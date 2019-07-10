Cuban-Style Yuca

Yuca, or cassava, is a Latin American root vegetable. This simple dish is the way my granny used to make it.

Recipe by Cocina JNOTS

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place yuca into a pan and fill with enough water to cover. Stir in salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, cover, and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain; place yucca on a serving plate.

  • Meanwhile, place olive oil, onion, garlic, and lemon juice into a pan. Cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Pour the hot olive oil mixture over the yuca; serve immediately.

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 9g; sodium 204mg. Full Nutrition
