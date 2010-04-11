Oven Fried Parmesan Chicken

A coating of garlic butter, soft white bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and parsley makes this simple oven chicken dish sassy as well!

By JUDY/AZ

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a shallow glass dish or bowl, combine the crushed garlic with the melted butter or margarine. In another small bowl mix together the bread crumbs, cheese, parsley, salt and pepper. Dip chicken pieces into garlic butter, then into crumb mixture to coat.

  • Place coated chicken pieces into a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Drizzle with remaining garlic butter and bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 1 to 1 1/4 hours, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
607 calories; protein 45.1g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 40.4g; cholesterol 173.9mg; sodium 821.3mg. Full Nutrition
