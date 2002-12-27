Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

I was a little apprehensive about these, not because of the recipe, but because I am horrible at making cookies. I was SO careful when I was measuring and made sure I did everything perfectly, with no variations (except adding 2 Tbsp vanilla extract). It really paid off in the end, they turned out wonderfully. Not cakey, bland, or weird tasting like some people said, just delicious!!! A few MUSTS: 1)Mix the brown and granulated sugar together first in a LARGE bowl and make sure there are NO lumps and it is very smooth. Cut the 4 sticks of butter into cubes and put in a seperate microwaveable bowl. Heat on medium level for about 5-10 second intervals, stirring well in between, for approx 1 minute. You want the butter to be very soft, almost melted, but right before it gets to that gross clear, oily state. Then mix with the sugars. It makes the ingredients cream together great.2)Chill the dough in the fridge for a little before cooking it and keep it in the fridge while you are cooking each batch. 3)Between batches run the pan under cool water. 4)Each oven is different, so take the cookies out when the edges are turning golden brown and the highest point of the cookie is also golden brown. Mine were perfect at exactly 9.5 minutes... for some reason those 30 seconds really made a difference. If you are a cookie expert and you know what you are doing, unlike me, then you can really go wild with variations. Otherwise, stick with the recipe and you should not go wrong!!