Oatmeal Raisin Cookies VI
This is a really moist, delicious cookie that's also quite healthy.
In order to make these a bit "healthy" as the description says, I used olive oil in place of butter and wheat flour instead of white. Also used some nutmeg. Definitally good cookies, I managed to get my husband to clean the kitchen by promising to make them again. They're in the oven now. ^_-
BEWARE!!! There is no salt in this recipe. If you use unsalted butter (as I always do), the cookie comes out really bland. Big flaw in the recipe, so I couldn't rate it higher. Otherwise it turned out fine.
These are perfect cookies. I turn them into health snacks that the kids will even eat for breakfast. I substitute whole wheat flour and about 1/2 cup of flax meal for the all-purpose flour, and mix in whatever nuts and raisins I have. They're not too sweet and just the right texture. Doubling the recipe just fills my Kitchen Aid. I bake about 25 cookies, then roll the rest into logs and freeze. Then we have home-made cook ies anytime we want them.
I love this recipe, I made the cookies today and they were great. They are healthy and not too sweet. Thanks for the great recipe. P.S My Daughter loved them and she dosen't like oatmeal! :)
These are the absolute best oatmeal cookies I've made in my life. It's got to be the honey! :) I didn't have raisins, but I put roughly 1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips in, and about 1/2 cup of craisins in-- my god, they're fabulous. They are the softest, moistest oatmeal cookies I've ever had-- highly recommended.
This is an awesome recipe. The cookies were a hit with my great grandchildren. It is one of the best cookies I have baked over the last 40 years. It is easy enough that my great grand daughter age (7) helped make it.
the trick to these cookies is to not overbake them! they are so moist chewy and delicious. I used Sun Maid baking raisins...no soaking or boiling necessary.
These cookies taste delicious. But after a few days of eating them, my husand and I both realized that they were upsetting our stomachs because of the dry oats (minimal moisture in the recipe). I will not make them again for this reason.
I added 1/2-3/4 cup coconut and made as directed. These are wonderful! Crunchy on the outside, chewy inside as others commented.
I was actually a little apprehensive about how EASY it was to mix with just a tablespoon, after the butter/sugar/eggs/vanilla were creamed. (I thought they wouldn't hold together and spread all over the pan!) You should absolutely soften the butter first for best results. I soaked the raisins before adding them, and actually totally forgot about the salt, as I was using unsalted butter. Regardless, these cookies are phenomenal. If I remember next time, I'll probably add some, but I'm so glad I spent like 30 minutes reading reviews of recipes before deciding to make this one. Fantastically chewy, delicious oatmeal raisin cookie. This is a keeper!
i am in love! best oatmeal cookie recipe i have ever made. i used whole wheat flour, and added some chocolate chips and nutmeg. great cookies!
Made this recipe 3 times in 3 weeks, 4th time this weekend. It's SO tasty and healthy. Husband, who doesn't like oatmeal, loved them, and I tried them on 2 girls at work, one asked the next day if I had brought in any more of those cookies! This time I'm trying it with the whole wheat flour and ground flaxseed. Husband's blood pressure has gone down since I started making them, we are so pleased. THANK YOU for the recipe, it's a keeper!
Very good oatmeal cookie. I added a shake of salt and used salted butter. Used KAF white whole wheat for half the flour and traditional oats which I think gives a bit more texture than quick oats. Soaked raisins. Moist, chewy, flavorful.
This is the 4th time I've made this recipe and when I make cookies, it is usually just chocolate chip cookies! But a good friend requested oatmeal raisin cookies and thankfully I decided on THIS recipe. The ONLY thing I do differently is add walnuts. These stay moist and chewy even in high altitude
Yummy! I followed the recipe but added a little salt (1/2 tsp). All I had were quick oats and they worked fine.
Amazing! My husband insists I make these every two weeks from now on. I did add about 1/2 c. coconut, and next time, I'm going to make a side batch with no raisins, but chocolate chips added, for my picky daughter. Thank you, Kathleen!
I am a huge fan of oatmeal raisin cookies and these are the best I've made. This is my new go to. Thanks so much for sharing!!
This was a very delicious cookie! I was looking for a healthier cookie so I did make some modifications. I used 1 cup of brown sugar instead of 1 1/4 cup and used 1 cup of whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup of all-purpose flour. I think next time I will use even less sugar (3/4 cup) and substitute half of the butter for applesauce.
These were pretty good, easy to make, and relatively healthy. I made them to the exact recipe. I believe that next time I will add nutmeg and additional raisins.
These are AMAZING! My 5 year old loved making and eating them, and my chef husband said they were the best! I can't stop eating them!!!!! FANTASTIC RECIPE.
These cookies are very good. I followed the recipe as written except I added 1 cup of craisins and one cup of chocolate chips. My family really enjoyed them!
This was delicious!!! Very moist and chewy. They disapeared quite quickly after i took them out of the oven! I definetely recomend this recipe. BEST OATMEAL COOKIES EVER!!!!! :D
This is AMAZING!!!! love, love, love oatmeal raisin cookies. This recipe is so easy to follow and they turned out awesome. My boyfriend kept sneaking in the kitchen to steal more... I caught him in the act. haha.
forget ever buying store bought oatmeal cookies! this is the ultimate oatmeal cookie which is dummy proof. i always end up with either flat or burnt cookies but these r perfection if u follow the directions exactly. try them with 1/2 a cup of shredded coconut or even some chopped dried apricots....thank u so much for this recipe, a family tradition has been born!
Great recipe as is. I added just a little more honey, but I'm a honey fan. Thanks for the recipe!!
I was craving oatmeal raisin cookies and decided on this recipe. I am so happy! This is the first time I have ever made cookies from scratch and they came out PERFECT. 10 minutes in the oven and they had a lightly chewie dark golden brown edge and a nice softly chewie middle. Just the right amount of sweetness and spice, loved it! My neighbors tried them and now they want the recipe :)
This recipe got good reviews so I decided to try it. Needless to say, I do not know if I did something wrong, but I thought it was awful, the cookies were very flat and hard to get off the cookie sheet. I tried leaving them in oven a little longer and that did not help either no matter what I did its like they were just not working. I scaled the recipe for 60 because I wanted to make them for a fund raiser. Well I tossed them and started over with a classic oatmeal raisin. I also did not think they were very flavorful at all.
Great recipe. Only changes I made were I used margarine instead of butter, 2tsp baking powder because I didn't have baking soda, and I was out of regular oats, so I used a box of Apples and Cinnamon instant oatmeal (3 packs=1cup), and it came out delicious!! I will definitely be using the instant oatmeal packs from now on when making these...it just added to the taste!
This is a great cookie recipe. I consider myself a true oatmeal raisin cookie connoisseur and these are awesome. If you like maple, try substituting real maple syrup for the honey.
I just made these cookies and they are absolutely fantastic!! I would have followed the recipe exactly, but I didn't have any honey on hand. Instead of using honey, I used agave sweetener. I also soaked the raisins in water overnight. This made the rasins plump and juicy!! I will definately make these again. Thanks for sharing the recipe!!! 8)
Just got done making these and they are wonderful. Crisp on the outside and chewy in the middle. I did adjust just a bit. used 3/4 cup of whole wheat flour and 1 cup of white. I wanted to make sure they would not be runny. I also did 1/2 tsp of a cinnamon spice blend and 1 tsp of cinnamon. They still could take a bit more for even better flavor.
These are the best oatmeal raisin cookies I have ever had! I just made a couple of changes, I used 1 cup of shortening instead of butter, I added 2 Tbs. of honey and 2 tsp. of cinnamon. Mmm, delicious!
My family loved these cookies. We made 2 more batches and I added 1/2 tsp ginger and small amount of grated nutmeg to the first batch. The second batch I added 1 cup chocolate chips.
Hands down, the best oatmeal raisin cookie recipe I have ever made. Moist and sweet = delicious. Both my kids inhaled these. I could not keep up with the demand. I do not know what made them so perfect, but, they are, and that is all that matters. I do think that portraying these as healthy cookies though is quite deceiving. A cup of butter is not health food. But, I would not have it any other way. A cookie is intended to be a treat!
This is a really easy recipe. I left out the honey because I didn't have any. I added 1/2 cup chocolate chips. They are very good, not really sweet, but good. I would recommend it and will be using it again.
Excellent, but I made quite a few modifications, based on the ingredients I had on hand. I used ww pastry flour instead of all purpose, half quick cooking steel cut oats and half rolled oats, cut dough into 2 parts and added raisins to one half (good). To the other half, I added a combo of 1/2 cup semi sweet choc chips and 1/4 cup sweetened flaked coconut. I let the dough sit for about 45 mins before baking to allow steel cut oats to soften. The choc chip/coconut version was a huge hit with my hubby, who is VERY picky about cookies. Not too sweet, very hearty and filling, but also satisfies the sweet tooth! (Shared recipe in my profile under "Oatmeal Choc Chip Coconut Cookies")
Perfect. No changes.... okay maybe a little more raisins
I took this recipe as a base and took it to another level. First I used 1/2 c butter, 1/2 cup shortening. Added a tsp of salt per recommendation of other reviews (which I would have done anyway, how can the flavors be brought out without salt?) Then I used 3/4 c whole wheat flour and 3/4 c ap flour, 1 tsp molasses, 2 tsp cinnamon, nutmeg, 2 tsp honey. My husband doesn't like raisins, so I seperated the batter made half with raisins, the other half with mini cinnamon chips. He didn't realize I had made two different flavors and ate the cookies with the raisins and LOVED THEM!! What else can a wife say when you can get your stubborn German husband to eat raisins! Oh, almost forgot. Let the cookies cool on the cookie sheet to set before putting on cooling rack. This will keep them from crumbling and changing shape.
Very good cookies, but if you use unsalted butter, be sure to add back in 1 tsp of kosher salt.
This will be my new go-to recipe for oatmeal raisin cookies! I used a heaping teasp of cinnamon and also added about 3/4 cup coconut. I rolled the dough into balls instead of dropping them and they come out more round and moist. I also always error on the side of underdone instead of overdone. I baked them for about 8 minutes. Fabulous!
An easy recipe to follow even for a beginner like me! The outcome was delicious; chewy on the inside and crunchy on the outside: precisely the cookie type I like the best.
This was the best oatmeal cookie I have ever made. My son and I made them last night for him to take to pre-school. They are very soft with a little crispiness around the edge. I think that little touch of honey adds so much to the flavor. Thanks for the newest addition to my cookie jar!
i followed the recipe exactly but added a little extra cin. has an ok flavor, but i was pretty disapointed, it has a cake texture, not a cookie texture, so it wasn't as moist as i was hoping. oatmeal raisin is my favorite cookie, but i won't make these again.
I have a hard time with oatmeal cookies. But I have to say these ones are wonderful. I made a few changes. I used canola oil, instead of butter (just added a touch of salt). I used Splenda brown sugar blend, instead of regular brown sugar. I added about 3 tbsp. of honey. I also used slow oats, because that's what I had, AND I added a 1/2 tsp of clove to the mix! I know it sounds a lot, but they're really very subtile differences. Or so I think anyway. hehehe The recipe made 80 cookies for me! Cute, and tiny, firm on the outside, soft, and chewy inside! I really liked them! :) Thanks for the recipe!
Just finished baking these delicious cookies. I added some apple sauce to the batter. it seemed dry. I like the results.
The first batch of these was gone almost immediately. My boys are pretty hard to please when it comes to cookies, but they LOVED these. Very moist and very tasty.
Best oatmeal cookies yet ! I added salt and semisweet chips , allspice & extra honey .
Have made these many times. They are fantastic. Have used 1/2 marg, 1/2 butter when I was low on butter and they were still great. I've added coconut, dried cherries, white chocolate chips, dried mangos - what ever I have in the pantry. Really great recipe!
Perfectly chewy oatmeal raisin cookies! The recipe i've been looking for!
I was disappointed with these cookies. I used about 2 1/2 cups of oats because 3 just seemed like too much. The dough was delicious, but the cookies didn't spread at all and were just a little bland and dry. Also, it is definitely a stretch to call these healthy!
okay I give up, what did you all do that I didn't. These cookies were blah..
Using the idea of another poster I did raisins and craisins. This recipe was a HUGE hit! Highly recommended.
Very moist and chewy cookies. Baked quickly, and browned instead of burning. Would reccomend!
Overall these cookies were good but there were a couple of problems that I had. The receipe says to not grease your cookie pan, but my first batch stuck really badly to my pan, so I used cooking spray for the rest of the cookies and it helped a lot. Also, one of the comments I read said that their cookies fell apart, as did mine, but my husband and I ate them anyways. I had read that they did not have enough flavor, so I put a dash of nutmeg in mine and the taste was great.
I made these cookies with my six year old son & they were fantabulous! The only change I made was to add a 1/2 tsp of salt. The cookies were moist, chewey and mostly gone by the time dinner rolled around :)
Best!!!!!
Made as written would rate 5 stars. With my additions due to family's personal preference rates it higher! Didn't have raisins, so used Craisins, added a handful of chopped pecans and a handful of chocolate chips. My teenaged daughter loved it because it wasn't sicky sweet like most cookies. My husband liked it because I don't enjoy baking but made these!
Made these today for a custom order (I don't normally make oatmeal raisin cookies) and they are super soft and yummy :)
i made this recipe yesterday and added butterscotch chips to half the batch and chocolate chips to the other half of the batch. i shared them with my friends and i know they must have really liked the cookies because they ate a lot of them. they are thick and really maintain the integrity of the oatmeal; i'm not a big fan of flat cookies. and, of course, they taste great too.
I made this with 1/2 c. wheat bran and 1 c. whole wheat flour. I also used 3/4 c. turbinado sugar. I added 1/2 t. of the following: cloves, nutmeg, and ginger (along with the cinnamon called for in the recipe). I made bars in a 9 x 13 pan, baking them for 30 minutes. These turned out even better than the other batch of bars (VII) I recently made--far less greasy and with a lot more texture. This might be the one I stick with (even after all my alterations).
these cookies taste healthy but the only thing holding them together is butter. I made no substitutions (except replacing 1/2 cup of white flour with wheat) and made sure to use salted butter but these cookies are not dessert. I could see eating a couple with a cup of coffee for breakfast - but not the sweet I was looking for today. too bland.
Nice cookies made these today but cut back on the brown sugar to 1 cup and were sweet enough .The raisins at natural sweetness.
WOW these turned out better than I expected. Me and my 1 year old were bored (lol) and we had all the ingredients on hand so I thought we would try it. Actually, I didn't have baking soda so I used baking powder and just doubled what it called for. I did add a pinch of salt as others suggested. They were so homemade tasting. Moist and so tasty. Thanks...BTW this was his first oatmeal cookie and he agreed this is a keeper..
Very easy and good, just a bit thin, but i would make again.
Cookies were very good and chewy.
This is the easiest, most amazing oatmeal raisin recipe! I made them exactly as calls and they turned out perfect. If yours spread too thin, just add about 1/3 cup flour and they puff right up. Everyone is in love with this recipe! I've passed it out to several friends. Thank you so much for the fantastic recipe!
Very good but a little dry when I cooked them 10 minutes so I had to adjust the time.
My son love these cookies, He is 28 and puts in his order every year about this time.. These are the best cookies.. I use splenda brown sugar too. We love them and very easy to make. I know I make them 10 to 15 times just in the fall months.... Great cookies
this recipe was exactly what i was looking for. the cookies were a bit looser than i thought, so maybe add just a tad more flour. also, i found the cookies caramelized beautifully if just left in the oven for 5 more minutes.
I made this recipe for my fiance and he loved them. I took them to a family dinner and everyone wanted the recipe.
just made these exactly as the recipe says and LOVE them!! they are nice and soft, yet light and airy... amazing texture, and wonderful taste!
Delicious! I too soaked the raisins. I ended up using 2 1/2 cups of oatmeal but I should have used all 3 cups, due to the soaked raisins the dough was quite wet. Added a little more flour to compensate but I think the oats would have been better. Also did 1/2 baking soda and 1 1/2 baking powder so they wouldn't be flat. One last thing-due to some others saying how bland they were, I used APPLE PIE SPICE which gave it a great flavor! I used 2 tsps, I think a little more would have been even better. Otherwise, loved this cookie.
These cookies were great. I followed the recipe exactly, but added dried apricots and sunflower seeds to it as well as raisins. I skewed the recipe for 10, but it made 18 (might be due to the oxo cookie scoop that I use)- however no problem. This recipe was great. Adding the sunflower seeds and dried apricots made it taste similarly to Aussie Bites from Costco (which are delicious btw). Only these tasted a LOT better. I think next time I'll buy some flax seeds and add them in as well. Summing up - fantastic cookies!
Followed recipe as written but discovered at the last minute that I was out of honey. The still came out great. I'm sure next time with the addition of the honey, they will rate a 5.
Good base recipe but I would definitely go with the suggestions of other reviewers. I made two batches the first one exactly as the recipe says and instead 24 cookies I got one big mushed cookie because they were so runny LOL my husband found it interesting but me ... not so much :) the second batch with more flour is still in the oven so we will see
If you're the type that likes a spicier cookie, then you'll definitely want to add more spices (cinnamon, clove, nutmeg etc). I added a hare more cinnamon, and a tsp of salt even with salted butter. Oh, and I substituted 1/2 c of drained applesauce for 1/2 c butter. A little less sinful this way! They turned out fabulous!
very good, i didnt have honey so i added 1/4 cup of white sugar, i forgot to add the salt like was suggested and realized i should have after i tasted them, they were still very good though but they could have been great!
This cookie is crispy and has a very good texture. I added cinnamon, nutmeg, walnuts and changed the flour to 1 cup whole wheat and 1/2 cup all purpose flour. Will make again :-)
This is an awesome cookie recipe. I added alittle ground clove and instead of raisins I added dried blueberries. My family demolished these in one night.
amazing! moist, chewy, nice display. I made them bigger than normal though. on the 2nd batch i decided to use a tad bit of non stick spray though. 5 star!
Such a great recipie!!!! My family lovessss it!
This is a wonderful recipe! Not too sweet and just the right chewiness. Thank you!
these are good. but not wonderful and bursting with flavor. I'm looking for that just right flavorful recipe. They are aight tho :)
Amazing cookies and so easy to make!
Excellent recipe. Added some nutmeg. That's it. I also like great big saucer sized cookies, so pretty much did twice the amount per cookie. turned out great. thank you.
sooo good, its a hit every time i make 'em. I add 1 teaspoon cinnamon extra for added blast of flavor. moist and the aroma is heavenly even after a couple of days.
Love it! Add salt and it will be perfect!:):):):):):):):)
I was married for ten years before I found out that Oatmeal Raisin Cookies were my husband's favorite. I made a half batch last week to test the recipe and a whole batch this morning, so we could share with the neighbors. I did add a teaspoon of salt to the sifted flour this time with a marked improvement in taste. I also flattened each cookie with a fork just a little bit before baking. This technique made for a more uniform shape. I used a cookie scoop and it made exactly four dozen cookies.
Added one cup of chocolate chips. These were absolutely delicious!! The recipe made way more than 24. I got around 40. I will definitely make these again.
Mmmm, really really good! I used whole wheat flour and probably only a cup of dark brown sugar since I didn't pack it.
I'm not too huge of an oatmeal raisin cookie person, but these were just below what I would even normally rate. They didn't seem to have any flavor (I even added extra cinnamon after the first batch to see if that would help! It didn't...) and the texture was strange - almost between a cakey cookie and a true oatmeal cookie. Other people said they were "fine" or "good" but no rave reviews.
WOW! DELICIOUS! These are really yummy! Thank you so much for the recipe!
The absolute BEST oatmeal cookie ever! My husband would have eaten all of them the night I made them if I would have let him!
seriously amazing. I made them to take with me on a camping trip, and even days later, everyone LOVED them and wanted more.
I work at a Christian Summer camp and these cookies never go over well, but I keep trying . . . so I found a new recipe (this one) and I didn't have any left at the end of the night! Yum!
Love it they are so moist!
it was very runny and didnt come out good.
Excellent cookies! I've made several of the oatmeal raisin cookies from this site, and these are the best.. chewy, but don't fall apart, and really yummy. I did add other spices however--nutmeg and cloves.
Fantastic cookies :) I wanted to make these, but I was out of butter. I substituted crisco, and they still came out really nice. Before I made them, I read everyone's suggestions and left out 1 cup of rolled oats. I won't do that again! I also added a little nutmeg and soaked the raisins beforehand. Thank you for this recipe!
