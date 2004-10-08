Jerk Seasoning
This is a great seasoning for any meat. You can make more of it all at once and store it in an airtight container. Make sure you store it in a cool, dry place.
This is a great seasoning for any meat. You can make more of it all at once and store it in an airtight container. Make sure you store it in a cool, dry place.
I thought this was really good. Low on the heat scale but still pretty good. Traditionally, jerk seasoning has cinnamon and sometimes nutmeg in it. I like the flavor of jerk but not w/the cinnamon/nutmeg thing. I left out the cinnamon on this one. If you think this is "dry", this is basically a "dry rub" for your meat. If you want something different you need to try a jerk paste. Toss a medium onion in a processor and then add the rest of the ingredients. Throw in some habenero or jalapeno to! :)Read More
A good taste, with enough spice to be interesting.Read More
I thought this was really good. Low on the heat scale but still pretty good. Traditionally, jerk seasoning has cinnamon and sometimes nutmeg in it. I like the flavor of jerk but not w/the cinnamon/nutmeg thing. I left out the cinnamon on this one. If you think this is "dry", this is basically a "dry rub" for your meat. If you want something different you need to try a jerk paste. Toss a medium onion in a processor and then add the rest of the ingredients. Throw in some habenero or jalapeno to! :)
This recipe was pretty good. My only complaint is that it needs something so that it's not so dry. If you happen to be cooking anything else and have some gravy left over, you might want to use it with this. Otherwise, it has a nice flavor.
This makes EVERYTHING taste so good. I personally don't like things too hot and this gives just enough kick for me. I also love the fact that I don't have to marinate, and when I put this on fish, it comes out perfect every time.
So good! Try this: Thaw one bag of frozen shrimp, then saute them in a little bit of oil and a generous sprinkling of this seasoning. Mix 3 cups shredded cabbage with 3Tblsps mayo, and the juice and zest of one lime. Throw in some onion or cilantro if you like it and let sit while cooking shrimp. Serve in warmed corn tortillas for the best shrimp tacos you ever tasted!! Thanks for sharing.
Wow! The flavor that this rub added to a tenderloin steak was fantastic. I would rate it a 3 out 5 on the spicy scale.
tastes great but most kids will think it much too hot.
Very good rub..... the Allspice and cinnamon add an interesting flavor to grilled chicken breasts.s
Very good jerk seasoning! I mixed 2 TB of it w/ 1/4 c. white vinegar, 2 TB EVOO, and 2 TB Soy Sauce, and marinated a couple chicken breasts in it. Ran out of gas on the grill (eek!), so I did the chicken in the skillet and they came out fabulous; smelled outstanding, tasted great, a tiny bit too spicy for my pre-schooler, but otherwise, an awesome dry jerk seasoning that can be adjusted to one's taste, and made into a paste/marinade/sauce.
I'm still trying to find a jerk recipe like the one we had on our honeymoon -- this was close, but still missing something. I liked that I didn't have to marinate overnight, so I could throw this together for a quick weekday dinner. Pretty spicy (but I did use half-inch boneless pork chops).
This is very good seasoning. I used it on chicken and let it marinate for 3 hours.
It was easy and just what I was looking for.Thanks I loved it!
A good taste, with enough spice to be interesting.
Easy to make and use. I pan fried some arctic char with the rub and it didn't stick to the pan nor burn. I fried the fish in olive oil in a cast iron skillet and the rub became a crisp coating, which I liked. However, the flavor didn't knock my socks off. It was too subtle for me. Not sure if the fish is to blame, but I probably won't use the recipe again.
I used this first to spice up some chicken and next for red potatoes. Both were fabulous! This is a really nice versatile blend of spices.
I love this recipe! It tastes very much like Walkerswood jerk marinade, which I think is the best.
Loved it! Leave the vegetable oil out if you're not going to use it as a rub.
Slathered this on a baked chicken recipe and it was absolutely awesome. With that said, I made two huge changes: onion powder instead of minced because it would be uncovered in an oven at 450 and 500 degrees for a combined hour and I was afraid of burning, and parsley for thyme because I had no thyme but really wanted to make this. I discovered while researching subsitutions thyme is one of the hallmarks of jerk blends so don't make that change if you want it authentic, but for us it worked really well. As others have mentioned not the most spicy interpretation, but I liked how the allspice and cinnamon flavors were more prominent instead of just, HOT. Will use again: thanks for sharing!
This was nice and spicy. I turned back the skin on the chicken, rubbed the seasoning in, then folded the skin back over it. My girlfriend's only critique was that there seemed to be too much cinnamon.
I have to admit that I don't usually like spicy food, so I've never eaten anything with jerk seasoning on it. Having said that, other than eliminating the cayenne pepper, I followed the recipe and LOVED it! I always prefer to make my own seasoning mixes rather than buy commercial ones that have a lot of nasty unnecessary ingredients in them. Thank you Celia.
I swapped dried minced onion for fresh minced onion, rubbed it on some porkchops, poured some pineapple juice over them and let them marinate for about 2 hours- BEST PORK CHOPS EVER!
This was delicious! I miixed it with 1/4 cup lime juice & tossed some leftover london broil that had already been cooked. I also left out the cayanne so the kids would eat it. The kids...that's actually the only reason I didn't give 5 stars. They thought it was ok, but didn't love it like I did. Has to be a crowd pleaser to get 5 stars.
Used it at a party... added pineapple mango salsa as a compliment. Friends from the Caribbean even raved about it.
One thing missing...scotch bonnet peppers. Crush a full one and add some to taste. The scotch bonnet is one of, if not THE hottest pepper on earth. True 'jerk seasoning' includes a full pepper, although it is super-hot.
Great seasoning. I used fresh minced onion and instead of dried. Rubbed it on chicken drumsticks. My family thought that there was enough heat without burning their mouths. (they are very sensitive to spicy foods.)
This was a good substitute for bottled jerk seasoing since it is not available to buy in my area. My only complaint was I thought the cinnamon was a little over-powering and I would cut back on that next time.
I have never scene or used a Jerk seasoning with salt in it! a little to mild for my jerk dishes. a good starter idea. not up to the real thing.
My wife and I got married in Jamaica, and ever since I've been looking for the taste of the island,mon! This recipe was close, but not quite. It was very good. I did eliminate the cayenne, so my kids would eat it. I did feel that it needed more salt, so I added some to the leftover rub.
I thank you or the recipe it was exactly what I needed to put a twist on my fried turkeys. I put the dry rub on and let sit for 18hrs. It add "something different" as everyone kept telling me last week at a family get together. But the real secret was the combination of your spice mixture and my honey glazing of the turkey. This was Outstanding!!!!!
Very good flavor! I added 1.5 teaspoons of this to a can of black beans, and it was awesome!
This was a really good spice. rubbed the spice on some pounded chicken breast to make a coating sprayed with cooking spray and broiled for 5 minutes on each side. It was spicy enough to require water to cool the mouth but it was by no means unbearable. great job Celia
This was alright. A bit too spicy for our tastes. We used it on chicken and then grilled it. I think I might leave out a bit of the cayenne as it was just overpowering. I did sprinkle some lime juice on the cooked chicken which helped.
Much better than the store bought seasoning I have used in the past. Just the right amount of kick. I made extra and now I use the seasoning on fish, poultry, and steak.
a little spicy but easy and good.
Really tasty as a rub on salmon filets, but a little salty. You might adjust if you are sensitive to salt. Otherwise, great flavor!
Tastes great on steaks!
I add a little more cayenne to keep the kick, but this is a great recipe, and so easy too!
I put this on some chopped pork that I was using in a nacho recipe. It smelled delicious while cooking and tasted great.
This was really good stuff! A bit on the dry side but I expected that. My husband looooved it!! So did my 3 yr old son!!! I had to add extra pepper cause hubby likes it extra hot. AS you can see the 3 yr old loves spicy food too! Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe has the exact taste I was looking for - perfect balance!
This was good but nothing like I had in Jamaica, I also felt that it was a little dry. The taste was good, the heat factor was ok, I did add a little more cayenne than called for, I grilled mine on chicken over coals and wood using indirect heat to keep from burning. Not sure I will use again with out figuring out how to keep it from being so dry.
Worked great, I used it for pork tenderloin. I didn't have allspice but had all the ingredients for it. Thanks for the recipe!
Was very nice. Recipes like this come in a thousand varieties. If this isn't exactly what you want, feel free to change it. My family loved it as is.
I used it on chicken thigh meat on the bbq - simply wonderful!
I don't know what jerk seasoning is supposed to taste like. I've only had jerk flavored foods a handful of times, and I don't remember. However, this mix is easy, quick, and I had all the ingredients, so I count it a success. I only made a 1/4 of it so I could have the exact amount for a recipe. thanks for the recipe!
I sent this as a gift so I tasted it but not on meat. It was spicy! This looked and smelled great Im sure it will be good.
I used this seasoning for pork tenderloin. I added a little cumin and turmeric, we all enjoyed the flavor the rub gave the tenderloin.
This was good. A bit spicy for me (but I am not big on spicy) but I will use it again. I used it on pork loin chops.
I loved the recipe- I added a teaspoon of cayenne pepper for a little more heat on my pallet. Thank you so much for sharing!!!!
I thought the flavor on this was very good... a little too spicy for the kiddos, but good for us!
This is a great starter recipe. I've upped the heat levels by adding some additional types of peppers. I've also added some ground ginger, nutmeg, and cloves to the mix to give a little different flavoring.
Perfect
Easy to make and pretty tasty. I think I will make some adjustments next time to fit my preferences but overall I would recommend for a simple jerk mix.
very good, very hot.
This is a very tasty mix; I made two changes. I added 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg which I thought enhanced the flavor, and before rubbing it on my chicken, I mixed in some brown sugar. I'll definitely use this recipe again!
A quick and easy way to make your own jerk seasoning. Sure, there are hundreds of variations on jerk seasoning and this is a great basic blend. I used it on grilled chicken and it was super tasty, with a nice hint of heat. I might add a bit more salt next time.
I used this tonight-- was feeling tropical but didn't have the time to make a real jerk paste, or the rum, or the habaneros (or scotch bonnets if you can find em). It's a good seasoning mix. The allspice adds a bit of flair to an otherwise normal spice rub, but I'd suggest omitting the cinnamon and replacing it with more allspice.... For those interested, and/or picky like me, real jerk seasoning can only be made in a paste, with peppers, onion, sugar, cilantro, rum, and similar spices to this recipe (although mine usually has cumin). It's great for a busy monday though : ) Or to introduce your kids to worldly spices. If this rub is too spicy for your kids they need to eat more spices. Mine loved it : ) I added garlic (not traditional but delicious), and amchoor (indian groceries, it's powdered green mango, very tart-- I used it in lieu of fresh lime). Decent substitute for jerk paste because of the allspice, but if you like this please try the traditional method : )
My children loved the chicken I made with this seasoning .
What an interesting flavor! I've never really tried the jerk thing before. It wasn't too spicy on chicken (marinated for 12 hours) - I think I will act on others' advice next time and add some sort of a pepper next time.
This was very good. I only put half of the cayanne in to make it kid friendly. The whole family loved it. This is much healthier (no msg and other ingredients that we can't pronounce) than the store bought versions.
I used this on some grilled shrimp, and it was great!
Good Flavor
I don't really have any other jerk seasonings to compare to, but I thought this one was pretty tasty.
I added 1/2 tsp of chipotle powder and a tsp of ground clove. Awesome flavor not to hot for me wife who is very heat sensitive and flavorful enough for me (who loves heat) Used it on my chicken quarters and baked for about 40 min. It was the flavor of the chicken that I ate in Jamaica. Much better than any marinade I found in stores with much less prep/marinade time. Gonna make a larger bag and keep on hand in a jar and just add the EVOO as needed.
The recipe itself tastes fine. It's not a real Jamaican jerk seasoning for a couple of reasons: there is no scotch bonnet/habanero pepper. Cayenne pepper is not the same and you do not get the classic citrus-like undertone of the Scotchie pepper. Also, you need to add paprika and either fresh key lime juice or key lime zest. Of course, no recipe will yield true Jamaican flavor without the classic wood smoke of using pimento wood charcoal as the grill fuel.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections