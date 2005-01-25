Banana Oatmeal Cookies
Try this banana oatmeal cookie recipe for the best cookies (besides chocolate chip) that you will ever eat!
This makes an excellent cookie. My mother used to make a cookie like this when I was a little girl. I can't remember if her's was as cake like but I think it was close. Either way, we really love these. I did a few things different. I replaced over half of the butter with applesauce and I used brown sugar as well as white and added in some walnuts for crunch. I think the applesauce, oatmeal, and bananas makes it a good cookie to give children. It's a little healthier than your normal chocolate chip cookie! Thanks Jenny!Read More
I know most banana cookies are cake like--thats the part of the recipe we liked. We didn't care for the way the spices tasted with the chocolate chips--maybe too much ground clove?? I may try this again and decrease the clove, increase the cinnamon and maybe add some nutmeg.Read More
When I made these cookies I used 1/4 tsp nutmeg in place of the cloves. I kept the cinnamon the same amount. It turned out great, they are moist chewy cookies. I took them to work and they were gone. I've had several requests for this recipe.
I revised the receipe. Instead of chocolate chips I have used dried cranberries and dried blueberries. Everyone loves the cookies. Another thing I have learned is cook all of your cookies on parchment paper and never melt your butter in the microwave.
Yum! My family gobbled these up. I will make two changes next time: only 1/2 tsp. of cloves, and I will change the sugar to 3/4 white and 1/4 brown. They also freeze very well!
Pretty darn good! I only used 2 bananas and added about 3/4 raisins instead and they worked and tasted GREAT! Kevy
Huh? I don't know what recipe some of these guys followed...these cookies are yummy! I always add more spices than recipes call for, and since we're at a higher altitude I have to add more flour/oatmeal, but these are really good, moist, and flavorful. A nice change. Thanks for sharing it.
These cookies were great. Not bland at all. Healthier than your average cookie and the kids ( 1 & 3 ) loved them! Could use a little more sugar (but I like them the way they are) probably just a 1/4 cup more.
These cookies were very disappointing. I made them twice because I thought maybe the first time I did something wrong. They weren't tasty and were cakey and almost like muffins. Nobody ate them.
These cookies are SO yummy! I too made some modifications... INGREDIENTS: 1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup butter, 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 1 1/4 teaspoon baking soda, 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, 4 ripe bananas, mashed, 2 cups rolled oats, 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, 1 cup peanutbutter chips. I used about 3/4 of the batter to make bars (in a bar pan). I baked the bars at 375 for 20 minutes and it came out perfectly. I still had enough dough leftover to make 2 dozen cookies. I'm headed to the store to buy a tub of cream cheese frosting for my bars! YUM. **Also, this recipe makes much more then the 24 stated. Unless those are 24 HUGE cookies. I could have gotten 6 doz. good sized cookies with this recipe.
I made these changes and they're SOOO yummy!!! My dad and I ate them out of the oven and they have wonderful flavor and texture. Half white half brown sugar, all butter, all spelt flour, 1 tea salt, 1/2 tea nutmeg (omit cloves), and double the cinnamon banana and oatmeal. I split the dough in half and added milk chocolate chips in one and walnuts in the other. The walnuts bunch won with the family by far. The texture of the cookies tastes like the center piece of banana bread, real soft and chewy, just how we like it:) UPDATE! I just made these again today for a family get together and they got RAVE reviews. My mom and grandma who try to stay away from cookies couldn't keep their hands off them, hehee! :) And the boys gobbled them up.
I used coconut oil in place of margarine and put walnuts instead of chocolate chips. These came out great. Think I'll try craisins next time. Very easy recipe and yummy cookies.
Disgusting. Cake-like and gross.
Excellent!! I just made these and they are perfect! They are quite cake-like but thats exactly what I was looking for. I only made a few adjustments due to supplies on hand. I only used 2 bananas (all I had) and replaced the cloves with 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. I made 1/2 a batch with chocolate chips and the other with dried cranberries. I have tried many recipes on this site and I am happy to say that this is the first time I have written a review because it's the first time I have felt compelled to do so! :) I imagine the negative reviews are simply from a matter of taste. These are delicious. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
These are great little cookies! I didn't have white sugar in the house, so I used 1/2 brown sugar. They turned out moist and very, very tasty. Kids would love them!!
I found that 3 bananas made the dough to runny, will only use 2 in the future. Nice taste and texture.
**Just to add to this....This is my kids' favorite cookie recipe! I freeze cookie balls and then pop a few in the oven when they get home from school. They LOVE it! It combines three things my family loves. Oats, bananas and chocolate! One of the most requested cookies in our house! So cakey and yummy!!!! I only decreased the amount of cloves to abouut 1/2 tsp, only because it was a little strong for our taste. Otherwise, I follow recipe to a T.
These are very good! After reading the reviews, I was worried that they would be too cake-like, so I added a small box of instant vanilla pudding to the flour mixture. I also considered the comments about too much clove flavor so I used 1/2 tsp of allspice instead of the 1 tsp cloves. Everyone in my family loves nuts, so I added a cup of finley chopped walnuts. Delicious!
VERY BLAND! TIPS: use 1/2 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. packed brown sugar, also 1/2 tsp nutmeg. Increase baking temp to 400 F. and baking time to 20 mins. Also increase oats to 3 c. and salt to 1 1/2 tsp. Then they're ok. Maybe even a brown sugar frosting or something, a caramel dip, they need something.
Very delicious! My mom and sisters loved the recipe. I made half in a cookie sheet and half in a cupcake sheet so those came out like cute muffins. I added some shredded coconut on top before placing into the oven and a piece of walnut, made it look elegantly pretty! Also a little powered sugar when out the oven. Thanks for the recipe!!
I have made these cookies over and over! I am always looking for another way to use up those over-ripe bananas. I also substituted the cloves for nutmeg. Yum. I always make a double batch and they are eaten quickly. Great recipe.
Not too bad! I made some modifications similar to another user - used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup applesauce. I also used about half a tsp of nutmeg instead of cloves simply because I don't have any cloves. I thought they were a bit floury tasting and might try using 3 cups oats and 1 cup flour. I'm not sure if that will work or not. I will also add the bananas last next time so that I have some banana pieces instead of just the flavor. These are not your traditional cookie, but that should be apparent. I thought they were good and even my picky 16 year old daughter liked them. I have dough in the fridge for the weekend and I bet they'll taste even better after the flavors have blended more!
Excellent recipe. I did not have chocolate chips so I put some semi-sweet chocolate in the food processor and added that in instead.
I just made this today....It is so good! Can't wait for the kids to get home so they can try them! The only thing I did different was use just 2 bananas for that was all I had.
It's a really good cookie! I added a little brown sugar and extra vanilla, used nutmeg instead of clove and only 2 bananas because that's all I had.
These were OK. They are nice and moist and very cake-like. I could definitely taste the spices, but they didn't taste like much else. In the interest of full disclosure, I subbed some applesauce for some butter and added chopped walnuts.
Yummy! Lots of flavor and nice and soft. I cut back the cloves to 1/2 tsp just because I feel its a strong flavor and I didn't want it to overpower the cookie. A keeper that will be added to the cookie rotation.
These cookies were Excellent!!! I added chocolate chunks though, it made them even more tastier! Thanks Jenny!
My whole family loved these. I used bananas that were about to go bad, no waste. :) I also replaced half of the butter with applesauce. No reason to feel bad about giving my kids cookies!
One of my favorite cookie recipes. And a great use for ripe bananas. I use 1/2 cup each white and brown sugar and milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. Always have people ask for the recipe.
Very yummy cookies, good recipe. I just changed it a little, only put 1/2 tsp of ground cloves and 3/4 cup of white sugar. They came out wonderful - really soft and the kids loved them.
These were very good. My husband and kids LOVE them. I find them a tad more cakelike than I prefer but the taste is wonderful. I did take the advice of others and used an extra 1/4 cup sugar and used rounded instead of level teaspoons of cinnamon and nutmeg. Will definately make again.
These were real easy to make, but didn't come close to tasting like the chocolate chip cookies I thought they would. I was rather disappointed.
The cloves over powered the recipe, so I suggest using only half of a teaspoon of cloves. Otherwise they were delicious.
This cookie is deliciously rich and satisfying. I made the recipe with butter instead of margarine and only used 1/2 tsp of cloves. It has what I love about chocolate chip cookies with the texture I love in oatmeal cookies. The banana flavor is just right! The cookie is moist and crunchy at the same time.
these were GREAT cookies. the banana's keep them very moist. I even used some plantains that were very very ripe and they came out great.
Very good, moist cookies. Good for school lunchbox. A great way to use up bananas.
I cook as a hobbie and also on a tug boat in puget sound.(seattle wa.) I have got many good recipes on line. this one is a jewel. soft and chewey. I like to use chocolate pudding to make them richer and I use Almonds that I have pre toasted. I double the recipe on the boat and 5 men will wipe them out in 24 hrs. very good and very easy. thank you Kip
A bit too cakey for my family
good but took a while--- was well worth the wait
I made a 1/2 recipe. The banana, MILK chocolate chips and oats were great! Soft cookies, not crispy or crunchy, but not like a muffin either.
awesome! I used oil and added 1/2c flour. yummy!
Substitutions: apple sauce (margarine), dark brown sugar (white sugar), whole-wheat flour (flour); Added: dried blueberries, raisins; Changes: 4 bananas (only because I had them); Bake Time: 20+ mins (waited to brown on sides and checked bottom was browned); Results: more cake-like consistency, tasty, right sweetness, wished it was more like the store-bought texture of oatmeal raisin cookies.
I just made this recipe (with a few changes). I did as one reviewer suggested and subbed 1 banana with about 3/4 cup raisins, and did as another reviewer suggested and used about 1/2 T nutmeg instead of cloves (I didn't have any). I think the cookies are delicious! They're very moist and chewy. I will definitely make again, but might add just a touch more cinnamon next time. Oh--and they don't spread very much and rise instead when baking. Thank you so much!
This is a great recipe that combines bananas, oats,and chocolate chips. For those who are diabetic and watching fat intake you can still make this recipe. You can substite Splenda for Baking Blend for the sugar. You can also use "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter' for the butter. I made them with the ingredients for the original yield of 4 dozen I got 7 dozen + 3 cookies by using a Medium Scoop from Pampered Chef to make the cookies. A melon baller might work. I froze quite a few cookies.
I did not care for this recipe.
very disappointing. the cookie was very cakey and bland. no one ate them.
It is a more cake like kind of cookie. It is not bad, it just a little different than what I expected.
The cookies are a little rubbery. Also they should either spread more or rise more. Its just stuck in between.
Really yummy. on teh chewy side
I generally try to avoid altering a recipe before the first time I try it, but I didn't have enough margarine. So I used olive oil for the remaining half. The result: I didn't have any of that "cakiness" problem as described in some of the other reviews. However, the dough didn't spread out in the oven as well as I liked. After spreading it out a bit in subsequent batches, everything was right as day.
Not sweet enough to be a great cookie. Tastes like a muffin, but in a cookie shape. I was hoping for more of a crunchy or chewy cookie, and these are soft and cake-like. I'd rather make a banana loaf in comparison to these cookies.
I prefer to use brown sugar instead of white. These were really good. I made some for my husband to take to work and told him to call them banana bread cookies. He took more than 2 dozen and brought none home.
you would be better off, just making banana bread
These cookies are terrific!! Every time I make these everyone raves about them!! I have a list of people that want this recipe.
My family loved this recipe with the chocolate chips! A super way to use bananas that I would throw out otherwise.
I read the some other reviews before making these cookies, so I knew what to expect. They are cake-like, which isn't bad, just different. I didn't put the full amount of cloves in, partially because of the reviews, but also because I was nearly out of cloves! They were a hit in my family and another way to use up ripe bananas. I'll probably make them again.
An excellent way to use up over ripe bananas when you've had enough of muffins! I was concerned that the batter was creamier than most cookie batters, but they baked up well. Second batch was more firm I guess because oatmeal absorbed more batter. Just a caution, tho, the clove comes through clearly in the finished cookie, so if you are not a fan, omit it.
I skipped the cloves, and tried using 1 cup whole wheat with 1 cup all-purpose flour, and used 1/3 c. brown sugar with 2/3 white. The cookies came out poofy, as expected - almost a cookie-muffin hybrid. Cuffin? Moofkie? A tasty way to use up bananas and add some fiber to your day. Delicious warm with a glass of cold milk!
Didn't care for. Too spongy.
These cookies were yummy - full of flavor, moist and soft. Everyone in my dancing team just loved them! :))
Take it from an eagle; Look no further, this is the best cookie recipe you will find.
Calling these cookies is a bit of stretch i would call them banana bread cookies or mini banana breads... non the less they were awesome, i used butter instead of margarine took out the cloves and added a 1/2 tsp of salt. Getting them off the sheets was a bit of a problem because they were so soft but just let them cool a min or two. I also had just regular banana not ripe. Cooked for 10 min on 375 and they were absolutely delicious. I was able to yield more than 24 with this recipe and had to make another batch cuz my buds tore thru them. If u want a soft gooey banana bread cookie these are the bee's knees.
These cookies were nothing to write home about. Very bland the 1st time I made them. I tried it again a 2nd time and added more chocolate chips and raisins to the recipe, plus doubled the spices. I also baked them less to make them softer. The 2nd time around they were better, but still nothing amazing. I won't be making these again.
I LOVE these cookies, and so does my 4 1/2 year old son, who dislikes bananas unless they're baked in something...I used 1/2 the butter, and half applesauce. I also left out the chocolate chips, and I used white whole wheat flour. The cookies are fluffy, almost muffin-like, but they were so easy to make, with less cleanup than muffins! Thanks, I will certainly bake these next time I have bananas!
These are wonderful! Added 1/3 c sugar, and used walnuts, raisins and chocolate chips. I used just a sprinkle of cinnamon and no nutmeg (Just don't like nutmeg) Also used 1/2 c margarine, 1/2 c shortening-don't know if it makes any difference, just didn't have enough margarine in the house.
Mmmm yummy! Mine didn't really spread out at all in the oven, so next time I'll make sure to flatten them a bit before baking. Followed the recipe exactly, baked for 11 minutes.
These are pretty good. I made them exactly according to the recipe. They turned out very soft and fluffy, cake-like. The cinnamon and cloves compliment the banana flavor. I think raisins would be a better addition than chocolate chips and that is what I will do next time. Another great recipe for my overripe bananas!
The taste was a little bland until i added more spices.More cake-y than cookie, very spongy and kind of dry. If it weren't for the chocolate chips my family would not eat them.
These were good.. a very nice change from the regular banana bread/muffin recipes. My kids and husband loved these and they were gone in a day!
Thanks so much. I love banana bread but was getting a little tired of it. I also love that I have another recipe for cookies. I prefer to make cookies for my kids so that I know what's going into them.
These are REALLY yummy! They're like a piece of banana bread with a bit more substance because of the oatmeal. I made a few switches, though. I used brown sugar instead of white, butter instead of margarine, 1/2 tsp of nutmeg instead of cloves, and milk chocolate chips instead of the semi-sweet. I think these could definitely be made into a healthier version. I'll try a whole-wheat version next time...maybe throw in some flax-seeds, too. This recipes is a keeper!
Very moist and tastey! I only used 2 bananas and opted for raisins instead of chocolate chips.
I debated rating this recipe since I revised it so much but I did enjoy my cookies so I decided to share anyway. I know most banana and oat cookies are cake like which I still enjoy. However, it has been my experience the more bananas included the less likely for it to taste as well after a couple of days, so I only put in one banana. To add some additional flavor I put a couple tsps of coffee to the mashed banana (I got this idea from a muffin recipe that had turned out well) and let it sit for 10 minutes before commencing with the rest of the recipe. For the spices I did 1/4 tsp cloves, 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I didn't think chocolate chips sounded very good with those spices so I did as another suggested and added dried cranberries and dried blueberries (technically mine were cranberries that were "blueberry juice infused" by ocean spray). To cut some additional calories I cut down on the margarine to 3/4 cup and the sugar to 3/4 cup as well as changing to 1/2 cup brown sugar 1/4 cup regular sugar. On top of all these changes I also tested out the quantity of the oats. I did the batch with 1 cup then split the batch in half and added 1/2 cup oats to one batch and left the other half as is with 1 cup's worth of oats. I thought both batches turned out well to me the additional oats made the cookies slightly more cake like but my hubby said the opposite. As I enjoyed the one with less oats more but my husband with more oats I will make again the same way.
Nothing to write home about. I followed the recipe exactly just to see.. definitely needs tweaking as suggested by most of the other reviewers. Pretty bland and definitely cake-like.
Followed recipe exactly. Wasn't very impressed. They weren't terrible but definitely not fantastic. Just not what I was looking for.
Reminded our girls night of muffies! It was the perfect treat paired with a frothing chai, nados, and Say Yes to the Dress! Very enjoyable cookies and easy to make (when you have four people)!!
one of the best cookie recipes i have ever done my kids loved them so much. thank you jenny
My children (5 & 7) loved these cookies. My 5 year old, who is a very picky eater, commented "You should make these every day!" I substituted butter instead of margarine and raisins instead of chocolate chips. These cookies are moist and cake-like, much more fun than banana bread. Next time, I plan to use brown sugar and white sugar. The spices were just right. The recipe made 3 dozen large cookies, which my boys were eager to share with the other kids in the neighborhood, who liked them too. Tip: Save your overripe bananas in the freezer. When you are ready to use them wash the peel right off under warm running water and defrost the inside of the bananas in the microwave. That way, when your urge to bake hits you, you will always have overripe bananas on hand. And they never have to go to waste when you are too busy!
Sorry, I just didn't care for these cookies. The cloves were just too overpowering. If you are going to try this recipe I suggest using no cloves. I think this recipe has potential, but I probably won't try it again.
Are they cookies or cake? Nobody in my family cares because they are GREAT!!! Nice change from the old, dry and cruchy style of cookie...
These are great!!! My girls (ages 4 and 6) love them! (and so do I)
I'm not a cookie baker but it turned out good my family loved them. now I'm waiting for the results from the children in school because I made them for my grandaughter's class. I substituted raisins for chocalate chips I don't like chocolate chips.
substituted 1/4 butter with 1/4 cup peanut butter.. good cookies.. not overly cakey. Will make again
This was a great recipie besides the taste of overwhelming cloves.
WOW!!! I have to start off by saying I HATE banana's, but these cookies are sooo super moist and soft. It's like I'm eating a mini banana bread only 10 billion times better. The only changes I made are adding pecans instead of chocolate chips and changed the cloves to 1/4 tsp of nutmeg. YUM!!!!!
These cookies are fabulous! Of course I made tons of changes to them too, but without a good base, you have no where to start. I cut the sugar in half, and used a bit less butter. Then I added a single fat free vanilla yogurt, a few sprinkles of wheat germ, and instead of chocolate chips I added a trailmix with lots of seeds and dried fruit, then dates and coconut. They are so wonderful! You can really taste the banana but they just feel healthy and hearty. Yum!!!
BAM! Good cookies. We didn't use cloves, that sounded whack. Instead, we added a dash of nutmeg. We only used one cup of oatmeal and we regret it. Too muffinny. Possibly more chocolate chips would be better, as the bites without any chocolate leaves a little to be desired. We used 3/4 to 1/4 white sugar to brown sugar - good call. We are 2:1 in favor of raisins (we made about 1/3 with them) - if you like baked raisins, add 'em fo sheezy. We also added some walnuts, texturey and tasty but not necessary. In conclusion (2:1), the cookies would get five stars if they were a lil' less cooffiny. Holla at cho tummy, C.A.M.P.
This is a very cake like cookie - I think it could use more oats to make it more cookies like. I followed the recipe with the exception of subbing half the marg with applesauce. Pretty good just not what i was expecting from the picture.
1)I only had whole wheat flour, and they were still good...kindof like bite size banana bread, just perfect for little fingers ;) 2)I used butterscotch chips, which went quite nicely with the clove and banana. For those who wanted this sweeter, just add more chips. 3) I added 1/2t salt. It slightly brings out flavors.
I'm sorry, I really wanted to like these. I didn't care for them.
Great cake-like cookies. You can obviously make variations, cranberries, nuts, raisins, etc. I added 1/4 cup more sugar though. They were awesome. My whole family loves them!
These shouldn't really be called "cookies" -- as a previous review stated they are more like little cakes. Yes, very tasty (my two kids gobbled them up), but not at all what I was expecting (thus a lower rating). I doubt I will make them again unless I made them as bars or muffins. If that were the case I would probably cut back on the sugar a little and add some frosting.
The cookies turned out moist and cake like which I liked. However, they were very bland tasting and disappointing. Won't make them again.
Not bad! I added dried blueberries, cocnut, and M&M's. My kids loved them.
I made a batch of these, but wasn't prepared for the consistency. They had a nice spicey taste though.
Very good cookie! I made a few adjustments - used 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white. Also, used 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup applesauce to make it a little healthier. These taste like muffin tops to me (pretty cake-y), but personally I like that texture.
These cookies were not good. Like others have said, they were too cakey. I tried cooking them longer to firm them up, but then they dried out almost completely. I thought the cloves were too heavy and there was not enough cinnamon. All in all, I was really disappointed in the outcome. I will not make these again.
I was looking for a sort of breakfast cookie for on the go and this one was great. I did some changes as other mentioned- 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup margarine, 1/2 cup of applesauce, no cloves but added a shake of pumpkin pie spice and a little nutmeg along with the cinnamon, 1 cup choc. chips, and 2/3 cup mini choc. chips. These are very much like muffin tops or cake so we called them "cakies" instead of cookies. Give them a try.
