Kyle's Favorite Beef Stew
My son calls this very-hearty beef stew 'world famous!' You will need a large slow cooker.
I am the one that is known for making reservations, not dinner itself. A friend turned me onto this site and I look for the 5 star ratings to try something out. When I made this, my husband remarked "What did you do to this?" I didn't know how to respond so I just said nervously asked "Why?" He asked me what I laced it with because he had never tasted Stew so good in his life. He had 5 helpings that night, and took it to work every day that week. He never eats left overs EVER, so the fact he did the entire week was astounding. My husband is a very picky eater, and is afforded the luxury of eating in the finest eateries around town for lunch several times a week so it is HIGHEST praise coming from him. I went back to find the recipe again (stupidly did not save it to my box and erroneously made another recipe. Even tho it was rated 5 stars as well, it was not even close in flavor to this one. Miraculously, I printed out this recipe and just found it again. Whew!! Off to make it again tonight. When browning the beef, don't use a NON stick pan. The crusty stuff on the bottom is SO good and adds a great flavor to the end product.
I really liked the stew. Very hearty! Two points to note: 1. I'd like to try it with more vegetables, like peas, for instance 2. Be sure to take out the onions when you are done cooking, I tried eating them and they didn't taste very good in large chunks like that
Whew! This was a lot of work for a crockpot meal. I followed recipe to a "T" although I used more flour to dredge and didn't need the cornstarch at the end as there was plenty of gravy. After 1 hour on high and 6 hours on slow meat was still tough so it needs 8 hours. Was good but needed more flavor so had to add spices at the end.
My girlfriend is one of the choosiest eaters in terms of quality of ingredients, taste, and health benefits. I made this recipe and she says it's the best beef stew she's had in her life. I'm inclined to agree it was incredible. I followed the 1/2 size recipe fairly closely. Just added some extra garlic salt after a couple hours in the slow cooker.
Absolutely delicious! I can see why this is "Kyle's Favorite" as this has definitely become a favorite in our house! I did however modify it a little to cut down on the number of steps. I added a little of garlic and onion powders along to the flour mixture and added the Worcestershire right to the crock pot. I also used whole baby carrots and whole baby red potatoes. I didn't bother with the boiling water, but rather added the onion soup mix right to the crock pot with beef broth. I also quartered a large vidalia onion, used portabella mushrooms, and added all that with the garlic and burgundy wine right to the crock pot along with a couple of bay leaves and let go for 8 hours on low. It smelled wonderful and thickened up nicely with the cornstarch mixture. It was wonderful with a side of french bread and a nice glass of wine!
I made a few alterations as we have a small family and I didn't need too much...I halved the recipe. We didn't have mushrooms, so I used Cream of Mushroom soup and used Onion and Mushroom dry soup mix instead of recommended. My kids loved it as did myself and my husband! I will make this again for sure!
AWESOME! This was the best beef stew ever! My husband loved it! I followed the reciped exactly...would not change a thing!
This was the most tastiest, thickest beef stew ever!! Used a nice robust red wine. Cooked at 250 all day, the smell was divine... no leftovers.
Excellent beef stew! I wanted a simple recipe to throw in the slow cooker while I was at work, and come home to a delicious home-cooked, hearty meal, and this certainly fits the bill. The night before I browned the stew meat & onions, and cut the veggies up, and made the onion soup mix, and then put them in the fridge all together. The next morning, before work, I just tossed it in the crock pot with a couple ounces of red wine, turned it on low and then went to work. I cooked it on low for 9 hours instead of an hour on high first, only because I knew I wouldn't make it home an hour later to turn the heat down. The results were amazing- the meat stayed in cubed form-rather than falling apart (I prefer it to stay cubed,) but was melt-in-your-mouth tender, and fork shreddable. The starch from the potatoes and the gelatin from slow cooking the meat caused the stew to be thick, and rich, without having to add any cornstarch. Since I was leaving town the following evening, I brought the leftovers to work so they wouldn't spoil in the fridge, and my co-workers all raved about how good this stew was. The only things I added were 2 bay leaves and about a tablespoon of Italian seasoning. The rest I followed. This recipe is certainly a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
My husband absolutely loved this recipe. I left out the mushrooms because I didn't have any. I added the wine to the skillet to pick up drippings then added to the slow cooker. I think I may add more garlic next time; I felt it was missing a little something.
This was a super easy and super yummy recipe.
This is a keeper. My boyfriend and I loved all the onions because we are onion freaks, and I did the recipe just as written except of course had to add additional seasoning, but that's what cooking is about. Everyone's taste is different. So I ended up adding a little bit more salt, and a little bit more garlic salt. You taste and add and wait awhile and do it again. You would have thought my boyfriend died and went to heaven the way he went on. I of course, reduced the amount to 6, and we have lots of leftovers. When I told him I would need to give some away, he said NO WAY....just freeze it. Loved his reaction. It's always nice to be appreciated for making a good meal...so if you want to impress someone with a good stew, try this one.
The house smelled HEAVENLY while this was cooking. I did things a little differently -- one of my older friends (I'm in college) suggested I marinade the cubed beef stew meat before hand, so I mixed some of the wine with some onion soup mix and then put the meat in it to marinade over night. I also just made this with 2 pounds of meat because I didn't have a 5qt crockpot so I figured reducing to 7 servings would be good. Also, I couldn't find any of the appropriate wine, and my friend suggested caubernet sauvignon so I used some of that! I also added celery. Upon eating it, I discovered that the recipe was a little bit too sweet for me, which might have been the caubernet -- I'm not certain -- but other than that this was delicious. Next time I'll try it with the real wine and try to figure out how to not make it so sweet!
Absolutely delicious! I halved the recipe, didn't have wine opened so I just used beef broth, otherwise follwed recipe exactly. About an hour later I decided to open a bottle of red and poured a couple of splotches in there. Hubby and I just loved it. Thank you!
i halved the recipe and it made plenty! (the full recipe would be a tight squeeze in my crockpot.) i did do 2 c of beef broth (instead of water) and 1 packet of onion soup mix. and still did 1/2 c of wine. delicious! i cooked it high heat for 2 hours and low heat for 6 hours. everything was soft and well cooked. i made the potato chunks slightly bigger than i chunk for mashed potatoes... so maybe 1.5" cubed.
I made this two weeks ago and it is awesome! If you would rather not use the burgundy wine, I looked up substitutions and you can use red wine vinegar instead, which is what I did. Also, it does indeed make a lot, so you want to make sure your crock pot can hold every bit of 5 quarts. Mine is a 5.5 quart which allowed me plenty of room. I followed the recipe as is, except I used 2 onions instead of three, and I used sliced fresh mushrooms instead of the button ones. Gooood Stuff!!!
OMG! I've had some stews in my time and they've been so-so. This one is oh my gosh good!! I made one change because I didn't have fresh mushrooms. I added a packet of mushroom gravy with hot water. It was so awesome. I used a round steak cut up and it made a full-size crackpot full. So don't double unless you have a big group!! Thanks for sharing this! It's a keeper!!
While this recipe required what seemed to be quite a few steps for making a stew, they were well worth it!! The only thing I did differently was to omit the onion soup mix. I did this because I find that those packets tend to be very salty. I followed all the directions to a "T" except that one and simply substituted it with half beef stock and half beef boullion/broth. I also added about 1/4 cup of Cabernet Sauvignon to the slow cooker after the 1 hour on high as I love the extra flavor that the wine imparts on this dish. Thank you for sharing this recipe as it was simply devine! Highest praises coming from a self-proclaimed "food-snob". I will make this over and over again!!
We found that the recipe didnot have enough liquid. We added around 3 cups of Beef Broth. We also scaled down the recipe from 10 servings to 7 to account for the amount of meat we purchased. We also added celery and fresh green beans. This was a great base recipe that with a little tweaking will become a keeper!!!! Thanks Kyle
I've made this recipe twice; first as a trial to get familiar with it and then for a dinner party of 18 people where I wanted to enjoy our guests and not be a slave to the kitchen - both times came out great. The second time I added a cup or so of frozen peas before serving because I liked the color in the stew. This is one of those recipes that's not too fancy but just tastes great - a keeper for your recipe box.
I can't believe I'm just now rating this recipe. I've been making this for over a year now and it's my go-to recipe for beef stew. Only change I make is add about 1/2 cup red wine as it's cooking. AMAZING! I would rate this 10 stars if I could.
Best beef stew ever!!! I hardly ever finish my dinner (especially dinner I have prepared) and I devoured this! I was skeptical about the mushrooms but they really were fabulous. I didn't have button mushrooms but the slices ones and they were just fine. Thanks for the recipe! (Couple little changes I just added a little seasoning salt because we like more salt in our family). Thanks again!
wow-this was far too much work for beef stew! and yes i have been cooking from scratch for years. i am going to dig and find my beef stew "guide" and put it on here. this one is going to have to come out tasting just extraordinary, for me to ever do this again. way too much work for a simple dish.
I thought this was pretty good. Would have been better if I had had enough meat. I only had 1/2 of what it called for. Also, substituted herb & garlic soup mix for the onion. Would have been better if I had stuck to the recipe. On a good note, the leftovers were TASTY! Better a day or two later! :)
Oh my heavens!! I have been trying for almost tem years of being married to make the perfect pot roast! NO more this stew is the tops!!!!!! It tates just like my grandmothers pot roast I gave up on years ago!! Thank you for sharing!!
Great recipe, just as it is.
I didn't follow this recipe exactly (bad at following directions!), used more or less of some ingredients and added celery, but it turned out delicious! Favorite stew so far :)
This recipe started as a disaster, but turned out fantastic! My fault, i made the rookie mistake of not reading the recipe before diving in. I did not realize all the steps involved so did not prep everything beforehand like i should have. I also left the strap that prevents the top from rattling under the pot itself, where it melted and filled the house with the aroma of melted plastic. Then after browning the meat there was a solid layer of beef/flour tastiness that i was pretty sure would never come off the bottom of my fav stainless steel pan. However once i deglazed the pan with wine for the mushrooms it was presto! clean. Once i got everything in the crockpot my stress level decreased and soon the house smelled great, like beef not plastic. The only changes i made was to add 2 large unseeded jalapenos, diced, to the onions and garlic, and beef broth instead of water with the soup mix, although i did boil it over so it was not quite 2 cups. Also used baby portabella. Cooked for hr on high then 6 on low, put it in the fridge overnight since it finished at about 9:30 at night. So yummy the next day for lunch! Not my most stellar day in the kitchen, but it all turned out great and is some of the best beef stew i've ever had! Definitely a keeper, and next time i won't be such a mess!
The taste was really great. My 4 yr old and her 2 yr old friend gobbled it up. I gave it four stars because my meat became so tender that it fell apart and there weren't many chunks left, but rather shredded beef throughout. It looked like mush. Maybe this was my fault and I cooked it too long. I followed the instructions, though. If anyone has suggestions, though, I would love to make it again.
very good stew...I made it this weekend...a few changes I made was adding a teaspoon of cayenne pepper and added a 1/2 cup of shredded parmesan cheese...I will definitely make it again,,,
I have been looking for a stew recipe that my family will love for a couple of years now. This one comes the closest to it! My 14 year old son doesn't particularly care for stew but he said this one was pretty good. Thanks for sharing!
Very good slow cooker recipe! Next time, tho, I will omit the salt as mine was a tad too salty. Otherwise, I wouldn't change anything.
the family really liked this stew and they're not huge "stew" people!
This is an amazing recipe! It took a little more effort than your average beef stew but the taste is well worth the extra effort!!
This was well worth the extra effort!!!! It takes a bit of time to get it all in the crock pot but the ending result is fantastic!!!! I used baby bella mushrooms and they turned out just as good! Fabulous flavor!!!! Not to mention the amazing smells it puts in your home!!! ENJOY!!!
I don't often review things, but this was soooo good I couldn't resist. It was a bit more involved than I would normally expect of a slow cooker recipe but DEFINITELY worth it. A few things I did differently out of necessity: I didn't have red wine so I used that amount of water with a heavy splash of red wine vinegar; I used a bit less meat because that's all I had; I added a can of peas, at the end because, well, I like peas in my stew. Soooo good! I was worried that there wasn't going to be enough liquid, but by the end of the cooking time there definitely was, though this is a very hearty stew. I'm looking forward to the leftovers!
My new favorite beef stew recipe... I cut up a chuck roast instead of using stew beef and it was fabulous. Thanks!
Make sure you use the biggest crock pot you have. i used a 5.5 Qt. and it was overflowing. This is a huge recipe! But it is very good as written!
This should be called "CARROT Stew with beef." I am disappointed! I will try this again, but I will NOT put ANY carrots in at the beginning. I will just add a bag of mixed vegies an hour before it's done. That way it's BEEF STEW with some vegies in it. The potatoes & onions seem fine. Just the carrots came out really overpowering. Maybe it's because I cut it into little pieces? I don't know, but it doesn't taste anything like BEEF stew, just carrot stew.
This was a wonderful strew. My husband loved it and that is saying alot... he's very picky. The only thing I will change next time is to chop up the onions a bit finer and to add less pepper. It was quite peppery.
This recipe was good, but will probably not make it again. I could really taste the wine in this dish and my kids didn't like it. I followed the recipe except for the mushrooms which I didn't have and my family doesn't like anyway.
Fabulous!! We enjoyed this immensely and will definitely make again, just as it is written.
It was a great recipe but I chose to add a few extra's to it. Great starter recipe.
This stew was hearty, but bland. I had to add a lot of salt to each helping. Nice consistency but needed to be tweaked with more herbs and spices.
The thickness of this stew is great. However, as written, the recipe is very bland. There is also a lack of vegetables but they can easily be added if that is your taste. I'm glad that I had beef stew mix on hand and a great deal of seasonings :/. This recipe is just ok.
My family REALLY liked this recipe. I didn't use mushrooms because I didn't have any and I didn't thicken at the end, looked good the way it was. I don't have a slow cooker so used dutch oven and put at 350 for first hour and 255 for 6 hours. Meat came out nice and tender. Excellent!
I apologize as I didn't make the recipe exactly since I made this spur of the moment. I made with all the ingredients except wine and mushrooms, which I think would make this even better. Also, I didn't have time for crock pot cooking so I just made it on the stove. I did brown the meat as stated and removed from pot and then sauteed the onions and garlic in butter. Then I added the browned meat and the rest of the ingredients back into the pot to cook for about 4 hours. I have to say this was truly delicious. Everyone at my house (1 hubby, 2 sons, 1 friend) loved it. I can't wait to try with the wine and mushrooms.
This was really good! I made it exactly as described, but added a bit of sage and a generous amount of pepper. I also added flour at the end rather than cornstarch. I cooked it on high for 1 hour, then 3 hours on medium and it was more than cooked. The flavor is really fabulous. I normally 'throw everything' in the slow cooker, but this has changed my mind about searing the meat beforehand. This made a big difference. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks!
This was so very good. Even my husband loved it. I followed the recipe almost to a T. I didn't have red wine so I substituted 1 can Budweiser with Clamato juice. The heartiness and flavor of this stew was worth the exta work. thank you so much for a wonderful recipe.
I usually don't use a recipe when making stew but did this time and it was delicious. Everyone loved it. Definately will make again.
This is the best beef stew ever! I followed the modifications from another review and it turned out even better! I gave it a four because I don't waste time with the meat in the skillet. I just throw all the ingredients into the crockpot, substitute vegetable stock for the water and add more veggies. It turns out great!
My whole family of men loved this. I served the leftovers over noodles the next day and everyone loved it even more!
We love this recipe just the way it is! Can't wait to make it again!
The taste is perfect. If there were some corners to cut on prepping it that would be awesome, but I'm afraid to alter anything because it is absolutely delicious.
I absolutely love this recipe! I used a dutch oven instead of a skillet and I added a bit more wine to deglaze the pan. I also use radishes instead of mushrooms which soak up the wine just as well. Yum!
The whole gang loved it! I was afraid it might be too much garlic, but it wasn't. AND if forgot to cut the crockpot down after the first hour, so 6 hours later, I had to add beef broth to soup it up some more. Worked like a charm.. All my kids and hubby said "it's a keeper recipe". (that's the question I always ask when I am trying new recipes)
I make a lot stew over the course of fall and winter. This was the BEST stew I've made or ever tasted! Very thick and flavorful. This was a lot more work than most crock pot meals but well worth the extra time (about an hour if you follow all the steps.) My youngest hates onions so I omitted the fresh onion and the cornstarch-it was plenty thick without.
This is now my favorite beef stew as well! Well worth the extra effort! I left out the potatoes and didn't bother thickening it up at the end because I added dumplings during the last 30 minutes of cooking. Kept all the other steps and ingredients the same. Everyone raved about this stew! Thank you for sharing!
Good but a bit too salty for our taste. I will eliminate the last step to thicken next time. It made it a bit too thick and didn't look very appetizing
Excellent stew! I added powdered gravy mix to about a cup of the juices, which made the broth thicker and added a little more beef flavour. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
Great Recipe! I've been making and perfecting this for two years now. Everyone loves it! The extra work is worth it! The button mushrooms sauteed in red wine give this hearty stew an amazing flavor. Make certain you have a large crock pot. I followed the advice of a few other cooks and made the following "changes." 1. I use beef broth instead of water. I dedicate two cups of the broth for the onion soup mix, and then simply pour another cup into the stew in order to make more soup 2. I added two stalks of celery, finely chopped, for more flavor 3. I added one bay leaf for more flavor (removed after cooking.) 4. I added a can of peas for more flavor and texture 5. I added a pinch of allspice for more flavor Enjoy! If you follow the reciipe as is, the stew is a tad bland. Make the above additions (especially the beef broth to replace the water!) and you will NOT be disappointed! I've made this recipe a dozen times or so.
This is absolutely delicious! I left out the onions and mushrooms, due to my family's taste. They all loved this and the entire crock was gone when dinner was over!
I haven't made beef stew before, but I can't imagine why I'd use any other recipe - this was absolutely delicious. I did the prep the night before I cooked it: I browned the beef and put it in a separate container, then cooked the onions & garlic in the butter and added the wine to that (I didn't use mushrooms), and added the mixture to the beef container. I made the onion soup mixture and placed it in a separate container, and I put the potatoes and carrots in the crockpot - I put all of this in the fridge overnight. I cooked it all on low for about 8 hours.
Great recipe! Made twice and both successful. Added beef broth to onion mixture as suggested. Cut the amount of beef in half and doubled the amount of carrots/potatoes and added celery and peas. This is a favorite and family loves it.
My family LOVED this stew and I've already shared it with a friend! I wanted it to be really "saucy" so my modifications: doubled the amount of wine and added 2 cups of beef broth; only added one onion. I didn't need to add the additional flour/water in the end. Even with the extra liquid the stew was nice and thick. DELICIOUS!
This is a very good beef stew recipe, just short of great. I used one onion instead of three, only one package of onion soup mix, beef broth instead of water, and didn't simmer the mushroons in the wine (just poured the wine in on top of everything). Makes a lot, and ages well. Also, since I was on the way out the door to work, I didn't put the temp. on high for an hour and then lower it, just let it cook on low all day.
This is really a great stew. My husband kept raving about it. It is a keeper.
I just made this Thursday. Didn’t have mushrooms, so skipped adding those. We love potatoes so I added extra. Also used beef broth and the wine, it was incredible. Will definitely make again with some bread bowls for a hearty winters night meal.
A lot of work for a slow cooker recipe, but I'm sure that's what makes it so delicious! You need a really large slow cooker, FYI. I think mine is average size but I couldn't fit all the onions or any mushrooms!
Almost a gourmet beef stew...a good Burgundy added makes all the difference.
I was never a big fan of stew but this is fantastic! I found it to be a very easy meal to prepare. I served it with some nice crusty bread to soak up the wonderful broth..
Made this for the first time for my boyfriend per his request. I usually don't like stew but this was amazing!!! Definitely a keeper and he loved it too!
I made this the other day in the crock pot. Hands down the best beef stew I have ever made. My husband asked me if I really made it or bought it!! I did it exactly the way it is written. I will make this again and again. Perfect for those cold winter nights....
I do not make a good beef stew. Attempted this recipe because it is simple. Voila...success! What I did differently; put onion, garlic and parsley in food processor and minced before sauteing and adding to crock pot. Also used beef broth instead of water. Cooked on high for one hour, then low for five hours. Refrigerated overnight, took out (no fat to remove!) and continued to cook an additional four hours on low. Added cornstarch/water and cooked and addtional half hour uncovered. Really good!
I made this as written except used Lipton Beef and Onion soup instead of just onion. Thickened up perfect and I thought the meat to veggie ratio was perfect. My hubby doesn't care for stew much but will eat anything with lots of meat in it. Ha! Next time I make this I will probably add some thyme & basi just to give it a little more flavor.
Love Love Love this recipe!!!!!!!! Awesome and the whole family loves it! I simplify it a little! I am an organic cook so I use all organic products. I just brown the meat with a little olive oil and flour with the Worcestershire, salt, pepper, onion and garlic. I put this in the Crock Pot. I use Simply Organic french onion dip mix instead of onion soup mix (closest thing I can find!) and mix it with warm water and stir it in the skillet to get all the drippings mixed in. The 3rd step is not needed and the butter just adds unneeded calories! I put all the other ingredients in the crock pot and cook on High for an hour and low for 6 hours. I have not used mushrooms yet but I'm sure they would be good. We like sweet potatoes too so I use one sweet potatoe and red potatoes! You can use the cornstarch at the end, but it is not necessary! Best stew ever!
Hubby liked it, but for me, it is too much of the wine taste.
Didn't change a thing. This is excellent stew and it is even better the next day!
This is absolutely the best beef stew I have ever had! I only made one alteration, I used a rosemary blend in place of the parsley! I also made it the day before and then reheated. This was a big hit with all my guests. I will definately make this again and again!
Loved this recipe. Did not have all the ingredients but still turned out great. Made a much smaller batch. Did not have wine or mushrooms but used the Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion & Mushroom mix instead with vegetable broth instead of water. I cut my potatoes really large so they did not fall apart when the stew was ready. I think this is a good guide line for a yummy stew, have fun with it!
Loved it but added marsala instead of burgandy wine.
You know, I'm not sure who this Kyle person is.....BUT HIS BEEF STEW ROCKS! I decided I would give this a shot in my Cast Iron Dutch oven to be baked low and slow. The meat was tender, it had so much flavor and I didnt even have any wine on hand, so i utilized Beef stock to replace it. That was the only thing I did differently and it was soooo good. My husband even said it was the best one I have ever made. Thanks Kyle!
This beef stew rivals Mom's. I could never recreate hers; I have found my beef stew recipe. My husband and I don't like mushrooms, so I left them out, but did add the wine to the pan to get up the onion drippings and heat it up just a little before adding it to the crockpot. (I just used the red wine I had on hand and it gave it a great flavor!) Next time I might add some peppers or green beans since hubby likes them, but this recipes is great as is. Thanks so much for posting! This one's going into the real recipe box!
I left the mushrooms out and doubled the amount of wine. :). Hubby loved it. Next time I'd only use one package of onion soup mix.
I made a few changes - but probably would have given 5 stars even if I hadn't!! I used Beef Broth - pinch of Allspice - 1 Bay Leaf and instead of wine I use a good Red Wine Vinegar. I made double the recipe using two crock pots and gave it to my neighbor and daughter and kept some for me and my hubby. Everyone Loved it!!!
Very good. Followed recipe exactly except I halved it, omitted the mushrooms and added squash.
Great recipe--got rave reviews from the family (even the kids ate it). Made a few noteworthy changes. First, we are vegetarians, so (gasp!) I subbed meatless beef strips for the real stuff, which worked surprisingly well. I used veggie broth instead of water. I didn't have time to cook in the slow cooker, so used the stove top. Stew was perfectly thick without adding additional water + cornstarch at the end. Totally delish and the house smelled amazing!
I hate reviewing recipes I have altered, but I must say we enjoyed this one. I made the stew on the stove without potatoes, simmered for about an hour. I then made mashed potatoes and covered the stew in a pie dish and made a version of shepherds pie. Baked at 400 for 25 min to get a nice crust, very good.
This stew is fabulous!! It takes some time to put together, but is totally worth it. Very flavorful and I highly recommend it! Thanks for the submission!
Excellent! I have never made beef stew before and it turned out so good. My daughter said "amazing"!! I added celery and two cans of beef broth, used only one pack of Lipton and no mushrooms. It really was great! I used burgundy 'cooking' wine.
Wonderful beef stew! I gave it 5 stars, but I added some Yucatan Sunshine hot sauce for a bit of extra spice. We had guest for dinner, and everyone loved it. This has become my new favorite beef stew recipe.
This is fantastic! It has tons of steps, in my opinion, for a slow cooker recipe but it is worth evey step! Yum yum!
We just loved this Beef Stew it has been a long time looking for the right recipe and this is it!!
This is some really good beef stew!! I like how everything is sauteed a little before being put in the slow cooker. It really brings the flavor out. My whole family ate this all up with no complaints!!
This stew is magnificient! My family devoured it! My daughter's friends even bragged about it to their parents! This was the first time I ever made beef stew and it was easy! There are alot of steps but well worth it! Thanks so much!
I have finally stopped looking for a stew recipe! We love this stew!
I wanted to try a beef stew that was a little more kicked up than my mom's recipe which I've always made. This definitely fit the bill. It smelled amazing while cooking and didn't disappoint. Although I was only cooking for two I made the full portion and I'm glad I did, my boyfriend ate 3 bowls and happily took the leftovers home. Only changes I made, as suggested by another reviewer was using beef broth instead of water with the soup mix, and I didn't boil the soup just put it right in the slow cooker. Also only used 1 onion rather than 3, I thought the soup mix would provide plenty of onion flavor. I didn't have burgundy wine so I used some pinot noir that was open. I suggest letting it cool a bit before eating, the flavors really came together once it wasn't piping hot anymore. I cooked on high for one hour as suggested, then put it on the 6 hr setting and let it finish. If I make again when I'm not going to be home to adjust the settings I think cooking straight through on the 8 hr setting would work just as well. I also used frozen peas instead of mushrooms, just added them during the last hour of cooking.
A lot of work for a crock pot recipe, but it's worth it! I don't add the mushrooms, so I just pour the wine right into the pot for step 4 and it still tastes great.
It became a staple of my cooking. I make this stew with Veal about once a month, even my two year old loves it!
