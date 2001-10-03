Sauce for Duck

Here is a traditional orange sauce to serve with any holiday duck dinner.

Recipe by Talia

20
3 cups
20
  • In a saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the stock, wine and orange juice. Bring to a boil and add the dates and prunes. Allow fruit to partially dissolve.

  • Reduce heat, add mace, cinnamon, ginger, sugar and vinegar. Cook for another 5 minutes; remove from heat and allow to cool. Puree in a blender or food processor until smooth.

  • Pour over duck while roasting or serve on the side.

30 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.8mg. Full Nutrition
