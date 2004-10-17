Stuffed Cabbage

This recipe calls for freezing a head of cabbage overnight to soften the leaves to wrap around a beef and rice mixture.

By Barb

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
12 hrs
total:
13 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place cabbage head in freezer and freeze overnight. Remove from freezer, thaw and peel away leaves.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine the beef, egg, onion, rice, salt and pepper. Mix together well. Take a small handful and form into a small roll or ball. Place into the center of a cabbage leaf. Fold the sides of the leaf over and roll the ball up into the leaf. Place seam side down in baking dish. Continue until all of the filling is used up.

  • Mix together the soup with a 1/2 can water; pour over stuffed cabbage.

  • Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour; baste often with the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 65.8mg; sodium 287.9mg. Full Nutrition
