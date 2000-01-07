Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

First of all, I'd like to say that roasting your own red pepper is NOT easy and NOT a good idea. After seeing Jenny's review, where the directions were given to roast your own red pepper directly over the stove burner, I decided to save money and do it myself! I put my pepper on a fork and started roasting.However, as the pepper got softer, it started to slip off the fork, and fall directly into the flame. To top that off, drips of pepper juice kept oozing out of the pepper and landing on my stove, creating not only a big mess, but lots of sparks. I wasn't sure how long to roast it, so after it started to get limp, I put it into the ice water as directed. NOT a good idea...only tiny bits of burnt skin flaked off, and got stuck to the ice cubes and my hands. Figuring the pepper wasn't fully roasted yet, I grabbed my fork and started roasting again. It was worse this time, as more juice kept dripping off. I tried the ice water again, and the skin still didn't come off. I finally threw the thing into a hot skillet, and cooked it for a while. After a third ice bath, my mutilated pepper lost most of its skin. Next time, I will just buy them from the store. If anyone has a foolproof method for roasting red peppers, you can find me over on the Recipe Exchange. Oh, yes, the hummus was super simple, and super delicious as well!