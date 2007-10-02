Sour Cream Chicken and Stuffing

4
70 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 25
  • 3 3
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

Skinless boneless chicken baked with a prepared stuffing mix and topped with a creamy sauce.

Recipe by Lorna Ewing

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Line bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish with chicken breasts. Spoon prepared stuffing mix over chicken. Mix the cream of chicken soup, cream of celery soup, sour cream, curry powder, and lemon juice. Pour mixture over top of stuffing.

  • Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for approximately 1 hour, until chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 30.2g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 85.6mg; sodium 1237.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022