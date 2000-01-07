Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

727 Ratings
  • 5 545
  • 4 143
  • 3 24
  • 2 11
  • 1 4

Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.

By MARBALET

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
35 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In an electric blender or food processor, puree the chickpeas, red peppers, lemon juice, tahini, garlic, cumin, cayenne, and salt. Process, using long pulses, until the mixture is fairly smooth, and slightly fluffy. Make sure to scrape the mixture off the sides of the food processor or blender in between pulses. Transfer to a serving bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. (The hummus can be made up to 3 days ahead and refrigerated. Return to room temperature before serving.)

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle the hummus with the chopped parsley before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 2.2g; sodium 370.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022