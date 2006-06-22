Oatmeal Raisin Cookies VI

I took this recipe as a base and took it to another level. First I used 1/2 c butter, 1/2 cup shortening. Added a tsp of salt per recommendation of other reviews (which I would have done anyway, how can the flavors be brought out without salt?) Then I used 3/4 c whole wheat flour and 3/4 c ap flour, 1 tsp molasses, 2 tsp cinnamon, nutmeg, 2 tsp honey. My husband doesn't like raisins, so I seperated the batter made half with raisins, the other half with mini cinnamon chips. He didn't realize I had made two different flavors and ate the cookies with the raisins and LOVED THEM!! What else can a wife say when you can get your stubborn German husband to eat raisins! Oh, almost forgot. Let the cookies cool on the cookie sheet to set before putting on cooling rack. This will keep them from crumbling and changing shape.