Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Everybody wants this recipe for chocolate chip cookies when I bring them anywhere to share. They are even award-winning. My daughter, Tegan, made them for a cookie baking contest and won a red ribbon! You can use any flavor pudding you like for this recipe.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
1 hr 13 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift together flour and baking soda in a medium bowl, set aside.

  • Cream together butter, brown sugar, and white sugar in a large bowl. Beat in instant pudding mix until blended. Stir in eggs and vanilla.

  • Add the flour mixture into the batter until it's well incorporated. Finally, fold in chocolate chips and nuts.

  • Drop cookies by rounded spoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 115.8mg. Full Nutrition
