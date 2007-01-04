Slow Cooker Beef Vegetable Soup

I used frozen vegetables and it was fabulous! I didn't have the canned veggies on hand, just the frozen mix. I was worried because of the reviews saying not to use frozen. I took into account the reviews saying there was too much of a tomato taste. Here's what I did, (and keep in mind it's mainly because I just used what I had on hand) 1 bag frozen mixed vegetables, I cut up 7 small red potatoes in very little pieces because they needed to be used, I also cut up one roma tomato for the same reason, 2 cans of beef broth to keep from getting the watered down taste from the frozen veggies, and 1 can of tomato soup. Everything else I did as directed. I added 1 can of broth first and then waited to see if I needed anymore liquid. About 4 hrs. in I added the second can and the soup to make it more soupy. Hope this helps someone that only has frozen vegetables on hand!