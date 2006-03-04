Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts
Delicious bacon wrapped water chestnuts.
These are awesome. I found the secret of making them super crispy, after reading all the reviews. I put the bacon wrapped waterchestnuts on a wire rack over a 9X 12 baking pan, and baked them until they were crispy...then I put the sauce over...yum. Incredible appetizer.Read More
I found that you can cut the bacon in thirds instead of half. Cutting the sauce recipe in half works too. I marinated the water chestnuts for a 1/2 before wrapping them in the bacon. It gave them more flavor. Then i used the marinade to baste them before cooking. Draining the fat off during cooking time helped alot too.Read More
I've made these twice now over the holidays and they were a hit both times. I did follow the recipe exactly and it's a very quick and easy appetizer to put together. I few things to mention though...you do have to cook them longer than the recipe states (about 45 minutes for us) and it's important that you use a really big (preferrably shallow) baking dish to allow the sauce to spread out. If your dish is too small, the chestnuts will just boil in the sauce resulting in limp bacon.
These are absolutely delicious. They disappeared so fast on New Year's Eve that I swear my guests were eating toothpicks and all! Speaking of toothpicks, the suggestion someone made about soaking them first was a good one. I baked them for a 1/2 hour the night before, which was a great time-saver. I found it took another 1/2 hour to get them to the desired 'done-ness'. I did what others suggested and halved the brown sugar, and it too was a good move. Ten people devoured about 70 of these in no time flat, with lots of other hors d'oeuvres to eat as well, so judge yourself accordingly. I can't imagine how many I'd have to make in order to have leftovers!!
This recipe is delicious. However, next time I make it I will reduce the sauce amount by about half (the wraps were virtually swimming!). I would also reduce the baking time by increasing the temperature, which would also make for crunchier bacon.
The firest time I tried this recipe, I made them for a friend's birthday party, it was a huge hit! So many people raved about how wonderful they tasted. I doubled the batch and didn't have any left! I followed the recipe pretty closely, but I did add a few squirts of Sriracha Hot Chile Sauce to give it a bit of heat (just add to your taste). I only used half a strip of bacon to wrap the waterchestnut. I baked them longer until the bacon was crispy. Then I dipped them in the sauce and baked again for 10-15 longer so that the sauce was more of a glaze. I did not double the sauce, the amount of sauce was plenty, even though I doubled the amount of waterchestnuts/bacon I used. I also soaked the toothpicks in water so they didn't burn or turn dark brown. I served them in a crock pot set on low to keep them warm. Since then, I have received constant requests for me to make these again!
These are SO good - I made them for a family get-together, and they were gone within 30 minutes! I used the suggestions of others and drained off the fat, cooked at a higher temperature for less time, and also cut the sauce ingredients in half. PERFECT!
One of my favorite appetizers!!! Try also with pineapple instead of the water chestnut- its delicious.. And a tip from when my father made them once- don't use plastic toothpics!
I made these and followed the directions except I took them out of the fat and pan and transferred them to a new clean pan. The bacon was rubbery and not crispy at all. I would cook them a lot longer and make sure they are crispy before I put the sauce on them next time! The sauce is great!
These are so delicious! I did as many reviewers suggested and halved the sauce recipe; I found this to be the perfect amount. I also cut my bacon into thirds as another reviewer suggested and found that this was ok 95% of the time; the bacon shrinks as it cooks so if you cut your bacon into thirds make sure it's not wrapped too tightly or the bacon breaks. I made half of my recipe using one can of (sliced) water chestnuts (I doubled up some of the smaller ones) and the other half using (fresh) pineapple (~ 1/6th or so?) as dadelson suggested- both were excellent and I don't know if I could pick a favorite if I had to! The waterchestnuts are still crisp and so for those it's more of a texture thing but the sweetness of the pineapple perfectly offsets the saltiness of the bacon so... YUM! I baked at the recommended temp until the bacon was "done"- firm but not crispy- about 25 minutes? Perhaps 30... Then I dipped each bacon-wrapped morsel in the sauce (tapping off the excess) and transported them to a friend's house for her baby shower. Once there we popped them in the oven until the sauce had just begun to carmelize- about 10 or 15 minutes, I think. They were a huge success and the plates were cleaned within about 10 minutes, max! I will DEFINTELY make these again and again.
I don't know why everyone is say to half the sauce ingredients. With these being so delicious and disappearing so fast, I say double the bacon and the chestnuts! ! !
VERY Yummy!! They were gone before all my guests arrived, will triple the batch next time!!
These have always been a favorite. The BBQ style sauce was new for me. I generally baste them in just Worchestershire and a touch of cayenne while they bake. Using a wire rack is a must to get them crunchy. After they were fully crisped up I bathed them in the BBQ sauce then broiled them to caramelize the sauce on top.
These turned out great. I especially like the idea of draining off the fat!!
these were good but not exactly what I was looking for
These are great!! I have made them many time when having guests over and they are a hit! One thing that I do differently is that I make them ahead of time and sauce in a separate dish. When I'm ready to serve them I then out the sauce in and cook the last 30 mins.
My family loves this recipe, although I make the sauce with just 1 c. ketchup, 2/3 c. tomato sauce, 1/2 c. brown sugar, 1 1/2 Tbsp. worcestershire and 1/2 tsp. onion salt. It's a little less sweet and more tangy than the posted recipe and the onion salt adds a little something extra too.
Slight tweak to recipe eliminates soggy bacon problem. Pre-cook bacon in microwave, wrap chestnuts while bacon is fresh from the microwave and still pliable. Cover with sauce and bake for 30 minutes.
I cooked this according to the instructions and they came out very greasy and the bacon wasn't very crisp. Next time I'll try cooking the bacon wraps on a rack to let the grease drip away. I did drain all of the grease before adding the sauce, but the wraps were just too greasy. Hopefully the modifications I'm going to try will work.
These were really good, but I'd definitely use barbecue or teriyaki sauce next time instead of ketchup. I could taste the ketchup which cheapened this delicious appetizer a bit. I made two different versions of these (both from recipes I found at AllRecipes), one with the ketchup recipe and one with the teriyaki recipe, and while both were eaten and enjoyed, the teriyaki ones went first.
I've made these a number of times and people LOVE them! I've started using Oscar Meyer Center cut bacon and the size, when cut in half is absolutely perfect and makes rolling the chestnuts much easier. I also agree with others that have posted that you really need to bake these longer initially than the recipe calls for. I bake my 25 - 30 minutes drain, add the sauce and bake for another 30 minutes. Excellent recipe!
An easy winner, enjoyed by all.
I served these at a Christmas party and they were a hit. Draining the fat part way through was a great tip; I actually did it twice. I would use a large pan next time so that the bacon cooks faster. I had to add time as mine were squished together tightly on their pan.
This recipe is very easy to make and has gotten high reviews every time I have made it!! MARSHA_B
These were delish! I cut the bacon in thirds as others suggested and it was just the right size. I also cut the sauce in half and had enough to do three cans of chestnuts. The reason I gave four stars is because they took much longer to cook than stated. I baked the wrapped chestnuts on a wire rack in a sheet pan at 375 for about 45 minutes. I then dipped each one into the sauce and placed them in a glass baking dish that I had sprayed with cooking spray. I baked them again for another 45 minutes. They came out crispy and gooey. Yum Yum!
Everyone loves these when I bring them to potlucks, and now everytime one comes up I'm expected to bring these. You can't go wrong with these... yummmyyy!!!!
To give the sauce a little more of a kick I cut the ketchup to 1 cup and added 1 cup of Heinz chili sauce. I also added about 1 - 2 tablespoons of soy sauce and a few drops of chalula (hot pepper) sauce to taste. They were great! Oh, and if you're low on bacon you can cut the bacon strips in thirds instead of half, that worked for me.
These are amazing. I followed some tips from here and put the temp higher and flipped them over half way though. They were a huge hit and will be making them again.
These are VERY good. I no longer eat pork, so tried them with turkey bacon this time. They were still delicious, and much less greasy/fattening. I microwaved the turkey bacon in batches of 4 slices between 2 paper towels for around 30 seconds to get the cooking process started in the hopes they would crisp up faster, and that worked out great. I halved the slices and wrapped a whole water chestnut in each half. I cooked on a broiler pan, and just brushed the sauce on each wrap before baking for 30 minutes -- the turkey bacon cooks MUCH faster than pork bacon, as I recall having to cook the regular ones a lot longer.
yummy !!! i have also done chicken wrapped bacon.. sooo good.. to.
This is a great recipe. I have a recipe for this that does not call for ketchup, so, I tried it and added some garlic powder from the old recipe. It turned out great and will be using this combination again. Thanks
These are a favorite at any gathering I take them to! I bake for 35 minutes before putting on the sauce and then for another 20 or so after adding it. The bacon gets a little more crisp that way.
Yummy! None left at New Years party! I made life much easier by just adding bbq sauce (watered down a bit) over the top of them before baking.....WOW! Someone suggested broiling them a bit...but I didnt because of the toothpick! Would add a bit of more crunch though!
These are amazing water chestnuts wrapped in bacon. The only change I made was to cook the bacon until crisp (about 40 minutes) the day before I needed them. On Christmas Eve I just added the sauce and heated through. The sauce is excellent! Yum.
I've made these twice in the last month for guests....they raved. These are very tasty. The second time I made them I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup and thought they were better and not so sweet.
Tried this for Thanksgiving dinner and they were gone right away! TIP: try using maple bacon! The taste really came through, and the house smelled terrific! Also, I cooked these on a jelly roll pan instead of a dish, and based on other's tips, I cooked them for about 10 minutes longer before putting the sauce on and only used about 1/3 of the sauce. That helped them come out crispy and very tasty!
I made these last year for Thanksgiving and Christmas and they were a hit. They did take a lot lot longer to cook (about an 1 1/2 hours, but I didn't mind it because I had plenty of time. If I were short on time, I'd microwave them or precook the bacon a bit in a pan. They were also a bit of a project to wrap up, but it was a fun project. They were a big hit, especially among the bacon lovers.
Awesome!
This is the exact recipe I use and I absolutely LOVE these. The amount of sauce is perfect so don't half that. It's supposed to cook on the chestnuts and get nice and sticky. The tip I can give is to bake them on a wire rack so the bacon gets crispy all the way around and they aren't just sitting in fat (did that, awful). I line the pan that I use the wire rack on so it's easy clean up. I also recommend using a jelly roll pan so there's some room for the fat to drip.
These were a good addition to our appetizer menu at got eaten up. I like the idea of the bacon wrapped water chesnut, but the sauce wasn't to my personal liking, so I think I'll try a different version next time. It just tasted like sweet ketchup to me - why that surprises me, given the ingredients, I do not know.
I've made this twice now, once as the original was posted, and nce with a couple changes. Both tasted very good, but I liked it with less sauce (1/2 of it) and adding about a teaspoon of garlic powder to the sauce. Also I cooked it about 5 minutes longer before adding the sauce for a bit crispier bacon.
These are wonderful, had to cook them a little while longer and I didn't drain the grease and while they were still great, I think draining the grease would have made them even better. I like the idea someone else had about using a metal rack to let the fat drip off into the bottom of the pan, that way you don't have to worry about having to empty to bottom of the pan half way through
This is hands down a new favourite for any get together! I haven't met someone who doesn't fall in love with them after one bite!! I use less ketchup though (about 1/2 cup less) and add more worcestershire (to my taste preference). I also cut a lb of bacon in 1/3 to make it go a bit farther (and with less guilt about eating too much bacon!). This allows you to use 3 cans of water chestnuts so there are plenty to go around! I bake them on a foil lined cookie sheet at 400 for about 1/2 hr, pour off the grease, smother them in the sauce then they go back in for another 15-20 mins (we like them crispy!).
I make this occasionally for parties ... it is always a big hit.
These are FANTASTIC. I made these for a party and they were gone in 30 minutes. So yummy!!
I made these for a tailgate, and they were gone within minutes. As others recommended, I marinated the water chestnuts in the sauce for 1/2 hour before wrapping them in the bacon. I drained the fat after 15 minutes then baked for another 30 minutes. Will definitely make again!
Oh my HEAVENS! These things look crazy and the ingredients sound even worse, but these are the BEST! A guaranteed hit at any party! A must have in your recipe box!
I also cut the bacon into thirds and it covered just fine. So yummy and easy, yeah wrapping each chestnut takes time but so worth it!
Very good! I marinated the chestnuts in a little soy sauce and worchestershire sauce. I only used 1 can of chestnuts to 1 lb good quality bacon. The larger chestnuts I halved. I only make half of the sauce. It is more than enough.
absolutely fantastic!! I think next time I might cook them a bit longer before the sauce goes on, but other than that PERFECT!!
These were very tasty. I served them at a cookie exchange, and everyone thought they were great. I did follow some other people's suggestions and tweak the recipe. I initially baked the wraps for about 40 minutes. I also only used half the sauce that was called for. It still seemed like plenty for all the water chestnuts. I highly recommend this recipe. Very yummy!
I made these for a football game and they were gone in a matter of minutes. I now get requests for these anytime the "guys" are coming over.
YUMMY!!!! The only thing I do differently is to cut back on the sugar (by 1/4 C) if the bacon I'm using is the sugar cured or maple kind vs. the hickory smoked.
These yummy little appetizers almost never make it to the potluck .... so good. I find that when I bake them the bottoms are not crunchy so I put them all in a frying pan and cook them a little more. Then I add the sauce.
These were ok. I thought they were pretty time consuming and they came out too greasy for my taste.
Too much ketchup. Bacon was not as well done as I would have liked. Followed the recipe exactly.
Good. The only thing I did differently was used the wire rack on the cookie sheet to drain the fat, I also marinated the water chestnuts in a cup of bottled italian dressing overnight. This gives the bland chestnut a good flavor.
Very good, great for a party appetizer. Everyone really enjoyed this recipe. Thanks.
Can you say AMAZING. These were tasty little morsels and I served them to company who have had bacon wrapped water chestnuts before but never in a sauce. I liked the fact it didn't have many ingredients and I had everything on hand. I cut the bacon in half to wrap and put them in the oven to crisp first before adding sauce. Everyone enjoyed, no leftovers and the recipe was passed along.
These rock. I could eat the whole pan myself! Take them to potlucks or serve them at your parties...everyone will love them!
Bacon can be cut in thirds. Great recipe. When they bake in the sauce the chestnuts aren't so crunchy. Yum!
Very good. A little too much sauce
for a twist add a piece of pineapple to each toothpick with the waterchest nut.
I don't know where the idea came from, but I quartered the water chestnuts and stuffed them into pitted prunes. I also wrapped them in a third of a piece of bacon and substituted the Worcestershire sauce with Teryaki. They went so fast, they almost caused a riot. Thanks Beth!
The only changes I made were to halve the water chestnuts (the ones I bought seemed rather large), halved the sauce recipe and cooked them w/o the sauce for a bit longer than the recipe states. Served them to guests here to watch our college basketball team and everyone enjoyed them.
I've been making these for years when we have family and friends in. Instead of the water chestnuts you can also use the watermelon rinds that come in a jar. A much sweeter taste.
this is a very good recipe i take this to many things and everybody always wants my recipe or wants me to bring it again but i use 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 ketsup i cook my bacon on top of the stove first but dont cook untill crispy or it wont wrap around the bacon this also cuts the time down
Perfect! I made and took them on vacation to a family reunion! All loved! I pre cooked them and then put in the microwave for a min once we got there. WOW!!!!
These are fantastic, after reading all the other recipes for bacon wrapped water chestnuts , i decided this sauce would be the best. and it was. Everyone loved it.
What a crowd pleaser! Everyone loved them, this appetizer is definitely a DO AGAIN! I had a hard time finding whole water chestnuts, so I used the sliced and used about 3 slices per wrap. Each bacon piece was divided into thirds, and I initially baked them at 375 for about 30 minutes then dipped each in the sauce. (I did as others suggested and used a wire rack...) For the sauce,I added garlic too. Once the sauce was on I cooked them for an additional 30 minutes!!
These are my Christmas eve dinner tradition! I originally got the recipe from my mom's old friend and they have been a staple for Christmas Eve ever since!
Oh my gosh, my neighbour makes these, I'll have to tell her to add the brown sugar and sauce....yumeeeeeeeee. These are wonderful.
These were good but maybe the bacon needed to be crisped up a little under the broiler before adding the sauce and baking them.
This is what I make every year for our Christmas Eve party. It is always a hit! I've tried different recipes, but this one is our favorite!
My whole family loves these! I always halve the recipe and use an 8"x8" pan. I cook the wrapped chestnuts for about a half an hour and pour off the grease. Then I add the sauce and cook another half hour.
I have made these for several parties now and they get gobble up in minutes. Even the kids love them. I did have to increase the cooking time a bet to get the bacon crispy.
I took this to a Christmas party, it was the first thing gone,and I was asked to bring it again next year. Very good.
5 stars
Very tasty. The juices from the bacon sink into the water chestnuts, which continue to provide an appealing crunch. Cooked them longer than called for. Might add pinapple with the chestnuts next time, since there is ample room "inside" with 1/2 strip bacon.
Too much sauce.
This is a great recipe! The only thing I would change next time is limit the amount of sauce I put on them. The recipe makes a ton of sauce, so i cut it in half, put it on, and bake it. Can get very messy otherwise. This is a football party favorite, even with the picky eaters!
MMM good ... I bring it to parties all the time and no left overs. Amazing!!!
I made these for a "ladies night" dinner appetizer. There were a hit! My husband really likes them too.
The sauce is a nice touch!
This is a great recipe!!! I used 3 cans water chestnuts & had plenty of sauce! Huge hit at my party!
I make this all the time for when we watch football. I was out of an ingredient for the usual sauce I use, and due to weather, did not want to run out for one thing. Sauce was good. I bake them the night before and then drain them completely. Like others, I use a new clean pan for the sauce. I also have placed them in a corck pot and poured the sauce over them.
Really yummy! Turned out great and everyone loved them!
Very, very delicious. When I make mine, I cook the bacon first and then marinate the water chestnuts overnight. Then I wrap the marinated chestnuts in bacon and drizzle the remaining sauce over the top and cook for an additional 10 min. They turn out juicy, crispy, and really delicious.
Very tasty appetizer. I put the bacon wrapped water chestnuts on a baking rack in the pan (so they are not sitting in grease) and used the sauce for dipping after they were cooked. They were gone in minutes !!!! Will be making this for our next Tiki Party!!!!
Made these for 4th of July and there were NO leftovers! I did have to bake them about 15 minutes longer to crisp them up, but the sauce was perfect. I think my Father-in-law at 20 of them!!
Second time making this. I was a little disapointed. My mistake though. I did not follow the advice of cooking on a baking sheet with a rack. When I made the first time I did follow the advice and they came out so crispy. Much better. Take the time and follow this step you will not be disappointed.
These were fantastic. My brother in law, who is as picky as 5 year old gobbled these up. I think he ate half!
Yummy! These were a hit for my book club this evening. I only give it four stars instead of five because I cut the sauce in half and had to cook a little longer to get the bacon well done. This is a great appetizer and a recipe I will be using for years to come.
These were a big hit for Christmas Eve. I baked the bacon wrapped water chestnuts longer (everyone prefers crispier)and then placed them on a cookie sheet with sides, covered them with the sauce (halved the sauce based on other suggestions) and then baked again for 10-15minutes. Everyone loved them!
These taste so good!! My Mom has been making this recipe since I was a kid. I have recently started making them and my only complaint is that the process is a little time consuming & tedious, but everyone I serve them to absolutely LOVES them!
As always it was a huge success...my version is 4 cans of water chestnuts (drained of course). 2 pounds of bacon...sauce recipe as above (not doubled). Cut bacon in half, wrap 1/2 around a whole chestnut and secure with the toothpick, place on a wire rack in a "half sheet cake pan" because they all fit. Bake for about 20 minutes without sauce to crisp up the bacon (plus or minus depending on your oven.) Drain the bacon fat...Put them and the rake back into the pan and baste the little goodies with the sauce...then I poured the rest of the sauce over them. Finish baking another 30 minutes or so (again, depends on your oven)...They were devoured!!! People ask for the recipe all the time...YUM!!!
I made these for our New Year's Eve Party at work & everyone loved them!! They are really easy to make & delish!
Probably the best recipe I've tried for bacon wrapped chestnuts! Normally people just use barbecue sauce but I gotta say this sauce is much better. I brought them to a family party and they were gone in minutes once word spread. Will definately make again.
Excellent! I've been looking for a good bacon wrapped water chestnut recipe and this is it! I did cut the sauce ingredients in half and it was still saucy enough. I plan on making this recipe a Christmas tradition in our home. However, this recipe is good year around!
