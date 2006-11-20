It's Chili by George!!

I make chili alot (1 particular recipe) but my husband likes this one better and my children really liked it. I usually make a sweet chili that I grew on but this one got high raves by my husband. I took most the suggestions and they were great. I actually only used 1 Ib of hamburger instead of 2 simply because I didn't want to use up that much meat for 1 meal. It was still very meaty. I sauted 1 1/2 cups of mixed white and red onion (it's what I had on hand)in olive oil and added 4 cloves of garlic in the saute. I never used the tomato juice. I only put 2 cans of tomato sauce in and it was perfect. Not too juicy and not too meaty. I did not have pinto beans so I put in 2 cans of kidney beans instead. I also had no green pepper but added a can of diced tomatoes. Per suggestions, I used brown sugar instead of white. I prob. doubled up on all my seasonings. We like things tasty and with a kick so I especially added the cayenne pepper. I served with soup crackers, cheese, and sour cream. I used the crock pot and the flavors mixed so well together. The house smelled wonderful. SUPER easy and will prob. now make this my main chili recipe. THANK YOU GEORGE!