Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts

These are so delicious! I did as many reviewers suggested and halved the sauce recipe; I found this to be the perfect amount. I also cut my bacon into thirds as another reviewer suggested and found that this was ok 95% of the time; the bacon shrinks as it cooks so if you cut your bacon into thirds make sure it's not wrapped too tightly or the bacon breaks. I made half of my recipe using one can of (sliced) water chestnuts (I doubled up some of the smaller ones) and the other half using (fresh) pineapple (~ 1/6th or so?) as dadelson suggested- both were excellent and I don't know if I could pick a favorite if I had to! The waterchestnuts are still crisp and so for those it's more of a texture thing but the sweetness of the pineapple perfectly offsets the saltiness of the bacon so... YUM! I baked at the recommended temp until the bacon was "done"- firm but not crispy- about 25 minutes? Perhaps 30... Then I dipped each bacon-wrapped morsel in the sauce (tapping off the excess) and transported them to a friend's house for her baby shower. Once there we popped them in the oven until the sauce had just begun to carmelize- about 10 or 15 minutes, I think. They were a huge success and the plates were cleaned within about 10 minutes, max! I will DEFINTELY make these again and again.