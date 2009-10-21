Adam's Dirt Cookies

Why smash perfectly good cookies just to make another batch of cookies? 'Cause they're YUMMY! Made with crushed sandwich cookies, the small pieces of broken cookie dust make the dough speckled - I've been told they look like they're made with dirt!
10/21/2009
This turned out to be one of those happy surprise kind of recipes. You expected it would be good or you wouldn't have made it, but it turns out even better than you expected! I made the recipe as written, no changes. However, as I do with all cookie doughs made with butter, I let the dough chill for an hour or so until somewhat firm. I used a medium sized cookie scoop (about 1/4 c.), flattened them slightly, and baked on UNgreased cookie sheets for 12 minutes. Buttery, Oreo-y delicious. Crispy on the edges, soft and chewy in the middle. When I make these again I will fold even more Oreos in at the last, left in chunkier pieces. I can't wait to share these!
06/05/2003
These cookies are very good! I am an avid baker, but I am also an oreo lover. So a from-scratch cookie recipe that uses oreos is right up my alley. I put the cookies in a bag and broke them with my hands. I left the pieces pretty large -- I broke each cookie into about 4 or 5 pieces. I like oreos to be really big and recognizable when I use them in recipes (like homemade ice cream brownies and cakes). I made the cookies pretty large. Ended up with about 28 or 30. When you make them large, flatten out the dough a bit rather than making them into round balls. You don't want them to be too flat, just not round. The refrigeration step is important since the dough it kind of sticky. The cookie dough isn't the same as a chocolate chip cookie dough. it is a cross between a sugar cookie and a chocolate chip cookie. My cookies didn't come out hard at all. they were fairly soft.
These actually tasted pretty good... For those of you who are hesitant to make these because of appearance, I would suggest dipping them in chocolate. It not only makes them look nicer, it adds an extra kick of flavor to a sugar-cookie-like recipe. Depending on how much chocolate coating you want, mix a tablespoon of shortening with every 9 ounces of semisweet chocolate you use, melt in a double boiler, dip cookies, and place on a cooling rack over aluminum foil to catch drips. Let the chocolate harden completely!! Yum!
These were okay, but I agree with those that said they were too buttery. I used 3/4 cup of butter, and the cookies came out really salty and a little too greasy for my liking.
10/20/2002
I love to bake cookies and was interested in the cookies but I am an Oreo freak. I have made the cookies twice & was disappointed both times. The cookies were soft & chewy, but spread way too much during baking (you really don't need to grease the baking sheets because the cookie contains so much butter). Thinking the dough hadn't been refrigerated long enough, I refrigerated the 2nd batch for 4 hours & still had the same problem. The cookies taste OK (sugar cookies) & I do like the "dirty" appearance.
Okay, I read all the reviews, and I made some alterations to the recipe. The cookies turned out great. I used 1/2 cup butter plus 2 TBS, and I used the peanut butter filled Oreos. These were good, but I could just add oreo crumbs to my standard chocolate chip recipe and still have wonderful results.
These cookies were easy enough to make. They tasted okay, but my husband wouldn't touch them because of how they looked. I guess looks do count!
09/23/2002
Our baking group made these cookies last week and we fell in love with them. They were easy to make and fun to see when they were done. We used them to give to the staff and they just swooned over them. Thanks again!
A good cookie that tasted a lot like....an Oreo! Ha! Lately I've been looking for cookies that are a little different and this one fit the bill. The Oreos give the cookie that rich, chocolate flavor, and the rest of the cookie dough compliments the richness with soft, chewy goodness. If you're looking for something that's not your run-of-the-mill chocolate chip or pb cookie, try this one out. It has good flavor, is soft, and just a bit chewy. Exactly what I like!
08/28/2002
OPPPS, i made a mistake when I made these cookies. I used chocolate graham cracker crumbs. They worked like a charm. Great recipe. Maybe the next time I will get it right!! Thanks Adam
This recipe was meant to be today. After making the peanut butter fudge pie, I had about 3/4 cup of leftover oreo crumbs, just enough to make 1/2 batch of these cookies. I had just asked my kids what they thought of making chocolate chip cookies and cream cookies with the crumbs, when I went to this site and saw a review of these. My 2 girls actually made these, and they were very easy and very tasty. We threw in a handful of mini chocolate chips and kept everything else the same for a half batch. I am going to use this recipe again and purposely leave my oreos a little chunkier to get more texture in the cookies. Thanks for such a fun and delicious idea.
I love these cookies and have been making them for a while now. I made these recently and ran low on butter (I always use real butter - margarine seems to alter texture), so I used 1/2 butter with 1/2 Crisco butter flavored sticks and they turned out great- seemed to be a little more cake-like - less greasy. I love them either way -always get a good response from a crowd - thanks for interesting recipe!
The flavor was pretty good, especially if you like a buttery cookie and I really like the texture with the chunks of Oreo, but overall this cookie was a little underwhelming. Mine flattened out a lot, so maybe I should try again with half butter/half Crisco like the previous reviewer recommended. I also agree with the reviewer who said these were a bit salty and would cut back on the salt. I'll probably give these one more go and see if I can improve on them.
these are pretty good, I used more cookies then called for. My kids left open a bag of our organic chocolate sandwich cookies and this was a good way to use them. All in all i used aroung 2 1/4 cups of crushed, chunked cookies. The cookies were salty tasting so next time i will leave out the salt, otherwise these are good to go. The flavoe was there for sure, im sure it was all the cookies i used!
Nothing wowed me about these cookies, which turned out rather greasy. I was hoping they would pack a bigger Oreo bunch, but was disappointed. I'd rather make a better quality cookie with ingredients that stand out more. Presentation and idea was fun but the taste didn't deliver.
With a few tweaks these are good. I used self-rising flour instead (no baking soda or salt), 3/4 c. butter, crumbled cookie pieces (almost a whole pack of oreos) and did not refridgerate the dough. My cookies were really large, and don't spread, so smush them down on the cookie sheet and shape them. Bake for about 6-7 minutes. A lot better than the first time around.
They were pretty good, but there's a lot of better tasting cookies. I personally prefer chocolate chip cookies! I lowered the butter content to 3/4 cup, and 1/2 cup white sugar than 1 full cup. I made a mistake in making less cookies, so they got burned on the bottom, but for the last few cookies i made em small so they didn't burn and they flattened out nicely. I guess my second batch will be better :)
THESE ARE AMAZING! My children are in love with these cookies as am I! if you love oreos and cookies why not mix them together! They taste just like cookies and cream. YUM! I did not make any changes to this recipe. Great Job!
These turned out pretty good. I don't think I like them as well as chocolate chip cookies, but they're good if you want something different. I stuck my oreos (I used about 15) in a food processor and crushed them very fine...so, when I added them to the dough, they incorporated almost like cocoa powder and turned all of the dough chocolatey (as opposed to having chunks of chocolate throughout.) Next time I may just try crushing them in a ziploc bag with a rolling pin and leaving some bigger chunks and see what the difference is. I may also try making a standard chocolate chip cookie dough and adding oreo pieces to it. Great idea, at any rate.
this is the chocolate chip cookie recipe from nestle. the only differences are 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup less of brown and the use of cookie crumbs for the chips. if yo uwish you can use the standard c.c. recipe/ use less salt about 1/2 tsp since the oreos are salty. add more cookie crumbs up to 2 cups or use part chocolate chips.
A nice cookie to make, we are enjoying them. I will decrease the butter next time, and be sure to chop up coarsely the crumbs instead of crushing them to get that cookies and cream flavor I was looking for. Thanks for submitting.
Me and my friends do a weekly baking night, normally we just do simple things like overly decorative cupcakes.Ttonight we decided to try something new. We followed the recipe and found our cookies to be lacking almost all flavor :/ we then added chocolate chip to the batch then continued. These turned out much much better. I don't know if we will make these again, but my dad really liked them :D
In the light of so many positive 5 star reviews I had to try this cookie recipe. We love orero cookies! We love homemade cookies! How could we go wrong by combining the two? I have to say, it tasted like a snickerdoodle with oreo crumb coating. Huge disappointment for all of the tasters in my home. a waste of a package of oreos and butter... and I've had much better tasting snickerdoodles than this. We made these yesterday and our household has 9 members. The plate still sits full of these cookies. Sorry-we did not like them.
all i have to say about these is mmmmMMMMMMmmmmm. they were great, i used a bit more of oreos then called for, and left out the frosting filling cause i didnt think they would turn out as good. ill make these again real soon.
06/04/2003
I followed the recipe exactly to try and avoid a flop, but they didn't turn out. These cookies are way too greasy and flat. I threw away half of the dough. Mine did not turn out hard like some of the other reviews state, but these just aren't good. I was excited to try these because I thought they sounded great, but something needs to be adjusted in the recipe. Sorry, Adam.
03/05/2002
I didn't read the reviews first, just went ahead and made. I used crushed cookie crumbs instead of the creme filled cookies and my entire family loved them, even the dough! I would be concerned that the filled cookies would make the cookie far to sweet.
Awesome cookies! Made them with a cookie scoop so they come out larger and baked for 10 min., they were perfect, crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. This will be a new favorite, thanks for sharing!
Completed recipe as written.... wonderful cookies. Used them for a Haiti fundraiser since children in Haiti sometimes eat "mud cakes" to keep from being hungry. It was a cute play on a serious subject, and we raised a LOT of donations.
Great cookies. Similar to Nestle Toll House Cookies. Next time I will try 3 c double stuffed Oreos (or maybe one whole package). 1 t salt is way too much for my taste! Next time I will use 1/4 t. My kids love this!
Great cookies with a nice twist. I did use 1 full cup of the brown sugar and I cut my cookies into chunks and added them in that way(more like 2 cups). I also made another batch adding in some mini choco chips and they were great as well. Def a keeper recipe that I will experiment with other cookies(like nutterbutter's YUM!) Thanks for the share.
I was looking for a different type of cookie to make and I found a good one. These are really good. I didn't crush the oreos, they still had chunks and that was good. I served them to friends and they went crazy. I will definitely be making these alot.
I baked this last evening for a benefit bake sale and waited until this morning to write a review so I could sample a completely cooled cookie, first (what cookie doesn't taste awesome fresh out of the oven?!). These have a nice crisp edge and chewy middle. They also have a great buttery, slightly different w/the crushed Oreos, taste. However, I'm just not sure I'll "waste" perfectly delicious on their own, Double Stuffed Oreos to make these again. Perhaps if they were a touch stale and you didn't want to just pitch them? They're definately worth trying (and a single batch only uses 1/2 of a traditional sized package of Oreos), though. THANKS for the recipe, Adam!
This is a great use for almost-nearly stale cookies that you aren't ready to throw out, but are tired of eating. The dirt cookies turned out great. Don't be afraid to cut way back on the butter. With just 1/2 a cup, the cookies were still really good, although a bit crunchier than I imagine the original version would be.
These are really good. I made them a week or 2 before x-mas and then put them in a freezer bag and put in my freezer. I pull them out as needed for the company. Everyone that has eaten them so far, said, "These are really good". Even after though I froze them, they are still soft.
These cookies were pretty good. I made some with the crused Oreos and some with chunks of Oreo and definitely like the chunks better. They were tastier and much thicker than those with only the crushed Oreos. My cookies turned out really soft.
well as you can imagine I was a little worried to try these. With all the mixed feedback I decided to give it a go anyway. I started off with the original recipe. But I did forget about it during the chilling part so it got chilled for 12hrs lol! So that in mind I made them the size they're suppose to be and baked @ 375 (even though I don't like baking over 350) and while half did flatten some, the other half (on the same sheet) did not. I found mine to be chewy and not crunchy. When it comes to taste I think it is a little bland. But I'm not done with this recipe I will be trying it again!
My cookies turned out flatter than a hockey puck! I gave it a 4 star rating though because I had the best time with my 5 yr old son making these.Hummmm wait a minute! Could this be why they tasted a little salty too?LOl Thanks anyhoo :)
Yum Yum Yum!!!! These cookies are fantastic!!!! My husband kept eating these from the cooling racks. I used a little extra oreos (about 2 cups total)I LOVE oreos and this recipe just makes them even better. I just piled them into a 4 cup measuring cup and used a fork to break them into big chunks. For the people who's cookies are coming out to salty a rule of thumb for baking is to bake with UNSALTED butter. If you use salted butter just omit the added salt in the recipe. I always cook with salted butter and omit the salt because I only carry sea salt in the house which does not work well for baked goods. Also is your cookies turn out to flat make sure your A. not melting your butter whe you add it to the mix or B. try using half butter/half margarine mixture. This always makes my cookies perfect. I always use half and half which I started doing when my cookies kept getting flat. I have never had a problem since.
What's better than a cookie you love? A cookie you love, crumbled up & baked in another cookie you love! These were delicious. The only thing I did differently was to break the chocolate cookies into bigger pieces (did not completely crumble them) and I added an extra cup of the pieces -- so 2 1/2 cups instead of 1 1/2 cups.
These are without a doubt the most delicious cookie I have ever made. I had no problems with them being too flat. They were the absolute perfect texture, incredibly soft, and the flavor... Wow. Just..thank you.
This is a fabulous cookie. It's like a sugar cookie/Oreo combination. It cuts the Oreo flavor just enough. I used half butter, half margarine and they spread just enough and stayed soft. This is a definite will make again! They do look like dirt cookies, but that adds to the fun of them.
These cookies were really good. I try new cookie recipes every month to send to my son who is in Afganistan. These cookies shipped well and stayed fresh. He really enjoyed them. Thanks for the great recipe.
My son and I prepared this batter today and plan on letting it firm up for 24 hours before baking. I used half butter/half margerine and instead of the 2 1/4 c. flour, I did two cups of flour and 1/4 c. of baking cocoa. I also used Mother's Chocolate-Peanut Butter sandwich cookies. I ground them very coarsely in my blender using the ice crushing feature. We made two cookies for us to share between three of us and it's good but it spread a little. I bet it would be even better after firming up a bit. The baking cocoa was a smart addition. Next time, I'll add chocolate chips or peanut butter chips.
Instead of sandwich cookie crumbs, I used egg nog cookies that someone gave me which I wasnt't too fond of. Also added some chocolate chips. Worked well.
02/01/2002
Thanks to everyone for the nice reviews! Personally, I love the cookies and think they are great fun and tasty! For those who are getting hard cookies, please don't overmix, remember to chill the dough a bit (so it doesn't spread too much) and check your oven temperature. It bums me out to get negative reviews on a recipe so many of us love.
I give this recipe 5 stars because the dough is divine; the cookies are good, but not extraordinary. I used half the salt and double the vanilla (because I love vanilla), and I also used small crumbs and large chunks of Oreos. My cookies did not have a "crackled" appearance like nascargirl's photo. Thanks for the recipe, Adam!
Interesting idea. My cookies didn't turn out like the picture at all and they weren't flat either. It does have a buttery flavor but I like that as long it's not too greasy and it wasn't. I did notice the salt content in it, but it wasn't offensive, I will use a little less next time. The texture was soft and chewy on the inside and crunchy on the outside which is my favorite. Thanks for sharing.
Well, Adam, I read all the reviews and paid close attention to your advice. Yet I have to say that I was rather disappointed. I followed all your tips, but found them to be too hard, too much butter, and just tasted like a sugar cookie. I probably would make them again just for the novelty - perhaps for Halloween or something.
10/06/2001
I was pleasantly surprised by these cookies as I did not know what to expect. They were absolutely delicious and our whole family loves them.
The recipe was good but not as good as I was expecting. I thought it was a little dry/dull. I added about a bag of white chocolate chips and the cookies turned out much better. I also made the oreo crumbs bigger to really make the taste stand out.
10/02/2001
We had kids make these for a church activity and they loved it, especially when they got to smash the oreos. We only had 30 minutes from start to finish, so we skipped the chilling time, but they still turned out great
12/23/2001
I haven't made this one yet but while reading the reviews I noticed some turned out "hard" and "crunchy". I have found that over mixing will do that too your cookies...mix until just blended together.
YUM! These are ingenious! I have made them for friends and for a work event- they are a HUGE hit! I like to mix the cookie dough and throw the cookies in at the end and use the mixer to crush them a bit...I find that spreads out the cookies better and crushes them better. I have made them 3 times and am making them again this weekend- people keep asking me for those "dirt cookies"! I also add a cup of chocolate chips- it gives them an added PUNCH! Thanks for this YUMMY recipe! What a great idea!
These cookies are phenomenal! What a great variation on a normal sugar cookie. The only changes I made were 1 stick of butter and 1/2 cup butter flavored shortening and I added a 1/2 tsp of baking powder - cookies did not flatten out too much like some reviewers stated. My fiance ate almost the whole batch in one sitting; looks like I need to go get more oreos!
06/05/2000
Not sure what went wrong. The cookies turned out very hard.
08/19/2001
Thanks Adam! My husband and I both loved these - they're much "lighter" than chocolate chip. I used chocolate creme oreos for even more chocolate flavor. This recipe is DEFINITELY going in my cookie collection!
These cookies were awesome! I just made a few small changes... I cut the butter to 3/4 cup and added a few handfuls of chocolate chips (you can never have too much chocolate right?). They were a big crowd pleaser at the picnic I took them to... should have made more so I could have brought some home!
Excellent cookies! As they are, I give them 4 stars with no problems. I altered the recipe just a bit after reading other reviews and made them a 5-star cookie - increased brown sugar to 3/4 cup, used 2 cups of Oreo cookies, crumbled but not in big chunks, and used 1 cup of chocolate chips. These baked exactly 11 minutes and were fabulous! Thank you!
04/03/2000
I can make and bake anything except cookies, but I tried these and they came out fantastic! They tasted and looked great.
These were ok. But there is something about them that I'm not sure that I like. I'm thinking the butter. The taste almost greasy. They are good enough to eat and finish, but I don't think I'll make them again. And it's nothing personal Adam. They aren't horrible, it's just not the cookie for me :)
These cookies are incredible. I couldn't keep my hands off of them. I brought these to work and they were gone in 5 minutes. I did decrease the butter to 3/4 cup after reading some reviews of "greasy" cookies, and had no problems. Awesome recipe.
I just finished making these ingenious cookies for a church potluck today and really want to share my thoughts and experience which I don't normally do. First I would like to say I made them solely to use up an 8 oz. bag of mini Oreo cookies coming close to expiration. However, after making & tasting these gems I will buy Oreo cookies specifically for making these in the future. I did make some slight changes but nothing I think would alter the recipe to a brand new one. As I said, I used an 8 oz. bag of mini Oreos. Thinking because they were mini's I followed another review advice and added at end without crushing to let the electric mixer do. Big mistake. I liked the dough color when I first added but by the time they were in acceptable chunks I didn't like the color. Lesson learned. Will crush into chunks first then fold in at the end. I used 1/2 butter-1/2 margarine as I felt the Oreo filling had enough shortening already. In some reviews chocolate chips were added. I choose not to and will not in the future. I like the "Dirt Cookie" version of the "Dirt Ice Cream Cups" minus the gummy worms. Adam you did good here. I can't wait to make these for my grandsons especially the youngest one named Adam. He is going to love them and will be tickled when I tell him their name. As far as the texture, taste, etc. of the cookies....they lived up to and even more than the description. The recipe was spot on for the yield. Thanks for sharing with all of us.
01/19/2002
These cookies are good except I think that 2 sticks of butter was a little much. I would cut that down a little next time. Otherwise they are good.
I was a little nervous after reading some other reviews, but I love these cookies! I didn't have any trouble with my dough being too thin or greasy. The cookies turned out nicely and were pretty good! I didn't crunch up my Oreos much and I think the bigger chunks helped.
