Christmas Turtles® Candies

This is an easy recipe for Christmas gifts.

By MARBALET

Servings:
12
Yield:
24 candies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Cover cookies sheet with aluminum foil, shiny side exposed. Lightly grease foil with vegetable oil spray.

  • Place 3 pecan halves in a Y shape on the foil. Place 1 caramel candy in the center of each Y. Bake just until caramel is melted, about 9 to 10 minutes.

  • Heat shortening and chocolate chips over low heat just until chocolate is melted. Spread over candies and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Tips

TURTLES® is a registered trademark of DeMet's Candy Company.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 13g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 51mg. Full Nutrition
