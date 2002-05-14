Country Soup in a Jar

This is really good soup. I made it for a few people for Christmas gifts and one friend said it was very delicious and she hadn't added any of the extras just made what was in the jar. I made some tonight and I did not use cabbage I added 4 carrots and 2 stalks of celery, I used chicken bouillon granules and brown rice and a can of diced tomatoes. The only thing I found was I had it on medium low for over an hour and when I tasted it the veggies and everything were still hard so I brouht the soup to a boil on medium high and let it boil for about 10-15 minutes. Everything was perfect but then the noodles were too soft and soggy. It also was a little on the salty side for me so next time I might just use 1 teaspoon of salt instead of 2 and add the noodles towards the end of cooking instead of at the beginning.