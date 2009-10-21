Adam's Dirt Cookies

Why smash perfectly good cookies just to make another batch of cookies? 'Cause they're YUMMY! Made with crushed sandwich cookies, the small pieces of broken cookie dust make the dough speckled - I've been told they look like they're made with dirt!

Recipe by Adam Mitchell

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In a medium bowl, cream the white sugar, brown sugar, and the butter together until smooth. Stir in the eggs and vanilla. Add the flour mixture, and stir until just combined. Stir the crushed cookies into the dough. Cover, and chill the dough for 1/2 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Drop dough by rounded spoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 11 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 117.7mg. Full Nutrition
