit bland as written, so I added lime juice, orange juice and butter instead of oil. I used green onions on top, but chives would have been even better. Also, it took longer than 15 mins to boil.
This was so over powering. The Taste is nothing more than brute force by onion and garlic.
Very simple and delicious. I added a bit of soy sauce to taste and used coconut oil instead of olive. It came out great! The Yucca took about 25 min to fully cook.
It was awesome!!! Better than restaurants. I did cook the yucca about 35 minutes though
You definitely have to cook the yucca longer. I cooked mine for 45 minutes. but I guess it depends on how thick the pieces are.
Had yucca before but never made it before - could have sworn I would screw it up... I didn't - good easy recipe
15 minutes was absolutely not enough time to cook this. I cooked for 30 minutes and the yuca was still way too hard for my tastes.
I love Cuban style yuca. I miss this dish prepared by Cuban friends and restaurants when I lived 30 years in the Keys. Delisioso!
I use AllRecipes All the time. When looking up recipes they consistantly have the overall best recipes. The yuca turned out great as well !!!
Too much onion and garlic. This recipe would have been much better if just used olive oil butter and lemon juice with salt
Based on the comments of others, I added an extra 10-15 min for boiling the yuca. And, as another poster suggested, I tried the "Puerto Rican" addition of sweet (in my case, I used honey), butter, cilantro, lime juice & vinegar. It worked out really well. I served it with green beans and pork spiced with Sazon (a Latin American spice mixture sold in most large grocery stores).
So easy to make and excellent taste. Will be using it repeatedly!!!!
Never had yucca and wanted to try it. I believe I made it according to the directions. I felt it needed more flavor but overall it wasn't bad.
Made this wonderful side dish last night. Very simple and extremely well accepted by my guests. Thank you.
Easy, quick and delicious!
Very easy, although I found it took almost double the time boiling the Yucca to get it to the consistency that I like. I also added a little more lemon juice than called for because I like that extra kick to the taste.
I added much more garlic and lime juice, other than that, I stuck to the recipe and it turned out great
