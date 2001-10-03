Chili Cheese Log
This is a yummy dip for crackers! A friend brings this into work, and it's always a hit!
This recipe is really good and very simple. It is a nice change from the traditional cheese balls. I also made it with taco seasoning mix and taco sauce. It makes one large ball or two nice size cheese logs.Read More
YUK! A lot of trouble for a really nasty cheese ball. I couldn't give it away. The dog ran.Read More
Nice! Didnt set my taste buds off too much though.Thanks!
We have a luncheon at work and we all try something new. We all agreed this was very yummy! I don't have kids but I don't think they would like it because of the nuts.
I didn't care for this recipe, the chili seasoning was overpowering. I took it to work for snack day and ended up throwing half of it away.
This is a family and work favorite. Everyone, everywhere eats it; however, we do not put pecans on the outside, just cheese, preferably Monterey Jack.
