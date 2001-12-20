Sweet and Spicy Baked Chicken

Tastes great and looks good, too. Uses hot pepper jelly and butter as a basting sauce; this bird really is both sweet AND spicy! (Note: Watch the bird closely during baking; the sugar in the jelly makes it a beautiful rich, brown color but can also burn it! If the bird is browning too quickly, cover with an aluminum foil tent and continue baking. Test for doneness by cutting into the thigh or wiggling the leg to see if the bone moves easily.)
I don't know what it was. Was it the unenthusiastic response from Husbot over the use of jelly on the meat? Was it that all the glaze and melted butter ended up on the bottom of the pan and not much stayed on the chicken? We really don't eat the chicken skin anyway, although Husbot tried it. He said it was nothing to write home about. He also said that we could bake a chicken without the jelly or the butter and it would taste the same. Also, I don't think I cooked it long enough, although I left it in longer than the recipe stated. We used the meat part of the chicken (as opposed to the skin part) for quesadillas a couple of nights later, and that was good. Maybe this would be a good recipe for people who eat the skin?
this was great, but i changed up how i cooked it. instead of a whole chicken, i used cut-up chicken breast and cooked it in a skillet. when it was done i then put the jelly and butter in, but i only used a little more than half a cup of butter,i let it boil down in the skillet until the meat had a glossy finish on it,and then served it over asian style (stir fry) veggies, it was awesome!
I just canned some homade pepper jelly last week, and then found this recipe. I whipped up some more jelly just for this recipe. Thanks, I wasn't sure how it would taste, but it was great. And to the reviewer having problems.Its a basting thing!
Quick and so easy I changed it a little... I used chicken tenders (breast) that were skinned & boneless. I put them in a pampered chef baker and poured jelly over chicken and cubed butter. Covered and baked for an hour 1/2. Took cover off to brown for the last 10 minutes or so. My family loved it! Tender and the sauce cooked right into the meat! Yummy thank you :)
For some reason, I thought this would taste more spicy and better than it did. My husband and I liked it very much and I have written on the recipe that next time I make your recipe that I will double the sauce. I'd like to thank you for posting this recipe. It tasted very good.
I loved it! I had to change a few things but it turned out delicious! I Used 4 Thighs and breasts with skin on and when i melted the jelly and butter I reduced it down a little by letting it simmer for 5 minutes before basting. I also put alluminium foil down to make clean up easier- I don't know if that added to the crisp skin. All and all great! Thank!
I thought this was really delicious and super easy! My parents make pepper jelly every year around Christmas and we always have a ton left over. I spotted this recipe and thought it was a good way to use up some of the excess. This recipe was really just supposed to be about using up what I had in the pantry and so I was pleasantly surprised when it turned out delicious. It wasn't spicy at all (although I've never found the jelly to be very spicy), it was mostly just sweet and buttery. If you are craving a spicy chicken recipe, this will not be it. It was a delicious recipe and hard to screw up. A+
Char Wright
Rating: 3 stars
11/10/2008
I really didn't care for this and neither did my husband. Chicken needs to be baked a little longer (I ended up zapping mine in the microwave)
This recipe calls for more butter and jelly than are really necessary. The cooking time is also off a bit. My chicken was almost exactly 4 lbs, but took an extra half hour (at least) to test done. The resulting chicken was tasty, but I don't know that I'll make it again.
Matthew and I loved this recipe. I sustituted a mango chutney from India for the jelly and Smart Balance for butter. Yum. We also a California oaked chardonnay with it and it was excellent. Definetly going in my recipe box.
Of course it was a bit messy but that's half the fun! We loved it. I did cut out the butter. My hot pepper jelly is thick and I think it sticks to the chicken a bit better (that did help with the mess later). I also cook it on a boiler rack in the oven so the mess drips into the water. I saved some jelly to recoat with about 10-15 min of cook time left.
for all of those who say its not spicy enough, here is what i did i used a pack of fresh chicken breast strips melted one stick of butter added one jar of jelly, added garlic powder salt and pepper poured on chicken and baked covered very spicy!!
real good idea, but it just didn't produce the results I thought I would get. The butter and jelly did nothing for the chicken or the skin, they did look pretty (I baked 2) I even saved the drippings from the pan and thought that would have some flavor, but not. Won't waste my jelly.
Great recipe! I cut up my whole bird so I could take some in my lunch box. Did not use 1 cup butter to 1/2 cup Pepper jelly but used 1 to 1 ratio, seemed like too much butter to me. Turned out perfect!! Used some our homemade Blackberry & Jalapeno jelly, will definitely use this recipe again. Dan, Canby OR
I made this I read the instructions slightly wrong and I used two small hens instead . I made it along with green bean bacon cheese casserole with sweet potato casserole for dinner for my fiancee and our one year old daughter was not hard to make and it smells so good . and it's so tender n juicy.
