Oven Fried Parmesan Chicken

Is there anything higher than a 5?! This was the best recipe I've gotten here. I took the advice of another member and dusted with flour first, then the butter, then the crumbs. I used a few pieces of french bread, tore them up and put them under the broiler. When brown, I put them in the food processor with the herbs. I had very large bone-in chicken breasts, so I baked for 40 minutes on each side on a jelly roll pan. I also added about one teaspoon of ranch dressing powder to the bread crumb mixture. One of my son's friends (14 yrs. old) was over and wouldn't touch it at first. When he did eat it, he said it was better than the Colonel's! My husband worked very late that night so I fixed his plate and put in the fridge. I was afraid it would be soggy. He heated in the microwave and it was still crunchy. He said it was as good or better than regular fried chicken. This will be a regular. Since we're trying to watch our calories/fat, I may try something in place of the butter, but even as the recipe is, we had green beans (no fat) and corn on the cob (no butter), so it still wasn't that bad in fat. Real good. THANKS!