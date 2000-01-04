So, I give this recipe a 3 1/2-4 star rating but 5 star for my modified addition. I'll explain. I used fat-free cream cheese and clear vanilla because I ran out of my mexican vanilla and wished I hadn't. But I replaced my brown sugar with a sugar replacer due to health reasons. The brand I used is called "Ideal sugar" and it doesn't have to be hard packed, just scoop and go. And it was the brown sugar line in the brand...and it's delish. Anyway. I still stayed true I feel to the ingredients in this recipe. So having said that, it was thick, not that dip-able for me, no matter how long I mixed it. The flavor was not to my tasting of caramel either, but it tasted good but flavor was also very light. Now, because it was thick as theives, I added 1 tbsp of milk to thin out just a little which worked out nicely. But because the flavor was also light and mellow, I added 1/4 more of the brown sugar replacer but didn't want to over power it with vanilla...And then it was totally to die for. So delish! Now, I'll be making it again just as I have. I didn't want to change anything but to rate the recipe prior...it's a 3 1/2-4 star for me. But in addition to a little milk and a little more brown sugar that I used...it's a winner at 5 stars