German Beef Rouladen
This is another great German recipe that reminds me of my mom's wonderful cooking. Enjoy this unique and delicious dish!
This is another great German recipe that reminds me of my mom's wonderful cooking. Enjoy this unique and delicious dish!
Pilar - I didn't add pickle because I don't care for it, but will eat it if this recipe is made that way. It doesn't matter what kind of freakin' onion you use in the recipe either. And,... finally,... a little sour cream in the gravy never hurt anyone. I am German too, and I take offense to your critique. My mother is German, and this is basically how she makes it.Read More
Wow this Rouladen are so wrong that ain't even funny I'm german and I never in my whole live heard of making them this way, Original Rouladen have pickles and red onions in it. Also there is no sour cream in those.Read More
Pilar - I didn't add pickle because I don't care for it, but will eat it if this recipe is made that way. It doesn't matter what kind of freakin' onion you use in the recipe either. And,... finally,... a little sour cream in the gravy never hurt anyone. I am German too, and I take offense to your critique. My mother is German, and this is basically how she makes it.
I grew up in Germany and my mom would fix rouladen for Sundays or special occassions. The one addition that I add is dill pickle along with the mustard, the bacon and the onion. I then fix a brown gravy as I would for a roast.
Wow this Rouladen are so wrong that ain't even funny I'm german and I never in my whole live heard of making them this way, Original Rouladen have pickles and red onions in it. Also there is no sour cream in those.
My husband and I both loved this dish! The only change that I made was I used a full can of beef broth instead of half (making 4 servings)and an emergency substitution of flour for cornstarch which is 2 Tbs all purpose for 1 Tbs cornstarch. I will be making this again.
I too grew up with a German mother and have been making this for about 30 years. I do have to agree about the cubes steaks...not a good idea. A thin steak is the best. But I do have to disagree on the pickle...love it! I don't use sourcream, but I do use alot of mustard. It makes the gravy so yumsish! My family loves this recipe and asks for it frequently. Jutta
This was so easy and SOOO good! I used the beef that is already sliced super thin, substituted onion powder (I didn't have any onions on hand!), used dijon mustard and used real bacon crumbs (from costco)...and followed the rest of the recipe...AWESOME! Probably would be better with real onions, but the bacon was good like that and really easy! My german grandma would be proud! Thanks for the recipe!
I was really glad to see your note about the cut of meat and the longer cooking time. I simmer the meat in the broth mixture (I add a couple of tablespoons of tomato paste) for 1 1/2 to two hours. Onions and a finely sliced carrot to the simmer broth mixture is also nice.
I seared the meat rolls first in my pressure cooker and then cooked them for 30 minutes. These were great with noodles!
This was very tasty, but after 40 years of cooking, I can't follow just one recipe & I'm always looking for shortcuts! That said, I used only about 1/2 strip of bacon (cut into small pieces) per roll. I also added a small (cut) dill pickle spear in each roll, which is the way I'd had this dish in Germany once. I saved myself the (5 minutes?!) of making the gravy per the recipe. Instead of adding beef stock, water & corn starch, I used a jar of Heinz fat-free beef gravy, 8 oz. of mushrooms and about a tablespoon of Dijon mustard & simmered covered for about an hour. I added the sour cream to the gravy just before serving and it was EXcellent! My husband would have eaten about 5, but I convinced him to have some more Brussels sprouts instead! I will make this again ... thanks, Debby!
My family loved it, even my picky husband :) I used round steak instead of cube steak and fried the bacon lightly prior to making my rolls. I also fried the rolls in the bacon grease, and added fresh dill to the filling. Was a fantastic meal!
I grew up on rouladen ... my wonderful nana makes it for special occasions.. I therefore combined this recipe, with her recipe .. her recipe calls for stuffing in the middle (bread crumbs, mixed with a little worcestershire sauce + a egg).. you lay out the steak, opt for a little dijon mustard and onions, lay some bacon on there, then scoop a tbsp of stuffing, and roll it up/tie it ... it tastes delcious! my boyfriend grew up eating rouladen the traditional way, with a pickle in the middle, so I made a few like that, too ... I followed the recipe to a t, minus the additions of stuffing and/or pickles... rouladen to me is one of the best things out there .. it's great to see other variations of a great thing, thanks for the great recipe :))
My boyfriend and I are German and love German foods. One of my boyfriends favorite German dishes is Rouladen so I searched to find a recipe to try to duplicate the one his mother made while he was a kid. I made a few changes becuase when I made the recipe as written the meat was extremely tough. These are the changes I made on my second attempt. I pound the round steak out to be around 1/4 inch thick. I brown the meat in the electric skillet on all sides. I add 2 C beef broth and then enough water to have the liquid line come up halfway up the meat. I simmered in the electric skillet on 250-275 degrees for 1 1/2- 2 hrs or until meat is tender. With these changes I've perfected this to our liking.
Very good and very authentic German recipe. I served it with spaetzle.
These are GREAT!! My grandmothers are both German and they thought it was really good! My husband loved it! I also made it with real mashed potatos.
Authentic, traditional or not, I don’t care. What matters to me is if it tastes good. I’ve made “Roll Mops” for years, but never with Dijon or sour cream and both seemed interesting ingredients to try. From the start, however, I knew I would use all broth, no water, to ensure a rich gravy. Also, 30 minutes is not nearly long enough to cook round steak to tenderness. It must be braised for more like an hour and a half. While Hubs and I both enjoyed this (because of a gravy prepared with all broth), we both agree it’s better without the Dijon and without the sour cream. Perhaps we’re just stuck in our ways.
I have made this twice . The first time as directed , and found the meat rolls to be chewy , and the sauce a little bland . The second time after browning the meat rolls , I added a large sliced onion with the broth and water . Covered and simmered for 1 1/2 hrs. Did not strain , and after thickening the sauce , stirred in the sour cream , and simmered the meat rolls for about 10 more mins. Very tender and yummy . Thank you for sharing .
I made this for dinner tonight because I had some round steak that I wasn't quite sure what to do with since I did not have time to marinate or slow cook. My family (one husband and two teenage boys) loved it! The beef was very tender. I did pound it out to thin it up a little. Thank you. I will definitely make it again. Thank you.
So very very good! I saw some negative reviews on how this isn't the proper German way to cook Rouladen. However, my Oma (whom is Mennonite so maybe there are cultural differences to the dish) always made hers very similar to this. I didn't stuff them with pickles, but I did use large olives stuffed with garlic and it was so tasty. Also, I used meat that was already cut and prepared for Rouladen at our local grocery store. This recipe is a keeper!
Excellent German dish. Been to Germany several times and the taste took me back to Munich. Authentic. We followed common advice and doubled the beef broth, then put 5 TBS of cornstarch instead of 2 to make up for the additional broth. Perfect consistency when poured over final product. You definitley taste the pepper, dijon, and salt. Very good!
I changed the beef stock to veal stock and rolled up a pickle with it. Tasted just like my Grandmothers in Germany before I added the sour cream. I think next time I won't add the cream (makes it taste more Hungarian than German with it).
I didn't read the reviews before making this and ended up using Cube Steak, if I try it again I'll use some other cuts people have suggested. I only made four rolls but kept the gravy amount the same since I was serving it with Semmelknoedel (Bread Dumpling). Overall, with the dumplings, it tasted very similar to a stew that I make, so with all the work involved I'll stick with my stew.
I was a bit intimidated by the look of the finished product. I thought it might be too time consuming, but it was worth the extra time. Good recipe and has a great flavor. Will repeat this recipe.
I never had this dish before. I only had half the amount of beef suggested, but I had the rest of the ingredients so I decided to make it. It tenderized a rather tough cut of meat and it created a nice tasting sauce, which was my favorite part of the dish. I used butter instead of oil and I did not add the black pepper. I also do not like bacon unless it is crispy, so I left that out. I heard the dish needs the bacon to be authentic, but it being gone in dishes does not bother me. I also do not know if I used the full 2 teaspoons of salt and paprika, but I did sprinkle them generously on the meat before rolling. Either way it presented nicely and was fairly tasty. And, I felt like I was eating in a German restaurant.
My husband loved this! His coworker asked for the recipe. I made a few adjustments: 1. I lightly browned the bacon. 2. I used chopped onion, lightly sauteed in the bacon grease. 3. Along with the onions, I lightly sauteed asparagus and used 3 sticks in each wrap. 4. I let the rolls simmer for 1.5 hours for extra tenderness, and I used trimmed NY strip since I had it on hand. I served it over egg noodles with gravy, which I had to boil down for about 10 minutes for a good consistency. YUM!
I do not particularly care for bacon unless it is lean, crisp and drained of most fat. Thus I devised my own filling. I use approximately equal parts by weight of diced, preferably old, cheddar or similar, a diced hard boiled egg and diced fresh onions. I prepare this a day ahead by sauteing the onions golden brown, then add the cheese and eggs, stir it all until it forms a nice goo and let it cool to be used the next day. The next day I spread some Dijon mustard on the meat, my goo over that, add a thin slice of pickles, roll it all up (folding in the ends of the rolls) and secure it. This is a lot of work and I cannot be bothered to do that often. Accordingly I prepare a whole badge of these things, set aside those earmarked for immediate consumption, wrap the rest individually in saran and freeze them. The ones set aside, should be prepared as in this recipe, but simmered for AT LEAST 1½ hours. As I said rouladen meat is generally tough and you want it to "melt in your mouth". Oh, and another note: If you decide to go the route of my filling, make lots of it. Anything left over can be used as spread or condiment for all kinds of dishes. Good Luck
I grew up on this dish however we also added a generous portion of onion in the middle of the roll up, simmered the roll ups in red wine and mushrooms. Delicious!
Fixed this just like the recipe calls for...LOVED it!
Great Recipe! I cooked it with some german potato pancakes, it was very delicious, well worth the minimal effort!
This is a wonderful recipe. No idea what Pilar Is talking about.... Go create your own recipe if you're going to complain about another's fantastic one.
Was good but alot of work. Never could quiet get the gravy to thicken up any. Might make again but not really sure
Growing up, my Japanese mom made something very similar to this. Now that I look back, it's probably because my American dad was partly of German decent. We lived in Japan, but my mom made sure she fixed "american" fare for Dad, who did not eat the local foods. Many of her dishes were best guesses on her part, going strictly from my dad's description of how something looked/tasted. I had no idea I was eating a German dish when she served this for dinner! Although I did not follow this recipe exactly, my family enjoyed the dish and I enjoyed the trip down memory lane. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this with sirloin (wasn't able to pound it as thinly as I would have liked unfortunately), and Dijon mustard instead of yellow. Apart from the fact it was incredibly salty due to the beef bouillon paste I used, this turned out great - very tender and flavorful. I served it with wide egg noodles and green beans; Husband wolfed it down. Thanks, DebbyO!
This was my first time making this, and I really enjoyed all the flavors!! I did add the pickle, and my family loved it with.(but I understand some may not) Served it with red cabbage and spaetzle.
so looking for something simple and different this solved the problem, easy and tasted great. Do not care for the pickle either part so this served well with mashed potatoes and a veggie side dish. Only thing I added which I do to everything was a generous sprinkle of granulated garlic. yummmmm
Great recipe! Thanks for sharing
I love rouladen! I've always made it with garlic dill pickles also and the gravy is fantastic!! Gotta have lots of sourcream mashed potatos. Yummo!
Reminds me of mom! Outstanding!!!
Hey DebbyO - My Mom is Austrian and we pretty much make it the same way as your recipe here except we do add half a pickle spear to each Roladen. We also cook it on low heat covered much longer so that the meat falls apart and yes my Mom always added sour cream to the sauce at the end. I like to make it by browning the beef rolls well on all sides removing them from the pan and then adding some mushrooms to the pan and once they have cooked to the right texture then I add the beef broth, deglaze the pan, and then the rest is pretty much the same as yours. It's all good and the fun part is playing with these old recipes and making them our own. :)
This was a bit disappointing. The mushroom stuffed beef rouladen was definitely tastier. You need to use the sliced dill pickle as the small whole ones were too hard to cut when eating. The bacon added no special flavor and the sauce/gravy was not as tasty as the Mushroom Stuffed Beef Rouladen.
I've made Rouladen before for my meat-eating family, but have never used mustard in my recipe. I tried it this evening and the guys really like it!
I have been making this recipe for years and love it as well as my husband and 4 boys . Lost my recipe so I was glad to find this one, it seems to be the right one, except for the pickle rolled up in the middle. You really need it, as weird as it sounds, it just adds to it and makes it authentic. My dad (full German) loves this and says it isn't right if the pickle is missing. BE BOLD- TRY IT!
YUMMY! Served it with German Spaetzle Dumplings from this site!
I make mine with the pickle and I season with marjoram, after painting with djon mustard. I brown in bacon drippings and bake in oven at 350 for about 1 hour. It comes out so tender you can cut it with a fork. I bake it in a brown gravy
This had an incredible aroma when it was cooking. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception that I used sirloin instead of round steak. My husband and I thought the sour cream gravy and meat were very bland. I would not make this again.
I've have been using this Beef Rouladen recipe for 6 years now. I first had Beef Rouladen in a restaurant and fell in love with it. I looked all over for a recipe that was similar to the one I had in the restaurant and this was the closest version. Most versions include pickle and I know the restaurant version didn't have pickle. This is delicious as written, but over time I have made a few changes. I now mince the bacon and cook the onion along with the bacon. I also typically double the beef broth, adding it slowly throughout the cooking process as the liquid cooks down. It makes the gravy full of rich beefy flavor. I also omit the sour cream.
This was soooo good! And much easier to make than I initially thought!!
I added pickles to the rolls. DELICIOUS
This was a fabulous dish. I made my version of Spetzel with it and my girlfriend made German potato salad. I loved it.
This was AWESOME! I wrapped some of them with olives since not all the kids like pickles...I will make this again.
I made it and followed the recipe with the following addition. I added a mushroom gravy which augmented the beef broth significantly. Very tasty, I loved it.
I followed this recipe exactly, and it was awesome!
Previous poster....this would not work with sirloin. Try the round steak as posted. I don't think you'll be dissapointed. This reminds me of a dish my mother used to make. However, she called it "sparrows" :) She sauteed the bacon and onion first and spooned it into the middle of the steak. She never used mustard either. The bacon/onion combo makes the best gravy! Thanks for posting this....very nice and special meal.
1.27.19 I didn’t have any sour cream on hand for the gravy, so I omitted it. Recipe doesn’t call for much anyway, so I didn’t ’t think it would be a game changer. Since I was looking for a rich beef gravy, I used all beef stock, no water. I had a few mushrooms in the fridge, so I sautéed them, and added after the gravy had thickened. I checked the rolls after 30 minutes, and they were not nearly tender enough (this is round steak, after all), so I ended up cooking for 1-1/4 hours at which time they were good-to-go. I added a little browning sauce (Kitchen Bouquet®) to get a richer, darker gravy for better eye appeal. That dijon mustard gave the beef rolls just a bit of tang, and the gravy was rich and robust, with just a hint of bacon. Served today with Red Cabbage (recipe on this site), sautéed fresh egg noodles, and freshly-cooked apples. My husband’s family has German roots, he is accustomed to German cuisine, and he gave this a thumbs up!
I have to agree with the other reviewers who complained it was too bland. The gravy tasted like water, and the beef wasn't much better. i won't use this recipe again.
My family loves this!! No leftovers here.
This recipe was great. I also did what another review did and fried that bacon a little bit then used the bacon grease to brown the meat. I also used a chopper and used real onion. Everyone loved it and I will defiantly add it to my recipe box for future use.
This recipe would have been good -- as others have suggested -- if the meat was cooked low and slow. Although I tenderized the meat thoroughly before cooking, it was very tough (used top round steak). The flavor was nice, though I thought it could have been "bolder". If I would make this again (which I probably won't) I would use broth in place of water and cook it slowly (in a crock pot). And since I like pickles, I might try rolling a pickle in there too!
Having grown up German (and Polish), I have enjoyed my Grandmother's recipe many times--it's a favorite! This one is very close...but we always add the pickle in the middle. Served with potato dumplings and red cabbage with apples. YUMM!
This was Fabulous!!!! I used prepared mustard plus a grainy mustard which I think really added to the flavor. It was easy to do and everyone in the family loved it. The sauce is amazing over potatoes or veggies.
Excellent!!! This was super easy to prepare. I used an inexpensive piece of thin cut round steak and stone ground country style dijon mustard. This made plenty of gravy/sauce. We would have given this a 5 but never having eaten this dish before we didn't have anything to compare to. Awesome. Thanks for sharing, this is going into rotation here!
I made this as written, but for 2 servings. It wasn't worth the time or effort. Sauce was very bland, had to add more sour cream, mustard,thyme and Maggi sauce and it was a bit better. Used sirloin that was already pounded thin, and all other ingredients and it was just so-so. won't make again.
Giving this 4 stars only because the bacon was raw & chewy even though I added 10 extra minutes to the cooking time. Next time I will brown the bacon a little first then, use the drippings to brown the steaks up. I too used Dijon mustard which gives it a very good flavor! :-)
This was great! So easy! My family doesn't like the pickles in rouladen so they were very happy!
Gravy tastes good but I’ve never heard of rouladen without a pickle .. that’s what makes it! Very weird and definitely not how a true German would cook it. But add in a pickle and Dijon and the recipe is great!
Not a fan of the paprika and dijon mustard in this dish. I grew up without them in it, but thought I'd try this recipe out. Going back to my Mom's awesome recipe.
Never having eaten this before, I invited friends over that has had it. This recipe was so easy to follow, and they said the taste was spot on. I LOVED it!
I have made this many times with and without the pickles. I love this in the fall and winter. The thing I have changed lately is, I wrap the bacon around the rouladen with small pieces inside. I found the bacon wasn't cooking properly. I cook mine in the oven and for extra zing I add more pickle juice to the sauce. No matter which way you make it, this is a delicious recipe.
did a few changes -used a good apple smoked bacon and used johnnys seasonings (Garlic and also their seasoned salt and made sauce with Johnny;s french dip Au Jus - came out wonderful
umm something went wrong. I got water gravy
This is just like the recipe I use. The only difference is I use course German mustard, and flour instead of corn starch. 5 stars !!!!
I did not have Dijon so I used regular mustard. Made it for 15 people. was a hit. adding it to my monthly menu.
I have never commented before, but I’ve used this app for years. I’m going to try making this for a cook your culture party. My question is how would you add dill pickle? With relish, or a slice? I’m going to prepare it both ways! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
We were really intrigued by the combination of ingredients but when I made it, it was just a little bit too odd. I personally don't think it was the recipe, it was just our tastebuds. Fun to try but I won't be doing it again. Might be one of those things that you have to grow up with to really appreciate. At least now I can say I've had it though!
Absolutely the best dish from this website I've ever made and enjoyed! Very delicious
I was surprised at how tender it was!
Best rouladen I have ever had. So much flavor. My whole family loved it.
Halved the recipe, it was great! The only downside was my gravy ended up too runny.
This was very tasty and easy to make. Next time I will try a different meat, pound it a little harder, or cook longer, as our steaks were pretty tough (used cube steak). I saw people adding pickles to the roll in a different recipe, so tried that as well -- used extra hot pickle sliced thin, gave it a nice kick! We'll try this again. Thank you!
Love it
So I finally made this after having saved the recipe a long time ago. The only changes I made were to use real onion, and to add the pickle as recommended. After tasting it, I don't know how you could omit the pickle! It made the dish. The cut of meat was very tough even after pounding and simmering, so I might try it again with a more tender cut.
My German mother-in-law used to buy a top round roast and have the butcher slice it in 1/4 inch thick slices. Then she pounded the heck out of each slice on a board with flour on it, flipping it over halfway, so the flour was pounded into both sides. No need for cornstarch, it thickens itself. It was always tender, and she didn't use beef broth, it made its own. Also she used dill pickle slices, bacon & onion, not usually mustard.
Raised by a German Grandmother and there was Always a pickle (kosher dill) and sour cream. Good Recipe. Thanks
My mom used to make Rouladen when I was a child. I have been searching for a decent recipe. I add dill pickle relish. This recipe is a huge hit in my house. Thank you.
I BBQ mine and it was amazing! My grocery store sells the beef ready to use and they use flank steak flattened...so tender!
DebbyO, I was looking for a Roladen recipe to figure out what cut of meat to use, I couldn’t remember what my dad used to use. This recipe is how my father taught me how to made Rouladen; only he didn’t use pickles or the sour cream in the gravy. Although reading the recipe I think it would taste very rich with the addition of the sour cream, everything seems to taste better with sour cream added ? I might just try it next time I make this. I like to add a can of sliced mushrooms to the gravy, not traditional, I know, but I adore mushrooms and they go so well with a beef gravy. We always had this as a special Sunday dinner when I was growing up as a kid and I am planning on making it in honor of my dad for Christmas Eve this year. Thanks for sharing this!
This was good. I did add a pickle to each one, but otherwise did everything as written.
Depending upon which area of Germany your family comes from defines how one makes this recipe. My mother-in-law learned how to make this from her husband; both of their families came from the Prussian area of Germany. They didn't use the mustard or the sour cream. Doesn't mean that it isn't good that way; it just wasn't how they learned to make it. The whole idea of a recipe is to use it as a guideline, develop it to your tastes, and make it your own. Food is something that we associate with great memories in our lives. It isn't supposed to be another way that we tear each other apart. Thank you for your submission, and if someone doesn't agree with how you make it simply tell them to submit their own recipe.
Excellent! Made it just like the recipe suggested. The only adjustment I made was to simmer for1 1/2 hours like some others suggested in their reviews. Very tender.
Very simple and my husband says it taste exactly like it should. Personally, I think it has a taste very similar to the type of homecooking down south that I am use to.
I followed someone else's suggestion and precooked the bacon a little, but even then it didn't cook all the way through. Also, it was super spicy. We enjoyed it, but I would look for a different recipe another time.
My grandmother always added a spear of dill pickle and and a stick of carrot to the rolls. No sour cream! Always loved it!
I used small thin cut round steak, thick cut bacon and garlic instead of onion. My family all gave it a 4.5 out of 5 as they tried it.
I used thin ribeye steak pounded and used a pickle and added some mustard to the gravy. It was delicious
I used Fry Light instead of oil, and fat free fromage frais reducing the calories and fat and still had a fantastic dish.
What a great recipe! I made half of this with and half without pickle. My wife loved both versions and I found the recipe to be delicious. Will use beef that is more thinly sliced (limited availability of the island) to get it within the specifications. Fun and easy to make, hearty, filling and flavorful. Thank you for sharing this one!
Good but very salty. Reduce salt if not eliminate it.
Similar to what my Dad used to make, only he used ground sausage instead of bacon.
DebbyO:
This dish has a couple of regional versions that can be quite different (for example, the version produced nearer to Berlin tend to add cabbage, and the areas around Leipzig and the Czech border tend to use pork instead of the beef used here). This version is from the western side of Germany, probably from one of the areas near the French border. I agree with Pilar that the type of onion does make a difference: yellow onion is less common in Germany and has a milder flavor; German cooks tend to use red onions more, and red onion does produce a sharper taste that complements the pickle. German pickles are very sour, so the additional flavor profile adds another dimension to the dish, but if you don't like them, you do you.
A German cook would probably substitute some quark (a sour creamy cheese) for the sour cream listed here, but that's up to the cook. German spicy mustard (sanft) also tends to have a more robust formula than dijon, which will also change the flavor quite substantially (I like it, but I'm accustomed to it, so YdY) -- you just need to make sure it gets completely combined. Others have mentioned using all beef broth instead of water; I think that improves the dish a lot.
That said, this variation is quite acceptable. Thanks for sharing it.
This was a nice change up at Christmas dinner. I used a flank steak, it came out a little chewy but tasty, and I would try it again with a different cut of meat that could be flattened more. The sour cream made a good gravy sauce. Dont be inteimated by the mustard, the flavor is blended nicely after being cooked down.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections