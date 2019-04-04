Kyle's Favorite Beef Stew

This recipe started as a disaster, but turned out fantastic! My fault, i made the rookie mistake of not reading the recipe before diving in. I did not realize all the steps involved so did not prep everything beforehand like i should have. I also left the strap that prevents the top from rattling under the pot itself, where it melted and filled the house with the aroma of melted plastic. Then after browning the meat there was a solid layer of beef/flour tastiness that i was pretty sure would never come off the bottom of my fav stainless steel pan. However once i deglazed the pan with wine for the mushrooms it was presto! clean. Once i got everything in the crockpot my stress level decreased and soon the house smelled great, like beef not plastic. The only changes i made was to add 2 large unseeded jalapenos, diced, to the onions and garlic, and beef broth instead of water with the soup mix, although i did boil it over so it was not quite 2 cups. Also used baby portabella. Cooked for hr on high then 6 on low, put it in the fridge overnight since it finished at about 9:30 at night. So yummy the next day for lunch! Not my most stellar day in the kitchen, but it all turned out great and is some of the best beef stew i've ever had! Definitely a keeper, and next time i won't be such a mess!