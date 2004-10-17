Stuffed Cabbage
This recipe calls for freezing a head of cabbage overnight to soften the leaves to wrap around a beef and rice mixture.
I did not freeze the cabbage. I think by par broiling it, you "de-gas" the cabbage. I also cooked mine in a crock pot on low for 8-9 hours. It turned out better than I remember as a child!Read More
I had to give this three stars, I realize every family has their own way of doing stuffed cabbage, but I NEVER freeze the cabbage plus the mixture was too bland. I always core the cabbage and boil it first. I also use 1 pound ground beef and 1 pound ground pork, 2 eggs, parsley, and a bit of garlic powder. I also use tomato sauce mixed with a bit of leftover cabbage water instead of tomato soup. I baked it the oven for 2 & 1/2 hours. This is always best served with mashed potatoes.Read More
Excellent recipe. I make something similiar/quicker. I chop the cabbage and saute with ground beef, spicy pork sausage, mix in cooked rice and tomatoe soup for one pot meal. Thanks Barb.
Hubby loved this and so did I! Prefer that it is baked instead of cooked on stovetop! Only variation I made the second time was that I used the family size can of tomato soup and poured over to basically submerge the cabbage rolls. I also added 3 tablespoons of soup to meat mixture and a clove of garlic to add a little more taste.
I prefer to blanche the cabbage and I added garlic powder to the mixture (I'm a garlic lover.) The only thing I did differently was instead of using the soup, I mixed a can of tomato sauce with a 1/4 cup of brown sugar and a 1/4 of cider vinegar (you can also use a 1/4 of lemon juice if you prefer but I like the cider vinegar.) Pour over rolls and continue with the orig recipe. I also make extra sauce and boil it down until it thickens and add that over the cooked rolls.
This was an excellent recipe which we enjoyed tremendously! It took over 12 hours for the cabbage to thaw though. Think next time I'll take it out of the freezer the night before I want to cook the stuffed cabbage.
I separated the leaves from the cabbage head and steamed them in the microwave for a few minutes, covered with some wet paper towels. That saved a LOT of time. I made the stuffing as the recipe stated and found it too bland. Next time I will add garlic powder and will use uncooked rice. The rice will cook in the oven.
This is just like the recipe I remember as a kid! Very good taste, and I loved the freezing the head of cabbage idea, however make sure you have enough time to thaw it before cooking--mine took about 9 hours. So, you may be better off steaming if you are in a time crunch. The only difference I made in the recipe was not cooking the rice. As stated before, it cooks in the oven, so there isn't any need. I also used tooth picks on some of my rolls b/c teh ones with smaller leaves started unrolling a bit. And, like the others, I used a family size can of tomato soup b/c I wanted extra sauce for the white rice side dish. Will make again, but next time will check them more frequently in the oven because mine got done slightly quicker.
Never would have thought of freezing the cabbage; great touch. Used crushed tomatoes in puree instead of soup ( soup is too salty ). Added a handful of raisins for a little sweetness.
I adore stuffed cabbage!!! I have never heard of freezing the cabbage, I will try that next time. I get tired of burning my fingers when I peel off the leaves during the boiling process. To the person who gets gas, (tee hee, me too) I use "Beano" first. I doubt it makes a difference in THAT department if you blanch the cabbage or freeze it. Cabbage is a roughage, made to cause gas, if you ask me!! I have never made these with tomato soup. I love to use the hot V-8 juice with mashed up canned tomatoes. I have never cooked anything without garlic, so of course I added that too. Other than that, these are my stuffed cabbage rolls!! Super recipe. I also like to do the same with green peppers!!! Stuff them with all the same stuff, and hot V-8 and mashed tomatoes. Yum yum!!!! Thanks so much.
Fantastic recipe! My husband doesn't care for cabbage but loved this. I too added more tomato soup for extra sauce for the mashed potato. I also cut the rice down and used UNCOOKED rice; it bakes itself in the oven. Freezing the cabbage is the coolest tip I've found on this website. So easy to make. Too cool!!!! Thank you :)
To the guy Steve who made the bathroom comment about the recipe-grow up. It was disgusting and not necessary.
A delicious and easy dish. The only thing I do differently is microwave the head of cabbage rather than freeze it. It works well and doesn't take as long as freezing and defrosting a whole cabbage. Just remove some of the core, stick the whole head in a bowl with a bit of water, cover it, then cook as you might a head of cauliflower. Depending on the size of the cabbage, it can take 8-10 minutes. I flipped it over halfway through. Let it cool & remove the leaves. I have also substituted ground turkey for the beef with great results.
stuffed cabbage is a great idea, but after freezing the head of letuce, i found that it was not nearly soft enough to wrap the meat/rice mixture around. it works much better if you boil the cabbage leaves, fill them and then stew the stuffed cabbage on the stove top. also it helps to mix up the meat using box beef and pork and add fried onion to the mixture. this recipe can definately be tweeked.
Pretty good, I boiled the cabbage instead and used ground turkey instead of beef. It was pretty good, but I have had better.
Yum! I added some podered garlic to the meat mixture. I also used two cans of soup, one can of water, and added about a teaspoon each of basil and oregano to the sauce. I cooked these a little longer than stated and they turned out great.
I've been making stuffed cabbage leaves for years. I never heard the trick of freezing the cabbage -- but give it lots of time to defrost. But I hated the stuffing! Use 1/3 g beef, 1/3 g veal and 1/3 g pork. Cook your rice only half-done so that it easily absorbs juices from the meats. Add a can of fireroasted diced tomatoes to the soup mix. After the cabbage rolls are lined up and ready to bake, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Try adding sauerkraut over the top before poring on the tomato sauce. Traditional cabbage rolls always age a day before they're cooked/served. This recipe prolongs the enjoyment even longer!
Good basic receipe - used ground turkey and savoy cabbage where the leaves are firmer and easy to work with when seperating - cut off the hard core from the leaves and boiled them until soft enough to roll the meat filling. I also added garlic and thawed, squeesed cut frozen spinach. I tried using instant brown rice in lieu of the cooked rice, added two cans of tomato soup - and it all worked. Delicious and you can freeze left overs.
Bland. Needs spices.
great recipe,i boiled the cabbage instead and it came out great.
These were great. We enjoyed the leftovers for a couple of days. I like more sauce, so at least two cans of tomato soup for me.
Thank you for a terrific, traditional recipe. It was very good and I will make it again for the family. A special thank you for the freezing suggestion. What a time and effort saver!! No boiling or straining, Thank you Barb, I never would have thought of it. Liz
Very good. Make sure to add lots of sauce and use cabbage leafs without the hard steam part or it becomes hard to cut. Easy to prep and make. Makes two good meals for a single guy like me.
Instead of ground beef, I used Italian style turkey sausage. My husband ate this for breakfast, lunch and dinner for 3 days!
One of the Best is the only thing that comes to mind, thanks my family and i will be doing this one quite often.
The reason i'm even giving this recipe 3 stars is because, at no fault of the person who submitted this, at the advise of someone who previously reviewed this recipe, I did not cook the rice first. Big mistake! It was like eating raw rice. (My fault). But with that aside. The cabbage turned out still somewhat crunchy and also a bit dry even after basting about every 10 min. The meat was also very dry. I used lean ground sirloin. Not sure if that would make a difference. Also bland for my taste. In addition to salt and pepper, I also used garlic salt and a dash of worchester sauce in the meat. Very disappointed. I love cabbage rolls and was so looking forward to making my own for the first time. With the good ratings thought I couldn't go wrong. Won't be making these again.
Recipe kind of bland. I added sausage and used a family size tomato soup. I loved the idea of freezing the cabbage overnight before using it. Will make again but with noted changes.
Somehow the cabbage turned out very chewy and difficult to cut....but the inside was yummy!
Cheap, Easy, & surprisingly Delicious!
I made it for my husband, he loved it. I made a change . I used ground pork, beef and veal package at the grocery store. Much better.
I question some preparations about this recipe. I am wondering why it is necessary to freeze the cabbage head the night before and then defrost it before stuffing it? I baked the cabbage rolls the full amount of time that it says too but the cabbage was not tender and very hard to chew. It did have good flavor and I am going to try it again later.
This is a good basic stuffed cabbage. I didn't pre cook the rice at all. Also, to make it a little easier I used jarred marinara sauce and it was just as good.
I do not freeze my cabbage head, I do par boil it for 15 minutes, the leaves aren't really soft and easy to work with. I also cover with Tin foil for 30 minutes, then remove and baste a few times before done! I also use the outside leaves of the cabbage to line my pan! This prevents burning and sticking. I have been making this recipe for over 20 years and it never disappoints my friends and family
I really liked this recipe. My 2nd time ever having cabbage rolls & they taste as good as the 1st time. I only put 4 stars because I needed more cabbage and the cabbage needed to be cooked longer.
I havnt made it yet but to the person talking about the gas problem. I have gotten A product named Beano. I took it when I was having beans. It worked for me. This looks good!
This is your basic stuffed cabbage recipe. I made the following changes in order to solve some of the issues I read about in the reviews: First, I parboiled the cabbage rather than froze it. It saves time and there is less flatulence. Next, I used one can each of tomato sauce and diced tomatoes, seasoned up the meat and sauce with a blend of spices which can be changed up as the mood hits. I used Italian.
My entire family loved this, my mother in law, husband, me and the kids And I don't like tomato soup from a can. I will make this again. I made with brow rice, I do not use salt but that is the only changes I made. Thank you
Forgot to freeze it so I boiled cabbage for 15 minutes. It worked fine. An enjoyable dish.
Followed the directions and its yummy. but I did boil the leaves for 7 minutes and then put into ice water bath. that made the leaves more bendable.
Replaced tomato soup with small can tomato paste (watered down). Dont have to freeze the cabbage. Can add butter to saute onions. Add parsley.
I also fried separate a lot of shredded carrot and chopped onion added tomato sauce and put it on the bottom and between each lawyer of stuffed cabbage, cooked t in crock pot for about 7 hours came out delicious. Usually I put cabbage in hot eater and then with knife and big kitchen tongs taking leaves apart, I did the same thing but also left cabbage in the freezer over night then put in the hot water and did it as usually, with freezer one much easy bec leaves so flexible and not ripping apart while u peeling :))
Perfect and the family loved them even my biggest critics.
In my opinion it was very bland. The next time I will use a little more seasoning in the hamburger mixture as well as use marinara or spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce. I thought it wasn't savory enough.
It drives me crazy when people add or take away from a recipe, but today I had no choice as I was out of ground beef. I used pork sausage instead, and it turned out fabulous!
My gorgeous cabbage wraps. Only thing I did different was add lemon juice to give it more of an Arabic flavor. I'm a fan!
Just put this in the oven so cannot comment on the taste yet. I followed this recipe the way it is written, except I blanched the leaves vs. frozen. Also, the recipe my mom always used included covering it with sauerkraut so I did that.
used Sazon complete seasoning for the ground beef. Adults liked it well enough but the teenagers, not so much. Easy to make but messy to make, kinda fun to roll them up. Would make again for pot lucks. Also I used brown rice not white. flavor was same and brown is healthier
I have been making this for over 50 years having learned how from my mother. Recipe is the same except she would use tomato sauce rather than soup. Also, she and I added chunks of potatoes and carrots and sometimes rings of green or red pepper on top of the rolls for a complete one pot casserole. Pour the tomato soup/sauce over all and bake. I've also cooked this in my slow cooker with good results.
Excellent recipe! I suggest browning the meat in pork fat for added flavor. I also boiled the cabbage for only a couple minutes and found it easier to work with. It also saved time.
Love this recipe! !! There is no freezing required, just follow the simple directions and you can cook lol
Very good recipe. Reminded me of my grandmothers!
I cooked the cabbage in boiling, salted water for about 5 minutes, then let it drain before pulling off the leaves. I also think 2 cans of soup with 1.5 cans of water make for more sauce/gravy. I also used ground turkey instead of beef and sprinkled the rolls with paprika and a pat of butter before pouring the sauce over the rolls.
Made it with tomato sauce seasoned with salt, pepper, onion, and garlic instead of soup . I also add the sauce to the meat mixture.. delishhhhh
I didn't freeze the cabbage first, and it was difficult since the cabbage leaves weren't softened. But my brother wanted it that day and so I made it as a comfort food. I ended up having extra company than expected but luckily I made three times what this recipe calls for. And every single person that I had over absolutely fell in love with this recipe. Going to make this again soon. Very very soon!!!
Was very good
freeze cabbage leaves
LOVE IT
This recipe is exactly how my mom made it. Thank you to whoever submitted it!
Love the idea of freezing the cabbage... for those who complained of "gas" throw in a pinch or two of baking soda while cooking the rolls... the soda helps to eliminate the gas.
These were pretty good. The hubby and I both agreed that we felt like we were eating cabbage wrapped meatloaf. He was surprised that he liked it because he doesn't like meat all that much. I gave it three stars because I felt like it was missing something. I think if you added ketchup or salsa in the meat mix it would be pretty good. And maybe using Mexican rice too. I also added garlic powder which I recommend. I didn't freeze the cabbage, I just steamed it for a few minutes on the stove and it worked just fine. Other comments suggested serving with mashed potatoes, which I'm not sure I agree with... it doesn't seem like the two dishes would go well together. Maybe with rice on the side, even though there's rice in the meat mix. Anyway, didn't knock our socks off but I think with a few alterations this recipe is a keeper. Thanks!
Very bland. Meat seemed dry. (Needed some sauce added to it prior to cooking)We're deleting this one from our recipe box.
I made ,it was good,but i did some deviation from the original: i used a mixture half -half ground beef and ground pork,it makes it softer, salt and pepper enough to give taste to the meat, i also used a lot of fine chopped fresh dill when covered with diluted tomato sauce and added up a cup of sauerkraut juice from one of the sauerkraut plastic bags you can find in the fridge of the grocery store.....it was really delicious
yes will make again
Love this, when I was younger I had a cousin that use to cook this and I always enjoyed it, I'm so glad I found this recipe so I could cook it myself, I didn't put the onions in it and I also cooked extra rice to go with the juice, I wanted to put some diced tomatoes in it but didn't because I thought it may be to tomatoey but I think I will drain some next time and put in it with more tomato soup.
I like the concept, I followed the recipe and added cumin as well as garlic powder. I feel like it needs much more seasoning. Since the cabbage is plain I think the meat needs to have much more kick. Next time I'm going to double up on the seasoning and add onion soup to the stuffing and make the rice with bouillon. Hopefully that will make it more flavorful.
Peoples, you don't thaw the cabbage after you freeze it. Run it under water and it practically separates on it's own.
I love this recipe. I didn't use as much sugar because I used apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar. It came out so good!
Pretty easy to make and simple to adapt to your family's tastes. I added spicy tomato sauce and olives, plus a number of special spices like dill and basil. Was a big winner with the g/f.
I made it carefully according to the recipe. It was probably the worst thing I've ever made since I started cooking at 5 years old, 70 years ago. It was AWFUL. Please don't bother with this recipe.
My first time making them. They were awesome.
freeze cabbage leaves
I didn't follow the recipe exactly, I'm not sure anyone ever does! I didn't freeze the head so I had to put it in the steamer and I over steamed it which made it difficult to wrap the stuffing into I followed it pretty closely other than I used a large can of crushed seasoned Tomatoes putting some in with the beef and rice filling and some in the pan and on top of the Cabbage for moisture. I'm not particularly fond of this dish but my family ended up and had many compliments!
Instead of water with the tomato soup I use tomatoes juice with the soup. To add more of a cabbage flavor I put a light amount of sauerkraut on top layer of rolls. I also place leaves on top layer and totally cover rolls in the liquid. You won't be disappointed.
