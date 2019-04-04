German Beef Rouladen

This is another great German recipe that reminds me of my mom's wonderful cooking. Enjoy this unique and delicious dish!

By DebbyO

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread 1/2 tablespoon mustard over one side of each piece of meat. Sprinkle the onion, paprika, salt, and pepper evenly over the steaks. Lay one slice of bacon on each piece. Roll the steaks jelly-roll style and secure with toothpicks.

  • Heat the canola oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook meat on all sides until browned. Add the beef broth and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low; cover and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Remove the meat rolls. Strain the broth mixture and return liquid to the skillet. Whisk together the cornstarch and 1 cup of water. Slowly pour the cornstarch slurry into the skillet, stirring continually until the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the sour cream. Return rolls to the sauce; serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 44.6g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 113.2mg; sodium 1132.7mg. Full Nutrition
