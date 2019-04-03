Mashed Potato Quesadilla

OMG - these are SO good! I am on Weight Watchers, and it is not that hard to pare it down in calories and fat. I followed the recipe exact except for using the smaller, lower fat tortillas and just sprinkling the cheese on each one. I used bacon pieces and they are only 35 calories per tbsp. I don't make my mashed potatoes that fattening so that helps also. I served with tomato soup so that you don't have to keep eating them to get satisfied (kind of like eating tomato soup and grilled cheese). To cook, I used my Cusinart Griddler with the flat plates on 400 degrees, so it only took 2 minutes to cook total (because I didn't have to flip). With my own tortilla I used butter flavored spray rather than real butter, and I also didn't add any cheese to mine. It still tasted really good and definitely reminicent of perogies. Tips: you will be tempted to pile on the potatoes, but use a little restraint - the potatoes will seep out if using a grill press like I did. It doesn't affect the taste, just looks a little messy and may run over onto your griddle. Also, heat up your mashed potatoes first for easier mixing. THANKS a million for this awesome recipe, this has to be the BEST way to use up leftover mashed potatoes!

Read More