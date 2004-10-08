I used this tonight-- was feeling tropical but didn't have the time to make a real jerk paste, or the rum, or the habaneros (or scotch bonnets if you can find em). It's a good seasoning mix. The allspice adds a bit of flair to an otherwise normal spice rub, but I'd suggest omitting the cinnamon and replacing it with more allspice.... For those interested, and/or picky like me, real jerk seasoning can only be made in a paste, with peppers, onion, sugar, cilantro, rum, and similar spices to this recipe (although mine usually has cumin). It's great for a busy monday though : ) Or to introduce your kids to worldly spices. If this rub is too spicy for your kids they need to eat more spices. Mine loved it : ) I added garlic (not traditional but delicious), and amchoor (indian groceries, it's powdered green mango, very tart-- I used it in lieu of fresh lime). Decent substitute for jerk paste because of the allspice, but if you like this please try the traditional method : )