Banana Oatmeal Cookies

I debated rating this recipe since I revised it so much but I did enjoy my cookies so I decided to share anyway. I know most banana and oat cookies are cake like which I still enjoy. However, it has been my experience the more bananas included the less likely for it to taste as well after a couple of days, so I only put in one banana. To add some additional flavor I put a couple tsps of coffee to the mashed banana (I got this idea from a muffin recipe that had turned out well) and let it sit for 10 minutes before commencing with the rest of the recipe. For the spices I did 1/4 tsp cloves, 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I didn't think chocolate chips sounded very good with those spices so I did as another suggested and added dried cranberries and dried blueberries (technically mine were cranberries that were "blueberry juice infused" by ocean spray). To cut some additional calories I cut down on the margarine to 3/4 cup and the sugar to 3/4 cup as well as changing to 1/2 cup brown sugar 1/4 cup regular sugar. On top of all these changes I also tested out the quantity of the oats. I did the batch with 1 cup then split the batch in half and added 1/2 cup oats to one batch and left the other half as is with 1 cup's worth of oats. I thought both batches turned out well to me the additional oats made the cookies slightly more cake like but my hubby said the opposite. As I enjoyed the one with less oats more but my husband with more oats I will make again the same way.