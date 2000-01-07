Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
Mmmmmm! This recipe is excellent. I roasted my own peppers (To do this, place pepper directly on the burner over a medium flame until skin is blackened on all sides, toss in ice water, remove skin, and voila! roasted red pepper) Soooo good! and much cheaper than store bought.Read More
I am not a big fan of hummus but this recipe was great! I made this for my boyfriend who loves hummus, this was the best he ever had. I liked it because of the easiness and quickness - everything goes into the blender! I also liked the flavor that the roasted red pepers gave. The only hard part was finding the tahini at the grocery store. I was lucky to find someone who knew what tahini was. Prior to this recipe I did not know what it was. It is (if you don't know) ground sesame seeds. It is paste-like and comes in a jar.
This is my favorite hummus recipe. It's easy to make, very inexpensive and I can adjust the garlic and cayenne pepper to suit my taste (I like a lot of both). I have this on hand all the time as a treat for me! It's not as high fat/high calorie as some other hummus recipes. The color is really pretty too.
We loved it. The roasted red peppers made the hummus such a pretty color, and added another dimension of flavor. The only thing I did differently was to add in some light olive oil as I was blending in the proccesor. (Made the mixture smoother, and it came together better.) Thanks.
Delicious! I tweaked it a little to suit our tastes, cutting the cayenne to 1/4 teaspoon and adding 1 tablespoon of olive oil. I also pureed it a little longer to make the hummus extra light & fluffy. Thnaks for the great recipe!
This turned out so good! It was way better then store bought and cheaper!!! I went to the store to buy tahini (i have never bought or used before) and the stuff is expensive and only comes in fairly large amounts...so i decided to make my own since all it is is sesame seed paste. To make, slow cook sesame seeds for 15min @ 300. make sure the don't brown. I did 1/4 cup seeds. the ratio is 1 part oil to 4 parts seeds. Place seeds in food processor with 1/2 the oil and pulse until mixed then add the rest of oil and chop/pulse until it forms a paste. When I first mixed all my ingredients together I though the tahini overpowered the recipe but once it chilled for about an hour it was PERFECT!!! I will make this all the time!!
Oh man! Loved loved this!! I doubled the recipe for my family and they thought it was the best they ever tasted. I also added a lil more garlic and a TB of EVOO. I also used cilantro instead of parsley, made for unique change and tasted soo fresh. Will definitely make for a long time!
Disclaimer: Not a big fan of hummus. Did this according to recipe except used half the cayenne recommended and it's plenty hot. Otherwise it tastes pretty bland. I used the Hummus III recipe last time and added cumin, roasted pepper, and red pepper flakes and I think I like that one better.
This recipe is delicious as is, but I added extra Cumin and Cayenne Pepper and a bit extra red peppers. If you don't have Tahini, it is very easy to make it. Just lightly toast 1/4 cup of sesame seeds in a 350 degree oven for about 5-10 minutes, but do not brown them. Let cool, and then put them in a food processor with about 1 Tablespoon of EVOO, until the Tahini is paste-like. Top the humus with some chopped up roasted red peppers. Very delicious.
Oh Wow! This was awesome! My husband says it's the best hummus he's EVER had. Thank you so much for the recipe. I'll always be sure to have a batch of this in the fridge.
FANTASTIC! I did roast the red pepper myself, because I couldn't find any jarred ones at the store. [Method: I cut off the stem of one red pepper, then cut it in half, cut out the ribs and smashed it as flat as I could. I put it under the broiler on a piece of foil for about 7 minutes (your mileage may vary). Once it was nicely blackened, I took it out and put it in a ziplock baggie for about 15 minutes to steam. When I took it out, the skin peeled off very easily.] I also added a small amount of oil -- maybe 1 tablespoon -- to help thin it out a bit, as it was VERY thick.
I merged this recipe with "Hummus III" and it was fantastic! Basically, the changes made were to increase the tahini to 3 Tbls., add 2 tsp. olive oil, and increase salt to 1/2 tsp. Awesome!
Loved the hummus with the roasted red peppers! I cut back a bit on the cayenne pepper but the lemon juice really hit the spot! To make the tahini from scratch I put 1 cup olive oil to 1 cup roasted sesame seeds (they were in bulk at the store), blend that, then put in the chick peas (with the liquid), 2 garlic cloves not minced, and the rest... made TONS and cut up veggies which was a huge hit! Defintely make this again!!
very authentic - just like the specialty hummus' i've tasted in fine restaurants!
I've made this hummus over and over again, it's my goto recipe for snacks or meals. Flavor is outstanding too. I find roasting my own peppers to be cheaper and provide a far more superior flavor. I also make my own tahini, which can be costly if premade. Not hard to do if you have a food processor or blender.
Love Love Love. Only change was to use 2 cloves of garlic and I didn't have any parsley. Yummy.
Yum! I made a double batch, following the recipe except for incorporating these suggestions from other reviewers: I used one whole red pepper that I roasted and instead of adding back some of the liquid from the canned beans I added olive oil (about 2T. for the double batch). The olive oil really gives it a smoothness that you don't get otherwise. Thanks for sharing!
Fantabulous! I had a rough time tracking down tahini, but now I have a big tub of it and make this all the time! Everyone loved it, even those who "hate hummus".
Holy smokes this recipe is soooo good! I am a huge hummus fan, and recently my teenage daughter has become addicted to it as well. As chickpeas are a superfood, I always kept some in the fridge. Then I thought I could make my own for much cheaper and after I had cooled it in the fridge for half a day, I tasted it and almost fell over, it was so good! I have Celiac Diasease so we eat it with Lentil Chips, GF pretzels, and rice crackers. Thank you for the recipe. Unfortunately my husband can't work through the texture, and he eats everything.
This was great. I couldnt find the tahini so I made it with out it and it still came out very good.
I made this for a party, along with Hummus III and this was the more popular of the two. I rolled the chickpeas between moistened paper towels to remove most of the thin "shells" on the canned chickpeas. I'd read that helps the consistency and taste. It was a bit tedious, but worth it, IMO. Other than that, I prepared the recipe as written and would not change a thing in the future. It is now in my recipe rotation so I will definitely be making this again and again.
This was very good. I did add 2 Tbs of olive oil because the mixture was very thick and added 1 extra clove of garlic. Will definitely make again!
If I could kiss you, I would. This is the recipe I have been searching for!! There is a national brand that makes a 'fourty spice' hummus. I have been trying to find something that tastes like it and THIS is it. (It looks like it too.) I used a little less of the hot stuff, and used roasted garlic. It is perfect. Wow, the money I will save, and there is nothing unhealthy in it either. Thank you so very much!!! ***Been making this for years! Simply the easiest thing to make. I don't dice anything...just plop it all in the food processor and let it spin. I do add olive oil and when I have fresh cilantro I use that in place of the parsley and that is amazing. I also add a bit more cumin and garlic, but that is personal preference.
Much better than store bought! I Omitted the cayanne pepper and the fresh parsley as I didn't have any on hand. I also used garlic paste rather than minced garlic. I added in 1 tbsp of EVOO to give it a more creamy texture. Paired with toasted pita wedges and cucumber slices this made an awesome entertaining starter. I do recommend using an emulsion blender for this. Gets rid of all the lumps.
Excellent recipe! The only change I made was to sub Ground Chipotle chile pepper for the cayenne, what an awesome hummus flavour!
Hearty and flavorful. A snap to throw together at halftime. Nice change from "plain" hummus.
Super recipe. I roasted my own pepper (an orange one) and also toasted a tablespoon of sesame seeds and crushed them up with my mortar and pestle, and added a bit of olive oil to make it a paste, since I don't have any tahini. Cut down on the cayenne and left out the parsley, and added some more olive oil and a Tbs of water while I was blending to help it come together. Topped it with a bit of chopped roasted pepper I had reserved. Love it.
First of all, I'd like to say that roasting your own red pepper is NOT easy and NOT a good idea. After seeing Jenny's review, where the directions were given to roast your own red pepper directly over the stove burner, I decided to save money and do it myself! I put my pepper on a fork and started roasting.However, as the pepper got softer, it started to slip off the fork, and fall directly into the flame. To top that off, drips of pepper juice kept oozing out of the pepper and landing on my stove, creating not only a big mess, but lots of sparks. I wasn't sure how long to roast it, so after it started to get limp, I put it into the ice water as directed. NOT a good idea...only tiny bits of burnt skin flaked off, and got stuck to the ice cubes and my hands. Figuring the pepper wasn't fully roasted yet, I grabbed my fork and started roasting again. It was worse this time, as more juice kept dripping off. I tried the ice water again, and the skin still didn't come off. I finally threw the thing into a hot skillet, and cooked it for a while. After a third ice bath, my mutilated pepper lost most of its skin. Next time, I will just buy them from the store. If anyone has a foolproof method for roasting red peppers, you can find me over on the Recipe Exchange. Oh, yes, the hummus was super simple, and super delicious as well!
Delicious! I roasted my own red pepper to save some money and had to sub tahini for some peanut butter...I was able to find tahini but it was larger than the average jar or pb and not knowing the taste I didn't want to risk 7 dollars and have to throw it away just using 1 1/2 tbl worth. Will be making this often...if I can find a small jar of tahini i'll try that but until then the pb will work just fine. *UPDATE* Invested in the large jar of tahini because peanut butter just doesn't compare. If you are new try it with the pb but the flavor is better with tahini. My kids love this stuff and I love it with veggies or in place of mayo on a sandwich.
Very Tasty! Great recipe.
I thought this recipe was AMAZING! I added one more tablespoon of lemon juice, one tablespoons of olive oil, and doubled the spices. I also added about 1/2 tsp. black pepper. I served it with pita bread. It was SO GOOD! Even my brother who won't eat hummus because it reminds him of paste liked it! It takes about 2 minutes to prepare. Definitelly a keeper.
Never prepare hummus without cooking the beans!!!! it taste awful
Fabulous Hummus ! ! ! I didn't have tahini but used Toasted Sesame Seeds, Sesame Seed Oil, and a little Peanut Butter and it turned out great. :)
This was very yummy! I took it to a church function and everyone raved. Perfect seasonings. I made my own tahini too which was worth it. Now that I can make tahini I am hooked on hummus.
This hummus came out great...I love the flavor! The only thing I would recommend is that you drain the roasted red peppers....it didn't specify, so I didn't drain them. The hummus came out a little too runny for my liking. Guess I will just keep in mind for next time.
I have made this several times now. Very easy and delicious. Has a little kick from the spice. I actually only use half the cayenne pepper.
Very good, better with fresh roasted red pepper... roast on the stove, then wrap in paper towels till cool and peel off charred skin, never rinse, you lose so much flavor. I also added some extra virgin, about a tablespoon... very good...
Easy, delicious, and beautiful!
Followed the recipe to the T and it came out great:O) for a first time maker of this type of recipe. I plan to use this basic recipe idea to hook up other hummus flavors no more store bought hummus.
I used the regular hummus recipe on this site and tried this for a change...very tasty. Although I made half of it regular and the other half with roasted red peppers. Yum. A little tip if you dont use up all your roasted peppers in the jar. You can place them on a cookie sheet individually, freeze them and put in a zip lok bag for a later use.
A favorite in our household! we call it "The Mush" only thing I changed was I roasted the garlic in olive oil before I blended everything it gave a lot of depth to the flavor two thumbs up!
Great and easy. Used the suggestion of others and roasted our own pepper.
Loved this! I did have a little trouble getting it to mix in my blender though... any suggestions?
Really good! I substituted a whole roasted red pepper and a combo of almond butter and crunchy peanut butter for the tahini. I also added olive oil to make it creamier.
I used 12 oz of peppers for a double batch, and it turned out great! Served with two kinds of pita chips- garlic and sea salt.
I really enjoy this hummus and so do my friends. It’s a staple in my house now as I always have the ingredients on hand. Here’s a little tip, keep cans of garbanzo beans and jars of roasted red peppers in your refrigerator. Then when friends drop by unexpectedly, throw this together in seconds and you don’t have to worry about the chilling time.
Yum!
I've made this many times and it's always a winner! So easy and so delicious!
This was so good! I made this last night, my guests raved, and it only survived the 4 of us! I served it with pita chips and sliced french baguette slices. I made another batch this morning for myself!
Tastes great. Tahini is hard to find, especially in the middle of the night when ethnic markets are closed and 24-hour grocery stores don't generally carry it (generally when I would crave something like this).. As a substitute for tahini I blended 1/2 tablespoon of toasted sesame seeds in a food processor for ~15seconds, and added a tablespoon of natural peanut butter (i used Adams 100% natural peanut butter), and a drizzle of sesame seed oil if you can find it (i found all 3 of these ingredients at wal-mart), then I put in the rest of the ingredients listed on the recipe and processed. Turned out awesome. Roasting your own peppers is also better, just roast directly over stove top flame or grill until evenly charred all over. Mm mm delicious!
Oh so good! I doubled this and followed the recipe. I made my own pita chips and also served vegetables. I had made it for an appy at a dinner I was having. A couple of friends stopped by and put a serious dent in it so I made another double batch. Nice and spicy without going overboard. Thank you!
perfect!
This is delicious! I was sick of paying so much for store-bought hummus and knew I could make it for a lot cheaper (and healthier), and indeed, this recipe is a lot lighter than most prepared hummuses. I left out the cayenne pepper and parsley simply because I didn't have any on hand and it still turned out great!
This was very good. I had never tried hummus so I have nothing to compare it to. Very nice red pepper flavor with just the right amount of kick from the cayenne. It was kind of grainy so I wonder if I didn't process it enough.
I liked this much better than regular hummus. It has a lot more flavor. I had to add more salt, though, it was kind of bland to begin with. I also made my own roasted red peppers and I couldn't find any tahini paste (small town...). I added some fresh cilantro and served with tortilla chips. Yum!
absolutely delish! What little bit was left was sent home w/my neighbor. I use packaged dry beans and keep them in the freezer after I cook them. I measured out 12 oz. cooked since they usually are a little dryer than canned when making hummus. I added just more juice from the jar of roasted peppers, a little EVOO, and added a little bit more roasted pepper. upped the garlic to 1 clove raw and 2 cloves roasted to give 2 levels of garlic flavor. Even my DH who does not like hummus, loved this! It is also made more eye-appealing by the color. Served w/pita triangles and garnished w/lemon slices and drizzle of EVOO. thank you for this wonderful recipe. This will become a staple at parties and get-togethers.
So Good!!! I am pretty sure i followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect. Everyone wanted the recipe when i took it to a luncheon. Very good!
Very good! I cut down on the cayenne a little since I'm a wimp, but otherwise followed the recipe (well, except for serving at room temperature because that's just not my preference). Thanks!!
This recipe is a delicious alternative to regular hummus; the spicy and sweet flavors are perfect. Like any hummus recipe it's easy to tweak to your personal preference (more sour, more spicy, etc.). Sometimes I use roasted garlic for even more flavor. I literally licked the inside of the blender when I first made this, it was so good! :)
A new staple for hummus! I ground sesame seeds and oil for the tahini (much cheaper and not a lot of work) and also ground toasted cumin seeds.
Amazing!!! I decreased the cayenne and cumin to 1/4 tsp. & added 1/4 tsp. paprika & 1 T olive oil. Perfect!!!
This recipe is delicious! The best hummus I have ever tried. I served it for a lunch party for my inlaws and everyone loved it! I prepared it exactly as is, and served it with flat bread cut into triangles and warmed up in the toaster oven. I highly recommend this recipe!!
Made this and brought it to my friends graduation party. people loved the spicy flavor. will definitely be making this one again. I liked that you can't taste the tahini because I don't particularly care for that flavor.
I just whipped this up and it's awesome! So easy! The tahini I found at my local grocery was salted, so I left out the salt and it's perfect. Just a warning - it's got some kick. I love it, but just hope my guests feel the same way. :)
made exactly as according to directions, and it was fantastic! mmm!!!
Mmmmmmm, nice and spicy very tasty!! White pita bread toasted is the best. Wheat pita bread tends to be too sweet.
Fantastic! I have made the other hi-rated Roasted Red Pepper Hummus on this site, and this is FAR superior. I was looking for a replacement to the Trader Joe's version that they no longer sell, and this was exactly it. I love it! Oh, I did add a tablespoon of oil to get the consistency that I wanted, but that is my only modification. I've made it twice now, and it's about 1 juiced lemon and one big scoop of tahini... that makes it even easier. Thanks!
1/2 teaspoon of cayenne may be a bit too much for some. Try half of the amount... you can always add more.
Exactly what we were looking for to replace the expensive little tubs sold at the grocery store :-)
I roasted my own peppers which were delicious. The flavor was better the longer it sat. The only problem with this recipe is the nutrition facts are wrong. I used Spark recipes calculator and it came out to 94 calories per serving. Still not bad, just a big difference if you're watching your weight.
Loved it. Served it for a BBQ/Pool get together of 4 Moms and they all wanted the recipe!!
At Easter I made this for my vegetarian friends for the most part, because they always seem to come out on the short end since they don't eat meat. But EVERYONE scooped this up (I served it with pita points) and there were no leftovers. I put in a bit more red pepper because I do like a "bite" to my dips ... my guests couldn't get enough of it!
Made this for at-work party and people just LOVED it! This is tasty and a nice change for those of us that eat "plain" hummus on a regular basis. I used lime juice instead of lemon the last time I made it and I think it came out even better...give it a try!
Yum. I roasted a red pepper over the stove instead of using jarred. And I used 3 Tbsp. sesame seeds instead of the tahini. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. It's delicious.
this is AMAZING. We eat it like 4 days out of the week ..addicted completely! I use jars of roasted red or yellow peppers instead of roasting my own, works perfectly (drained). Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
Easy and excellent. Adding the red peppers gives this a pretty color. We ate it with toasted pitas and as a dip for pretzels.
Excellent flavor, but beware of the cayenne pepper! I scaled the pepper back by half and it still held some heat.
This recipe has made me the hummus queen at work. They all want this for potlucks and heaven forbid if I try something else. Yes it is that good. Thanks
Delicious..After much searching, I found the tahini next to the peanut butter at my local grocery store
I thought this was great (although while it was mixing a Persian friend said it smelled like chili dogs, which I dont think was a compliment). I put the garbanzo beans in my Kitchenaid mixer on speed 2 until they started to break apart, and then i cranked it up and dumped all of the other ingredients in. I didn't have fresh parsley, so I used dry; I didn't bother to measure the lemon juice, just squeezed two juicy lemons in - turned out fine. This is a keeper for me!
This is now a staple in our home! Delicious!! Trying to watch our calories, we put 1-2 tablespoons on a rice cake for a snack or as part of a light lunch. Sugar snap peas dipped in this hummus are an excellent and tasty snack! I do roast the red peppers in the oven by coating them with oil and broiling. I sometimes roast several, peel, deseed and freeze them so the hummus takes just minutes to make. I also add a tablespoon of olive oil and decrease the lemon juice by 1 tablespoon.
My husband loves this spiced hummus!! He keeps asking for more!
Got rave reviews from my coworkers. Use sesame oil in place of the tahini. Oh and don't be afraid of the cayenne pepper. It isn't really that hot. Excellent recipe!
This is delicious, healthy, & SO easy to make! I didn't have any tahini on hand, so I just omitted it, and it tastes just fine without it. I will be dipping into it for lunch this week with whole wheat pita bread, carrots, celery and green onions. Thank you!
absolutely delicious...followed recipe exactly.
Almost prefect! We used a little more red pepper than mentioned, and the flavor was wonderful! Brought to a family dinner and got lots of compliments and people who have never had hummus before LOVED it!
Awesome hummus recipe! Definitely the best I've ever had. The only thing I did different was I used about 7 cloves of garlic (I LOVE garlic!) and a little more lemon juice and spices than called for. Also, this recipe really needs to be refrigerated to taste its best, but I was impatient and ate right out of the blender, and it was still delicious!
This is the best hummus I have ever had!! It is just like the stuff you buy in the store, but dirt cheap in comparison. I followed the recipe exactly and its great!! Has a little kick to it. :)
I roast my red peppers at 450 for 30 min, turning once and peeling the skins off. I triple this recipe for a typical dry 1 pound bag of garbanzo beans. After soaking and first boil I change the water and retain that water to add back into the mix if it's a little dry. A couple of tablespoons of olive oil help to make it smooth. Love it.
I made up a batch of this for Christmas Eve afternoon appetizers, and it was so good, I had to immediately make another to ensure there was enough! The only thing I did differently was to reduce the cayenne pepper to a scant 1/4tsp for the sake of some guests who couldn't tolerate the heat; this gave it a "just-right" amount of spicyness while still allowing for the other flavors to come through. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe, Holly!
This was sooooo tasty! I used a 12 oz jar of fire roasted peppers and a little more garlic and this was delicious, not to mention low in calories. I will def be making this again!
Yum! :). Didn't really change anything except that I didn't add parsley because I didn't have it. Tasted great with fresh cilantro though!
This is probably the best hummus recipe I've found. My 2 year old daughter loves to just eat it with a spoon! For her, I back off on the cayenne pepper by half, but add an extra clove of garlic. It is also great with just a bit of olive oil, or you can add some of the bean juice too, if it's too thick. Personally, I don't change a thing from the recipe. Great with pita chips, multi-grain tortilla chips, veggies, you name it!
Recipe turned out wonderful, didn't have parsley or tahini on hand so I used green onions and peanut butter. Super good and really tasty. Nice easy recipe.
Excellent! My dad did not want to try it at first, but once he did, he stayed by the bowl until it was done!
this recipe is perfect as is
Excellent! I used roasted red and yellow peppers from Trader Joe's, added a little bit more garlic (for my taste). The only thing I will change when I make it again, is to add some of the juice from the garbonza beans to smooth it out. Ate this for breakfast and lunch w/ Soy and Flaxseed tortilla chips from Trader Joe's! Thanks for such a great recipe!!!
I made this on my lunch break - it's that easy - and took it into work. My co-workers said it was the best hummus they had every had.
Wonderful recipe for hummus. Very easy to make!!
