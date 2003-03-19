Blue Cheese Bites

Canned biscuits, butter and blue cheese. Voila, a nice appetizer. Rich and so good and easy!

By Ingrid

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9-inch pie plate with non-stick cooking spray.

  • Slice each biscuit into quarters, arrange then in the prepared pie plate. Pour melted butter over the biscuits, then sprinkle the biscuits with blue cheese.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 35.3mg; sodium 542.8mg. Full Nutrition
