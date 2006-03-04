Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts

Delicious bacon wrapped water chestnuts.

By Allrecipes Member

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and ketchup.

  • Cut bacon in half. Wrap one slice of bacon around each chestnut. Secure the bacon with a toothpick. Arrange the water chestnut wraps in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake the water chestnut wraps for 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Remove from water chestnut wraps from the oven and drain some of the grease out of the pan. Pour the sauce over the wraps.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 34.3mg; sodium 1062.2mg. Full Nutrition
