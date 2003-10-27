Crushed Pineapple Sour Cream Pie

Do not mix with mixer!! Original recipe was not submitted that way. Mix all ingredients by hand just until all ingredients are blended. No bake pie is ready in only 15 minutes. I know, I sent the recipe in! Enjoy!
I figured out what might cause the runniness of the filling!!! I don't know if anyone else has ever noticed, but if you stir and handle sour cream too much, it breaks down and becomes runny. I mixed the sugar, pineapple and pudding mix on low speed for 2 minutes. Then I folded in the sour cream with a spatula until it was evenly mixed. Wah-la! Firm and tasty pie filling. I used lite sour cream, a shortbread pie crust and garnished it with sliced strawberries and whipped cream... and boy was it tasty!!!! My friend's husband went back for thirds!
I have an alternative way to make this recipe that's sugar-free. Combine sugar-free instant pudding (lemon or vanilla), 8 oz crushed pineapple (undrained), ~1 cup Lite Cool Whip, Lite Chiffon lemon yogurt (single serving), 1 tsp lemon peel, 1 Tbsp lemon juice. Chill for 24 hours. It's a very good 'lite' alternative.
I love this recipe. I made a few changes to mine though. I use a graham cracker crust one large box vanilla instant pudding one medium tub of sour cream and large can of crushed pineapple. Mix pineapple and vanilla pudding together add sour cream then pour into pie dish. Top with cool whip.
I did as a lot of others and altered the recipe a bit. Instead of Vanilla pudding I used French Vanilla. I also added a tsp. of Vanilla flavoring. I drained a bit of the pineapple juice and mixed the sour cream in last. I poured all into a Graham Cracker crust. We loved it!
This is a great recipe. Very easy to prepare and tastes so good. I mixed everything by hand and it came out perfectly. When it was thoroughly chilled I spread whipped topping over the entire pie. Very refreshing. I have made it with the graham cracker crust and with ready-bake pie crust...both were good.
Very easy and delicious. I used a graham cracker crust and topped it with toasted coconut flakes.
This pie is so fast so easy so delicious you won't believe it! To make it really low fat you can change the sour cream to plain yoghurt and use light pudding. To fancy it up you can put the whipped cream on top of pie put pineapple chunks around the edge and drizzle the juice over top. It'll look like you spent all day in the kitchen!
This is a very simple no bake pie! I doubled the recipe and it just filled a 9 inch pie however I ran was short about 3 oz of the vanilla pudding and it turned out great! The pie was a little more on the tart side (which I prefer.) Great recipe for kids and adults alike!