This was a childhood memory that I was craving, so I called my nanny and she gave the recipe to me. The second I tasted it, I was flushed with happy thoughts. It tastes like caramel! Enjoy with slices of apples for a healthy snack! Be creative: You can add peanut butter, nuts or chocolate sauce, or try using strawberry flavored cream cheese. Have fun and enjoy!
This dip is great! I used an electric mixer to beat it, i made it 2 times in a couple of days and I loved the taste but the consistency was very clumpy and chewy, so the third time I made it I softened the cream cheese and I whipped it until it was like thick whipped cream. It filled up with air and was so much more light and fluffy.(beat at the highest speed your mixer will go). It was so much better! Thanks Rachel!
This took less than five minutes to prepare, and it was delicious! It was lighter tasting than the typical caramel dip you purchase at the store, and a little sweeter than yogurt-based fruit dips. It is a keeper in my book! I did keep the cream cheese out for over an hour to soften before I mixed it, and I'm sure this helped a lot. I wouldn't try mixing it until the cream cheese is quite soft, either from setting out or from microwaving it for a short time.
Growing up, if I wanted an apple, all I got was an apple...Not even any peanut butter. This dip was a little sweeter than I had expected but it went well with the tart granny smith apples that I love. My husband does not eat sweets and even he spent a good half hour hovering over the bowl. Excellent! Will make again.
this was very good and quick. a little trick to keep the apple slices from going brown is dipping them in a bowl of sprite pop. the lemon/lime in the pop keeps them from spoiling rather than using lemon juice which can leave a little bitter taste. the sprite works great on banana slices as well. I use this trick at camp and it works wonders!
Very Yummy! I do recommend that you bring your cream cheese to room temp. so that it is easier to mix your sugar and vanilla in smoothly. Very good on bagles and would be a nice christmas gift in a pretty jar for your favorite of neighbors!
Excellent. We served with Granny Smith Apples, like others suggested. We also ate it with bananas. Both were equally yummy. Next time I may serve with a variety of apples, and bananas. I made it with regular cream cheese, and I am sure low fat would not alter the taste one bit. I am trying it next. A dash of cinnamon may also be good in it. I will also try it with grahmn crackers.
MMMMMMMM....This was very yummy! I saw this, went to the kitchen, whipped up a batch and my 4 year old son and I stood right there at the counter and ate it with an apple. (And he's a P-I-C-K-Y eater!!!) Thanks for sharing a now permanent recipe for my family. Kim
I made up this dip for my 5 year old and tried a little before serving. I'm not a fan of cream cheese, and by itself, I think this tastes to creamy cheesy. However, I then tried it on a piece of apple and was amazed by the taste. This is a great snack idea! Thanks for sharing.
I made this because it looked like an easy apple dip. Imagine my surprise when I tasted it & it tasted like the Caramel Bliss Cheeseball mix that I buy from Tastefully Simple for $6.99. Thanks for the recipe!! This is really good with graham crackers too. To make it into a cheeseball just form into a ball & roll into crushed graham crackers. So AWESOME!
OOH-LA-LA! This is excellent! I've been pondering on this one for some time now, waiting for "game nite", when we are all home to enjoy. Thanks for helping to make it special Rachel, with your [Nannys'] fabulous dip!
I made this for guests, and it was a big hit! However, I had found a similar recipe which added one (7 1/2 oz) pkg. almond brickle chips or (10 oz) English toffee bits. I added almond brickle chips, and it was delicious, nice and crunchy.
I loved this dip... apples will never be the same without it! I made with low fat cream cheese and no one knew the difference. I would suggest mixing the vanilla & cream cheese before adding the sugar so you don't get clumps of sugar & vanilla (like I did).
I made this dip for a party, instead of apples though I made cinnamon tortilla chips. I got SO many rave reviews on the dip!! Kids and Adults LOVED IT!! (It is still very good with apples...) And it is SOOOO easy to make!! Most people couldn't believe how simple it was when I told them. I will be making these again!!!
I brought this to a party and everyone raved! People were all curious and asking what ingredients were in the dip. I ended up giving out the recipe. Went well with honeycrisp apples! Yum!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/16/2001
Yumyumyum in my tum. I'm a kid, and i was able to make this recipe with no problem!!!! MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooood! you can also make it with TOFU CREAMCHEESE!! That stuff is so good, it tastes just like cream cheese, but its tofu! With a name like tofu, you know that it must be healthy! Yumyum!! Mium!
My daughter's passion is apples and this was the perfect dipping sauce. I too had to leave the cream cheese out for apprx 45 minutes before I bothered mixing the vanilla and brown sugar in. Until now, always used carmel but this is a great substitute and will be used in regular snack rotation. Its so simple, I'm surprised I never thought of it myself! Thanks Rachel!
Utterly simple and utterly delicious. I can't believe how many people have asked what is in this dip. Like other reviewers, using a mixer really helps with the lumps. This is on the short list for appetizers!
Totally yummy, even when using the lowfat cream cheese. The only reason I give it 4 stars instead of five is that the recipe doesn't specify light or dark brown sugar. Tried it with dark first and wasn't thrilled. The second batch with light was much better. Fabulous with any fruit you might dip in a fondue pot and have used it at a fondue party -- unheated, of course.
I'm not a big cook at all but I needed to whip something up for a get together..it was simple, cheap, and absolutely delicious!! Definite winner!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2002
Easy, yummy dip! I used regular cream cheese and made in 30 seconds -- I served it with Granny Smith apples after dinner. My four year old thought it was dessert!! I agree with a previous reviewer that it should be used with tart apples (like Granny Smith) since it is so sweet.
I guess if your not a fan of cream cheese like me, you'd better stay away from this one. I enjoyed this in small bites, but my son was eating it with his finger and off of a spoon. I added a dash of cinnamon and used Neufchatel cheese. I would make this again for my kids sake.
A friend of mine brought this to a party and it was cleaned out! Unhealthy appetizers were not eaten as fast as this dip with Granny Smith apples. It's so yummy! She added either a crushed Heath bar or Skor bar to this recipe and it was great!!
So, I give this recipe a 3 1/2-4 star rating but 5 star for my modified addition. I'll explain. I used fat-free cream cheese and clear vanilla because I ran out of my mexican vanilla and wished I hadn't. But I replaced my brown sugar with a sugar replacer due to health reasons. The brand I used is called "Ideal sugar" and it doesn't have to be hard packed, just scoop and go. And it was the brown sugar line in the brand...and it's delish. Anyway. I still stayed true I feel to the ingredients in this recipe. So having said that, it was thick, not that dip-able for me, no matter how long I mixed it. The flavor was not to my tasting of caramel either, but it tasted good but flavor was also very light. Now, because it was thick as theives, I added 1 tbsp of milk to thin out just a little which worked out nicely. But because the flavor was also light and mellow, I added 1/4 more of the brown sugar replacer but didn't want to over power it with vanilla...And then it was totally to die for. So delish! Now, I'll be making it again just as I have. I didn't want to change anything but to rate the recipe prior...it's a 3 1/2-4 star for me. But in addition to a little milk and a little more brown sugar that I used...it's a winner at 5 stars
this is soooooooo good, my family really liked it, my personal way to enjoy this, a small amount ontop of a apple cinnamon rice cake with a dash of allspice and chopped walnuts. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I saw a similar recipe elsewhere - but it called for 1 teaspoon added cinnamon. I added the cinnamon to this recipe and served with apple slices and graham crackers at a work social. Received rave reviews!
*I Highly Recommend This Recipe* This is some seriously delicious, seriously simple dip! I used Neufatchel cheese and it is *SO* good; I can't imagine how good it must be with regular full-fat cream cheese! Thank you! :)
This is such a good recipe. It really tastes just like a caramel apple. You can also add some of those Fisher's ice cream nuts from the can, and then it REALLY tastes like a caramel apple! I have also added toffee bits. Be sure to soften the cream cheese before you start for the best consistency. Such good stuff!!! Have a bunch of apples ready!!
I made this with my preschool class, and it turned out great all the kids are really liked it, it was very easy to make, and all the parents asked for the recipe at the end of class. I am going to try it with Chocolate sauce next and see how that works out.
Awesome recipe! I whipped it up in seconds and served it with slices of a variety of apples. Everyone raved about it and wanted the recipe! I highly recommend this recipe when you want something quick, easy and super tasty to serve.
This was tasty, but there was only a vague taste of caramel. The next day, the flavor was stronger. My fiancé ate it on toast and was very happy with it. Since it was so easy we will probably make it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2000
This recipe was wonderful!!! It could replace the store bought caramel anytime.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2002
This was SUCH a hit! All my friends and family have been making this dip since I made it for my daughters birthay party. They could not believe how easy it was to make. EXCELLENT~Thank you!
Made it today, tasted great, except the vanilla extract overpowered the taste of everything else. Next time I will try vanilla flavor without the alcohol. The alcohol from the extract was very powerful! Great recipe, and easy too!
Simple and easy to make but sooooo good. I have made this for years and my grown daughter makes it for her college friends. A little healthier than "carmel apples" but it tastes just as good. I sometimes chop peanuts and add them to the dip. A "go-to" standard.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2002
I recommend apples that are not sweet, since this dip IS very sweet. Besides being sweet, it takes about two second to prepare, and is very tasty!
This is super, for most of my family! My 3-year old is allergic to peanuts, dairy, and eggs, so next time I'm going to try it with the strawberry-flavored cultured coconut milk, or a mashed avocado, instead of the cream cheese.
I've used this recipe for years, however mine calls for chopped peanuts as well. A quick tip: use lemon-lime soda for your sliced apples instead of lemon juice to keep them from browning. It doesn't add any additional tartness and I believe it works better! Just slice them ahead and leave them in a bowl of soda in the fridge, drain before serving.
SUPER, SUPER easy and SOO SOOO good!! I used light cream cheese to make it less fattening (not totally healthier because you can't get healthy with that amount of brown sugar) and doubled it. I sliced up a ton of apples, brought them into work with the dip, and it was wonderful. Piece of Advice: Use the more tart apples to dip with. The sweeter ones just overpower everything. The tart and the dip compliment each other nicely.
It's good but was a little too sweet for me ( I don't have a big sweet tooth). Very quick to make. I tossed my apples with just a little pineapple juice to keep them from browning. I would still make again if I needed to make something quickly for a party.
So good! My 2year old daughter and I ate this up so fast!! Was so easy and quick to make, and I'm sure it would be good with all kinds of fruit! I will be making it ahain!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2001
OMG!!!!! I have Prayed for this recipe for 19 years!!! I had it once as a youngster and never knew the ingredience! This is pure delight if you like carmel apples!! We also tried it on bananas!!!!! YUMMIE!!!!! I bet it would be delicious over an apple pie/cobbler/crisp:)!
I made this recipe with American Neufchatel cheese, rather than full-fat cream cheese. It was still creamy and flavorful. 1/2 cup of brown sugar was ideal for this recipe. It was quite sweet, but complemented the tart apples perfectly.
I've been making this recipe for years with the addition of toffee bits. I also use light cream cheese and Splenda Brown Sugar Blend just to cut the calories a bit... it tastes delicious and you can't even tell a difference.
I used mexican vanilla extract and cut the brown sugar down to 1/3 cup, but it is still super sweet and soooo good. Thanks for posting this!
ANNE LAMBORN
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2003
Really delicious! Thanks, Rachel.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/22/2001
I made this for a party, and no one liked it!! It was gross!! Sorry, maybe I'll try again later!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2001
best with bananas-- i love it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2002
This was great! My 3 year old is starting to turn her nose up at fruits and veggies and hasn't touched an apple in well over 6 mos. I made this and she absolutely loved it. She ate her's and her little sisters :-) I only had dark brown sugar so it was a little stronger tasting than I hoped for but overall a great kid pleaser.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2006
i followed some of the advice i read in other reviews. if you use a mixer, it's very smooth and creamy and we absolutely LOVED this! definitely use a mixer and soften the cream cheese first though!
My mom tried this dip out quite a few years ago and we have always LOVED it and now I make it for my family! Our favorite way to eat it is to add chopped pecans to the mix and eat it with Granny Smith apples. FANTASTIC!
We actually used this dip for strawberries. It seemed like you need a lighter type of dip for that than you would for apples, so I folded in a bit of cool whip. Yum. Tasted it before the cool whip though, and I could tell this would be delicious with apples. I always have cream cheese so this one's a keeper for me. Thanks!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.