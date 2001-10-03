Chili Cheese Log

This is a yummy dip for crackers! A friend brings this into work, and it's always a hit!

By CHUBBYCHEEKS

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, salsa and chili seasoning mix. Mix until well combined, then shape it into a log or ball. Cover the prepared ball or log with chopped pecans, then with the cheese. Refrigerate the log until you are ready to serve it.

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 39.3g; cholesterol 87.3mg; sodium 806.3mg. Full Nutrition
