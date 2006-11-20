It's Chili by George!!

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Slow Cooker Option:
Transfer browned ground beef into a slow cooker; stir in tomato juice, tomato sauce, kidney beans, pinto beans, onions, bell pepper, chili powder, cumin, salt, sugar, oregano, ground black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Cover and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 54.9mg; sodium 1266.6mg. Full Nutrition
I've been searching for a chili recipe that would catch my eye for a long time now. I saw this one and what caught my eye was the # of reviews, so I printed it up and tried it out. I got rave reviews on my chili yesterday, so much so that my husband brought some to his mom to try; she's Italian and she even liked it! I made a few changes as well - I replaced the tomato juice with 2 cans of plum tomatoes that I diced myself, I used dry kidney and pinto beans and soaked them in water the night before. I bought a can of chipotle peppers in tomato sauce and added two of the peppers from the can. I slow cooked overnight for 10 hours - the smell was divine, the taste - out of this world! The chipotle peppers gave the chili a slight smokey taste and an extra zing that was well recieved. This is definitely MY new chili recipe and will be going into our annual family cookbook!
I've been searching for a chili recipe that would catch my eye for a long time now. I saw this one and what caught my eye was the # of reviews, so I printed it up and tried it out. I got rave reviews on my chili yesterday, so much so that my husband brought some to his mom to try; she's Italian and she even liked it! I made a few changes as well - I replaced the tomato juice with 2 cans of plum tomatoes that I diced myself, I used dry kidney and pinto beans and soaked them in water the night before. I bought a can of chipotle peppers in tomato sauce and added two of the peppers from the can. I slow cooked overnight for 10 hours - the smell was divine, the taste - out of this world! The chipotle peppers gave the chili a slight smokey taste and an extra zing that was well recieved. This is definitely MY new chili recipe and will be going into our annual family cookbook!
Decided to try "homemade" chili and glad I choose this recipe.... Absolutely delicious! Didn't have regular chili powder, so I subbed New Mexico red chili powder - don't know if it made a difference, but it turned out fabulous. Thanks George!!!
Chili is a hard thing to rate/make/read suggestions and comments about. Its just one of those things that can be made SOOO different and be SOO good many different ways!! I thought this chili was good, and especially good for a base chili and then you modify to make it suit your tastes. I followed others suggestions and cut out the tomato juice all together and used 2 cans tomato sauce and 2 cans of diced tomatoes. Next time I will only use 1 can tomato sauce. It seemed too thick but once it started heating up it was a little more liquidy than I liked. It was good though. My boyfriend rated it a 3.5. Me a 4 and our friend who was over a 5! So... anyways all in all I thought this was good especially for a beginner Chili Maker! Oh, I also forgot to mention I browned my meat beforehand w/garlic cloves and onion and then put everything in the crock pot!
This chili was delicious! I made it in my Crockpot. I don't like green peppers, so I omitted them. I also used two cans of stewed tomatoes instead of tomato juice. Grocery didn't have pinto beans so I doubled the amount of kidney beans. Here is a note: follow the directions and do not let the chili cook for more than ten hours in the pot! Otherwise, the meat will become very mushy (mine had the consistency of corned beef hash). Still, I'll definitely make this recipe again. Next time, I think I'll add some garlic. Thanks for such a great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2006
This chili was amazing and so easy to make! I made it for my superbowl party of 18 this weekend, and thankfully I had doubled the recipe. I kept getting compliments left and right on this chili. I added a couple tablespoons of brown sugar, a tablespoon of cocoa powder and used V-8 juice instead of tomato juice. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly, and will certainly make this again!
I didn't use the tomato juice, substituted some canned tomatoes I had (and wanted to use up LOL). I thought that it turned out well. However, after I was done, I added a dollup of sour cream and some shredded cheddar and it was great. I served with some garlic cheese bread I made. I made it in the crock pot, adding the meat after browning and draining the fat. We had four good meals out of it! Good all around chili!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/07/2006
Really good. It gives you a kick at the back of the throat. I did halve the tomato juice as everyone suggested. I also used half the tomato sauce and replaced it with rotel. I browned the ground beef and onions before I put it into the crock pot (that way I could drain it before I put it in). Then I added everything else and left it. Easy and tasty.
This is the best chili recipe ever. My husband loved it, even my son who is a picky eater. Only 1 thing was missing - tomatoes. I added 1 can of diced tomatoes (undrained) but could easily use 2 cans next time. I made mine on the stove and it does thicken, I was worried it wouldn't. Even better as leftovers. Nice one George.
In place of the tomato juice I substituted one 28 oz. can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano; 1 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes with green pepper, celery and onions; and about 1/2 of a 14.5 oz. can of fire roasted diced tomatoes with garlic. I added approximately 1/2 c. diced celery, two or three green onions, three jalapeno slices, and some minced garlic. I also used brown sugar instead of white and doubled the oregano, pepper, cumin, and cayenne. This chili was great. The only thing I might do differently next time would be to add another round of seasonings a few minutes before the chili’s finished cooking—just to add a little extra flavor. Fabulous with sour cream and shredded cheese—most definitely a keeper.
Very good basic recipe. First time I made this I followed recipe as written, having made this many times these are the modifications I now make: Add 1 pound italian sausage to the beef mixture. Decrease tomato sauce to 16 oz, add the following: 2 cans diced tomotoes ( drained), double the beans, 1 tsp paprika, increase cumin to 2 tsp, 1 T worcestershire sauce, 2 tsp red pepper sauce ( Franks brand), increase cayene pepper to 1/4 tsp, 1 tsp basil, 1 T garlic ( minced), 1 T cocoa, 8 oz beer. Skip the white sugar and use 1 T brown sugar instead. As listed this is a great starting point for chili, by customizing it this becomes outstanding! Thanks George for sharing!
This is a pretty good chili recipe. The only reason I took away a star, is because I changed it a smidge. I left out the tomato juice and used a 14oz can of diced tomatoes, and a 14 oz can of tomato sauce in its place. I used all kidney beans, and I cooked the onion and bell pepper with the meat. Oh and I added garlic, and some red pepper flakes. The seasonings were right on though. This one is a keeper.
We love Chili by George!! So does everyone we make this recipe for. The small changes I make are browning the beef with the onion and adding 2 - 3 garlic cloves; substituting diced tomatoes, not drained, in place of the tomato juice; I double the green bell pepper, the cayenne, and oregano. We loved this recipe from the get go with only the diced tomato substitution. I still would have given a 5 star review. We have made this lots and lots. The changes above are just altered to our tastes over time. Thanks George!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2000
"This is about the 8th time I have made this chili recipe. Its is the best. I still use my slow cooker, because I think the flavors blend more. This time however, I used buffalo burger instead, it was better than than hamburger. I still use tomato paste instead of tomato sauce. I also use red and green tobasco, and cilantro. This is a real keeper!"
I made this yesterday in the Crockpot and it was FABULOUS!! My husband still hasn't stopped talking about it. I subbed the juice for diced tomatoes, used brown sugar instead of white and added a little minced garlic. I did spice up my bowl a little more with extra cayenne but the low heat was perfect for my husband and daughter. We all loved it. This will be our go-to recipe from now on. Thanks, George!
I made this chili last night for a luncheon today at work and this was excellent! Not a drop was left behind. This was the best chili I've had since my mom's. I will be making this my only chili recipe from now on. The only thing I did differently was to add 1 lb of ground beef and 1 pound of ground pork. I don't care for kidney beans so I used 2 cans pinto and 2 cans black beans. Delicious!! Thanks George, this was a fantastic recipe. And super easy.
I changed this a bit: 1.5 lbs beef for chili, 46oz crushed tomatoes, 15 oz diced fire roasted tomatoes, 15 oz dark red kidney beans undrained, one whole vadalia onion chopped, 2 cloves garlic chopped, 2 tsp sugar, 1/4 c. red wine vinegar, 1/2 c. water, tbs beef bullion, oregano, cumin, pepper, sea salt, 3 tbs chili powder. Unbelievably delicious! All in slow cooker for 4 hours. I think the red wine vinegar and the sugar really made the difference.
As the character Ron Burgundy in the movie "Anchorman" put it, "I FRIGGIN' LOVE YOU!" This is an awesome, easy chili recipe that puts the "um" and the "oo" in comfort food. Best chili I've ever had and I'm very picky about food. My variations include: 1 24oz can diced tomato + 1 24oz can crush tomato (substitute for 46oz tomato juice; just to make it a little thicker/richer) 3 Tblsp brown sugar (sub for white sugar) 2 teaspoons baking cocoa (1 tsp for each lb beef) Red bell pepper (instead of green bell pepper) Added a can of seasoned black beans Added a packet of McCormick Taco Seasoning for more "oomph" without getting it too hot
This turned out really well. Instead of tomato sauce and tomato juice, I put in a can of diced fire-roasted tomatoes and a can of crushed tomatoes. I put it in the slow cooker on high for four hours. I would say this makes 7 servings, not 10.
Delicious!!!! Made this for Super Bowl Sunday, and the bowls were licked clean! My husbands favorite because it's not overloaded with non sense ingredients and the flavor is amazing. I used V-8 Juice instead of tomato juice as mentioned. I did not use green bell peppers (per husbands request) but I will next time. We added some jalapeno's to our individual bowls for those who wanted a punch. This will be made many, many more times. Thank you
This was very tasty. I used ground venison in place of the beef. And after reading reviews of it being soupy and thin I omitted the tomato sauce. I was also pretty scared of using 1/4 cup of chili powder. I started off with 2 Tbs. and figured I could add more if needed. But I was real happy with that amount. It wasn't too much for my small children. Cooking this for 90 min. was really key. It thickened up beautifully. I added about a cup or so of macaroni and turned it into chili mac. We enjoyed the flavor of the chili and didn't feel that it was too tomatoey. This is a really good base recipe that you can add or delete whatever your family likes.
I am a big believer in following recipes on this site to the "T" so that I can give it a very fair review. Well, I did follow this recipe exactly--didn't add anything or take away. Here are my results: TOO MUCH TOMATO JUICE! It literally tasted like hot tomato juice. The juice drowned out all the other things that were in the chili. I couldn't even tell you what the flavors were. If you did make this, I would say take away at least half of the tomato juice.
This was my first time making chili, but I have to say...this was the BEST chili I've ever had (no doubt thanks to this great recipe). I also added a bag of corn and slightly more onion and bell pepper than suggested. This recipe makes a lot of servings, so I tried cooking half of it in the slow cooker and half of it over a stove. If you're planning on cooking the chili in a slow cooker, I recommend that you use less liquid since the slow cooker won't allow for much evaporation (I just used 25 oz. tomato sauce and 29 oz. canned tomatoes in tomato juice). If you're just cooking over the stove, I think the recipe is perfect as is. Just for the heck of it, I also made this chili 100% organic. This is an awesome tasting and wholesome meal!
Look no further! This recipe is AWESOME as a base - I always get raves no matter how I modify. I don't drain the ground beef, however. I add things in my fridge like salsa, various hot sauces, etc. I also use Taco Seasoning I (bill echols) from this site. If you can find Luck's Pinto beans (they have pork in them....yeah, I'm not helping anyone's cholesterol level), you will really take this recipe over the top. This chili gets better on day 2 or 3, too! You will never have a bad batch with this recipe as a start (or alone) ....I promise!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2000
Fabulous recipie!! I added a cup of beer for a little more taste. It was a huge hit. Even better served the next day!!!
We really liked this chili recipe and like many other reviewers subbed different types of tomato mixes for the juice. I can't get juice here and I've never made my own. So, I used a can of stewed tomatoes that also has puree and a bottle of almost puree tomatoes. The spices were perfect for us and I will make again.
I think this is a good recipe base, but it needs some tweaking. I used the crockpot....I used less tomato juice & added a can of tomato paste & it was still a little thinner than I would like. Used 1/2 as much chili powder and it was "medium" spicey. Did not use cumin b/c I didn't have any. Turned out pretty well. It was even better the 2nd day. I will keep this recipe, but will be trying different variations until it's perfect!
This was very good! The only things I did different was: 1. used Bloody Mary mix for tomato juice, and only used 16 oz. 2. Added two cans diced tomatoes with juices. 3. Used 3 teaspoons brown sugar instead of 1/2 teaspoon white sugar. I made this for a Superbowl party and everyone loved it!
I tripled this for a party and have never had such overwhelming praise for the food I served! I used ground turkey instead of beef and omitted the sugar, but other than that I followed everything exact. This is such a great recipe and pleased all ages from 4 y.o. to 70 y.o. The addition of the pinto beans is a great flavor. I have already made it several times and am planning on making it again soon! Thank you George, it is delicious!
It's Chili by George Haiku: "Bare bones, fine chili. Lots of room to customize. Didn't blow my mind." Anyone else notice that this is nearly identical to "Flatlander Chili", w/ the exception of celery? I chose to make George's, b/c well, there are 2 exclamation marks in the title, and that just made me smile. No insult to George's recipe, but as so many reviewers state, this is a basic chili - a nice stepping-stone from using store-bought chili-seasoning pouches, w/ plenty of room for personalizing. I halved the recipe for 1 lb. beef and followed the overall-agreement of reviewers who swapped tomato juice for crushed tomatoes. In the crockpot for 8 hrs. and served w/ cheese on top and a hunk of cornbread, yummy good chili on a chilly night, but didn't wow me. I'm on a neurotic mission to make as many chili recipes as there are on AR, so I'm glad that I can tuck George's!! under my belt.
I made this last night and my husband said it's the best chili so far. I did make a few changes: I substituted a can of petite diced tomatoes for the tomato juice - this made it a little thicker. I also browned the hamburger with 3 cloves of garlic and the chopped onions that the recipe called for. I cut half a jalapeno into tiny pieces and added a bit more cayenne because we like things spicy! I placed everything in the crockpot for 6 hours. Serve with sour cream, green onions,cheese and corn chips. Love this recipe.
This was ok. It wasn't thick like regular chili. There was too much of a tomato taste. However after it sat a day or two in the fridge the flavor really came out. I added curry and tumeric, and that gave it enough kick, but not so much that I wouldn't eat it (I am not a huge fan of kick). I would look for another recipe before I tried to modify this to make it a thicker, less tomato tasting "chili."
This is DELICIOUS chili. I used a 2# chuck roast cubed and browned in place of the ground beef and used a couple of cans of diced tomatoes with chipotle peppers and some extra sauce in place of the juice - and a couple of tbls of tomato paste to thicken it a smidge. Cooked all day and served it at a family gathering with shredded cheddar on top and a corncake wedge on the side. Super tasty, very easy, and enjoyed by all. Thanks!
Easy and excellent Chili! Had all the ingredients on hand, which is a big plus too. Tasted as good as some chili's with tons of ingredients. 1/4 cup chili- powder was fine for our tastes, but my chili powder is on the mild side. So be aware, that could be very spicy, depending on your chili powder! I like chili with lots of dark red kidney beans and chunks of tomatoes, so felt I needed to add those. Maybe that is why mine was not too thin like others have reviewed it was. Will make again, soon... well... not too soon, it made a huge pot full! :)
I loved the consistancy of this chili from the tomato juice - can't wait to add it to my chili recipe but the taste was too bitter for me. I followed the recipe exactly - drives me crazy when people make changes and then post a review!
Great recipe. I make it pretty much as is. I omit the green pepper because I rarely have them, I use diced tomatoes instead of sauce and I don't measure, but I'm sure I use more spices than called for and I add garlic. YUM!
I LOVE this chili! Its perfect for cold days... warms you right up! I always add in black beans also, just because I love them, and sometimes add in some chopped jalepenos (when I'm feeling the need for some extra spicy. Overall though, this is GREAT and everyone loves it. It's even better leftover. Once you have it in the fridge for a day the flavors really come out.
Excellent chili recipe with compliments from my coworkers. I omitted the green pepper and the black pepper for my taste and since I didn't have tomato juice, I used two cans of no-salt diced tomatoes and two cans of roasted diced tomatoes. The spice level was between mild and moderate. Next time I'm going to try adding beer.
We just finished up this absolutely YUMMY chili. I have to say that this is the absolute best chili I have ever tasted and I love chili. It was the perfect blend of spices. I didn't use the tomato juice, instead I used 23 oz of tomato sauce and one can of Rotel. I used one can of pinto beans (no other beans) and the spice blend as specified. I used about 1.5 lbs of hamburger. I also added 3 cloves of garlic. We topped it of with sour cream and cheddar/mont. jack chesses and OMG! what a fabulous and hearty dinner. This made 5 servings which was absolutely perfect for dinner for the two of us and even left enough for me to have some later. Thanks George for this awesome recipe!
I didn't make mine using the tomato sauce and opten for a large can of diced tomatoes instead. However, for others concerned about the amount of liquid, just add a few Tbsp of tomato paste to thicken it up. Also, I used 2 tsp of coriander and only 3 Tbsp of chili and cut out the sugar altogether (not needed). Because I don't like the smell of beef while browning, I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon (which has its own sweet flavour) and three cloves of garlic. For those unsure about the veggies, you can use anything in there. I always add 1 cup of frozen corn. If you're adding mushrooms, make sure to watch out for the extra liquid :)
Made this for a potluck and it was a hit! I doubled all spices except cayenne and chili powder. Omitted the tomato juice and used 30oz of diced tomatoes with its juices instead. Cooked the beef with garlic, green bell pepper and onion before putting in crock pot. Cooked for 6 hours on low, then kept the pot on warm for another 12 hours until it was served. A perfectly spicy chili that was thick and flavorful.
This chili is exceptional!!! I made it this afternoon and changed nothing; just didn't use the cayenne. It tastes marvelous and has received raves from family and friends. Thank you so much for sharing with us.
My husband and I totally enjoyed it. It was a bit thin though. I added another can of kidney beans. Next time, I will decrease the tomato juice and add more peppers and onions. Also, I will brown the ground beef with garlic as another reviewer suggested. All in all, its a tasty and easy basic recipe that I will use again.
Really good!! I used the chili over my hot tamales..Its a great way to start the holidays! will make this again..I was worried at first because It carried a lot of tomatoe sauce and tomatoe juice but came out perfect.
I would definitely cook this again but I would simmer uncovered as I found it too runny for my liking
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2002
I prepared this recipe in my crock pot. I added a can of chopped tomatoes, undrained. Topped with shredded cheddar and cornbread on the side. Mmm Mmm Good:)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2001
We love this chili recipe. I use gr. turkey instead of the beef, add a bit more garlic, and use only great northern beans. I always make a double recipe and freeze half! One note-it is fairly spicy, so if you don't like much spice, cut back on the chili powder.
EXCELLENT RECIPE!!! Straight up. I made a few modifications based on reading a few reviews. I used 1 29 oz can of tomato sauce, two 16oz cans of diced tomatos and since a lot of people claimed it was too liquidy, I simply added two 6oz cans of Contadina tomato paste. Great consistency since I don't like liquidy sauces, gravies, etc. I used a whole onion and bell pepper, just cut down really well. I also seasoned my ground beef before browning. Makes a huge pot. Ensure you consistently stir when you start boiling so it doesn't stick. A large metal serving spoon worked best for me. The plastic/rubber one didn't cut it.
Today I was in the mood for Chili as we sat and watched the 9/11 10th anniversary coverage, it reminds me of the firefighters... Anyway I made some small adjustments because of preference and what I had. I used 1lb ground beef cut the chili powder to 3T; l also had to make some substitutuions for the sauce; I didn't have tomato juice so I used water and beef broth and used 29 oz. of crushed tomatoes. :)
If you're a vegetarian looking for an easy recipe to tweak... look no further. I use black beans in place of the meat and replace some of the juice with diced tomatoes (sometimes with chilis) and a clove or so of garlic. I have made this many many times. I've also made it the original way w/ meat for my family and they love it.
Wow! Dee-licious!! This was my first attempt at making chili and it was fabulous!! I followed other reviewers advice and sauteed the onions with some garlic before throwing all ingredients in the pot. I also doubled the cumin and cayenne pepper. I added one extra can of pinto beans because I like a lot of beans in my chili. Lastly, instead of tomato juice, I substituted a can of stewed tomatoes and a can of diced tomatoes (both were extras found in my kitchen). The result was fabulous. A hearty, delicious chili with a great flavor and a nice kick.
I put this in the slow cooker all day and it came out wonderfully. I did sub tomato puree for the tomato juice b/c that's what I had on hand, but I'm glad I did since we like a thicker chili anyway. I also added a can of diced tomato with green chiles and doubled the chili powder and cumin. We topped with shredded cheddar and sour cream and everyone loved it! I halved this recipe and it still made a LOT, so I used the leftovers to make chili stuffed baked potatoes!
ive got a reasonable tolerance to spicy food but this chili was way too much.. i cant even eat it the flavor (what i can taste over the hot) is good enough.. i even added extra beans and tomato sauce to it to tone it down, cheese and sour cream on top of the serving and its still too hot... ill keep looking for that ideal chili recipe though im almost scared to try any more now after this because no one even thought to mention how spicy it might be to some people.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2000
I cut down on the tomato juice (it was too soupy), and added a little more cayenne pepper, and it's great.
Added black beans instead of pinto beans. Also added minced garlic (5 cloves), chili flakes, vinegar (for acidity), 1 can of drained whole corn kernel, 1 whole chopped serrano chili pepper, and half diced red bell pepper. Added chopped tomatoes with juice to make it more hearty. Great taste and crowd pleaser.
I make chili alot (1 particular recipe) but my husband likes this one better and my children really liked it. I usually make a sweet chili that I grew on but this one got high raves by my husband. I took most the suggestions and they were great. I actually only used 1 Ib of hamburger instead of 2 simply because I didn't want to use up that much meat for 1 meal. It was still very meaty. I sauted 1 1/2 cups of mixed white and red onion (it's what I had on hand)in olive oil and added 4 cloves of garlic in the saute. I never used the tomato juice. I only put 2 cans of tomato sauce in and it was perfect. Not too juicy and not too meaty. I did not have pinto beans so I put in 2 cans of kidney beans instead. I also had no green pepper but added a can of diced tomatoes. Per suggestions, I used brown sugar instead of white. I prob. doubled up on all my seasonings. We like things tasty and with a kick so I especially added the cayenne pepper. I served with soup crackers, cheese, and sour cream. I used the crock pot and the flavors mixed so well together. The house smelled wonderful. SUPER easy and will prob. now make this my main chili recipe. THANK YOU GEORGE!
We love this recipe. We add more meat because we like it meatier than this recipe calls for it to be, but the taste is excellent!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2001
This was my first experience making chili. I am learning how to cook and I always thought chili would be hard to make. Not this recipe, this was so easy and good!! I improvised and used venison instead of hamburger meat. Yum, Yum!! Thanks for sharing your wonderful recipe, George.
I've made this 3 times now. I make it in the crock pot, putting everything in in the morning and letting it go all day. I modify just slightly by using a can of diced tomatoes instead of the tomato juice. Served with cornbread muffins, this is very easy and is AWESOME good stuff. Thanks!
I made this today for dinner and it was really good. The only thing is it tasted a lot like tomato soup, so next time I will use diced tomatoes in their own juice instead of the juice. Next time I will also cook it in the slow cooker, I think it will be better that way.
Some of the best chili I've ever made. I did a half batch, so I used one pound of ground beef. I also used a can of diced fire-roasted tomatoes and a can of mild Rotel in place of the tomato juice. I used 8 ounces of tomato sauce, a can of kidney beans, a can of chili beans, 3/4 cup of onion, no bell pepper, and the seasoning approximately as advised. I browned the ground beef on the stove and then threw everything into the crock pot. It went for around eight hours on low and it was amazing. Not too liquidy, and the spice level was perfect for me (I'm a wuss). Thanks for sharing, George!
I think this is a good base recipe that requires some tweaking by each cook to make it suit their taste. I've been making the Fantastic Black Bean Chili on this site for years and love it, but decided to give this recipe a shot for the sake of trying something new. I used turkey instead of beef and (as per some of the suggestions here) stewed tomatoes instead of the tomato juice. In the end, I thought the texture of the chili was great, but it was too salty (??) and a bit too tomato-y for me. I missed the beans that I enjoy so much in the other chili recipe. Next time I'll reduce the salt and cut back some on some of the tomatoes. This is a good recipe to experiment with and really make your own.
I created an account so I can express my appreciation to the creator of this recipe. This Recipe is excelent! Spices are just right. The ony thing I did differnt is, added more salt and added water instead of tomato juice(b/c didn't have any on hand). Turned out delisious. Thank you.
I agree with the last poster... this is a very heavy chili. The second time I made it, I decided to use it as a base as the spicing is just excellent. To lighten it up, I add 2 chopped carrots, 2 chopped celery stalks, 2 cans of mixed beans (with liquid), a can of black beans (drained and rinsed) and a quarter cup of chopped parsley. If I have mushrooms or red peppers, I usually chop those and throw them in as well. The additional beans and vegetables transform this dish and it gets rave reviews. It's a good base recipe- hence the 3 stars.
I have tried several other chili recipes on this site - both for on the stove and crockpot. I made this in the crockpot and my family said "best chili you ever made Mom". Deleted all the others - this is the keeper. I followed recipe with the exception of the tomato juice I used diced tomatoes as suggested by another reviewer. Thank you for submitting!
Great, easy recipe! My modifications - added a can if diced tomatoes with green chilis, used a can of chili beans instead of kidney beans, added 4 garlic cloves, minced, and added 2 chopped serrano peppers for a kick! Will definetley make again!
Super Fine!!! Subbed canned diced tomatoes for the tomato juice and sauce and instead of 1 can of pinto beans I added 2 cans chili beans undrained. Everything else was as directed...came out GREAT. Will make this again and again. A real keeper!
My family and our guests loved it! I added an additional 2 cans of beans (for a total of 4: dark red kidney, light red kidney, white kidney and pinto - all drained and rinsed). Also, I used approximately 46 oz of diced tomatoes (undrained) in place of the tomato juice and one 14.5 oz can of tomato sauce plus one 14.5 oz can of spaghetti sauce for the 29 oz of tomato sauce (using what was in my pantry). Because of using the spaghetti sauce, I omitted the sugar and oregano. I browned and drained the beef then combined all the ingredients in my crock pot and cooked on high for about 3-4 hours. The chili was delicious as made and also over elbow noodles for chili-mac. When I make it again, I will continue to use the diced tomatoes in place of the juice as we were very happy with the consistency with my alterations. Next time, I may add one more can of beans (for a total of 5) as there was plenty of room in the beef/tomato/bean ratio and it helps to stretch the budget! Looking forward to freezing the left-overs for a fast dinner when the baby comes!
I've eaten a lot of chili in my time and this is by far the very, very best. I wish I could give it more stars! I made two modifications. I substituted 2 - 14 ounce cans of diced tomatoes for the tomato juice and I added a 6 ounce can of tomato paste. I browned the beef beforehand and sauteed the onions. Put it all into the slow cooker on High and cooked it for five hours. And promptly ate two large bowls.
The first time I made this recipe I listened to some other reviewers and used 3 cans of diced tomatoes instead of the tomato juice. This time, I followed the recipe to a T. It was MUCH better this time around. I definitely recommend following the recipe, this is a delicious chili, the best I have ever made!!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.