Curried Mushroom Hot Pot

7 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This steaming curried-mushroom soup with a touch of coconut and lemon warms you up on a cold winter day!

By Anita Chen

Recipe Summary

cook:
12 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
37 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Prepare a saucepan with cooking spray and place it over high heat. Place the onion in the saucepan; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Sprinkle the curry powder over the onion; stir to coat evenly. Add the chicken broth, lemon, ginger, sugar, and salt to the onions. Reduce heat to medium; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the mushrooms and cook another 3 minutes. Mix in the coconut milk and lemon juice; stir and remove from heat.

  • Drop the lime leaves into the soup; allow to sit for 5 minutes. Remove leaves before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 1331.1mg. Full Nutrition
