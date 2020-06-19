Snow Grapes

38 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 11
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Seedless grapes are encased in a sweet creamy dressing for an easy fruit salad.

By ANGELAK45

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Remove grapes from stems, rinse, and set aside to dry. Mix together the sour cream, cream cheese, white sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Fold in grapes until evenly coated. Chill overnight before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 68.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022