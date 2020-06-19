Curried Mushroom Hot Pot
This steaming curried-mushroom soup with a touch of coconut and lemon warms you up on a cold winter day!
I made this exactly as the recipe said and it came out great. We all enjoyed it. I'll bet it would be divine on rice as well, using only about a cup of broth.
This recipe is a good "starting point" - I made this but cooked the onion & mushrooms together for a few minutes with some butter before adding chicken stock. I also used twice as much curry powder and added in some pre-cooked coconut/ginger rice.
great flavor. next time I'll make it a little thicker or maybe add more than mushrooms as the substance. but really enjoyed it, still!
I loved it, but hubby thought it was too lemony! I will make again using a little less lemon!
Love this recipe! One of my favorites! A few minor changes: i used 2 pounds of whole baby bellas, (makes the soup more filling) and added them with the onion and curry. I used fresh basil instead of lime leaves added them right before the the chicken broth. Great over brown or jasmine rice.
This is way too sour. Use less lemons & add cayenne pepper if you're going to try this.
