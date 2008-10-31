Hearty Lentil Soup II

This is a rich, satisfying vegetarian soup, wonderful for cold winter nights. Serve with crusty bread. For variety, you can also add some sliced vegetarian sausage or bacon substitute towards the end of cooking. Garnish with chopped fresh coriander OR parsley.
i didnt have the leek or parsnip so i just used a carrot, celery, potato and the tomatoes. i also used chicken broth instead of veggie and marsala wine instead of red. great flavor. i actually prefer my lentil soup really thick! that way i can scoop it up with crackers! oh and add hot sauce on top.. MMM!!
It was very good and plentiful. I certainly ended up with more than 2-3 servings. Also, the lentils absorbed a lot of the liquid, making it more of a stew than a soup. Next time, I will use only 1/2 cup of lentils to see if that will make it more like soup. All in all, a good, cheap and hearty recipe. Definitely a keeper!
I left out the green onions, leek, & potato & substituted crushed tomatoes as I prefer a smoother tomato base. Next time, I'm going to add adding can of vegetable broth or some water as the soup gets pretty thick. You also may want to add salt & pepper, as desired, at the table.
Behold a miracle! My children ate vegetables without even a murmur of a fuss or whine. In fact, they devoured it. I used a Merlot for the wine (a bit more then called for too) and I used fresh tomatoes that I diced myself. Thank you for this very yummy recipe!
Very tasty! The only change I made was to increase everything by about 1/2, and that way it made 8 cups of soup or 6 good servings. I'd say the original recipe would make closer to 4 servings. You could add another can of stewed, crushed, or diced tomatoes, and maybe a regular onion instead of or in addition to the green onions if you prefer, but definitely very good as written.
It's a good recipe, but if you are vegetarian be aware that Worcesteshire has anchovies in it. Tamarind is what gives Worcesteshire its "oomph," so use a tiny bit of tamarind and vinegar to get a hint of that flavor.
Good soup Judith. We're not vegetarians so I used a hamhock for flavor. I skipped the potato and needed to add a lot more liquid as it cooked. A little bit of finely sliced red onion for garnish made for a nice presentation. Thanks!
I love Lentil soup! This was a bit lacking in flavor for me, so I threw in some Curry, Cardamon pods and cayenne pepper. I also used Rotel tomatoes instead of just generic diced tomatoes which added a nice bit of flair. No need to be stingy on the veggies-the more the merrier :-) This was my first attempt at lentil soup and found this recipe more like good suggestions rather than instructions. But that is the fun of cooking isn't it? :-) Lentil stew will be a staple dinner in my house.
This is a very tasty soup. Like others, I adapted a little based on what I had, but I tried to keep generally the same volume of veggies altogether. Because of one reviewer's observation that it turned out more like a stew, I doubled the broth. It turned out perfectly with that ratio. Even without meat, this really hits the spot on a cold winter day.
Winner winner, (not) chicken dinner. Ok, I cheated and put chicken sausage in and used chicken broth. Didn't have some things, had others. Used fresh tomatoes and tomato sauce, a bit heavy on the sauce and a bit lighter on the broth. I used less liquid so it was not so soup-like, which is what I wanted. I'm ready to dig in but had to share a rating after my initial tasting.
I didn't have parsnip so was omitted. I doubled the recipe and had plenty leftovers. Prior to serving I added grated Parmesan. We always had it with parm as kids. I love it that way. Good recipe, I will make this again for sure! Thanks Judith!
