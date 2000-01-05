Baked Asian-Style Honey Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
620 calories; protein 51.3g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 41.1g; cholesterol 204.3mg; sodium 553.1mg. Full Nutrition
The first time I made this I pretty much followed the recipe directions and ingredients. The second time, I got a little more creative and we ended up liking it even more. In addition to the ingredients written, I added 3 Tbls. of vinegar and 1 Tbls. of dijon mustard, which I blended in my food processor. After marinating the chicken, I broiled each chicken piece ten minutes on each side. I then placed the meat in the oven and continued to baste with the sauce. The broiling gave the chicken a nice crispy top and the vinegar and mustard additions added a nice flavor. Great recipe Holly!
This is sooooo yummy! I tripled (at least) the sauce for marinade, and used ziplock bags to marinate overnight. I have baked and also grilled it on the gas grill in disposable baking pans - Each way was super good! I've passed this recipe on to others and they love it too!
the BEST recipe for honey soysauce chicken ever. It was so simple..marinated thighs/drumsticks/wings for 3 hours and made extra marinade for basting half way thru. Definitely use foil to line the pan though. Also added a sprinkle of sesame seeds on top..we couldn't get enough of this.
I made this for lunch last weekend because I had all ingredients on hand. I used boneless chicken breasts (because that's what I had in the freezer). Note:If you do this, it cooks in about 1/2 the time. The flavor was good, but it was kind of salty. I'll definitely make again since it's so easy & pretty flavorful, but I'll try low-sodium soy next time and the (bone-in) chicken pieces as suggested.
I used thighs and drumsticks, doubled the sauce and added an extra Tbsp. of honey as well as 4 Tbsp of rice vinegar. Threw it all in a gallon Ziplock bag and let it sit in the fridge for a little more than an hour. I also turned the temp down to 400F because at the higher temp, the sauce would have burned and set the fire alarm off. At the lower temp it took about 45 minutes to bake. Hubby and son both say this one's a keeper!
WOW! Out of this world YUMMY! We are in love with this chicken. The Hubster is already asking for it again soon. I used the exact amount of marinade called for in the recipe, but only had 2 chicken legs (separated into thighs & drumsticks w/ skin-on) & it was so DELICIOUS! Marinated all day then baked as directed (in an 8x8 dish). Before baking, I turned the thighs skin side down & spooned marinade over the top of all pieces. When I flipped the pieces after 30 minutes, I also spooned the marinate/drippings over all of them to get that gorgeous color. Served w/ mashed red potatoes (no need for gravy) & garlic carrots. Thank you for this absolute keeper of a recipe! :)
Good recipe but couldn't help but chuckle at the first line of the directions where it said to arrange chicken pieces in a 9X3 inch baking dish. I don't have a baking dish that narrow! Wonder how many typo's I've made, typing this review? Don't mean to be critical but just have a strange sense of humor!
My husband and I thought this was great. I actually messed up and put the green onion in the marinade instead of sprinkling on top and it tasted fine to me. We both agreed there wasn't much honey taste so I may add more next time. I also used two chicken breasts instead of the cut up chicken pieces. Definitely saving this one!
Let me start off by saying this was great! 4 stars instead of 5 is because of the cooking times?? Lowered it to 350 still burnt by skin, but the flavor... yuum. My fiance said quote on quote, this is soo good, the meat is so tender its falling off the bone! I used bone in thighs.. will use legs next time or drumettes, would taste better. I tripled the marinade, put in ziplock bags next time when I have time, will mariande over-night. Used the last batch of marinade to baste while in the oven to keep it moist as it baked. This had a rich asain flavor with a kick. I did add ground red pepper and some red pepper flakes. (everything we eat involves spice) Deffinatly recommend, just think the cooking time is too high. Maybe bake covered?? Can you do that anyone?? Will it cook right/thru?
I give 5 stars because my bf absolutely loves this. He has me make it twice a week. I use 5 0r 6 bone in chicken breasts and don't really follow the measurements suggested. I just put in however much is needed to cover all of the breasts. I also don't bother to flip the pieces when cooking them. By doing this the pieces tend to get a bit of a blackened skin which is a huge hit.
Yum! We really liked this. My daughter gobbled down 2 pieces and picky son ate. I followed suggestions and doubled sauce and lined pan with foil and recommend doing both. Next time I may triple the sauce to have a bit to put over rice. This is very good-will make again!
Good, but not any better than other sweet & soy style chicken dishes I've tried. I marinated overnight, but this combination didn't get "in" the chicken as much as others have. I tripled the sauce & had enough for the rice, too.
SUPER! I used 12 chicken thighs that I skinned and boned myself, cut into bite-sized chunks and sprinkled some sesame seeds on top before I baked them. Perfect balance of flavors and really easy to make. I baked them on a foil-lined cookie sheet at 400 for about 15 minutes. SO good! Ate them with tri-color pasta, zucchini, avocado and chopped garlic.
MMMHHHHHHHHHHH!!! This was delish! I used a whole 4lb bird rather than chopping it up. Cooked it for about an hour and 45 basting every 15 or 20 minutes. The flavor was great. the only thing I added was some brown sugar, lime juice and a little chili garlic paste. Came out great, cant wait to eat the left overs!
This was wonderful!! I did not have honey so used brown sugar. I doubled the sauce/marinade, next time I'll triple it. I thought it tasted just like the "Generals" chicken from my fav Chinese take out :) I used low sodium soy sauce and sprayed the pan with Pam for easy clean up!
This is the glaze I have been looking for. I trippled the marinade so that we would have some to drizzle over our rice. This was great flavor but I would cut down on the qty. of chopped onion. (I love onions raw, cooked, grilled, and fried but over powered to me but my partner does not care for onions said it did not taste to onion-ie.) I did not have green onions so I after I plated I sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.
This was really good. I used chicken breasts because that's what I had on hand. I doubled the marinade hoping that there would be some sauce to put over rice but there wasn't much. Next time I will triple the marinade. I served it with Basmati rice and broccoli.
This was excellent. The only changes I made was to use 1/2 tbs of dried ginger instead of the 1 tbs of fresh that it called for. I also tripled the marinade. I am so glad I did. The chicken had good flavor that wasn't overpowering but that was strong enough to taste. Very tender and julcy too. I cooked it at 415 degrees for 50 minutes and had no trouble with it burning. I served it with house fried rice and oriental vegetables.
Great recipe! I was looking for something to make with chicken and honey and this one was a hit! I used skin-on bone-in chicken drumsticks and doubled the marinade. I didn't have ginger on hand so I didn't use it. I HIGHLY recommend using skin-on chicken as the skin takes on most of the flavor. Oh, and I took another reviewer's advice and lined my baking pan with foil for easy clean up. Nice and easy!
This is my husbands favorite dish!! I add more onion and double the soy and ginger and honey because it needs a litte more sauce to it. I also use legs and boneless chicken thighs...We love this and I will make this a regular dish
I've made this a couple of time with a few changes to accomodate what I had on hand, and it was delicious every time. Used garlic scapes that I finely chopped in the Magic Bullet instead of garlic cloves; used 1/4tsp of dried ginger instead of fresh (could probably use a bit more next time); used chicken thighs (skin removed) instead of a whole chicken; used half an onion in the marinade; and omitted the green onions. I use a 9x13 dish as I assume it was a typo in the instructions. I also marinate this overnight as other reviewers have suggested (I can't imagine it would be ready after only an hour of marinating unless you maybe poke holes in the chicken first but then you risk it drying out while baking). I will definitely keep making this recipe!
I made this with chicken legs and I doubled the sauce and omitted the green onions since i didnt have any. I took another reader's advice and added chopped apples and i followed the baking directions. It was delicious!!! Thanks!!! Im making it again tonight!
This was just ok to me. Not, bad..but not great... I used thighs and legs...marinated the meat for about 5 hours...and still the flavor did not really 'get into' the meat as much as i had hoped. I did lower the baking temp so sauce would not burn as others had mentioned... it did the job, everyone ate it, but it is not a recipe in which i need to rush to make again.
I used chicken thighs and legs for this recipe. I don't like tiny pieces of ginger so I basically just cut slices and added that to the marinade. Let it sit for 2 hours in the fridge. Think next time I would double the ginger and let it sit for about 4-6 hours to give the marinade time to really soak.
chicken was moist and very tasty. loved the asian flavor. this is a keeper.
If you've every had chicken baked in paper in a Chinese restaurant, this is a close approximation of it, and it's very good. If you chop the pieces of chicken up into tiny pieces and wrap each one individually in tinfoil, you can nearly recreate Chicken wrapped in paper. Otherwise, the original recipe turns out very well on its own.
I'm on a diet, so always looking for more flavorful and different ways to prepare chicken, so this one jumped out at me. I used chicken breasts, and substited Teriyaki sauce for the soy sauce; I also left out the green onions and the ginger ('cause my family doesn't like it), but this turned out very good. I took someone's suggestion and pan seared it, and yes, the sauce does stick to the pan something fierce, but it was very tasty. Only gave it four stars just because while it was good, it wasn't something that gave me that, "Oh my god this is heaven" feeling.
This was so good. I didn't have any onions so I added onion powder. The same with ginger but I left that out. I used leg quarters and marinated it over night. I used a little extra garlic, because I love it so but left other measurements the same. Using a pastery brush I lightly oiled the bottom of pan and clean up was almost a breeze. I baked 45 minutes, uncovered. Not only did I love it, but so did everyone else. I can't wait to make this again.
Easy, flavorful chicken recipe. Works for any piece, boneless or bone-in. I serve it with rice noodles and snap peas, then throw some sesame seeds on top for a pretty presentation. Gets great reviews every time.
Great starting recipe. I recommend you feel free to add more/other flavors you enjoy. As others have noted, I at least double the sauce. I try to cook light, so I use low sodium soy sauce and boneless skinless chicken breasts. I also add a tablespoon of spicy mustard and crushed red pepper for heat. After making the recipe a couple times, I decided on cooking the breasts in the oven on a sheet pan instead of casserole dish. I throw the extra marinade in a sauce pan to reduce and drizzle over the chicken when its done. I have also used this as a stir fry marinade/sauce on the stove top and it works great. I use the leftovers in a salad with ginger dressing... so great!
This was pretty good. I doubled the soy sauce and honey (and added more ginger and garlic) and also added some orange juice and red pepper flakes. Husband really liked the sauce over jasmine rice. Will make again - thanks!
I made this tonight and ill give it a 3 because the skin tasted fantastic. but that is it the chicken had no flavor. but the chicken was juicy. well i will try this again but i will use it on wing drumettes i think it will taste a little better.
Delicious! followed the suggestions of others and doubled the marinade, adding about 2 tbs brown sugar, 2 tbs lime juice and1 tsp of chili garlic sauce. Marinated skinless/boneless chicken thighs about 6 hrs then cooked on a disposable pan over medium heat on a gas grill for about 10 min., then grilled them for about 3 minutes.
pretty good recipe.....although i would marinate it overnight instead of just one hour. the chicken did not have much taste w/o the sauce but i believe it would have had i marinated it longer than suggested.
This was a very yummy recipe! I did double the amount of sauce and also added a little Asian marinade to it. It was quite tasty and my husband loved it! :) Even my picky 4 yr old liked it. I will definitely be making this dish again! Thanks.
This was so good. HOWEVER....please don't make the mistake I did of pulling off most of the skin off the chicken. I was trying to be healthy, and the areas of the chicken without skin, (most of it) tasted like over marinated teriyaki and was so dry. The few remaining pieces with the skin tasted great. I let marinate over night, and followed the recipe as stated.
The family gave me 5 stars for this...they said it had a great flavor and I made quick and easy pancit as a side for this which complemented the dish well...oh and also I was in the asian aisle of my supermarket and found ginger flavored soy sauce so I marinated the chicken in that and it really brought about a wonderfully unique flavor. Thank you very much for this!
This was just okay. I think it needs a little more doctoring for it to be asian-style though my kids really liked it. Both my husband and I thought it was missing something or two. Next time, I think I'll add some rice vinegar and maybe....I don't know. I want to play around with it.
This recipe was easy and satisfying. It is not a Honey Chicken recipe and therefor, most people will be either disappointed or delightfully surprised. It has more of a teriyaki effect to it (savory and ginger-y) this is probably why people feel it is too salty as well. I personally loved it. (used sesame seeds and 1tbsp apple vinegar)
I used 4 skinless and bone-in chicken. I covered with aluminum foil and baked in 400 F for the first 20 minutes and reduced the heat to 375 F for the next 30 minutes. I basted every 20 minutes. I removed the cover for the last 10 minutes. Very delicious. I will definitely make this again.
This was a great dish, we cooked the chicken on the grill on low heat for 3 hours in a baking foil basting it frequently and we used more seasons than the recipe suggested, you can never use to much. Tasted great and we will cook it again.
Very Good. I made a lot of changes being i didnt have everything on hand. I didnt marinate the chicken since my chicken wasnt defrosted in time last night. I used maple syrup instead of honey and powdered ginger. I listened to the over reviews and doubled the recipe. came out very juicy! I cooked it at 350 degrees for 20 minutes on both sides and then I broiled it for about 5 minutes to make the skin crispy.
This was pretty good. I think next time I won't use so much cinnamon. And I agree that the outside tasted fabulous but the inside wasn't flavored at all. Maybe this could be marinated in the sauce & then it would taste stronger? Loved all the flavors though! Or maybe if the sauce is doubled the chicken would be immersed more in the sauce & soak it up better? Just some ideas... But still a great recipe & super tasty!
This was easy and delicious. Everyone in my family loved it, and it's rare we all agree on a food. Our family of 5 ate the whole chicken! I followed the recipe, but I did triple the sauce as suggested by others. I put 2/3 of it on the chicken to marinade/bake, and saved 1/3 and heated it up to serve over the chicken. It was a lot; I think doubling it would have been sufficient. Served with Jasmine rice (also great w/ this sauce).
Looking for a juicy chicken? Then try this recipe BUT... as many reviews stated there's something missing and I think its a hot spice like chili oil or red pepper flakes but definitely needs some kind of zing. Flavor smelled more intense then it tasted, was to bland for my buds. The whole family ate it up. Will make again won't be on my rotation and will add something spicy.
I really enjoyed this recipe, I used powdered ginger instead of fresh and didn't even have time to marinade and it turned out great. I didn't double the sauce and it was a perfect amount to glaze the chicken in a sticky sweetness almost like a honey garlic chicken wing. The sauce is actually very strong when it bakes down and gets sticky, double in my opinion would be to much.
Super easy recipe that doesn't require too many ingredients! I doubled the sauce and did 4 chicken breasts. If you cook chicken breasts at 350 degrees, 15 min each side, it comes out perfect. I also suggest coating the chicken breast in olive oil before so the moisture stays in. If you are not a fan of ginger, this recipe may be a little too strong for you. The chicken tasted awesome with white jasmine rice!
This is a very good recipe. But I will say that to add the green oinion's for that length of time is a NO! NO! 30 second's before serving is best. they will then release all the flavour of nice fresh herb's. Oh yes I have made this recipe. It isn't some thing new. Nice to see older recipies coming out once again for our young people.
