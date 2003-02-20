Cinnamon Sugar Cookies
A traditional refrigerator cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar before baking. Great for making ahead of time.
Resist the temptation to add extra flour to this recipie. The dough will be *REALLY* soft, but you'll be short-changing yourself if you make the addition. These cookies are perfect as the recipie is written. These cookies are great! If you follow the directions and refrigerate the dough for as long as it says, it firms up nicely. The cookies are quite attractive if you roll the edges in the cinnamon sugar, but for a less attractive, spicier cookie, dip the top in the cinnamon sugar too. Don't overestimate the 2" diameter it says to roll the dough out to. It'll seem narrow, but these things grow to twice the diameter when you bake them.Read More
I don't understand it, I found these cookies to be very dry. I was careful not to overcook them because it was the first time I made them and I followed the recipe exactly. As I also live in Denver and altitude can affect the recipe was another reason I didn't want to overcook. I may try again, but with so many great cinnamon cookie recipes on this site, I probably won't. I also don't understand the amount of cookies that it says this recipe produces. 60, really? I didn't even get 36 from this and I was careful to cut the 1/4 inch thick slices recommended in the recipe.Read More
Love these..so much! I followed the recipe exactly, except I just transferred the soft cookie dough to plastic wrap (in one clump) and refrigerated until it was firm enough to work with. I used a medium cookie scoop, rolled into balls, and swirled each ball in the cinnamon sugar mixture (which I feel, in this recipe, is way too much - half the amount will do just fine.). I baked at 350 degrees for 15 minutes (until golden brown). After a night in a closed container, the cookies were super-soft. YUM! I have already made these 5 times since I read this recipe. This is FAR better than the, sometimes bland, snickerdoodle. Give it a try fellow all-recipe'rs! You won't be disappointed. :-)
No one told me to make a double batch because I would eat so many while making the cookies. I did not refrigerate as long as suggested. Instead, I rolled the dough into balls and rolled them in the cinnamon sugar mixture prior to baking. Thanks for such a great recipe!
I absolutely LOVE these cookies! I alter this a bit and like the result. I do everything the same (besides doubling the batch) until dividing it up into logs and refrigerating it. I simply scoop it out, roll it into a ball and roll the whole ball in the cinnamon sugar mix then bake. My family and friends always rave about them.
These cookies are delicious!! The cookie dough came out unbelievably sticky and I lost half the dough before I even got it to the pan in my hands even though I floured my hands (and I left it in the fridge overnight). 2 days later I just made another batch--a double in fact, and this time, separated the dough in 2 bowls and used a spoon to roll the batter into little balls and dip in the sugar/cinnamon. This worked much better and I lost much less dough Definitely make a double batch, these cookies are divine!
What yummy cookies! Instead of the 1 tsp vanilla, I used 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp almond extract. The cookies came out great. I did as others suggested, and put the bowl of dough in the fridge for 10 min until is was workable, then portioned it onto parchment, rolled it into a log, and put it in the freezer for an hour before cutting it up like the recipe said. One tip: I could have cut that cinnamon sugar recipe to a quarter of what it said. It made way to much.
Wow these cookies are really good!!! Im not a baker so I usually screw up cookies but this one was easy to follow. My dough wasnt really skicky/runny like others, but I rolled it in a big ball and put it in the fridge for 1 hr. then I rolled into 1 inch balls into sugar/cinnamon. (I only used 2 tbs of sugar and 3 dashes of cinnamon). Then I flattend the balls and baked them for 8 minutes. They were really tasty!!
Save yourself the trouble...make a double batch!
These are heavenly! They are buttery and light with crispy edges and chewy middles. I did as LYNDYL recommended and rolled the dough into balls then dipped them in the cinnamon suger mixture before baking. I made about 24 balls for good-sized cookies.
I am sitting here munching these cookies as I type this! :) They are wonderful! I did *not* add extra flour either, and the dough is very, *very* soft--flour your hands before you try to roll the dough. And don't underestimate 1/4 inch--my cookies were too thin and flat-but totally my fault! Great recipe!
This recipe was so delicious! Very easy to make. Soft and chewy! Just the way I like my cookies. I have to agree with others: half the cinnamon sugar and put the dough in the freezer before shaping it into logs will make the dough easier to work with! And instead of using a knife to cut 1/4 slice, use thread. it'll help keep the round shape of the dough. Or roll the dough into balls like others had done.
Delicious! I took another reviewer's suggestion and added the cinnamon into the dough and also in the sugar coating. 12 minutes makes it really chewy and kind of gooey in the middle, so maybe do it 13-14 if you like it a bit crispier.
There is no way this makes 60 servings. I get about a dozen normal sized cookies from this recipe and I've made it many times. It is very very good- but just keep the yield in mind. You can use different colored sugars for rolling in for the holidays too. My son loves to help with this part
love it raw. dilish i ang alittle more vinnila extract and i am just a kid and this is the easyist recipes
i use this recipe as my base sugar cookie recipe and leave out the part where you roll it in cinnamon sugar. i use this for slice & bake as well as cut-out cookies and everybody always raves about how great they are!
I added extra flour before reading some reviewers telling me to resist the urge...they still came out good but next time I'm going to double the batch and stick to the recipe. Even with my mess up these are great!!! I added some pumpkin spice to my cinnamon to give it a little extra kick.
So delicious. I refrigerated my dough before i rolled it into logs because it was very soft and hard to work with at first.
VERY GOOD. I, too, wish I had made a double batch, because I ate A LOT of the dough while making these! I made a few changes (out of necessity): 1. Instead of white sugar I used Cactus Honey Powder (I didn't have any sugar); and 2. I just stuck the whole bowl with the big ball in the freezer for half an hour or so (I needed them to be done before my hubby came home), then used a small ice cream scooper to make balls, which I rolled in the Honey Powder and cinnamon (Suggestion: use the scooper with one hand to drop into the sugar, and use the other hand to roll them around. I got a bunch of sugar in the scooper coils from using both hands to roll balls). They were really good! Nice and soft, just like I like them. However, if you're sensitive to sweetness, I'd use the author's recommendation of rolling/coating/cutting. I will definitely make these again!!
I give this 5/5 because it is a super easy recipe and the cookies tasted great. The dough is a little soft when shaping the logs (or individual balls if you like) which I found to be rather annoying at times but it is definitely worth the hastle of dough stuck to your fingers--tastes good uncooked anyway, right? I put a little more cinnamon in the cinnamon-sugar coating mix, but other wise followed this to a T and was very happy.
These are delicious! I added all the ingredients listed. I didn't have several hours to refrigerate so I stuck the bowl in the freezer for about 45 minutes and then scooped teaspoonfuls and rolled in a ball. Then I rolled the balls into the cinnamon sugar mixture. I flattened the balls slightly on the cookie sheet and baked for 8 minutes. I will be making these again and again. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
I kind of messed them up. but they were still realllllyyyy good.(:
So good. I gave them out this year as Christmas gifts and everyone loved them. They didn't last in my house either. Best part, super easy to make.
I've made this exact recipe so many times! I absolutely love it! There has been times when I've used JUST icing sugar and they still turn out yummy (though they do not hold their shape when you use icing sugar. They are still VERY good though). My sister, who isn't much of a cookie eater, asks for these all the time. Everyone loves them. Although I do EXACTLY what the recipe says (hence the 5 stars) there are times I don't roll the dough into a log but into a ball. When it comes time to placing the cookies on the sheet I roll the dough into balls with my hands and because the dough is cold it's supper simple. Sometimes when I'm in a cinnamon mood I'll add cinnamon to the actual dough. Overall, the exact recipe is perfect and a keeper!
AMAZING!! These cookies were super easy and I had everything on hand! I can make these any time i'm feeling the urge! I'm kinda of impatient so I put the dough in the frige for only an hour (after eating like half! :) ) and just scooped and poured the cookie dough on the pan with a spoon and sprinkled cimmamon sugar over them. They came out AMAZING! Thank you so much for this recipe!!!
Small cookies. Not very moist.
These are so buttery and yummy. Someone posted that you should save yourself the trouble and DOUBLE the batch. LISTEN to that advice. You will be lucky if you have a dozen left before they are done baking.
very tasty, the first time i made them i didn't have eggs so i used one banana and they were like banana bread cookies : )
These cookies were a huge hit! They disappeared in less than a day thanks to some hungry roommates! You won't be disappointed by these.
So this cant be that hard to mess up since i didnt even read the instructions. i didnt know why white sugar was on there twice so i only added white sugar once 1/4 a cup and changed it by doubling the vanilla amount and added 1/4 tsp of baking powder think that is all i did but yeah came out amazing will definitely make these again
The taste was fine, but my experience was a lot different then the other writers. My dough was hard when I was cutting it. I kept them in the fridge over night(in logs). That was fine, but where the big difference was the size of the baked cookie. Everyone is saying they got flat cookies, mine turn out only growing a little in size. They were tasty. Also, I'm a amateur... So take this info as you will. Thanks for the recipe!
Couldn't make enough of these to last long enough!! Everyone who tried them absolutely loved them, will definitely keep this recipe handy.
They were delicious! and I didn't take 5 hours.. I left them in the freezer for just about an hour... just enough time to make them easy to slice up. Also, if you want to spice things up a bit.. I added a couple tbs of grated orange peel and a 1.5 of clove... so nice!
These cookies were AMAZING I did add 1/2 of a teaspoon of cinnamon to the mixture. I make these every Christmas and Christmas only but everyone is constantly begging me for the recipe. thanks!
These cookies were good! The only MAJOR problem i had was the recipe. The recipe needs to be written over!It said in the directions to add 1/4 a cup of sugar in the mix and in the ingredients it said something else! IT was TOO confusing! I had seen someone else had mentioned that in their review! It is SO true!
I would give this a 5-star rating but for 3 things: It does NOT make 5 dozen cookies, a 2-inch log is impossible (mine were about 1-1/4"), and they would not have had much cinnamon flavor had I not added it to the cookie dough. They are delicious, crispy-chewy cookies, though. I also used the left over cinnamon-sugar & sprinkled on top when they came out of the oven. A keeper!
My family loved these! Although I just made the batter and dropped it straight onto lined baking trays without refrigerating or anything. I just sprinkled the sugar/cinnamon mixture on top and pressed them down with a fork. I had to use 1/2 self raising flour and 1/2 normal because of a shortage of all purpose so I omitted the baking soda. Now that I think of it I also changed the butter to 2TBSP and replaced the rest with some vanilla soy milk to reduce fat content, and used only the egg white for the same reason. So I guess I completely altered the recipe but they were really great anyway! This made me about 30 nice sized cookies which I baked for quite a while to get really crunchy. YUM :)
Of the half dozen types of cookies I made for Christmas, my boyfriend liked these the best. This does not make a lot of cookies. I rolled the logs into 1" diameter and ended up with about 4 dozen cookies 2" in diameter. I only got about one tablespoon of the cinnamon sugar to stick to the logs, so they were lightly cinnamon in flavor unlike a snickerdoodle. Not a beauty contest winner, but still a good tasting cookie.
I made it exactly as the instructions states and it came out well. It's not entirely soft and chewy after 1-2 hrs, a bit hard, but it's still good.
I didn't roll dough into logs or refridgerate--just rolled into little balls, rolled in cinnamon-sugar, and dropped on a cookie sheet. Very good. Made less than 3 dozen small cookies. I had A LOT of the cinnamon sugar mixture left over. Next time I will only mix a small amount of cinnamon and sugar to roll the cookies in--can always mix more if needed!
I made these and they were so good. I didn't refrigerate the dough because I didn't have enough time but they turned out delicious. My family loved them.
I tried out this recipe last week and it was AMAZING! I highly recommend this recipe to anyone.
Okay, let me first say that these cookies are AWESOME! I was a little nervous but they turned out so good. My daughter made them today and although she's only 13, she kinda struggled with the way this recipe was written. The written recipe needs some major work. In the directions, it calls for a different amount of sugar than is listed in the ingredient list. Be sure to use the amount of sugar in the directions, not the ingredient list. So, here's what she did. She doubled the recipe and the doubled up batch made 12 cookies. We added about 1/4 cup extra flour because the dough was sooooo sticky. She skipped the fridge part and rolled the dough into balls and then rolled in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Baked for about 15 minutes at 350 degrees. We'll make these again but I'm going to have to rewrite the recipe so we can do it *the right way*. :o)
Excellent!!! Rave reviews. The cookies were gone before they even reached the table. I was told by several individuals that I "must" make them every Christmas or I don't get invited over. I also added 1/2 cup of flour to recipe. They will make a hit I am sure for New Years Eve as well. The kids love them with MILK!!!!
LOVE this recipe! just like mrs. fields! i didn't refrigerate the dough or roll it. i put the walnut sized drops onto the sheet then sprinkled the cinnamon sugar mixture over the dough. i also only used half the amount of the sugar and cinnamon.
Was a little disappointed in the recipe I made, they seemed too dry. Will try again after the holidays, maybe I made a mistake!
Wonderful cookies! For my second batch, I added about a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon extract to the mix and they came out even better!
I had just had surgery when I made this recipe and was under the influence of drugs. I misread the recipe and mixed all the ingredients in the bowl at one time but they turned out great! LOL! Jonathan & Lester
very tasty. It didn't make close to 60 cookies, though, and we doubled the recipe! We put them in the refridgerater for about 10 minutes and they were fine.
Yum! These cookies came out exactly how I hoped they would. Made them for my family. Needless to say, they went fast! GREAT recipe!
I didn't have time to wait the 4 hours for the rolls of dough to cool in the fridge, so I put them in the freezer for an hour. PERFECT! These are sooooo wonderful! The only thing, they do not make 60 cookies.. more like 40, if that.. and I had 2" diameter rolls and cut them to the 1/4" size to place on cookie sheet. I will double this for sure next time. They will be gone by tomorrow! Great recipe!!
great recipe for sugar cookies! i didn't do the refrigerating thing, and they still came out great! i cooked them on the shorter end of the time, like 11 minutes was perfect. also added a little cinnamon to the cookie mixture before rolling it in the cinnamon sugar. yummmm...
They came out thin and crispy which I like. The entire batch was gone in about 15 minutes, everyone loved them.
Weren't the best cookies in the world but if you’re craving cinnamon then these are def worth the bake!! Added some quick powdered sugar/butter/vanilla frosting on top to moisten them a bit.
Delicious! Really enjoyed the taste of the cookies, and they are easy to make. I’m kinda lazy, so I just put a lid on the dough bowl and put the whole thing in the fridge until it was firm enough to work with, then rolled in balls to bake. It was obvious from the amount of ingredients that the recipe doesn’t make anywhere near 60 cookies. I got 24, and I wasn’t making big cookies. Also, you only need about 1/3 as much cinnamon sugar mix as the recipe calls for.
These cookies came out fantastic. I only changed one little thing, I dipped one side of the cookie in the cinnamon sugar instead of rolling the logs in it... Even with a double recipe there were none left over to store!! These cookies definatly go into my recipe box (to be made over and over!!).
These cookies were very good, but they lacked substance.They came out of the oven very thin and the recipe did not make as many as stated in the serving portion.
Before I formed logs I cooled the dough for about an hour which made rolling the logs easy. I kept the logs in the fridge for a week and bake them today. Cookies taste good but spread out a lot while baking. The recipe made only 29 cookies for me.
i loved these cookies! so good couldn't stop eating them. i didn't refrigerate them and they turned out perfect.
I wish I could give it 6 stars. yum
Just made these for my kids. I used oats (ground to consistency of flour) in place of flour. My kids loved them! Might have to make a double batch next time. These are going quickly!
Great recipe! Great tasting cookie! I'll most likely make these again. But I'd recommend cooking for a shorter period of time if you like your cookies really soft (since they harden up quiet a bit once they cool).
Recipe does need to be doubled to produce the number of cookies stated. I also added cinnamon to the mix as others had mentioned. Great, light, soft cookies!
Great recipe! Only thing I do differently is, I do not put the dough in the fridge and I never have brown sugar on hand so I just use a cup of organic cane sugar. I just make it and roll into balls and roll in the cinnamon and sugar. I make these almost once a week!!! Delicious! and yes the 60 servings....no clue where that comes from. I usually get about 16-24 cookies depending on how big I make them.
Quite a tasty, and simple to make cookie. Very light texture with crisp edges. Although rolling the "logs" of dough in the cinnamon/sugar recipe left the dough covered in mostly cinnamon, it was just as good to dip one side of the cookie in the sugar mixture before baking and placing that side face up on the cookie sheet.
I made these three times and the third time, the dough was extremely sticky. I rolled it in some flour and they turned out really well.
I made them today for the 2nd time and they’re really good. I would definitely recommend them
Great recipe for such simple cookies. I cut my refrigerated rolls and then covered the entire cookie in cinnamon sugar for an overall cinnamon sugar cookie. Family devoured them.
Well, these TASTED good... maybe I used too much butter or something, because when I thawed the dough after a week in the freezer, it was very soft. It was hard to cut & made cookies that were thin & shapeless. They also broke easily. I will probably not be trying this recipe again.
When I make these they don't last long. Very addictive!!
Small cookies disappoint after the long wait of refrigerating for 4 hours. Pretty dry, too.
These are wonderful. This recipe has become a family favorite. Everyone always asks for the recipe. Use 1/2 the cinnamon & sugar mixture called for.
I'm not too big on cinnamon sugar cookies, but a friend asked me to bake them a batch of this recipe. I made another for myself.
OMG like Ow My Gosh, so juicy me and the boys made it and it was fabulous. Dan spilt some on his shirt and then we all licked it off him one at a time. Phil Recorded the whole thing, great memories of a great boys weekend thanks to these YUM-YUMS.
It was delicious. Soft, chewy, buttery. The image of a perfect cookie. I did make some alterations such as not refrigerating, and it tasted better than when refrigerating. I also used Saigon cinnamon instead.
Cookies are delicious! I swapped oil for butter which probably made my dough extra sticky, even after freezing it for several hours. Either way, the cookies came out pretty and so yummy. My husband was eating them straight off the tray before dinner!
Made this as the first batch of cookies I've ever made. Ever. And my coworkers LOvED it! Allrecipes now has at least ten new fans, and everyone wanted the recipe. I didn't have time to refrigerate for hours, so I stuck the whole mixing bowl in the freezer for an hour and it turned out fine. They loved the chewiness of the cookies. And leave it in the oven for exactly as long as it says! And i didn't exactly end up with as many servings as it said but hey as long as it tastes good. Will definitely be making these again.
I made these cookies and that are the best!!! I didn’t do the logs I just mixed in sugar and cinnamon and baked it like a normal cookie with my little addition it was still good!!!
I have made multiple batches of cookies with this recipe. Can't stop eating them.
This is an awesome recipe and the cookies are delicious. I tweaked the recipe a little by adding two teaspoons of cinnamon to the dough because I love cinnamon. I also rolled the cookies into balls and then into the cinnamon sugar mix, I also did not have any white sugar so I used brown. Easy, delicious recipe that everyone will love. ??
Love!!
Very Good and Easy to make.
One of my favorite christmas cookies of all time...very easy to make.
These were good. I didn't have any cinnamon so I didn't use it. I was to impatient to refridgerate the cookie dough before baking so I just dropped a few balls of dough and baked a few right after I got done mixing, and they turned out fine. I froze the rest, and baked them today, same taste as when first mixed. Good recipe.
excellent
I've already made these twice this week, once for home and then because my husband raved about them, I made them to take to a family barbecue. They were gone before we even sat down to dinner, and I promised them for our next get together! I also put dough in the freezer for 30 minutes, then shape balls to roll in the cinnamon mixture. I use more cinnamon and less sugar. Remember to double the batch!
These are great. The outside is crunchy and the inside is chewy. They have a simple sugar cookie taste with a snap of cinnamon. I used dark brown sugar and added pecans. AWESOME.
Kept the recipe the same and they turned out amazing, best cinnamon cookie I have baked so far,soft and just the right amount of sweetness .
These cookies were quick to mix up. I followed the recipe ingredients exactly. As for the instructions, I sliced one of the logs after only two hours of chill time, and dipped the top of each cookie into the cinnamon sugar rather than rolling the log as a whole. I did get 20 cookies, so I would say, if you make them small as indicated, the recipe can/does yield 60 cookies. These are thin too, and since my oven runs hot, I found 10 minutes to be the perfect amount of baking time . These were delicious! I'm pretty sure the next two batches will be baked tomorrow!
Really great taste. The dark cinnamon edge looks fancy. The dough was very soft so I added 1/2 cup of flour to the recipe. These are sure to be a family favoite.
I roll the dough into small balls and roll them in cinnamon/sugar mixture and bake. These are my husband's favorite cookie.
yes i will make it again it tasted good just made it 'cause i love eatin' cinnamon but this reisepie kept breakin' so if you'r' not carefull it can break !
These are delish! The only changes I made were from the 3/4 cup sugar: removed 1 tablespoon of sugar and subbed 1 tablespoon honey and it was plenty sweet. Added more cinnamon to flour.
Yum!!! Absolutely delicous. I doubled recipe. Refrig overnight. Started baking too early and misread recipe, unfortunately I greased cookie sheets lightly and cookies spread too much. But they were still delicous, so good I need to make another batch on ungreased sheets like the recipe says. Like someone else said they're not the most beautiful cookie, but very very tasty and EASY!
I think that you should try some for yourself
I don't understand why this recipe got such a high rating! I didn't like these at all. The brown sugar and cinnamon combination made them taste funny, not quite like a sugar cookie and not quite like a spice cookie or something either. My boyfriend ate them and liked them which is the only reason I am giving it 3 stars! I will not make this one again.
MADE FAR FEWER COOKIES THAN STATED. ONLY THE CINNAMON CLUNG TO THE DOUGH AFTER REFRIGERATION. THESE COOKIES ARE MEDIOCRE.
I made these cookies spur of the moment. The flavor was good but i have yet to master the art of high altitude baking. My cookies got really hard and crunchy as soon as they cooled.
