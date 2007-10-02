Sour Cream Chicken and Stuffing

This was really great! Almost any recipe I find, I have to put my own twist on. This one however, I tried to follow as closely as I could, because I just HAD to see how this tasted as is! I was pleasantly surprised, as I was a little unsure about the curry, but it totally makes this dish. The only differences I made had to do with what I had on hand. I only had chicken flavored stuffing so I used that and I had no celery soup, so I used mushroom instead. I also only used 4 chix breasts because mine were huge, and I pounded them slightly so they weren't as thick. I followed a few reviews on here and made my stuffing a little more wet than it needed to be, which helped thin out the sauce a little. The curry and lemon juice definitely make this dish! My only complaint is that it made a lot of sauce and I think it would have been better with two boxes of stuffing. Also, if you can use the unseasoned stuffing, do it, it will definitely cut down on the saltiness. I served this with a side of roasted asparagus and it was a hit! I will definitely make this again!