Curried Chicken with Rice

8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is an excellent dish served over a bed of rice. A great company dish. Beautiful presentation. Serve over a bed of hot cooked rice (preferably basmati) if desired.

By Velva Knapp

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse chicken and pat dry. In a large skillet heat oil until almost hot. Add chicken, skin side down. Brown chicken until lightly browned on both sides. Add curry powder, chutney and red bell pepper. Simmer 30 minutes over medium low heat. Top chicken with lime wedges, chopped scallions and peanuts. Serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
913 calories; protein 57.1g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 58.6g; cholesterol 212.8mg; sodium 220.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022