Oven Fried Parmesan Chicken
A coating of garlic butter, soft white bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and parsley makes this simple oven chicken dish sassy as well!
Wonderful recipe! I used boneless chicken breasts that I pounded down thin. For the bread crumbs I used Italian style and added a mxiture of spices (Italian seasoning, crushed rosemary, oregano, basil) along with the Parmesan cheese, parsley, salt and pepper basically eyeballing everything. 1/4 pound of butter is 1/2 cup and I added a bit more garlic than called for to that as I love garlic. I baked my chicken at 375 for 35 minutes and it was done perfectly - moist and juicy, not dry at all with a wonderful crispy coating.Read More
Wonderful recipe! I used boneless chicken breasts that I pounded down thin. For the bread crumbs I used Italian style and added a mxiture of spices (Italian seasoning, crushed rosemary, oregano, basil) along with the Parmesan cheese, parsley, salt and pepper basically eyeballing everything. 1/4 pound of butter is 1/2 cup and I added a bit more garlic than called for to that as I love garlic. I baked my chicken at 375 for 35 minutes and it was done perfectly - moist and juicy, not dry at all with a wonderful crispy coating.
My family loved this chicken. The only thing I did differently from the recipe is I set the oven to 375 degrees, I put the breasts in about 15 minutes before the other pieces so the smaller pieces didn't get overdone and I used a jelly roll pan instead of a 13 X 9 pan to promote crispiness. The chicken was VERY crispy and juicy. Loved it!!
This was the best oven fried chicken I have ever had. Usaually I don't eat oven fried anything, but WOW!!!. I could not help but think while I was eating this, (this sure beats all the oil and fat that I would be eating if this was my normal deep fried chicken and on top of that this is really crunchy and Gooood!!!). I used Italian bread crumbs and I used chicken wings. If you do not like or can not have a lot of salt cut the amount in half, then sprinkle a little bit on after dipping into the butter, I used seasoning salt. I double dipped my chicken because I had so much breading left over and hate to waste. Then poured remaining butter mixture over chicken then baked. What ever you do try this recipe, IT'S THE BOMB!!!!!.
VERY good recipe! I despise frying chicken, so have been in search of the best oven-fried recipe for a while. I can stop searching. This recipe is easy and very flavorful! The coating comes out nice and crispy, and stays that way when reheated as leftovers.
Very good, you could omit the bread crumbs, add extra parm and stick to a no carb diet if you prefer, very tasty either way.
Fantastic recipe. Thanks, Judy! I have made this several times. Family and guests really love it!I normally make my own bread crumbs, but I was out and no bread in the house. I substituted crushed cornflakes.I eliminated the melted butter and instead, spread the chicken with a mixture of dijon and mayo. Then carefully patted on the cornflake, cheese and parsley mixture.Place in the greased pan then dropped small bits of butter onto each breast. Wow! The dijon/mayo really zipped up this recipe! Now everyone asks for seconds!
This recipe was really flavorful and good but it was a bit too buttery for me. I made it again but this time I substituted eggs instead of the butter and added garlic to them Came out delicious. Remember to pound the chicken flat!
Great recipe for the healthier alternative to fried chicken. It was moist and juicy, and the outside crunchy. I added some saltine cracker bits to the breading for a little extra crunch. I also did chicken strips, so it only took about 30 mins. Tossed some leftover alfredo and marinara sauce in a pan, added some canned mushrooms. Threw it all on top of some vermicelli noodles and voi la! An awesome dinner. Thank you so much! Will definately add this to our "regular" meals.
Great chicken!! I didn't change a thing except I used 5 whole chicken breasts instead of strips and baked covered the first 30min and uncovered the last 35 min. The coating was tasty and the chicken was very moist! This would be even better if it had some sort of sauce or gravy to pour over when serving but all-in-all, this recipe is a keeper for my family! Thanks Judy!
This recipe has my wife complements and mine. I can't think of any tweaks that would make it better.
Nothing beats the messy way of making real fried chicken..but this recipe I must say is right up there! Bounissimo!! I used all the ingredients mentioned by Judy, but did alter some dosages and the pan I cooked it in. I used italian seasoned bread crumbs, so it already had parsley, but added 1/2 tsp anyways. I opted not to bake in 9x13, instead used a jelly roll pan. Due to having all that added butter I thought it would be too greasy. By cooking it in the jelly roll pan at 375 degrees it came out super crispy and soooo tender! It was the best recipe I have ever tried for oven fried chicken!!!! I did add an extra bit of parm, grated fresh..and it was delicious. While the butter was melting I took the garlic clove and infused it the butter...you have to do this. Smells terrific and adds to the taste! 5 stars for sure and my honey loved it!!!!! We had leftovers and all I know this morning he had taken it all to work and now they are asking for the recipe so the others wives can make it! Thanks Judy!!!!
I made this for a birthday dinner party and it was a total hit! I served it with the Best Marinara Sauce ever (found on Allrecipes too). Everyone loved it! The chicken was tender and juicy but had a crunchy coating that was awesome. I did dust my chicken breasts lightly with flour, then dredged in garlic butter and bread crumbs. I saw that tip on an Italian cooking show. I will definitely make this baked chicken parm again. Kathy
The parmesan adds such a wonderful flavor to the coating - i also like to add dried oregano to the bread crumbs. To really infuse the butter (or margarine) with garlic, I put the stick in the baking dish with the garlic and put it in the oven while it's preheating. Then I dip the chicken in the melted butter then breadcrumbs with tongs and return it to the baking dish. Yummy recipe! And one less bowl to wash :-)
This was the easiest thing to make and absolutely delicious. This alternative is so much healthier than frying (which is our usual method). This will be used many times especially when I have a late day at work and can't take time to prepare. Thanks for the post.
I used 3X as much garlic, the butter was just enough so I didn't have leftover, and I recommend if you are using chicken thighs as I did that you only cook for 45 minutes. This recipe is yummy and I will definitely use it again, thanks for submitting it, Judy!
I have made several chicken parm recipes and never found one we really loved, until now. This was so very good. I followed the recipe exactly but used panko bread crumbs for the extra crunch and melted a slice of mozzarella on top before serving. My kids said it was the best I've ever made and my hubby loved it! Thanks
Wow! Exceptionally good. I used 6 skinless large chicken legs and soaked them in 2 cups of buttermilk, 1 tsp of hot sauce, salt and pepper for a few hours before the breading and baking process. After the soak, I dredged the pre-soaked chicken legs in flour with some garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and paprika mixed in. I increased the oven temp to 375 degrees and then proceeded with the recipe. Baked for 35-40 minutes. The chicken turned out fantastic!! Much better than getting a bucket at the drive through... =)
Very good -too much butter for me, and I luv butter! Will definitely make this again.
To make this even healthier substitute olive oil for butter. Heat the olive oil and garlic in the microwave for like 10 seconds or so to combine the flavors. So good. :)
I usually only review a diah I have prepared more than once to besure to give it a fair review. I am so happy I followed that rule with this. I fave prepared this 3 times and it has gotten betrer each time. The first time I followed the receipe exactly except cook time sime I had tenders. I didn't feel the breading stuck to the meat and never crisped up...the second time increased the parmesan bread crumb mixture and I added a splash of egg beater to my butter...the last time I still added the splash of egg beater to my garlic butter and increased the parmesan bread crumb mixture but I double dipped the chicken in the butter, then bread crumbs, then butter, then bread crumds. This was perfect for the breading. Made the chicken much more fried chicken like vwithout the oil
Thank you Judy for a great recipe. This is in my list of standards! I made this tonight. I had boneless, skinless chicken breasts and thighs. I saute'd 2 cloves of garlic with a skinned and seeded jalapeno pepper in some butter for just a few seconds to flavor the butter. I also added some sweet paprika to the bread crumb mix. 40 minutes in a 375 degree oven worked perfectly.
We thoroughly enjoyed this chicken. I used 4 chicken breasts instead of pieces. It didn't stick to the pan, wasn't soggy, it was good! We don't fry anything so this was a really nice change. Thank you for the recipe! Update: We thoroughly enjoy this chicken and use different parts. It always comes out tender and moist. I double dipped many of these drums and still had lots of breadcrumbs left over to be thrown out.
Very good flavor....moist. But, just lacked that "crunch" that is one of the pleasures of fried chicken.
Delicious. I did change a few things. I made this for 2 people using 2 chicken breasts. I also used Smart Balance and olive oil mixed together instead of butter. For a kick, I added a bit of cayenne pepper...my husband loved it!
We love the taste of this chicken. The only thing I do differently is that I cook it on a pastry cooling rack on a cookie sheet to drain any fat and turn it about 3/4 of the way through to get it crispy on both sides.
I really enjoyed this recipe, the chicken was moist and very garlicy, nice flavor! I used boneless breasts, and added basil and oregano to the breadcrumb mixture. I baked for 45 minutes at 375, and topped with tomato sauce and cheese for the last five minutes. My only wish is it could have been a bit crisper, next time I'll put the chicken under the broiler for a couple of minutes prior to topping with sauce. Delicious with a side of angel hair pasta! Thanks so much for sharing this.
Excellent recipe! Made a huge batch of this for a weekend camping trip, and it was a bit hit, even cold. I added the garlic (plus extra) to the butter on the stove before I melted it, so the taste would be infused. Also, I used a combo of fresh and dried crumbs, as well as some leftover crushed saltines I had. I really spiced the crumbs up a lot, adding extra parm cheese, and dipped the chicken in flour before the butter. Someone suggested cooking on racks to avoid soggy chicken, but this did not work for me, as it caused gravity to make the breadding fall off the underside of many of the pieces. The pieces I didn't cook on the rack were fine- they were crunchy on the bottom and didn't stick. Loved this, and will definitely make it again!
I have made this recipe so many times because it is always requested. I found that boneless, skinless chicken thighs are best, and when you roll them up add a slice of mozzarella cheese in the middle. I also use fresh garlic and Italian bread crumbs. OMG! Absolutely to die for. Thank you so much for the wonderful recipe.
It was good but nothing like regular fried chicken. Used the leftovers the next day in a huge green salad with homemade ranch. tasted better in that than as an entree.
This was good, room for expansion, I'd probably add a little more garlic next time as we're real garlic hounds here :) I'd make this again.
I'm doing WW with some girlfriends of mine, and we missed our comfort foods. This recipe is a quick convert to lower points by using reduced or fat free Parmesan, fat free margerine, and low fat crackers (I was out of breadcrumbs and everything else...I rolled them in ritz crackers!). Delicious, easy clean up, and it makes great chicken fingers to serve with dip. Muchas gracias!
I substituted crushed saltines for the bread crumbs and used boneless chicken breast tenders instead of whole pieces. Because I used chicken tenders, I was able to bake it at 400 degrees, and reduce the cooking time to only 30 minutes! Very quick and easy! Overall, the chicken was juicy, tender, and deliciously flavored!
Made this for supper tonight - it was fantastic! I used Italian bread crumbs since this was all I had. Just great, it'll be on my rotation.
Add some Texas Pete with your melted butter for a little spice!!!
Used 5 skinless boneless chicken breasts following the directions as given. Baked at 375 degrees for about an hour. Delicious! Crispy outside and moist inside. Will try next time with chicken nuggets and mayonise instead of butter.
Very delicious! The best chicken I've had in a long time! I used panko breadcrumbs, added a little more cheese (used a parmesan/romano blend), some TJ's 21 seasoning (plus the salt & pepper, no parsley), and used about 3/4 of the stick of butter instead of the whole stick. I used chicken leg quarters and baked at 375 for 40 min and then 350 for the remaining 20 min. Oh, and I baked the chicken on a foil lined cookie sheet. This helped so much with getting the outside crispy. When I use a pan with taller sides the chicken tends to be soggy. This is the only recipe I will use from now on for "fried" chicken. So good!
This is such an easy recipe. My husband loves it. I've made this many times and it is always a hit!
Awesome! I used skinless, boneless dhicken breasts and instead of salt, I used Mrs. Dash. It's the most tender and juicy chicken I've made. I will definately make this again.
we did NOT like this at all. I followed the recipe to a tee and the skin never got even close to crispy, which is what we love. I will never make this again. sorry for the poor review, but I have no clue what went wrong, I didn't change a thing....
YUMMY! I too mixed up the extra bread crumbs and sauce and put it over the top and it was great
I made this recipe using thin boneless chicken breasts that I cut into tenders because my daughter prefers tenders. I put the garlic and the butter in a dish and microwaved them together to melt the butter, this made the butter more garlic flavored. I also used italian bread crumbs so I only added a little salt and pepper and no parsley since the breadcrumbs already had dried parsley in them and I mixed in the shredded parmesan cheese. I cooked it at 350 for 35 minutes and for the last few minutes I turned on the broiler to try to crisp it up a bit. This chicken turned out ok but wasn't anything special. The flavor was pretty good but the bread crumbs were kind of powdery like and not really crispy. I was hoping this would be a good subsitition for the fried chicken tenders I make that my kids love but unfortunately it didn't fit the bill. I gave it four stars because it wasn't bad at all just not as wonderful as a lot of the reviews led me to believe. It was good for a quick dinner which is what I needed because I was short on time.
This recipe was wonderful! My fiance' told me it was the best "fried chicken" he ever had! I did make a couple of slight modifications. I used 4 boneless breasts and soaked the chicken in buttermilk for 1 hour prior to preparation and baking. I also added a packet of ranch dresssing mix to the bread crumbs. The chicken came out so moist and flavorful. I love fried chicken but would choose this healthier alternative any day! Serve with home made mac & cheese or mashed potatoes and corn, or over a bed of crunchy greens with tomatoes!
Everyone in the family enjoyed this recipe. We usually prefer spice but this was nice for a change. \my daughter asked for the recipe and made it for her pot luck party.A huge hit.
Delicious! Easy to make, and nice and crispy.
Yum! Before dipping in the garlic butter, I rolled the chicken around in a flour/pepper/onion powder/garlic powder mix, for extra flavor. I turned this recipe into Chicken Parmisiana by smothering the chicken in spaghetti sauce and shredded mozzerella. So good!
Delicious! I melted the butter in my glass 9×13 dish, in the preheated oven. Once melted, I added 2 tablespoons of garlic paste and mixed well. Then, I dipped my chicken breasts in the garlic butter and rolled in the bread crumb mixture and put back in the glass dish. I baked the four thin chicken breasts for 40 minutes. They came out juicy with a yummy crunchy crust. And, my girls LOVED them. This recipe is a keeper!
Tasty, Crunchy outside. Tender meat inside. I used crushed butter flavor crackers since I didn't have bread crumbs. I used the baking dish to melt the butter while the oven was preheating and then just added the garlic to the pan. It was easy to dredge the chicken in the garlic butter then rolling crumbs and back into the pan. I had one less dish to clean up after too doing it that way. Thanks for a great dish Judy!
Pertty darn good..I flipped the fillets half way through cooking so both sides would be nice and crispy, then added mozz cheese on top for the last 10 min. Almost like our favorite Italian place.
I made precisely as instructed and the end result was perfect chicken, just perfect.
Absoloutly amazing!!! I loved this recipe and it was really good left over as well. I used chicken tenders instead because I do not like bones in my chicken, and I used shredded parmesan cheese instead of grated and it came out wonderful. I used the leftover coating over the top of the chicken for more crispiness and I can see me making this more often, it is one of my new favorites.
Great recipe and very easy, no bread crumbs, so I took some Italian flavored croutons crushed it up, added a teaspoon of paprika in my dry mix and a teaspoon of Italian seasoning and threw in there too, took the chunks of crumbs left and sprinkled on top before popping in the oven. Rave reviews from the family.
This chicken is awesome and my favorite recipe for baked chicken ever! I use slighly more butter and garlic, but that is my preference. I LOVE garlic! I also used "I can't believe its not butter" spray to spray all over the chicken before it goes into the oven. Makes the coating evenly crisp and buttery tasting without extra fat.
This was pretty good. I used 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, and cut the other ingredients in half. It didn't have as much flavor as I had hoped, but it was easy and my husband liked it.
I used boneless skinless breasts and every time they come out moist and fork tender. The breading doesn't crisp unless I turn the broiler on the last few minutes.
Brilliant! what a smashing idea and the fried chicken tastes really like a fat laden fried chicken. Don't get me wrong, I am not a health freak but this is such a sensible way to omit all the grease.
I love the flavor in this recipe. I used chicken breasts, so getting the bread crumbs to stick this way was a little hard. I mixed all the ingredients also, because I was tired and did not see I was suppose to dip in the garlic butter... hehe.. I pulled a (Pomplemouse). I will make this again and again. I served with a salad and side of pasta with marinara.
I have made this recipe many times, and everyone loves it! The last time I made this, I used a three cheese blend of parmesan, asiago, and romano. It was so delicious! I know that it was no longer just parmesan chicken, but I love playing with this recipe. I have even used shredded colby jack cheese instead of parmesan, added a little egg to the butter mixture (cooled, of course) and substituted turkey fillets for the chicken. Amazing! Thank you so much for this recipe.
This was the best chicken recipe. My entire family loved it (which usually doesnt happen). Very quick and simple..
Made a light version of it with butter substitute and light everything else. Was excellent! Will make again and again!
Delicious. I used this recipe for chicken legs, and removed the skin before dipping them in the garlic butter. Other than that, I followed the recipe, only I substituted panko crumbs for the dry bread crumbs, and used more parmesan than called for. Thanks for the recipe Judy/AZ. it's a keeper.
This is a wonderful and quick recipe. I made it just as the ingredients stated, and I would not change a thing. thanks for a great recipe. Definately a keeper..
This recipe is also good with catfish nuggets. Start testing the catfish after 20 minutes.
I really liked this. A great week night meal. I thought one hour of baking would be too much, but it wasn't. The chicken turned out juicy and crunchy. I used Panko bread crumbs, and put a clove of crushed garlic in with the butter.
This was very easy to make. I used chicken tenders and cooked 18 min. at 400°. They had a lot of flavor.
We just finished having this for dinner and it is a definite keeper. Had purchased 12 chicken legs on sale and divvied them up in sixes. Took one pack out and used that. Thought there would be a couple of leftovers to munch on, but not so. As we were eating them, I could see the juices just flowing out of them. Only change I made was using chopped parsley and very little salt. My husband kept m-m-m-m-m-ing while eating the legs. He said that we must use this recipe with the other legs we still have left. Absolutely delicious!!!
Absolutely delicious! I used chicken breasts and pounded them flat. I also double dipped the chicken and placed them in a Reynolds Release non-stick foil lined pan. Turn them over after 20 minutes and cook an additional 25 minutes.
Very easy and delicious chicken.
This chicken turned out great!! However, I modified the recipe a bit because my significant other and I love garlic. I substituted the salt with garlic salt for the bread crumb mixture and let the garlic butter sit for about 15 minutes after I added the crushed garlic. As for the chicken, I dredged it in the garlic butter, and then let it sit for about 10 minutes before dredging it a second time and then put it immediately in the bread crumb mixture (to which I also added dried parsley instead of fresh). I cooked the chicken at 350 for about 30 minutes, but found the bread crumbs were getting soggy, so I increased the temperature to 375, turned the drumsticks over (I used a package of these rather than a whole chicken) over, added more bread crumbs (there were a lot left over) and topped with an additional 3 tbs of melted butter mixed with garlic salt. I cooked this an additional 30 minutess, and it came out very juicy and crispy! I highly recommend!
Very good, will make this again. The only thing I changed was to flip the chicken half way through cooking.
THIS IS AWESOME!!!!! My family is a challenging audience and it was a success. I didn't have parsley or garlic cloves but went to Cook's Thesaurus and got the equivalent measurements for minced garlic. This dish's aroma while cooking will make you crazy waiting to sink your teeth into it. I'm gonna try pork chops next. EXCELLENT FLAVOR! I reccommend it highly (if you like this type of cuisine! Thank you!
I love this! I modified the recipe a little: I used 4 cloves of garlic (because I love it), and 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts-sliced in half. It was GREAT! Nice flavor and very EASY~!
THIS WAS SOOOOOOOOOO GOOD. I MADE IT TWICE NOW VERY DELICIOUS RECIPE!
I used chicken strips and lessened the baking time. Also broiled at the end for more browning. Very tasty.
This was fantastic! So moist & full of flavor. We love garlic,so the butter & garlic mixture really made it great.
Made this last night for dinner and it was excellent! I followed the recipe with the exceptions of, I added just a bit more garlic(garlic lover) and I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts which I pounded out with a meat tenderizer to flatten and so the garlic-butter mixture would soak in the chicken and I also used italian flavored bread crumbs as I didn't have any plain. The smell in my kitchen as these were cooking was fabulous and they came out very well except the breading on them was a bit mushy, so about the last 10 min. of cooking, I put them under the broiler to make the tops of chicken crunchy, I would definately reccomend this method, they came out perfectly and were simply delish!! Will definately make again...thanks for this great recipe. :)
VERY VERY GOOD! We all (7) loved it! The only change I made was to add some garlic powder to the bread crumbs. Definitely a keeper :)
This was really good. I used chicken breast instead and cooked it for 45 minutes. Delicioso!
This was fairly easy and I liked the taste. Would make again.
Great chicken great flavor will use this again love it
excellent --have two very picky eaters- husband and son. but they both loved it. very crisp skin- and went very well with their favorite side of buttered noodles. definately will share this recipe and make again.
I really enjoyed this dish. I was impressed with how moist the chicken was, and the recipe itself is very easy. Next time, I think I'll ease up on the amount of butter and kick up on the amount of garlic.
Awesome. My husband and my stepson finished all of it. I listend to some reviewer's suggestion, brushed the butter on the chicken instead dip in. Also i added some fresh basil, then 375 degrees baked for 35 minutes.. So good.
Best recipe I've tried on allrecipes.com! Use chicken breast, which cuts the cooking time down to 25 minutes. Everyone loves this!!!
Excellent flavor! The chicken is juicy and tender, and the coating is tasty! Easy to prepare. Will definitely make again.
Is there anything higher than a 5?! This was the best recipe I've gotten here. I took the advice of another member and dusted with flour first, then the butter, then the crumbs. I used a few pieces of french bread, tore them up and put them under the broiler. When brown, I put them in the food processor with the herbs. I had very large bone-in chicken breasts, so I baked for 40 minutes on each side on a jelly roll pan. I also added about one teaspoon of ranch dressing powder to the bread crumb mixture. One of my son's friends (14 yrs. old) was over and wouldn't touch it at first. When he did eat it, he said it was better than the Colonel's! My husband worked very late that night so I fixed his plate and put in the fridge. I was afraid it would be soggy. He heated in the microwave and it was still crunchy. He said it was as good or better than regular fried chicken. This will be a regular. Since we're trying to watch our calories/fat, I may try something in place of the butter, but even as the recipe is, we had green beans (no fat) and corn on the cob (no butter), so it still wasn't that bad in fat. Real good. THANKS!
I thought this was an extremely easy and very tasty recipe. I have been looking for a good "oven fried" chicken recipe so that I can avoid getting out the fryer for just a couplke of pieces of chicken when it's just the wife and me. This was very tasty, healthier than regular fried chicken and with the added bonus of minimal cleanup.
This recipe was perfect. I followed it, expcept used chicken breasts, flattened and added extra garlic, "Love Garlic" and baked it for 45 min. The family loved it, including the kids. There were no leftovers!! THANKS
Absolutely amazing! I made it with a large package of chicken wings that I had in the freezer and doubled the ingredients. Normally my family is picky and will not eat chicken on the bone, but between 4 adults and 5 year old there were no left overs. The chicken was so moist and flavorful and just fell off the bone.
I can't be sure, but i do believe this chicken was the clincher in getting my husband to propose! I usually make them into strips and cook them on a broiler rack to make them crispier. We love it!
This was outstanding and will makeit a regular dish to prepare. As one reviewer suggested, I sauted the garlic and added jalapeno peppers also, and mixed a bit of paprika to the dried bread crumbs.
This has become one of my 'go-to' entrees. I always have the ingredients on hand and have never had a disgruntled diner when this entree was served. Easy, easy easy!
This is a great recipe! I made it before, now I am coming back for more!
I made this for my family and it was a huge hit, which is very difficult in a house full of picky eaters! However instead of doing such big pieces of chicken I cut all the breasts into halves or thirds more like chicken strips. I had to use two pans in the oven to fit all the chicken, it turns out SO much better in a glass pan then a metal one. The glass pan kept them moist and softer, the metal made them crunchy very fast.
I made this for dinner yesterday, and it was ok. The parmesan chicken need more salt and pepper. It wasn't alot of flavor. I made it because it had a lot of reviews, so I thought the parmesan chicken would be good. Well that goes to show you, not beacause a recipe has alot of reviews... that doesn't mean it's good ;)
This is fabulous. I added spaghetti sauce and additional parmesan as toppings, added a side of spaghetti, and viola - chicken parmesan. My husband loved it.
MMM MMM GOOD!!! I used 5 boneless skinless chicken breasts (instead of a whole chicken) and it was AWESOME!!! Will definitely be making this again!!
This was amazing! I went exactly by the recipe, but at the end, I topped it with mozzarella cheese for a few minutes and then added some of Marcella Hazan's tomato sauce to make a sort of chicken parm. Based on some recommendations, I also baked at 375 for about 40 min.
I put a bit of a twist on this. I LOVE roasted garlic in the oven. So, instead of crushed garlic, I roasted the garlic with a bit of olive oil and salt. When soft, I mixed it with the butter. Wonderful! I also used skinless thighs instead of breast meat. So tender, and good. thanks for the recipe
