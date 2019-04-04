German Beef Rouladen

DebbyO:

This dish has a couple of regional versions that can be quite different (for example, the version produced nearer to Berlin tend to add cabbage, and the areas around Leipzig and the Czech border tend to use pork instead of the beef used here). This version is from the western side of Germany, probably from one of the areas near the French border. I agree with Pilar that the type of onion does make a difference: yellow onion is less common in Germany and has a milder flavor; German cooks tend to use red onions more, and red onion does produce a sharper taste that complements the pickle. German pickles are very sour, so the additional flavor profile adds another dimension to the dish, but if you don't like them, you do you.

A German cook would probably substitute some quark (a sour creamy cheese) for the sour cream listed here, but that's up to the cook. German spicy mustard (sanft) also tends to have a more robust formula than dijon, which will also change the flavor quite substantially (I like it, but I'm accustomed to it, so YdY) -- you just need to make sure it gets completely combined. Others have mentioned using all beef broth instead of water; I think that improves the dish a lot.

That said, this variation is quite acceptable. Thanks for sharing it.