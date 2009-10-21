Adam's Dirt Cookies

I just finished making these ingenious cookies for a church potluck today and really want to share my thoughts and experience which I don't normally do. First I would like to say I made them solely to use up an 8 oz. bag of mini Oreo cookies coming close to expiration. However, after making & tasting these gems I will buy Oreo cookies specifically for making these in the future. I did make some slight changes but nothing I think would alter the recipe to a brand new one. As I said, I used an 8 oz. bag of mini Oreos. Thinking because they were mini's I followed another review advice and added at end without crushing to let the electric mixer do. Big mistake. I liked the dough color when I first added but by the time they were in acceptable chunks I didn't like the color. Lesson learned. Will crush into chunks first then fold in at the end. I used 1/2 butter-1/2 margarine as I felt the Oreo filling had enough shortening already. In some reviews chocolate chips were added. I choose not to and will not in the future. I like the "Dirt Cookie" version of the "Dirt Ice Cream Cups" minus the gummy worms. Adam you did good here. I can't wait to make these for my grandsons especially the youngest one named Adam. He is going to love them and will be tickled when I tell him their name. As far as the texture, taste, etc. of the cookies....they lived up to and even more than the description. The recipe was spot on for the yield. Thanks for sharing with all of us.