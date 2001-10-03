Sauce for Duck
Here is a traditional orange sauce to serve with any holiday duck dinner.
Here is a traditional orange sauce to serve with any holiday duck dinner.
Terrific duck sauce. It's somewhat reminiscent of the sauce used in Peking duck (Plum sauce?) Not difficult at all.Read More
Terrific duck sauce. It's somewhat reminiscent of the sauce used in Peking duck (Plum sauce?) Not difficult at all.
Made this for our annual before Christmas dinner I make for my parents. Fantastic! Instead of white wine I used golden rum, hey, orange and rum. Worked great! To make things simpler, I made it the day before. Used Roast Duck recipe from this site and thinned it a bit with chicken stock before baking. Never made duck before.Everyone loved it.
Adds Superb flavor to wild duck. Also makes an excellent sauce for venison.
I made this sauce, for my duck for Christmas dinner, it was enjoyed by all my guest.
Not sure about this one yet. I had a five lb duck and the sauce recipe was 3 cups (or for 20). I just made the sauce and realized after that the recipe was for 20. Probably be really strong now.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections