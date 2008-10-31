Hearty Lentil Soup II

This is a rich, satisfying vegetarian soup, wonderful for cold winter nights. Serve with crusty bread. For variety, you can also add some sliced vegetarian sausage or bacon substitute towards the end of cooking. Garnish with chopped fresh coriander OR parsley.

By Judith Webster

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the oil, onions, carrot, parsnip, celery, potato and leek. Stir well for 5 minutes, or until onion is translucent. Add the lentils, tomatoes with liquid, stock, bay leaves, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and wine.

  • Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes or until lentils are tender. Remove the bay leaves and add the fresh coriander or fresh parsley to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
808 calories; protein 32.2g; carbohydrates 115.3g; fat 19.5g; sodium 1250.8mg. Full Nutrition
