Snow Grapes

This is a great recipe, but, as others, I make it a little differently. I use a large container of whipped cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, to taste, (depends on how sweet the grapes are and I keep it a little tart),vanilla and a couple of tablespoons of Cool Whip to keep it creamy. I am looking for a creamy texture that does not firm up completely in the refrigerator. I use green and red grapes. I wash, stem and DRY them with paper towels. I then toast pecans (amount is your choice) and cool. I combine cream cheese mixture with enough grapes (about 2-3 lbs), put half in clear bowl, sprinkle with brown sugar (we like a thick layers and half the toasted nuts and spray everything with butter spray. Top with remaining grape mixture. Refrigerate overnight. The brown sugar melts and makes this something special. Before serving, I sprinkle the top with another layer of brown sugar, spray with butter spray all over top so it melts somewhat and then top with remaining toasted pecans. Of course, since it's so rich, I only make this for special occasions, but have many requests on how I make this. My husband's principal last year would send home "please" requests to make it for her several times.

