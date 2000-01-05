Baked Asian-Style Honey Chicken

A marinade of honey, ginger, soy sauce, onion and garlic give this chicken dish an authentic Asian flavor without a lot of fuss.

By MARBALET

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • To Marinate: Arrange chicken pieces in a 9x13 inch baking dish. In a small bowl combine the onion, soy sauce, ginger, garlic and honey; mix together and spoon mixture over chicken. Cover dish and refrigerate to marinate for 1 hour, turning pieces once.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Bake chicken at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Turn pieces over and top with green onion, then continue baking for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until chicken is tender and cooked through and juices run clear. Serve immediately.

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Per Serving:
620 calories; protein 51.3g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 41.1g; cholesterol 204.3mg; sodium 553.1mg. Full Nutrition
