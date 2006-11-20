It's Chili by George!!

4.6
3206 Ratings
  • 5 2344
  • 4 676
  • 3 139
  • 2 31
  • 1 16

This beef chili recipe with tomato juice and beans can be made on the stove or in the slow cooker. It's quick, easy, and so good.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
146 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer browned beef into a large pot over medium heat; stir in tomato juice, tomato sauce, kidney beans, pinto beans, onions, bell pepper, chili powder, cumin, salt, sugar, oregano, ground black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer for 1 1/2 hours.

Slow Cooker Option:

Transfer browned ground beef into a slow cooker; stir in tomato juice, tomato sauce, kidney beans, pinto beans, onions, bell pepper, chili powder, cumin, salt, sugar, oregano, ground black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Cover and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 54.9mg; sodium 1266.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/26/2022