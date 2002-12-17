Christmas Turtles® Candies
This is an easy recipe for Christmas gifts.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
TURTLES® is a registered trademark of DeMet's Candy Company.
I tried to combine all of the suggestions from the other reviews. I used Hershey's caramels. I added a Tbsp or so of milk and then melted the caramel on the stove and stirred the pecans (I used chopped Pecans) into the caramel. Then I dropped the caramel by spoonfuls onto parchment paper. Then I melted the chocolate. When the caramel was hardened, I dipped each piece into the chocolate, totally covering each piece. I put them back onto parchment paper and they came out great! They come easily off the parchment paper when cooled.Read More
*WARNING* If you have TMJ do not try these. They taste great, but following the directions to the T will leave you with sore jaws, broke teeth, and lost fillings. I wish I had followed the other reviewers advise and fixed the caramels another way.Read More
I made these last year for Christmas gifts and they were a hit! My sweetie who is very careful not to exaggerate raved and was amazed how the caramel was so soft. My secret? Hershey's individually wrapped soft caramel. It was quick easy, a little expensive but the reactions were worth it. I find quality ingredients boasts quality results.
I had some troubles with these the first time I made them, so when I tried again, I was able to make them much better by using the following tips: First suggestion, melt the caramels at the lowest temperature your oven goes. Second, once you see that the caramels are softening up after heating them, push them into the nut you are use gently, then put them in the oven again for about five more minutes. This helps greatly because then you aren't baking the caramels, just melting them. Also, I covered them all the way with chocolate. There were great the second time around.
I tried making this recipe as written but the caramel came out so hard that it was inedible. I then tried melting the caramel on the stove and drizzling it over the pecans..IT WORKED. I blame my 20 year old oven for ruining my first batch. Melting the caramel on the stove takes a bit longer, but it's worth it. I also recommend using Kraft caramels.
These were too firm to chew without taking out fillings. The second batch I melted the caramels in the microwave with 4 Tablespoons of whole milk for every 50 caramels as recommended on the pkg. These were too runny and didn't set up. Next time I will make these with 2 T. milk. Still very tasty.
Very good recipe. I lowered the oven temperature to 250 degrees and the caramels didn't turn out hard. I also used cashews instead of pecans and made "Cashew Crabs". My husband loved them.
These turned out great. I toasted the pecans for about 5 minutes before starting, and used a 300 degree oven as someone suggested. The caramel melted fine. I used the microwave to melt the chocolate 3 minutes at 40% power. Sinfully easy. The hardest part is unwrapping the candies.
Delicious.. I changed none of the ingredients, just the method. I nuked the caramels in in the microwave 90 secs, stirred it up a bit and nuked for another 30 seconds or so until it was melted, and just spooned it over 4 pecan halves on wax paper coated with non stick spray, stuck in freezer for 10 minutes, pulled out and dipped in the chocolate. They were pretty doggone good. I double dipped them in chocolate, once with semi sweet chips and the second time with chocolate bark. These went over BIG at my moms, 40 testers, gave it a big thumbs up.
Tastes great, but hard to eat! Looks impressive as a homemade gift or part of your holiday cookie tray. I made the first batch just as the recipe reads, but the caramel ended up rock hard. I even lowered the oven temp to 250. Then I read some of the other reviews..... For the second batch, I microwaved the caramels with a tbsp of milk. Once melted, I stirred in some chopped pecans and dropped by spoonfuls onto waxed paper then I coated them in chocolate. After chilling, they looked great, except the caramel was so sticky, I couldn't peel it off the paper!! Finaly, after some time in the freezer, the caramel hardened up enough to peel the candy off the paper. I would make these again, but be sure to coat your waxed paper or foil with plenty of cooking spray to keep the candy from sticking!
Not sure if this counts, but I used the recipe, but I made mine differently so that is why I rated it 4-stars, I think their technique is off. I squeezed a half dollar of chocolate on wax paper and set 3-4 pecan halves in the chocolate. Once dry, I melted caramel and when it was still tacky, I made a quarter sized amount of pressed onto the pecans and then I melted more milk chocolate and spooned over the top. It is an easier way without risking the candy in an oven which seems to me making them hard. To those who find their chocolate is melting when touched, your chocolate is not tempered. You need to temper your chocolate to prevent that.
when i first went shopping for the caramels the store was fresh out of all of them so i tried rolos i set 1 on each pecan, they were amazing, they were not too hard, even after setting them in the fridge, everyone loved them and it was a quick fix!!!
great tasting, but the caramel was too hard to chew. It was that teeth ripping kind of chew. I wonder if anything can be done about that.
Very easy and good. I use the oven to melt the caramels as the recipe states and the first time they did come out really hard. I played around a bit and found if you only heat the caramels enough to soften them (they still pretty much hold their shape) and don't let them melt completely they are much easier on the teeth!! (Spooning the chocolate over them flattens the caramel out so it doesn't end up looking square.) I have stayed with the oven method because the pecans get a nice toasted flavor to them, plus the clean up it easy!!
MMM I love turtles-I flattened Kraft caramels with a rolling pin. Put a dot of butterscotch ice cream sauce on the caramel. Top with a few slivered almonds and 1 pecan. Then roll the caramel around the filling and dip in chocolate
Admittedly, I did not use storebought caramels because I was scared of them turning rockhard like others noted. I used the Caramels recipe off this site and it worked out wonderfully. I used the semisweet chips called for for half the batch, chocolate almond bark for the the half. Gotta say that I preferred the almond bark coating on these. Thanks! :)
Yummy yummy but straight to my butty butty (HA)! I wanted to have these for Christmas, but my homemade caramels didn't co-operate with that plan. So now that they are done they turned out great. I made them the exact way that Bergacs suggested (chopped pecans, chocolate dip) but using the Caramels recipe from this site and they are perfect! Thanks Holly!
You can also make these in the microwave. It takes just a few seconds. I don't wait for these to melt. I let them heat up enough to push down on the pecans, cool down then dip in melted chocolate.
This recipe is really yummy but it's much more difficult than I anticipated. Don't overcook or caramels will become too hard. Caramels melt better if they are flattened before placing into the oven.
kids and I made them for wifes Christmas gift and she loved them
These didn't last too long in my house! I would suggest though, that you use KRAFT caramels, I used Trophy and they weren't as good!
These are absolutly amazing! I made a couple batches of these for a party and everyone LOVED them.
You can buy the carmel from a candy making supply store. It comes in a large block instead of individual pieces. You have to cut it into smaller squares. It will melt more easily and will not be as sticky or hard.
I have made this recipe several times for work and family gatherings. Each time, they are a HUGE hit! Everyone thinks I spent hours making them, slaved over the stove with a candy thermometer, etc, etc. HA! (I have also used white chocolate chips and they turned out just as delicious.)
Caramels were way to hard.
These are GOOD. We melted the carmels in a little water (per other suggestions). I think next time we'll just mix the pecans in with the melted carmel & spoon onto wax paper to add the melted chocolate.
I had a time with these to the point I just wanted to trash it all, but I didn't. Here's what I did: I melted a bag of Kraft Traditional Caramels with about 2 or 3 tbsp of milk. I filled a big pan with water and heated it and then used a smaller pan to sit in the water to melt the caramels. Like a double boiler. I then added crushed pecans and mixed. I dropped spoonfuls of the mixture on a baking sheet with wax paper. This was a no no because the caramel stuck to the wax. It took FOREVER to peel the stuff off. I did chill it first but it didn't help. After I finally got them off I dipped them in chocolate and stuck them in the refrigerator. I got them out the next morning and they were like chocolate covered bricks!! BUT I let them sit out for maybe ten minutes or so and they were fine. Nice and chewy and easy to bit. All in all I guess it was worth it because they were good but find something better to spoon them out on. Good Luck!
Definately not the easiest or best cookie on the tray. The carmel was hard to work with and later became hard enough that I was afraid someone was going to crack a tooth. I ended up keeping them at home to avoid other people sending me dental bills.
Carmels don't melt easily. Works better if you push the pecans together after baking. Don't melt the carmels to long they get hard like brittle.
I agree with other reviews, these did taste good, but were incredibly hard to chew. I think the preparation was fairly easy, I just wish they would've turned out a little better.
A quick treat. Watch the time for the caramels as too little is no good but too long is a mess! I added a little melted parawax to the chocolate( about a tsp) as it gives the chocolate a nice shine.
Tasted awsome, but carmel became very hard. Wish I would've read previous reviews first and changed how I melted the carmel.
These failed for me TWICE. I thought I cooked/melted the caramel a minute too long the first time, so I tried again. Second time i watched very closely and the caramel was still way too chewy/hard. And, the chocolate never really set up well. The next day, they still melted to your fingers. I think I would add some wax or something. I am looking for a better recipe. Sorry.
I had no problems at all with this recipe. After the carmels had cooled, I just dunked them in the melted chocolate. They were a hit at Christmas and the kids are truly disappointed I don't have any around!!
not as easy as it is made out to be. be careful the caramel will go from melting to burnt before you know it.
Made these for Christmas Candy and everyone loved them!! they were so easy...thanks for a great recipe!
I didn't read the advice about melting the caramel first and wish I would have, the caramel came out too hard. But other than that they were very easy to make, I think the most time consuming task was unwrapping the plastic on the caramel squares. I made them for Valentines day and they were a hit with my family. Thanks!
I did as other reviewers suggested and melted the caramel. Turned out very good. Everybody loved them!
Like others I wish I'd read the comments first! I'm throwing this rock hard mess in the trash and using another's suggestion of melting the caramel in the microwave. With the price of pecans I'm just glad I didn't make a bigger batch!
This recipe did not turn out at all like it said
I think I will try these again.... I lowered the oven temp and cooked just until the caramels were barely melted, but they were still rock hard. If I make them a second time, I think I will follow reviewers suggestions of using the kraft soft caramels instead.
This recipe is AWESOME! This is really the easiest way I've found to make turtles and everyone loves them. Great Christmas gifts!
Very good. I followed the advice of other raters and melted the caraml first. I also varied one of the batches by using Ghiradelli caramel filled squares and melted them on top of the pecans. I found that it's best to melt the Ghiradellis for 15 secs in the microwave and then put on top and in the overn. Mmmmm. I gave it 4 stars for having to alter the recipe as it was given.
The flavor is awesome and I thought they were pretty easy to make. They are a little hard to chew--but very tasty.
Fun and tasty recipe. We used it for our holiday gift baskets. We made the last batch into "flowers" instead of turtles due to losing turtle legs and heads - we had a turtle repair hospital! We slightly softened the caramel in the oven and then poked 3 whole toasted almonds in the top at an angle. Then we drizzled the chocolate over them. They were more visually appealing than the turtle.
The turtles had great flavor but they were a little hard.
My daughter and I are making this recipe for Christmas gifts. We did the recipe just as it was given but also found the cooking time made the carmel too hard. So we took 1/2 carmel, rolled it kind of thin then rolled a pecan in it. We cooked it at 250 degrees for 7 minutes. Then we dipped it in chocolate chips which were melted with a small amount of parafin wax. It hardened the chocolate just right and the taste of a roasted pecan came through beautifully. Thanks for the recipe and thanks to all the comments, we have a perfect holiday gift.
Um, these are pretty good and dreadfully easy to make, but the caramel doesn't taste authentically turtle like. However, short of making your own caramel, I don't know how else to get it to taste right.
I had trouble with the caramels becoming very hard. You could have broken a tooth....
I had the same problem as others...very hard to chew. Wish it would have melted better. Good taste all in all.
These were easy to make but hard on the teeth. My family didn't like them.
This was a fun easy recipe, great for kids. Make sure to keep a close eye on the melting carmels though. Thanks for posting it!
I did what was suggested by other reviewers, I melted the carmels with 1Tbls. of milk on the stove. I didn't use the oven except to toast the pecans. They turned out great
Great recipie, but I didnt follow the directions based on other reviews. I tried like many suggested to just melt the carmel in the microwave but it was way too runny to make attractive candies. I put the carmels in a bowl and put just a little bit of milk in (just enough to cover the bottom of the bowl). I microwaved the carmels until they were very soft but not totally melted. I took the carmels in my hand, used a little bit of the milk and formed it to the pecans. This made a really good shape and texture. It was really hot working with though so be careful.
Ouch...plan to see your dentist if you try to bite into these! I followed the recipe precisely and the caramel came out so hard that it was crunchy. The only way these could be eaten was to allow the caramel to melt in your mouth. Thank goodness I didn't make these for a gift!
READ REVIEWS BEFORE STARTING!! Good concept but I ended up with rock hard candy. I plan to try again, this time melting caramels on the stove with a bit a milk. Wish me luck!
I combined reviews to keep the caramel from becoming too hard. These tasted great, but I had a problem with the chocolate. As soon as it was touched it completely melted everywhere and it was a big mess.
I made these just as recipe stated (I thought). You only put them in the oven until they get SOFT - NOT MELTED. That is what's wrong with the directions. I did it this way without realizing that it had said melted. I had no problems with hard carmel. You just want it soft enough so that you can press it into the nuts to hold it together. I used Kraft caramels. I make this every year and I have used dark chocolate chips and it's delicious (maybe better). I'm not sure about others melting the caramel..think this would take more time to harden and they already take quite awhile on the preparation-I'd estimate at least 45 minutes or more...I also didn't toast the nuts first, but I might try that next time since it usually enhances the flavor of the nuts.
The taste was very good, but they were to hard to eat. I will have to read the other reviews to see how to make the caramels softer.
Changed back to my old recipe..... heat oven, put pecans on foil covered cookie sheet, placed 4 pecans in place, put caramel on top of nuts and bake until caramel softened. Remove & when cooled, hold candy gently and dip caramel top in melted chocolate. if you aren't good at dipping, just spoon chocolate on top and swirl. Easier process.
it's good but it's hard when it's all done, and i think u should not get the BIG peacons try using the small ones. It's a little harder to set up but it's so much better.
They were perfect and tasted so good!!!
I modified these a bit. I was using leftover carmel apple caramels that were melted with milk and these are nice and soft. These would be better if you toasted the pecans first then added the carmel.
For all of you with caramel problems thy to put Rolos on the nut you will have perfect caramel and some choc.
I have an identical recipe I've made for years. They are very good, and very popular with one additional note: "Serve at Room Temperature" - rock-hard candy problem solved!
Tried it but couldn't eat it without risking my teeth and fillings; the caramel gets very hard. A big thank you to "Elizabeth & Joe" for the helpful review, because I'll make another batch using their tip to keep the caramel soft and then add them to my holiday gift plates.
We really enjoyed these! I did take the advise of another user and premelted the carmels and drizzed it over the nuts rather than baking. I think next time I make these I will try using milk chocolate instead. These made a great addition to my good boxes and everybody enjoyed!
This recipe appears in a Gooseberry Patch cookbook I have. After producing "turtle bricks" I went online to discover what I did wrong and found this exact recipe duplicated here along with similar complaints. I wish I would have visited the review page first! I, too, had problems with the Kraft caramels failing to melt in the specified time at 300 degrees, and when they did melt after placing them back in the oven they did so suddenly and immediately hardened as others have reported. Nobody else seems to have had the problem I had with the chocolate, though. I used semi-sweet chocolate chips as called for in the recipe and it took almost 10 minutes to melt them with just 1.5tsp of shortening, and it was far too thick at that. Now it could be that my substitution of butter for shortening produced the hard-to-melt chocolate problem; however, the recipe contains no "do not substitute" warnings (perhaps it should?). I also used Ghiradelli's semi-sweet chocolate chips, when I suspect milk chocolate chips would have made for a smoother melt and easier spoon-on experience. (Ghiradelli's chips are higher in cocoa and "dry", even by semi-sweet standards.) Before I could spoon the chocolate onto even half a batch worth of pecan/caramels, it had begun to clump up and stick to the spoon like glue. I'm NOT happy. If I repeat this recipe, I would melt the caramels with a bit of milk in the microwave or on the stove AND I would add in milk chocolate chips for a creamier, smoother melt.
The candy tasted fine once it was done. However, the preparation is way too tedious and the melted chocolate does not "pour" as the recipe states it would. I wish I had read the reviews before chosing to make these turtles.
I was excited to find a recipe that uses kraft caramels without melting then spooning. I wanted an idea that was super easy thanks. so onto the results,,, LOVED IT!!!!! I put the oven on 250. hand=pressed the caramels flat, placed on pecans secured the placement , put in oven top rack not even ten minutes. I want to add that the caramels did not seem to be melting, but per the reviews I touched them and I was glad I did they were just soft so I removed them t
lower the oven temp. and/or take them out as soon as the caramel melts (3-5 minutes). the caramel was a little hard when I followed the temp and time of the recipe.
Delicious...easy...quick...yummy!
The caramels turned out rock hard - totally inedible.
Everything was super simple and it seemed to come out great until I tried to remove them from the foil. I didn't use spray. The ones that came off the foil were delicious but I lost about six to aluminum foil particles. I sprayed the foil on the second batch and the pecans separated, leaving a puddle of caramel in in the middle. What's the secret to non-stick turtles?
Loved it!!! Went to a party where the host is diabetic. I used sugar free chocolate and caramel. Worked out fine and was much appreciated by the host and other diabetic guests.
I evenly mixed semi sweet and milk chocolate chips.
Really good but carmel got hard
in process of making now, only advice i can give is dont use big full size caramels, they will all run together
I made these following the recipe and they turned out rock solid hard. They were better after refrigerated but will follow the review suggestions
Do Not Follow Directions!! Read reviews first on how to melt caramel or you won't be able to eat. Caramel sets up like cement. What a waste of expensive ingredients.
