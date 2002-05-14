Country Soup in a Jar
This is another great gift idea. Layered soup in a jar. What a fun, easy way to make someone's day!
There is this lady at the nursing home. She always talks about growing up at her ranch and such. I came home and found this recipe. I msde a jar for her and tied a bow around the top. She tried it and it brought a tear to her eye. She said how she couldnt beleive just how much it tasted like her mothers soup! Now i make it all the time! I love it!Read More
I make "Gift in a Jar"s for people. This was, by far, one of the prettiest that I've ever made. Got raves from family, friends and coworkers on presentation. However, I always make recipes before I give them away. But this one I didn't. You see, I don't like soup at all. But I know a lot of people do, especially in the winter. I've never gotten a "bad" recipe from this website, so I figured "4 stars...GREAT!" Well, that must've been on presentation only, because numerous people have come up to me to tell me that the soup wasn't good and that the recipe wasn't correct. (I felt awful!) Apparently the liquid isn't adaquate at all. And when you do add enough liquid to make it "soupy" then it makes 2 VERY LARGE POTS of soup! Not bad if you are having company, but it should say that on the label. I won't make this recipe again.Read More
There is this lady at the nursing home. She always talks about growing up at her ranch and such. I came home and found this recipe. I msde a jar for her and tied a bow around the top. She tried it and it brought a tear to her eye. She said how she couldnt beleive just how much it tasted like her mothers soup! Now i make it all the time! I love it!
The soup is very good and makes a great gift. For single persons or small eaters, cut the recipe in half and put into a pint jar.
This soup looks very nice in the jar and I was skeptical as to how it would taste. It was really VERY good! The pasta was a little mushy though. I plan to make it for gifts this Christmas, but I may leave out the pasta all together. It made 8 good-sized servings.
Great Gift Idea. Our family made these jars of soup for Christmas and I am still getting calls asking for the recipe. We changed the order of the ingredients to change the appearence and used Texas shaped pasta (we live in Texas) instead of alphabet shapes. We hot glued a dark green ribbon to the lid, vacuum sealed the jars and they are just so beautiful, people have them sitting around their homes as decorations. It tastes great too - kids & adults all loved it.
Something I really liked about this recipe as compared to the Friendship Soup recipe is that it doesn't require so much prep work that the maker is wondering they they making it from a jar in the first place. I think the essence of "in a jar" recipes is supposed to be homemade convenience foods, something that can be put together with little effort. I do think that size varies too much in the ingredients and would probably opt for some other pasta shapes that are more uniform to the overall appearance.
I made several batches of this soup mix this weekend. They turned out wonderfully. It is a very nice layered effect. Don't add tomatoes to the beans until they are tender. The acid in the tomatoes keeps the beans from getting any softer when they are added. I haven't made the soup yet, but I will let you know how it turns out.
We're trying recipes out to give as gifts this year. Although the recipe tastes good, this was not our favorite. I think the recipe called for too much rice and the size of the ingredients varied too much from tiny to large (the twist pasta). The Friendship soup in a jar is much more to our liking and is the one we're going with!
I bought a case of canning jars and put together 12 batches of this soup to send as Christmas gifts. Everyone loved it! My sister has even requested that I send some to her son at college because he loved the soup so much.
Yikes why do people like this?? I wanted to test the recipe before making the gifts, and I'm so glad that I did. The soup was a stinky porridge of barley-lentil-rice goo. I had even added carrots, celery and onions, but it didn't make a difference. Be warned!
This is really good soup. I made it for a few people for Christmas gifts and one friend said it was very delicious and she hadn't added any of the extras just made what was in the jar. I made some tonight and I did not use cabbage I added 4 carrots and 2 stalks of celery, I used chicken bouillon granules and brown rice and a can of diced tomatoes. The only thing I found was I had it on medium low for over an hour and when I tasted it the veggies and everything were still hard so I brouht the soup to a boil on medium high and let it boil for about 10-15 minutes. Everything was perfect but then the noodles were too soft and soggy. It also was a little on the salty side for me so next time I might just use 1 teaspoon of salt instead of 2 and add the noodles towards the end of cooking instead of at the beginning.
This is the best - make sure you add this line to the instruction "Add noodles and pasta in the last 10 minutes"
This looks so beautiful in the jar. I am going to send a bunch of these out as Christmas gifts. These would also make great teacher's gifts.
I received this soup as a gift for Christmas (after I recommended the site to my Aunt). My husband said it was the best soup he ever had, so am going to be making this myself, as well as giving it out as gifts too. The soup got thicker the longer it sat, so if you have leftovers like I did, I just added more chicken broth to thin it out. Delicious.
I'm rating this a 5 on presentation only as I gave them away as gifts. Nobody seemed to make the soup and they left them up as 'pretties'!
Really flavorful, and healthy too. A great vegan dish, as I am vegan myself. It is full of protein which makes it quite delectable if I do say so myself. I would just add that the water should probably be cut in half as it makes quite a lot, and the entire quantity would not fit in the crockpot. I made it without the bouillon or the pasta and it still tasted fantastic. Yet it is hard to distinguish the flavors of all the ingredients as they all sort of blend together, and that was my only misfortune with the recipe.
WOW! So pretty and easy to make! I can't wait to give these to my family on Christmas day!!! The layers of colors are so pretty!!! I used shell pasta instead of twists and it looks wonderful! Thanks so much Patti!!!!
Made this last week as a housewarming gift for a friend who just purchased her first house and she said this tasted just like her grandmother's soup used to, and she loved it. Thanks so much for sharing.
I had to make changes. Added an extra cup water, as the soup was too thick. Had to cook an additional 2 hours to get beans and lentils tender. DON'T ADD PASTA until 20 minutes or so before serving. Needed alot more seasoning. Once tweaked, it is very good. Looks wonderful in jars! Perfect for gift giving!
I am getting ready to make this for gifts and wondering if anyone used bouillon cubes instead of granules? I would like to keep the recipe vegetarian and can't find veggie granules. So I am trying to figure out how many bouillon cubes are equal to 2 Tbls of granules. Thanks!
I just finished making 36 jars of this for holiday gifts! Very easy to do and looks great. I would suggest buying red lentils to add some more color - a nice contrast to green split pea. Also, the jar wasn't totally full at the top when I finished - I used elbow pasta, so I bet adding a little more of the twist pasta would fill up the jar a little better. The cost is under $2 for each jar and they look fabulous in the mason jars.
A little too salty. I added 4 qts. of water, two cans of diced tomatoes and extra cabbage. I also added a little vinegar to it to brighten the flavor. A good soup. My 13 yr. old liked it too.
I had to try this out before I give it as a gift, and I have to say that this is the best soup I've ever made. The only thing I left out was the minced dried onions (I substituted 2 tsp onion salt), because I didn't have any, and it still tastes great. Its very pretty in the jar too!
Makes a great gift idea for kids to give as gifts
I made these for my fiance' family for Christmas and they loved them! I substituted the beef bouillon with veggie bouillon cubes for the vegan in the family, and she loved that too. When I make this for myself (instead of as a gift) I omit the bouillon cubes all together and replace the water with beef broth. Great Recipe!! I love it!!
This is beautiful and it does make a delicious soup, but the directions are all wrong! You have to cook this for at least two hours to get the peas and lentils soft, I had to use twice as much water and it was still way thicker than I like my soup (it was still really good though). There is no way you can put the pasta in at the beginning or you will have a mess!! BOO!! I even think you should make this in pint jars and nont include the pasta in the jar, but include it in the recipe as something to add. I did make up a bunch of these and I am going to tweak the directions and also tell the receivers that they can refer to this site for suggestions.
This makes a pretty gift. It lloked great in the jar. Of course, I made some for my family and my husband and I loved it. My little one loved it and my older one is picky so wouldn't try it. I think it's great.
I gave this to four friends as a Christmas gift. Each have made special effort to thank me and let me know how delicious it was. I have been able to refer them to Allrecipes.com with gusto!!!!!
I am in complete agreement with Marla Clancy's review above. This appearance in the jar was beautilful however this soup was terrible. I also did not have an opportunity to try the soup and gave it away as a gift. Luckily I had only given out one jar to a family member. She said that soup was waaaay too thick and starchy and that it had no flavor. In order to obtain the correct consistency, you would end up with a huge amount of very bland soup.
Great recipe... I played with it a bit to make it "Survival" worthy. I dehydrated my own onions, bell peppers,celery and carrots. I put everything needed to make it soup except the water into a quart Mason Jar,placed an Oxygen eater packet on top, sealed it and have a whole meal on my shelf. I make about 10 quart jars of meals in a jar a month for that inevitable day here in Florida when a hurricane knocks out the power for several days or even weeks. With an ample supply of bottled water and my Coleman cook stove, this old lady and her family will be eating good. And hopefully, I will have enough so that I will be able to share the bounty with neighbors who aren't prepared.
I used the ingredients except for the pasta to make the soup for my wife and me. Used chopped onions, added minced garlic and pepper. Made more than 4 servings. Good. Going to add sausage to it when I warm up the leftovers.
Love this recipe! it makes a great gift in a jar, but mostly it is a yummy recipe.
I made this and gave it to my son last Christmas. He is a college student and is also a true foodie. He enjoys quality, good-tasting food. He said this soup mix was "delish." I made the full one-quart jar because, as I said, he likes to eat! He made 1/2 the jar mix the first time and saved the other half for another time. Since he enjoyed it so much, I saved the recipe and will be gifting this again to him. I felt good knowing that he was eating healthy, rather than just grabbing something on the run, which he doesn't like to do very often. The fact that he liked it and thought it was easy to prepare is enough for me to rate it 5 stars.
I used pink lentils, to give a bit more vibrant colours. Looks good, can't wait to get feedback on the taste.
I am glad I made this before giving it as a gift. Granted it makes for a beautiful presentation in the jar but the soup was very bland and the cook time was too long. We felt like we were eating tasteless mush.
Only change I made was to sear some cut up chicken and add it for the last 10 min or so. Excellent recipe and will be making it again
