Snow Grapes
Seedless grapes are encased in a sweet creamy dressing for an easy fruit salad.
This is a great recipe, but, as others, I make it a little differently. I use a large container of whipped cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, to taste, (depends on how sweet the grapes are and I keep it a little tart),vanilla and a couple of tablespoons of Cool Whip to keep it creamy. I am looking for a creamy texture that does not firm up completely in the refrigerator. I use green and red grapes. I wash, stem and DRY them with paper towels. I then toast pecans (amount is your choice) and cool. I combine cream cheese mixture with enough grapes (about 2-3 lbs), put half in clear bowl, sprinkle with brown sugar (we like a thick layers and half the toasted nuts and spray everything with butter spray. Top with remaining grape mixture. Refrigerate overnight. The brown sugar melts and makes this something special. Before serving, I sprinkle the top with another layer of brown sugar, spray with butter spray all over top so it melts somewhat and then top with remaining toasted pecans. Of course, since it's so rich, I only make this for special occasions, but have many requests on how I make this. My husband's principal last year would send home "please" requests to make it for her several times.Read More
I have this recipe - got it from my mother-in-law. Prior to serving I put a 1/4 in layer of brown sugar on top & then another layer of toasted pecans. It finishes the dish perfectly. Try it, you'll love it!!Read More
These are good. A little sweet, I cut the sugar in half. I used a combination of red and black seedles grapes, added some orange zest and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Very nice, thanks.
We had this dish at a gathering this weekend and the woman put Heath Toffee Bits on top, it was to die for! I made the recipe myself this week and used a bag of red and a bag of green seedless grapes and doubled the ingredients for the sauce and included the Toffee Bits. I brought it to work and everyone asked me for the recipe.
This was amazingly good! It was the hit of the party! I made this with red and green grapes... and orange zest is a must! I made this with low fat sour cream and cream cheese. It was perfect!
A "you can cuot on it too be a yummy taste" recipe. Nothing unique...but still tasty :)
Yum! The dressing is a little thick, which is fine with me. I know a lot of people would probably prefer it a bit thinner, and if that is the case then I would reduce the amount of cream cheese used. I also added about a cup of walnuts. Great way to get your fruit in!
This recipe worked out really well and very tasty except I added some apples and walnuts to give some variety
Simply delicious! My family has never eaten so many grapes. This is a recipe that is requested over and over. The only change I make is that I sprinkle brown sugar over the top. Once you make this recipe be prepared to make at every family function :)
I brought this to a family gathering and everyone loved it! I used both red and green grapes.
I cut the sugar in half. Other than that, I made no changes. Simple and refreshing. Nice change from your typical creamy salads.
Oh so delicious! My friend adds caramelized toasted pecan pieces right before serving. Most unexpected and yummy! Do 1/2 red and 1/2 green for an even better look.
I always love to add more of the "grape sauce" to this! My aunt makes this all the time but she also puts a bit of un-salted nuts into it which makes it taste very GREAT!
I had these for the first time at a brunch and fell in love with them. I've been looking for the recipe ever since. Thanks!
Very good unique salad. Very easy to modify to your own tastes.
Super, delicious. Unbelieveably good and so easy too. I used neufchatel instead of cream cheese and light sour cream. So tasty and I will definitley make this again! This will be a perfect dish this summer for picnics and parties. Thanks!
This was good as written but we had some pineapple on hand & I put that in as well. Very good & very easy. We'll be making this again.
Fabulous! Made these for a BBQ and everyone gobbled them up! I replaced the white sugar with splenda, and completely forgot about adding the vanilla. It was good without and I imagine it's great with. I whipped the cream cheese, sour cream and splenda together till it was very creamy & smooth, then added the grapes. I also used red grapes instead of green because I couldn't find any green ones. Can't wait to make this one again!
Yummy dressing for grapes or just about any kind of fruit. I used 2 kinds of grapes, apples, madarin oranges and marschino cherries and it made a wonderful salad.
These are great. My whole family loved them but my son he thought that this was not sweet enough.
What a tasty dressing for grapes! It reminds me a lot of the cream cheese/fluff fruit dip. I used reduced fat cream cheese and sour cream and I doubt you could tell a difference.
This is good, it makes a lot.
very addicting!
This is a huge hit at every BBQ, picnic & get-together! I add pineapple & cherries also. Make sure the fruit is patted dry with a papertowel so the "sauce" can get a good hold.
We have our own vineyard and have more grapes than I know what to do with this time of year. Sometimes they can be a little underripe when I pick them and on the sour side. This recipe had just the right amount of sweet to offset the sour. Perfect the way it is. Next time I'm going to add chopped pecans.
I made this the other night and added shredded coconut to the mixture. My husband is in love with this recipe. He is diabetic and it did not run his sugar up after a big bowl.
Add chopped walnuts or pecans.....
Loved this! One of those dishes you find yourself eating straight out of the bowl! Very similar to my go to ambrosia recipe. The dressing is the same, minus the vanilla, but the fruit is pineapple chunks and mandarin orange sections, with mini marshmallows, shredded coconut and orange zest folded in. Can't wait to try this with green and red grapes! Might try adding in some mini marshmallows and/or pineapple and coconut!
I added a 7oz jar of marshmallow fluff and 1/2 c shaved almonds. AMAZING!!! Huge hit in my house :D
I have made this recipe many times. I add raisins.
We like Granny's recipe better.