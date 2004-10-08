Jerk Seasoning

This is a great seasoning for any meat. You can make more of it all at once and store it in an airtight container. Make sure you store it in a cool, dry place.

Recipe by Celia

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 /4 cup
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, stir together the dried onion, thyme, allspice, ground black pepper, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and salt. Coat meat lightly with oil, then rub seasoning onto meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 28.4g; sodium 1171.3mg. Full Nutrition
