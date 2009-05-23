Curried Chicken with Rice
This is an excellent dish served over a bed of rice. A great company dish. Beautiful presentation. Serve over a bed of hot cooked rice (preferably basmati) if desired.
wow this was good, my man loved it. i did not add the hot curry though. i used a jar of harry and david fall harvest chutney, then i put the mixture over a bead of fetucini to make it go farther for a complete meal. yum it was greatRead More
Amazing taste, and amazingly easy to make. If this were from a restaurant, I'd pay a reasonable price AND come back for more.
very good
Good! Easy!
Awesome! I replaced part of the curry with cumin, and since i didn't have rice, I added frozen vegetables into the chicken when i added the red bell pepper. It's just fantastic, and healthy!
Super tasty! Fast, healthy, delicious....what more could you ask for?!
An easy and delicious dinner! I added some chicken broth with the chutney just because I wanted more sauce and it turned out great! Served with flatbread. Yum!
