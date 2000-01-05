Baked Asian-Style Honey Chicken

Let me start off by saying this was great! 4 stars instead of 5 is because of the cooking times?? Lowered it to 350 still burnt by skin, but the flavor... yuum. My fiance said quote on quote, this is soo good, the meat is so tender its falling off the bone! I used bone in thighs.. will use legs next time or drumettes, would taste better. I tripled the marinade, put in ziplock bags next time when I have time, will mariande over-night. Used the last batch of marinade to baste while in the oven to keep it moist as it baked. This had a rich asain flavor with a kick. I did add ground red pepper and some red pepper flakes. (everything we eat involves spice) Deffinatly recommend, just think the cooking time is too high. Maybe bake covered?? Can you do that anyone?? Will it cook right/thru?