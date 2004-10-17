Stuffed Cabbage

These were pretty good. The hubby and I both agreed that we felt like we were eating cabbage wrapped meatloaf. He was surprised that he liked it because he doesn't like meat all that much. I gave it three stars because I felt like it was missing something. I think if you added ketchup or salsa in the meat mix it would be pretty good. And maybe using Mexican rice too. I also added garlic powder which I recommend. I didn't freeze the cabbage, I just steamed it for a few minutes on the stove and it worked just fine. Other comments suggested serving with mashed potatoes, which I'm not sure I agree with... it doesn't seem like the two dishes would go well together. Maybe with rice on the side, even though there's rice in the meat mix. Anyway, didn't knock our socks off but I think with a few alterations this recipe is a keeper. Thanks!