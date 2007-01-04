Slow Cooker Beef Vegetable Soup

This beef vegetable soup made in a crockpot is easy, delicious, and wonderful on cold winter days — or anytime!

Recipe by JUDY G

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place crushed tomatoes, beef, corn, green beans, carrots, potatoes, onion soup mix, salt, and pepper into a slow cooker; stir to combine.

  • Cook on Low for at least 6 hours. Add water if necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 50.7mg; sodium 1251.6mg. Full Nutrition
