Sour Cream Chicken and Stuffing
Skinless boneless chicken baked with a prepared stuffing mix and topped with a creamy sauce.
Like another reviewer, I liked this more than I was expecting too. I just used a box of herb-seasoned Stove Top stuffing and followed the recipe to the letter except I used chicken tenderloins. This probably accounted for the saltiness and next time I would probably use low-salt cream soups. To make the stuffing, I just put the dry mixture into a bowl and added water until it was the consistency that I wanted (very wet). It came together extremely fast and easy. Comfort food. Served with some sauteed green beans with walnuts.Read More
Pretty good. A couple of changes: I boiled the chicken for 20mins first and cut it up into bite-sized pieces and put in the bottom of the pan. I also mixed 1 1/2 cups of the broth from the chicken into the stuffing mix. This helped keep the cooking time down to 30-45mins. I also added black pepper and chilli powder to the soup mix instead of curry powder.Read More
Just made this tonight... even though I couldn't find "unseasoned" stuffing mix. I just used the "herb seasoned" kind and added onion, red pepper and carrot to it. I also added an extra 1/2 cup of water since the sauce looked kind of thick.. it was GREAT!! Will definitely make this again!
This is a great casserole! Everyone in my family loves it. The first time I made it, I found the sauce too thick and rich, so I now use one can of soup and use milk until I have the right consistency. I also add more curry powder. Delicious!
this was a good recipe.very easy, but i did make a few changes..first i left out the curry(not a big fan)second when i fixed the sauce it was very thick so i put in some chicken broth until it was thin enough to cover the chicken..also i poured some broth over the chicken and stuffing before i put on the sauce to keep it from drying out...very good chicken my hubby and kids loved it!
Wonderful!!! My family loved this meal.We had Stove Top stuffing mix and used that. Our family will keep this recipe and we thank you for it.
This is a quick and easy dinner that pleases the masses. I always double the recipe (except for the chicken) because I am always left wishing there was extra stuffing and sauce. I often use Stove Top stuffing, and find that the seasoning adds flavor. I also sub mushroom soup for the celery soup, a personal preference. One good hint: I don't put the stuffing on top of the chicken, I put the prepared stuffing on one half of the 9x13 and the chicken/sauce combo on the other. This creates some crispy stuffing, which seems to have better texture when mixed with the chicken after cooking. This way you don't end up with a mushy dish.
The cream sauce was a bit thick. Next time I will add some water. Good taste I liked the curry flavor. I would make this one again.
I have a very similar recipe that has just a couple of modifications. This recipe calls for only one can of soup, and I use fat-free sour cream. That layer goes on top of the chikcen, and the stuffing on top of that. Tonight I plan to add carrots, broccoli and onions with the chicken to give it a twist. Quick and easy, with many ingredients that are easy to keep on hand.
I've been making this dish for years, but without the curry and lemon juice. What a tasty variation,Lorna. I never would have thought about adding curry and lemon juice! Very good. I will use your variation again and again. Thank you.
Easy and good. Next time my husband and I are going to add chili sauce to the soup mixture to give the dish alittl zing. We also added a little milk to the soup so we would have more sauce.
This was really great! Almost any recipe I find, I have to put my own twist on. This one however, I tried to follow as closely as I could, because I just HAD to see how this tasted as is! I was pleasantly surprised, as I was a little unsure about the curry, but it totally makes this dish. The only differences I made had to do with what I had on hand. I only had chicken flavored stuffing so I used that and I had no celery soup, so I used mushroom instead. I also only used 4 chix breasts because mine were huge, and I pounded them slightly so they weren't as thick. I followed a few reviews on here and made my stuffing a little more wet than it needed to be, which helped thin out the sauce a little. The curry and lemon juice definitely make this dish! My only complaint is that it made a lot of sauce and I think it would have been better with two boxes of stuffing. Also, if you can use the unseasoned stuffing, do it, it will definitely cut down on the saltiness. I served this with a side of roasted asparagus and it was a hit! I will definitely make this again!
This is a deconstructed version of a dish my mom used to make. Pretty easy though, and makes good leftovers. I did double the sauce though so that it wouldn't be dry.
This casserole dish was really good. The only thing that I did different was add 1 cup of milk because the soup mix was too thick. I did add 1 more teaspoon of curry. If you like the curry taste, I more teaspoon makes the caserole have more flavor. Also, I could not find unseasoned stuffing so I used the seasoned stuffing. This made the dish have more flavor. Try this dish, you will love it.
I love this dish. A friend of mine made it for me years ago, and I loved it then also. A real comfort food, quick and easy too. (No curry for me either).
Nothing I will make again and no one else liked it that much either - just not our thing I guess.
Overall, VERY yummy! We just got finished with supper and enjoyed it very much. I didn't have any Cream of Celery soup, so I substituted a can of Cream of Mushroom. Also used chicken tenderloins and Stove Top Chicken Stuffing We had leftovers and I noticed that some of the dressing was still dry. I may either prepare the stuffing mix as directed or mix the stuffing with some water, before putting it on top of the chicken (as per other suggestions) I also added about 1/2-3/4 cup of milk to the soup mixture. Overall...very tasty and a keeper. Thanks for posting and for the helpful comments!
made this for dinner with my parents, who are very much 'meat and potatoes safe' people...they loved it!! As did I...very yummy!!!
I made it just like the recipe said only I doubled the stuffing...i like more...and I also used a seasoned stuffing which I think helped. I think if I play around with this that maybe it could eventually be a 5 star recipe. Thanks for a decent recipe though!
I used seasoned stuffing mix, and reduced sodium soup. I didn't have any sour cream, so I used plain yogurt instead. I thought the curry was a nice touch.
No one liked this in my family. I've tried this type chicken recipe before with stuffing mix because they sound good, but they always remind me of cooked mush. I must be doing something wrong. I won't try another. This one cooked just as mushy.
The basic flavor and consistency of this recipe is good, but both my husband and I found it lacking in textural variety. I would most definitely add some peas and carrots next time; maybe some potatoes.
I left out the cream of celery and added cream of potatoes. It was delicious! Would make again.
I'm not a huge fan of stuffing but i figured i would try something new. I was very impressed with this meal my husband and two year old enjoyed it as well i took the advice of other reviewers and boiled the chicken first then cut it into bit size peices. I also added water to the soup mixture to make it a little easier to spread onto the stuffing, i couldnt find plain stuffing so i did chicken stuffing but it turned out kind of salty so next time i will either do plain stuffing or i will do unsalted soup. over all it was great i will def do this again
This is a fabulous recipe. I actually used leftover Thanksgiving stuffing for it and it turned out great. We had made so much stuffing that I had a lot of it leftover. This was a great way to use it up. Thanks for the recipe.
Nice change from the ordinary. Family wants me to make it again. Thanks-Melissa
We thought this tasted great! The only thing is, it's not that pretty. Also, like others, I had to add milk to the sauce mixture to thin it out because there was no way I would have been able to pour it over the chicken and stuffing!
i don't think i'll be making this again i used bone in chicken breasts and not only did it take approx 3hrs to cook but the sace didn't taste good at all i was pretty dissappointed
This is one of the best recipes I've tryed on Allrecipes web site!
Good! Love it, husband loves it, will make it again!
This recipe is a really good base recipe. We made changes for our family's taste, but it really turns out well. I usually bake my casseroles at 375 for that little bit of extra crispness and a perfectly browned top. We ended up baking this almost a full hour, still, at that temperature to get a nice casserole-y, not soup-y, consistency. We cut our breasts in half, patted dry, seasoned lightly and then pan seared in oil (just to get a nice brown outside and better flavor). Like many reviewers, I reduced the amount of curry (using just a sprinkle) because we're not huge fans unless we're eating a curry - just tastes too Indian. This really does turn out great. Served w/steamed broccoli and a light cheese sauce.
Very good meal for a rainy day! The chicken was very moist and practically fell apart. Delish!
Excellent & delicious. Ate this for a week, loved every bite, about to make some more.
I think if I made this again, I would leave out the curry....curry and stuffing just doesn't quite mix perfectly.
This is wonderful! I followed the directions exactly and it turned out wonderful! I made this with a side of Jasmine Rice and the family adored it! Thank you!
Well I wasn't that impressed with the dish. It sounded good in theory but turned out dry. I have a gas oven and the sauce had a light film on the top. Perhaps if I try it again I would cover the dish and not cook it as long. The curry didn't have as strong a flavor as I thought it would. Hubby said the sauce tasted burnt. Also there was barly enough of the sauce mix to go over 6 breasts. Either I'll cut down on the chicken or up the sauce ingredients next time.
Another amazing recipe! Changed it a bit to work with what I had. I only had 2 chicken breasts thawed but I kept all measurements for everything else the same, it made for a very filling dinner. I used Stove Top turkey stuffing mix, omitted the cream of celery (didn't have any), and used half 'n half cream instead of sour cream. It turned out great! I think when I make it again, I'll cut the chicken up before adding the stuffing and soup so it's more like a casserole.
WAs a really good base rrecipe used 2 chicken breast and a whole box of cornbread stove top . first I floured and egged the chicken and then a onion in rings and sauteed in butter then added some paprika. put in to pan then stuffing added 1 can chicken gravy some lemon and sour cream and more paprika baked for 40 min and yum yum didn't use curry can't see that with stuffing . would have been good to add some sauted mushrooms as well kind like a chicken paprika recipe with stuffing instead of noodles
Big hit with everyone here. Recipes are just guides for me and this was a great one. I thinned out the soup with some milk, used seasoned stuffing, cubed the chicken, and omitted the curry. This is a new mainstay at our house. Thanks for the great recipe.
this is a family favorite. not one thing needs to be changed!!
Was ok, but all the flavor was in the stuffing.
Love this! I double it for my family of 11 and we still have leftovers. Very filling and tastes even better on day two!
Favorite of all time! Wouldn't change a thing, everyone always enjoys it when I make it..
Very mushy and salty.
This was soggy - way too much soup. The curry gave it an interesting flavor, but a strange aftertaste.
Wow! I originally was going to make this is the crock pot and then... forgot my crock pot when we left for vacation. I scrambled to find a similar recipe to my crock pot sour cream chicken and THIS WAS BETTER! I was nervous about the kids and the curry powder but they loved it. I did not add the lemon juice and I didn't notice any lack of flavor. I will probably add next time just to check it out. I used chicken stuffing.
This was excellent! I took the advice of others and threw in a couple carrots, celery, and half an onion. I also skipped the second can of soup and only used one can of cream of chicken with sour cream. The stuffing went in half the pan and the veggies, sauce, and chicken were in the other side. It’s not too salty, but I used unsalted butter for the stuffing. Next time I’ll put in more veggies. Easy and healthy.
Seemed a little too heavy for our family, but it was easy and tasty.
My husband and I both love curry. This recipe sounded great. We followed the recipe with one exception. We used seasoned stuffing mix. It was just a little too salty. We will have to try it again with out the seasoned stuffing. Thanks for the recipe.
this was an awesome dinner, very filling! i did have to add a little water to thin the sauce, but i followed the rest of the recipe exactly and it was great!
My husband loved it. I felt it had too much soup on top. The lemon and curry were wonderful flavors. I would like to make it again only add more stuffing to soak up the liquid, which maybe like others I needed to thin it more.
I made this last night and I admit I wasn't expecting to like it as much as I did. I cut up chicken into bite-size pieces cooked them until they were no longer pink. Then I baked it all for about 30 minutes. I also didn't add curry because I didn't have any. I don't know why anyone would think this would be too dry because with the soups and sour cream it was very creamy. I might add another box of stuffing next time so it won't be quite as creamy. Pretty good and I will be making this again. Thanks for the recipe.
Made this last night when I was looking for "something different". I did make a couple of changes: because I didn't have curry powder I used Garam Masala, left out the lemon juice (I also didn't have), and added some mushrooms that I needed to use up. My husband, who usually doesn't like things that are cream-based, ate two helpings! This is a keeper. Thanks!
I followed the directions exactly as listed but turned out really bad. The chicken was chewy and the stuffing was mushy. We threw the leftovers away.
I’m sorry but this recipe was awful!! My kids wouldn’t even eat it. The chicken was way over done and there was too much soup mixture so the stuffing remained a soggy over salty blob of goo!! What a waste of ingredients. Will never make again.
