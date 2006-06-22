Oatmeal Raisin Cookies VI

This is a really moist, delicious cookie that's also quite healthy.

By Kathleen Domingo

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and brown sugar until smooth. Stir in the eggs, vanilla and honey. Sift together the flour, baking soda and cinnamon, gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the rolled oats and raisins.

  • Drop dough by rounded teaspoonfuls onto unprepared cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until cookies start to brown. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 117.5mg. Full Nutrition
