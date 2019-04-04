Kyle's Favorite Beef Stew

My son calls this very-hearty beef stew 'world famous!' You will need a large slow cooker.

Recipe by Heather G

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
7 hrs 15 mins
total:
7 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
5 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss the beef, flour, and salt in a sealable bag until the beef is coated.

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Combine the beef and Worcestershire sauce in the skillet; cook until the beef is evenly browned on all sides; transfer to a slow cooker, but do not clean the skillet. Add the carrots, potatoes, parsley, and pepper to the slow cooker.

  • Combine the boiling water and soup mix in a small bowl; add to slow cooker.

  • Melt the butter in the skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the onion and garlic in the melted butter until soft; transfer the onion and garlic to the slow cooker and return the skillet to the heat. Combine the wine and mushrooms to the skillet; cook until the mushrooms begin to absorb the wine; pour the mixture into the slow cooker.

  • Place the cover on the slow cooker and set to High; cook for one hour. Reduce heat to Low and cook until the beef is fork-tender, 6 to 8 hours. Whisk together the warm water and cornstarch; stir into the stew; cook uncovered until stew thickens, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
617 calories; protein 30.7g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 100.3mg; sodium 961.5mg. Full Nutrition
