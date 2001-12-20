Sweet and Spicy Baked Chicken

I don't know what it was. Was it the unenthusiastic response from Husbot over the use of jelly on the meat? Was it that all the glaze and melted butter ended up on the bottom of the pan and not much stayed on the chicken? We really don't eat the chicken skin anyway, although Husbot tried it. He said it was nothing to write home about. He also said that we could bake a chicken without the jelly or the butter and it would taste the same. Also, I don't think I cooked it long enough, although I left it in longer than the recipe stated. We used the meat part of the chicken (as opposed to the skin part) for quesadillas a couple of nights later, and that was good. Maybe this would be a good recipe for people who eat the skin?

Read More