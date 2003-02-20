Cinnamon Sugar Cookies

Okay, let me first say that these cookies are AWESOME! I was a little nervous but they turned out so good. My daughter made them today and although she's only 13, she kinda struggled with the way this recipe was written. The written recipe needs some major work. In the directions, it calls for a different amount of sugar than is listed in the ingredient list. Be sure to use the amount of sugar in the directions, not the ingredient list. So, here's what she did. She doubled the recipe and the doubled up batch made 12 cookies. We added about 1/4 cup extra flour because the dough was sooooo sticky. She skipped the fridge part and rolled the dough into balls and then rolled in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Baked for about 15 minutes at 350 degrees. We'll make these again but I'm going to have to rewrite the recipe so we can do it *the right way*. :o)