Blue Cheese Bites
Canned biscuits, butter and blue cheese. Voila, a nice appetizer. Rich and so good and easy!
I have made a similar recipe for years - everyone loves them! Two things different... 1) Use the Pillsbury "Grand" biscuits and cut each one into 6 pie shaped pieces. 2) Melt the butter in a small bowl, then stir in the blue cheese, then roll each biscuit bite in the mixture to coat.
These were ok. I made for a party and there were a lot left over. I love blue cheese but these just didn't hit the spot!
I did this differently a bit. I sprayed a 9 inch pie plate pan with no-stick. Then I spread the crumbled bleu cheese over the bottom of the pan, and drizzled the melted butter over the cheese. I took 6 biscuits (flaky "grand" brand) and flattened them a bit with my fingers. I then pressed them into the cheese and butter, making a layer of biscuits over the topping. I baked according to directions. When I served them, I flipped them over, bleu cheese and butter on top! Very tasty and rich, thanks for sharing! My cholesterol appreciates it! ;)
Tried this and it was great! 2 things I tried: (1) to make the blue cheese stay on the biscuits press the cheese down on to top of biscuit or else it will fall off in the oven, and (2) don't use too much cheese on each biscuit because it's a salty type of cheese (I didn't know so I used a little more than I should have.) Got lots of great compliments on it though!
This recipe was a hit at my most recent dinner party. Next time, I will reduce the butter by about half. According to my date, "this one is a keeper."
I made this for a friend's birthday, and it was the hit of the party. They were gobbled up. I tried it also with cheddar, and it did not work as well. I used the butterflake biscuits, and they were great.
These were so easy and so good. I had these at my brother's house. The way we made them is you pour in melted butter in the bottom of a dish sprinkle in crumbled blue cheese then place cut up biscuits on top. We used Grands. Bake and they are awesome! You can't get any easier.
I love Blue Cheese and this is a good recipe. It is an excellent idea to cut the melted butter to half of the amount called for. Otherwise, your Blue Cheese Bites will be swimming in a sea of butter.
This has become an all-time favorite and a staple in our entertaining menu! I've made it several times for my Bunco group and even women who aren't crazy about blue cheese enjoyed it. I've also made it "monkey bread-style" in a bundt pan and it turned out great - I had to add about 20 minutes more to the cooking time. Delicous! Thank you for sharing!
Always a hit. For the person who thought slicing the biscuits was time consuming, a pair of kitchen shears makes it a snap!
These are devine (if you like Blue cheese). I don't care much for biscuits so I use Pillsbury's reduced fat crescents/croissants instead and cook according to package directions. I also use garlic butter....YUM!
A little time consuming if you are cutting up more then one can of biscuts, but older kids can help if your ok with them using a knife. We made garlic bread bites with the same idea but subsituted a garlic spead for the blue cheese. Great for toddlers who can't handle the big garlic bread peices!!
Salty and slimy, these appetizers were not attractive, and were barely touched by my guests. I halved the butter when I realized I was drowning the biscuits. I imagine they would have been even slimier had I used the entire amount. I would not make these again.
These came out fine. Use Pillsbury Grand Biscuits and cut each into six pie shaped pieces. Works best if you melt the butter and blue cheese together then dip each pie piece into the mixture before placing on baking sheet. You can brush the extra cheese butter mixture on top of bites as they are cooking also. Pie shaped pieces make a more attractive presentation. Watch cooking time so they don't over brown on the bottom.
I think filling the biscuits with quality honey and Crater Lake Blue cheese(Robust and sweet with a rich buttery finish. then applying a butter glaze over the biscuits would bring these puppies to life!
I made these for my sister's baby shower and all the guests loved it! All positive comments. I used Grands buttermilk biscuits and recommend cutting back on the butter. These are best straight from the oven!
Church loved it and easy to make.
I make this recipe all the time as an appetizer for parties, but here's what I do: I use one can of Hungry Jack biscuits (NOT the butter flavor), a 4-oz. container of blue cheese crumbles and a stick of butter. I quarter the biscuits and put them in either a pie plate or small Pyrex dish. In a small saucepan on med-high, I melt the butter and the blue cheese together. When it's combined, I pour the mixture over the biscuits and bake at 350F for 30-40 minutes. I serve them in their dish with a small spreader and people RAVE over them. Sometimes it's a good idea to cover them with foil in the last few minutes so that the middle ones get done enough but don't get too brown.
I'd suggest flipping it over... put the butter and blue cheese on the bottom of the pan, and the biscuits on top and bake it- I did in a 9 inch round pan. Delicious!
These are really good! Be warned, they are SUPER RICH, but extremely tasty and super simple to put together. I like to make these when we're having steaks or lasagna-YUM! :)
I cut the dough into quarters and doubled the dough and butter. It reminded me somewhat of monkey bread only with butter and blue cheese instead! These were good!
These were okay. Very rich! Did not need as much butter as the recipe listed--I used about 1/4 cup. May make again with some modifications.
I made this for a group of women in my bible study class and it was a BIG hit!!! Everyone loved it and wanted to know how to make it. I found the recipe so simple, but the problem I had was the baking time. I had to cook mine an additional 15 minutes and they came out perfect. Even that doesn't make me give this recipe less than 5 stars. Also, you can change the kind of cheese if you want to...another perk to this recipe.
Easy, different, and sooo good. Glad I tried it.
I made these for the family yesterday with one change. After seeing recipes like it in other blogs and sites I only used 1/4 cup of butter. That was just right. They went like hotcakes.
Considering the short time it took to prepare and cook, they were pretty good. I used a very small amount of butter. Eat while hot though, they weren't nearly as good once they started cooling.
Delicious and easy to make too!!!!
I actually cut into the bisquit quarters and put the blue cheese inside the bites, which worked well. Overall tasty, easy to make for some variety for a family dinner with the single portion bisuits that are now available.
absolutely delish!!
These went over well! My biscuits were 7.5 oz, otherwise I followed the recipe. Seemed like a LOT of butter, the pieces were floating in it, so I may try to cut back there and see if anyone notices! Update: Made these again, and can confidently say that this is a VERY forgiving recipe. I used half the butter, a bigger can of biscuits (Grands, if it matters), and feta cheese :) I didn't spray the pie plate, just spread some of my melted butter over the bottom, then brushed the remaining butter over the biscuits (which had been less 'arranged' and more 'thrown' in the pan). Then I crumbled about 3 oz plain feta over top (which in my opinion was a bit too much) and sprinkled liberally with dried rosemary. So so yummy, but took a bit longer to cook, in hindsight should have cut those biscuits into smaller pieces. Great way to make an ole can of biscuits a delicious treat!
We didn't care for these much. I love blue cheese, and don't mind buying the more expensive stuff, but the biscuit dough tasted too sweet and kind of cheap with it. I would prefer to top rounds of toasted French bread with the cheese, and broil them a little. 'Blue Cheese Walnut Toasts' would be even better.
I want to try it
I only had a cheap 7.5 oz can of biscuits, so I used a little bit less butter, but these were simple and pretty tasty. It is a great football snack but a nice change from cheddar cheese everything!
I used this recipe a little differently as well. I melted the butter and blue cheese in an 8 x 8 with 2 tablespoons of sesame seeds and then cut up 2 cans of biscuits, rolled the pieces into balls and put them over the top. They cooked up delicious!
I have made this for years - one difference though I melt the butter in the oven right in the baking pan, then add the bleu cheese and toss the biscuit, spread them out and bake. Every time I make it not only are they gone, but I get asked for the recipe. My kids ask for this at holiday meals.
I made homemade buttermilk biscuits & didn't top with butter; just pressed the crumbles in a bit. 'Kinda tasted like buttermilk biscuits with melted blue cheese. Hmmm ... :) Nice idea, but didn't wow me. I am tough to wow, though. (Ha)
I made this and I feel like there was too much butter. I would use half as much butter next time.
