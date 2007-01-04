Slow Cooker Beef Vegetable Soup
This beef vegetable soup made in a crockpot is easy, delicious, and wonderful on cold winter days — or anytime!
People.. this recipe works! I didn't add the canned veggies @ first, did add the liquid though. The veggies themselves didn't get added until 2 hours into cooking.Read More
I keep a supply of canned foods, mostly low or no added sodium, on hand as an emergency food supply. They do need to be rotated, so occasionally, I need to make dishes using canned veggies. This is a pretty good way to use some of them. Since I am a vegetarian, of course, I didn't add the beef, but instead used a very rich, brown veggie stock. My lower rating is for a lack of flavour. Adding a few herbs and spices would really perk this up a lot. Still it's a good basic recipe for tweakers.Read More
My husband loves this soup! I did add a can of beef broth and just a little water, other than that, the perfect vegetable soup. I was worried about the can vegetables, but you couldn't tell at all.
I'm trying to use my crock pot for things other than chicken, so I came across this recipe. I made a few changes though based on what I had on hand- I tossed in some baby carrots instead of from the can, and also sliced up some potatoes instead of from the can too. My husband and 3 year old thought this was great! And it heated up well for my lunch the bext day too! This is an extremely easy recipe- I love being able to just "toss" it into the slow cooker and not have to precook anything! This is my kind of recipe- thanks for posting it!
Couldn't be any easier, dump it all in the crock-pot and go. No chopping, measuring, etc. I like that part! But as far as taste, its overwhelmingly, and I mean overwhelmingly, tomatoes...and therefor VERY acidic even after cooking all night! I was skeptical about using canned veggies b/c I always use fresh or frozen, but they were just fine. The recipe has so much potential, I think if I tweek it a little bit, with less tomatoes, maybe a little wine, and some more beef, it would easily be 5 star. I like the idea from another reviewer to add a little bit of cooked pasta shells at the end. Will try again. PS-Get your bread maker going timed to finish at the same time and everyone will think you are superwoman...homeade soup and fresh hot bread!!!
1st time making this recipe, and I took Islandgirl's suggestion for extra veggies, bouillon, and onion soup mix. But to kick it up the proverbial notch, I added Chipotle Tabasco. Awesome! In a 16 oz cup I put two bouillon cubes, 1 1/2 packets of onion soup mix, about 3 tablespoons of Chipotle Tobasco (20 shakes of the bottle) and filled the rest of the glass with water. Dump that mixture in and it gives it a very nice flavor; mildly spiced and a little smokey.
I used frozen vegetables and it was fabulous! I didn't have the canned veggies on hand, just the frozen mix. I was worried because of the reviews saying not to use frozen. I took into account the reviews saying there was too much of a tomato taste. Here's what I did, (and keep in mind it's mainly because I just used what I had on hand) 1 bag frozen mixed vegetables, I cut up 7 small red potatoes in very little pieces because they needed to be used, I also cut up one roma tomato for the same reason, 2 cans of beef broth to keep from getting the watered down taste from the frozen veggies, and 1 can of tomato soup. Everything else I did as directed. I added 1 can of broth first and then waited to see if I needed anymore liquid. About 4 hrs. in I added the second can and the soup to make it more soupy. Hope this helps someone that only has frozen vegetables on hand!
We've cooked this several times, and love it! I use canned lima beans instead of green beans and use two cans of sliced or whole potatoes instead of one.
If you don't like a lot of tomato flavor, you might want to try a smaller can of crushed tomatos. Otherwise, excellent!
One of my favorite recipes. So easy and simple to do. Throw everything in the crock pot and forget about it. I always make this when our schedules are hectic or if I am making a meal for a friend or family member. I always receive rave reviews. And most importantly, my boys always ask for seconds and thirds.
I made this just like the recipe called for, no changes. My family loved it and it made the house smell great. Super recipe.
This is a nice recipe. Comforting and different for a nice change. Changes I made: Used frozen corn, fresh baby carrots, 1 large diced potato and about 3/4 can crushed tomatoes. Could not find the soup mix, so I used a can of beef broth. Also put in a good sprinkle of onion powder and some garlic powder. My husband is not a fan of veggies at all, so that's why I didn't go with all the canned stuff with the juice in it. Just wanted to simply as much the first time, but he really enjoyed it, so I won't change a thing and keep my alterations. I thought I would need to add water, but the soup thinned out as it cooked. I start my crockpot recipes the day before and turn it on to a 'Keep Warm' setting, so it cooks for abour 18 hours without burning. Makes everything really tender.
The recipe is great and is especially helpful for busy people. You can always rinse your canned veggies to remove some of the sodium content or buy the no salt versions.
This is EXCELLENT recipe for BUSY FAMILIES!! The first time I made it, it came out on the thicker side (maybe too much meat?), so I added a little corn starch/water mixture to thicken it even more; now it's VEGETABLE STOUP. The only thing I did differently was to add Oregano and a little Creole seasoning in place of salt. Served with Beer Bread (another to-die for recipe) & salad for a great meal!! ONE RECOMMENDATION: For a more tender, fall-off-the-bone meat, I recommend cooking it for at least 7-8 hours on low. After 6 hours, my meat was tender (and tasty), but after 7 hours, you could cut the meat with a fork.
I made this soup yesterday and I think the final result was amazing. I don't have a slow cooker so I just simmered it in a covered pot for nine hours.I used canned everything, just like it called for, except the carrots and the potatoes, which I used fresh. I found a vegetable soup spice mix in the gravy section of the supermarket as I couldn't find the one recommended in the original recipe, and used a carton of beef broth instead of a can. Sirloin steak was on sale (cheaper than stewmeat) so I used that instead. The only other alteration was one cup of white cooking sherry. The result was fabulous!! Either I'm really drunk or this is the best soup I've ever made!! Well done!!
Some of these reviews crack me up. If you don't like the ingredients, find another recipe! There are plenty of them on this site. Don't rate a recipe you haven't tried, people! ...Anyway, my family devoured this. We are not big fans of carrots, so instead of a can of carrots, I added a can of peas and carrots because the carrots were diced smaller. Plus, this gave me the opportunity to sneak peas in. That was the only change I made. Everyone loved it. Perfect easy, throw-together meal for a busy weeknight. Does NOT taste like canned soup, despite the canned ingredients....And veggies from a can are still veggies, and way better for you than the fast food alternative for a lot of busy families.
This may be the best soup I have ever made. Excellent! I made a few changes. I used fresh carrots and potatoes cut very small. I used canned diced tomatoes with garlic and basil and I added (2) cans of beef broth since I didn't have any liquid from canned pot. and carrots. For the meat I used left over roast beef from the previous nights dinner. Did not need extra salt/pepper due to the onion soup mix. This is a keeper!
This was perfect for a chilly winter evening. I worried about using canned potatoes, but they were just fine and saved the hassle of peeling and dicing. I browned lean ground beef the night before. I added the rest of the ingredients to the slow cooker pot and refrigerated till morning. All I had to do was pop the pot in the slow cooker, turn it on low, and come home to a warm, comforting meal with my family. I drained the vegetables out of habit, so it needed more liquid. I added a can of beef broth and two 11.5 ounce cans of V8 juice. This soup is delicious served with piping hot Fabulous Homemade Bread. Even my 8 year-old daughter, who announced that she was not going to eat vegetable soup, gave it two thumbs up! I'll make this again and again.
Although I don't use the canned vegetables as this recipe calls for we still feel the recipe is awesome. I am raising my 2 year old grandson that is allergic to most things that are not fresh or raw so that is why I altered the recipe for our situation. I think it's a great recipe or a great start for altering if you have allergies....but good all around.
I read reviews from others and used two bouillon cubes along with 2 packs of regular onion soup mix and it came out fine. I also used fresh baby carrots, mushrooms, onions and celery along with 2 canned veggies. I just had to add a little water when I came home, it was thick like a stew. If you prefer it to be a stew then leave as is..otherwise you might have to add a bit of water once it's done cooking and mix well. Other than that, it was great to come home to. My toddler loved it...he wanted seconds! I'll definitely do this one again, with other veggies to experiment with. Thanks for the idea!
This is a very easy recipe! I made it at camp in the croc pot and was happy with the results. I followed the recipe and found it to be too tomato-ey. When we warmed up the leftovers, I added beef broth and it really cut the tomato flavor. Much better! I'll make it again but cut the tomato in 1/2 and add broth.
I mostly cook from fresh ingredients, even for soup, so I didn't think I would like this. But, I was looking for a quick, easy meal that I could make from stored food, so I tried it. It is delicious! I thought the vegetables would be mushy but they were fine. I didn't have canned potatoes so I cut up fresh and it was fine. The flavor was great, and the meat tender. I put all the ingredients into the slow cooker and cooked it on high for 6 hours, but turned it off after 5 hours because I came home from work and wanted to eat! I served it with nice crusty rolls and both hubby and I enjoyed it very much! It is a keeper.
This soup was the best soup I have ever had in my life!!!! I used 2 cans of beef broth, 2 cans of water and 3 tsp better the boullian (located by the bouillans), 1/2 an onion (chopped), 1/2 can diced tomatoes w/ garlic, fresh carrots, fresh cubed potatoes, 1/2 can drained corn, fresh green beans, 3/4 cup frozen peas, oregeno, 1 bay leaf, 1 1/2 pounds stew meat, and the beef onion soup mix. It took about 10 hours on low for the potatoes to be done. Sooooo tasty!!!!
WOW- the dish was a major hit with both the grown-ups AND the kids!! The only substitution I had to make was an exchange of the beef onion soup mix, for a packet of Lawry's Beef Stew spice mix. VERY yummy!
This recipe was fabulous and easy! My kids loved it and ate every bite. I substitued the veg-all instead of buying all of the different cans of vegetables and used onion soup mix since they didn't have beef onion at the store I was at. Added a can of beef broth since I didn't have the beef onion mix and also added a couple dashes of cayenne pepper and some celery that needed to be used up. The house smelled great and since I work late, when my husband came home from work, he was able to put a hot meal on the table for the kids before running off to soccer practice with my 3 & 4 year olds. For all of those who reviewed this recipe without trying or complained of the canned vegetables, they must not have a busy life like the rest of us. Stop being haters.....
Have made this twice Attempt #1 - as written, but used frozen veggies. Found it way too "tomatoey", but showing promise. Attempt #2 - much more to my liking! Doubled the recipe as follows: 2 Lbs stew meat (precut) - browned in hot skillet with olive oil 2 Cups each of frozen corn, peas, green beans 2 Cups cubed fresh carrots 1 Russet potato, cubed (one potato is enough for our liking) 1 28oz can crushed tomatoes (I would NOT add more than this...but that's me) 2 14oz cans beef broth + 1 can of water 3 Tbsp of homemade stew seasoning (if you don't have this, could simply add some onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper and maybe some crushed red pepper flakes) 2 bay leaves The beef broth and water add some nice liquid (especially important for leftovers). And I only cooked it for 5 hours and it was great.
Whenever I rate a recipe I make sure that I make the recipe as called for. On that note, I thought the soup was very good especially with using canned vegetables. It taste like homemade to me and is super easy. So for a super easy recipe and great taste, I will be making it again. Thanks for the recipe.
Yummy and satisfying! I should note that we like our food very seasoned so I added one can of beef broth and two bouillon cubes. Also used only half the tomatoes per other reviewed suggestions. Midway through cooking we added a cup of barley- yum!
This is a wonderful base for whatever it is you like to have in your soup. I don't do canned carrots or potatoes, so I used fresh and added some water to make up the difference for the missing liquid. I also had some leftover veggies and beef stock in the freezer that I added. The husband loved it. There's enough for another two meals for the two of us (which I will freeze). Served with biscuits, but it would be good also with cornbread. Thanks for sharing your recipe...will definitely make it again!
OMG this was just the best!!! Thank you for sharing :-)
Really yummy! I did take suggestions and added a second packet of beef/onion soup mix. Didn't add water b/c I liked the "stewwy" consistency. Tastes even better on day two! Will make again--couldn't be easier!
I think this is a really good recipe. I used more fresh veggies and added some water and just a couple of beef bouillon cubes but otherwise just the same. Very easy and good.
Great recipe.....and so easy!
Very good, but like most i made some substitutions. Used frozen veggies since I don't like canned and also added cubed red potatoes. Added about 6-8 cups of water and 2 beef boullion cubes as well as 1/4 cup dry red wine (cab sav was open so I went with it). Also added 1/2 tsp thyme, 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 tsp onion powder. I was nervous since I read a lot of the good and bad reviews but overall good and will probably make again.
This was a great hit at our house. Easy to make and oh so tasty. It was very filling and so very good for you.
All most too easy to be so good! I used 2 undrained 29-ounce cans of veg-all diced vegetables instead of the various cans called for and the small can of rotel original tomatoes PLUS an additional can of broth. Excellent ... and I don't even usually like vegetable soup!
This recipe is great if you are in a hurry, but I prefer to use fresh vegetables in my soup. It still tastes wonderful, and I'll use it when I have to "dump and run" in my crock pot!
This is what my family has called beef stew for close to 60 years. The only difference is I add celery, peas and a jar of med Tostitos chunky salsa for a little kick. Add warm crusty bread and butter and you have a meal made in heaven.
Easy and so good!!! My family loved it.
Very good recipe! I substituted a bag of frozen mixed vegetables and added beef broth for extra liquid. Also threw in some barley - made a salad and cornbread and enjoyed a delicious meal with not a lot of fuss and bother!
Good! I used kabob meat I had on hand; frozen veggies:green beans, yellow (green) beans & carrots. One small (14 oz.) Hunt's Diced tomatoes. For the 'sauce' I used 3 beef granules dissolved in 3 cups hot water. Also, used a packet of McCormick Hunter Sauce Blend with a butter base. Salt & peppered the beef, drenched in flour then browned in skillet in olive oil with 2 cloves of garlic and 1/2 a sweet onion. All this went into the crock pot to slow cook for 4 - 6 hours. Oh yes, also added 1/2 cup Shiraz wine. Delicious! Does anyone know a homemade version of Hunter Sauce? The back of the package includes tomato, onion, salt, mushrooms, parsley, pepper, tarragon, shallots, & garlic.
Fantastic recipe. I used fresh carrots, potatoes, frozen green beans and corn. I didn't have stew meat so I used cube steak which I broke up in pieces. I added extra seasoning as we like a little spicy, crushed red pepper and cajun seasoning. Simmered it all day - even my very fussy granddaughter said it was deliciious. Thanks for the great recipe.
So easy and so good!
This soup was so easy and delicious! I cooked the meat in the slow cooker for 2-3 hours on low before adding the veggies, then cooked on low for another 3-4 hours. The only thing I am doing differently next time is adding cabbage.
The only thing I would change is: 2 lbs of meat 1 (15 oz) can of crushed tomatoes Other than that: perfect!!
This was a big hit with my family. The only changes I made to this was used real potatoes, real carrots, a can of diced tomatoes & a can of crushed tomatoes and added a can of chickpea. I served it with Honey Corn Bread and my family loved it. I definitely say this recipe is a keeper. :-)
This couldn't have been any easier! I added equal parts water/beef broth to break down the overwhelming tomato taste and people raved over it!!
I made this recipe exactly as written. It was so tasty! It's very easy to make and that is a plus for a busy mom. I will make this over and over again!
This was sooo easy and with my SLIGHT changes, it was wonderful! I cubed up 3 large potatoes instead of adding a can of potatoes (just because that is what I had). I put in only a 14 oz can of diced tomatoes instead of the 28 oz can. I added a can of mixed veggies along with the carrots, green beans and corn. I did not add much of the juices from the cans...instead I put in a carton of beef broth with the stew meat. I mixed the packet of onion soup mix with 1 beef boillion cube and 3/4 cup of water before I added that. Put it all in the crock pot on low before I left for work and 9 hours later we had delicious beef vegetable soup on a yucky chilly rainy day! Tastes just like my mom's! I have always been afraid to try to make it myself just because hers is sooo good!! I'm so glad I did!!! Definitely worth a try if you like vegetable soup...YUM!!!
Very tasty and so easy. Even better the next day. I used six beef cubes and plain dried onion mix. I shared this with others and everyone like it.
So easy & so delicious! I put this in the slow cooker this morning as written (except I didn't have stew meat, so I cut up a chuck roast instead) and the end result was a wonderful, flavorful soup that was perfect on a cold & rainy day like today. My family loved it & asked for it again!
I have been searching for a good vegetable soup and finally found it! I held back about a 1/4 of the crushed tomatoes but followed the recipe as is. This is a perfect workday recipe. Thank you to the chef!
This was wonderful, easy and cooks itself. But no way did I use canned veggies. We are right in the middle of summer with farmers markets all over the place and fresh veggies galore!
This was really good...
WOW! My husband is not a big veggie soup person and he loved this. The only thing different i did was I drained all my canned veggies, and I added beef broth. Seem to need a lot of beef broth as this recipe calls for no liquid other than the juice from the cans. Would also add some other spices. Delish!
This was the most delicious soup. I made it for our family camping trip and everyone loved it.
I loved this recipe. I added a can of beef broth and I didn't want the green beans so I replaced them with lima beans. Everyone loved this.
This is so easy to make. The only changes I made were: I used fresh potatoes, carrots and celery. I added a can of low sodium beef broth. Very good soup. We made fresh bread to go with. This is going into the favorite's. Thanks for sharing!
The best vegetable beef soup ever! I changed it up a bit by adding 1 can of beef broth, half of the juice from the green beans, half the juice from the Potatos, no juice from the corn and all of the juice from the carrots. I just opened the cans in that order, but the point was not to add to much juice to take away the flavor since I was using a can of beef broth. While eating this my 9yr old daughter said," I know you asked me a question, but I didn't want to stop eating to answer you!" this one is a KEEPER!
Easiest meal I ever made and very, very tasty!
This was pretty good. I was a little skeptical. With all the canned ingredients, I was afraid that it would taste sort of like canned soup, but it turned out to be pretty good. I made one change. The last 30 minutes or so of cooking, I turned up the heat to high, added about 3 cups of beef stock, and the added about 1 1/2 cups of small pasta. It was really good and very filling. Will make again. Thanks for the recipe!
This was so easy and good!! Made it exactly as directed and it was great!
This was so easy to make. Everything went in to the pot on low for 7 hours. I used fresh carrots, celery, frozen peas and canned corn. I added 1/4 cup of barley at the last hour. Turned out perfect!
This was totally delicious and hit the spot! it reminds me of the soup my mother used to make. this is almost goof proof for the most basic of cooks! making again soon!
This has to be my favorite crock pot recipe ever. Just pour everything in, cook on low all day, give it a little stir, and serve with corn muffins. It's very thick and filling and lasts us all week. It's a great way to get a husband to eat vegetable (they're surrounding the meat so he has to eat them to get to the meat!) :-)
Loved this soup, though I must admit, I did modify it quite a bit. I used 1.5 lbs. stew meat, 1 bag each frozen sweet corn and frozen green beans, 1/2 small bag of carrots sliced, 1 bag golden honey potatoes, a 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes and 2 packages garlic and herb soup mix. To offset the lack of juice from the canned veggies, I added a 32oz box of beef broth. It was AMAZING! I am on a low sodium diet and so using fresh/frozen veggies is generally a must for me. I know I'm not rating the recipe "as is" but I feel that I kept the basic structure of the recipe and just subbed for fresh ingredients. Even my picky-eater husband loved it. This recipe was easy and tasty. I'm excited to see how the leftovers taste!
I was a bit doubtful about this but I shouldn't have been. This was fantastic I did change it a little bit to suit our tastes I used a can of ratatouille instead of tomatoes as we're not great canned tomato lovers and used peas instead of sweetcorn as my husband doesn't like sweetcorn. This is definitely more of a stew but very filling and great comfort food as well. Will be making often. Thanks
I love this recipe! It's easy and comes out great! I cook the meat in a pan first then throw it into a pot on the stove. I also add a can of peas.
So easy a five year old could do it! I have made this many times and always with rave reviews. I was concerend the firstt ime I made this, i thought I would come home to a bunch of unrecognizeable mush. I was pleasantly suprised. Will continue to make my vegatable soup only one way...THIS ONE!
We have made this many times now. Extremely simple and delicious. This is a great go to recipe when you need to take food to someone who has had surgery, just had a baby etc. Everybody raves about it and wants the recipe. Almost embarrassing to give them such a simple recipe.
Very Tomatoey. Also You could def tell that the veggies came from a can.
great soup, however I doubled it and it was to thick and tomato tasting, so I made it again and used beef broth instead of 1 can of tomatoes and it was great. I also substituted Lima beans for 1 can of green beans. Now it is perfect!If you don't like the thickness or strong tomato taste then try this.
It doesn't get any easier then this! Great taste and so fast and easy. A definite "make again soon" recipe.
This recipe was very easy to make and turned out to be very flaorful. I added an extra 1/2 pound of beef tips because my husband is a red meat lover. This recipe is a keeper !! Thanks for sharing.
Very simple delicious recipe. Thank you.
Delicious. I used frozen vegetables in lieu of canned and added beef broth. Very tasty soup.
Sorry, I could only give this one star. Too many carrots, to much corn and way to salty with the soup mix. Just didn't have the taste of good old fashion vegetable soup. Tomato's over powered the taste.
This was a pretty good soup recipe. I just added a bag of frozen mixed vegetatbles instead of the separate cans. Also, added a can of beef broth. It was a very hearty soup.
My husband and I loved this recipe - very easy to make and has wonderful flavor. The only thing I changed was that I added a can of Rotel since we both like spicy foods. The meat is so tender. Wonderful! Will definitely make again! Thank you for this recipe!
My husband raved about this soup. I didn't have the beef with onion soup. So I combined two ideas from previous reviews. I used about 1/2 a packet of dry onion soup mix and I used beef broth. It was so easy to make and it was wonderful. I highly recommend it!!!
Very easy, hardly anything to "prepare," and it is one of the best soups I have ever had! Perfect!
Yummy! I've made this twice now and the first time I did all canned vegs except for using raw potatoes. At the end of 8 hours on low, the potatoes were still a little tough. The second time I made this, I microwaved 2 medium potatoes in some water for 5 minutes before adding to the crockpot. Perfect! This is wonderful on a chilly Fall night with some homemade bread. *****Gotta a change- Youngest daughter wasn't crazy about the broth with tomatoes in it so I now omit them and add 1 can of beef broth. I miss the tomatoes, but it's still excellent without them.
This has become a favorite dish in our home. I make it weekly. It's delicious and super easy. I serve with a French Bread recipe from this site. I tweeked a little to suit our taste. I subbed 2 cans of diced tomatoes for the crushed tomatoes because I thought the original recipe was too tomatoey. I added two cloves of fresh garlic, minced. I use fresh potatoes instead of canned and I add 1 & 1/2 tsp of beef better than bouillan paste. I skip adding salt and sprinkle fresh ground pepper over top. Yum! Thanks for this recipe.
Excellent comfort food. I added a small can of tomato sauce at the end to add a little brightness to an otherwise excellent recipe.
I've never posted a comment about a recipe before but I had to on this one - it was wonderful!! I mean.... how much simpler can you get?!?! I did make a couple of changes after reading a few reviews; I drained one can of the veggies and substitued it with a can of beef broth. I suppose you could just add the broth with everything else but I didn't want it to get too watery. Then I used both envelopes of the beef with onion soup mix so there was added beef flavor. Last I added some garlic. Nothing major just a few tweaks. Oh, and for all those who are afraid of canned potatoes - we were too but they were perfect and plan on using them in more recipes.
This is a very flavorful soup. I was surprised because it was so easy. I had to substitute a couple of items because I didn't have them canned. I cut up potatoes and carrots and poured water over them so that it would be quick and easy in the morning. I don't like tomatoes and green beans so I substituted butter beans. I read some of the comments saying it was very tomato-ey so I added 2 beef bouillon cubes. It was very good and simple. Thank you.
I made only a couple minor tweeks to this soup, I used Hamburger instead of the Stew Meat, and used a smaller can (maybe 15oz) of crushed tomatoes. Was pretty good, and will put this in my soup rotation.
this soup is quick and easy to make. My husband really enjoyed it and so did I. I will be making this again.
You can follow the original recipe and get a soup that is O.K. and easy. I would 1/2 the amount of tomatoes as they tend to take over the taste. This is how I make my crock pot soup but I have to add chopped onion, celery and minced garlic along with a heaping tbsp of beef base, in place of the onion soup mix. If you have the time use fresh cut vegetables for supreme flavor and nutrition; Also 1/4C red wine which gives it some zing. I would also throw in 2C of large shell macaroni a half hour before serving.
Oh my this soup is great! I am one of those people who did make some changes...I drained the vegtables and used beef broth and spicey v 8 juice. Oh my best soup i ever ate!
Loved it! This was my first attempt at making vegetable soup. I was a little unclear if the green bean juice was supposed to go in or not, I left it out. Also for the 1 package beef with onion soup, I wasn't sure what this was so substituted with 1 packet of onion soup and 1 tbsp beef bulion. I also added 1 small can of V8 and about 1 cup water. Great recipe!
Very good! I made as is, with one exception. I had some fresh rosemary on hand and I added that, WOW it blended really, really well with this soup. GREAT recipe.
Perfect. This is more of a stew than a soup. I added an extra can of potatoes and carrots, and used Rotel, as suggested previously. But I used the Italian Harvest Rotel, and it turned out great. Great for taking leftovers to work for lunch! Everyone else was drooling...
Five stars just for ease. Family enjoyed it too. It's a keeper.
I thought this recipe was excellent. I was concerned because I thought I would do something wrong. This was a simple recipe and I was CONVINCED something would go wrong. But it was great!!! Very tasty and fulfilling.
Fabulous flavor! I doubled the beef because I have two sons who are big eaters, and also added a can of beef broth because I was going to be away from the cooker for 12 hours. Delicious and soooo easy!
Easy and yummy. I added frozen soup vegetbales instead of all the cans. I did add a can of corn because welll i like corn i put in about a table spoon of Worcestershire sauce and a few shakes of cajun seasoning to give it a lil kick. Went over famously! Definite keeper
Oh my so yummy. I did use frozen veggies and beef neck that I cut off the bone after it cooked for 4 or 5 hours. So very good and easy to make.
Very easy to make and tasty, used a can of beef broth and added some extra seasoning..also let it cook for longer and used a bag of frozen vegetables. Thanks for the recipe. Excellent with bisquits
