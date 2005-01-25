Banana Oatmeal Cookies

Try this banana oatmeal cookie recipe for the best cookies (besides chocolate chip) that you will ever eat!

Recipe by Jenny

prep:

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cream margarine and sugar together in a medium bowl until smooth. Stir in eggs and vanilla.

  • Sift flour, baking soda, cloves, and cinnamon together into a bowl. Stir dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Add bananas, oats, and chocolate chips; mix until well blended.

  • Drop dough by rounded spoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are golden, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 5.1g; sodium 70.8mg. Full Nutrition
