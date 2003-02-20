Cinnamon Sugar Cookies

154 Ratings
  • 5 90
  • 4 37
  • 3 17
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

A traditional refrigerator cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar before baking. Great for making ahead of time.

By MARBALET

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs 5 mins
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside. In a medium bowl, cream butter with 1/4 cup white sugar and brown sugar. Mix in egg and vanilla. Add the sifted dry ingredients, and mix until well blended. Divide dough into 3 equal portions. Roll into logs 2 inches in diameter, wrap, and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours. These logs can be frozen for up to 6 weeks.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon on a flat plate or a piece of wax paper. Unwrap dough logs, and roll in the cinnamon mixture. Cut into 1/4 inch slices, and place 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks. Baked cookies can be kept in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 7.2mg; sodium 27.9mg. Full Nutrition
