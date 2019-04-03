Mashed Potato Quesadilla

I had something like this at a restaurant last night and had to try duplicating it at home. This potato quesadilla reminds me of a pierogi. I think this recipe can be played up with just about anything you like with potatoes. This can be a super-fast meal if you use the heat and serve bacon and premade mashed potatoes.
OMG - these are SO good! I am on Weight Watchers, and it is not that hard to pare it down in calories and fat. I followed the recipe exact except for using the smaller, lower fat tortillas and just sprinkling the cheese on each one. I used bacon pieces and they are only 35 calories per tbsp. I don't make my mashed potatoes that fattening so that helps also. I served with tomato soup so that you don't have to keep eating them to get satisfied (kind of like eating tomato soup and grilled cheese). To cook, I used my Cusinart Griddler with the flat plates on 400 degrees, so it only took 2 minutes to cook total (because I didn't have to flip). With my own tortilla I used butter flavored spray rather than real butter, and I also didn't add any cheese to mine. It still tasted really good and definitely reminicent of perogies. Tips: you will be tempted to pile on the potatoes, but use a little restraint - the potatoes will seep out if using a grill press like I did. It doesn't affect the taste, just looks a little messy and may run over onto your griddle. Also, heat up your mashed potatoes first for easier mixing. THANKS a million for this awesome recipe, this has to be the BEST way to use up leftover mashed potatoes!
I am so sorry to say this, (and it could just be the cooker, me). I don't know what I did wrong as I followed the recipe to a tee. My Hubby said he'd never try it again, and he'd eat fried cardboard, if it was seasoned right. BUT, I love the idea, so I may try again, just to see if it was me. Sorry.
OMG - these are SO good! I am on Weight Watchers, and it is not that hard to pare it down in calories and fat. I followed the recipe exact except for using the smaller, lower fat tortillas and just sprinkling the cheese on each one. I used bacon pieces and they are only 35 calories per tbsp. I don't make my mashed potatoes that fattening so that helps also. I served with tomato soup so that you don't have to keep eating them to get satisfied (kind of like eating tomato soup and grilled cheese). To cook, I used my Cusinart Griddler with the flat plates on 400 degrees, so it only took 2 minutes to cook total (because I didn't have to flip). With my own tortilla I used butter flavored spray rather than real butter, and I also didn't add any cheese to mine. It still tasted really good and definitely reminicent of perogies. Tips: you will be tempted to pile on the potatoes, but use a little restraint - the potatoes will seep out if using a grill press like I did. It doesn't affect the taste, just looks a little messy and may run over onto your griddle. Also, heat up your mashed potatoes first for easier mixing. THANKS a million for this awesome recipe, this has to be the BEST way to use up leftover mashed potatoes!
I made these the other night for my husband and I for dinner. We were looking for something comforting and a little unhealthy...this fit the bill perfectly! It does indeed taste like perogies and even more so once they cool. The only change I made to the recipe was reduce the amount of cheese by about half. It could have used slightly more cheese, but not 2 cups. Anyway, we really liked this dish, but probably won't make it very often because the the fat and calories in it.
I just made these using leftover Thanksgiving mashed potatoes and they were great! I make quesadillas often and never thought of putting mashed potatoes in them. Great idea! I left out the bacon and green onions because we're not bacon fans and didn't have any green onions on hand. I cooked quesadillas in a dry skillet over medium heat with no butter. They came out perfectly toasted without adding the extra calories from butter. I used a the Mexican style blend of four cheeses but think they would be even better with pepper jack, will try that next time! For the dipping sauce I mixed 1/2 cup sour cream with 2-3 T. salsa. Thanks for the great recipe MrsB!
I made these. I want actually a 4.5 stars, couldn't give it a total 5 star for sort of being messy. I did follow the recipe to a T. And all the steps were really really simple. The flavor was great from what my kids tell me. Son didn't like the onions but oh well. My other 3 children gobbled them up. The only part I found was it was hard to spread the potatoes on the tortillas. I think I would do what I do with refried beans for the next go around, because I will make them again, is put the potatoes in a ziploc baggie, snip the corner and pipe them out on the tortilla for easy coverage. But all in all, very simple recipe. Get way to use leftover mashed taters.
Simple, filling, and delicious! Like other reviewers, I tried cutting back on the calories. For the filling, we used homemade mashed potatoes and scallions with just a sprinkle of cheddar cheese and dipped them in a little salsa. Rather than using store-bought tortillas, I used the recipe for Mexican Whole Wheat Tortillas (using olive oil instead of shortening) to add a little more of a healthy twist on it. I will definitely be making these again!
We found some great ways to cut calories on these and make them a tad more healthy. About half the recipe makes enough for 5 people. Also we used turkey bacon instead of regular, omitted the butter, and very lightly sprinkled cheese on top. The mashed potatoes were mixed with 2% milk. Overall a lower fat recipe than before.
oooooooooo....very, very good recipe! YUM! I loved it! great idea to use up leftover potatoes! My leftovers were the bulk of insides from baking red potatoes for tater'skins....so there was no milk or butter in them, just the potato, I mixed that with a tsp of ready made bacon crumbles and chopped chives...spread it out on a 6 inch LOW-FAT tortilla and quickly fried it without oil, butter or cooking spray, you get a nice crunchie texture on the tortilla and hardly any fat! I served with salsa....I am definitely going to be making these on a regular basis! Thanks MrsB for a great idea!
These were an interesting and pretty yummy way to use up some potato guts I had leftover from making potato skins. The only changes I made were to cut down on the bacon and cheese to save some fat and calories, and I made them by folding the tortillas in half instead of topping with a second tortilla. They stay together better that way, easier to flip. Thanks for the idea, I'd make these again for sure!
I am so sorry to say this, (and it could just be the cooker, me). I don't know what I did wrong as I followed the recipe to a tee. My Hubby said he'd never try it again, and he'd eat fried cardboard, if it was seasoned right. BUT, I love the idea, so I may try again, just to see if it was me. Sorry.
Followed recipe, except used smaller tortillas, and ended up with lots of extra filling that we used as a dip when we had guests over. They loved it! Also next time I'll use regular mashed potatoes instead of the garlic-flavored kind I had on hand at the time.
I LOVE these. I don't use salsa with them, just sour cream. It tastes more like a baked potato that way. One thing I do differently is just use one tortilla. Just butter one side of a tortilla, put it in the pan and hold it open, then spread the ingredients inside and fold the tortilla over. It makes it less calories and is actually a lot easier to flip in my opinion. Also, the ingredients don't fall out as easily. Great recipe--yummy and easy :)
I do hate for things to go to waste, so this was a good recipe foralmost just thrown out mashed potatoes!. I didn't have green onions, so I chopped 1/2 of a yellow onion and sauteed it with two minced garlic cloves. Once those were done , I mixed it into the mashed potaoes. Also, I've made quesadilllas numerous times and never had a need to butter the tortilla; it will brown and get crispy in a non stick pan without the extra calories. My husband liked it and it was a good reciped to save the potatoes from going to waste.
made these today, pretty easy & really tasty...carb lovers dream...the first tortilla slipped a little when I tried to flip it, so learned to be more careful! I put sour cream in the potates as well as on the top w/salsa...and used hickory smoked bacon and taco blend cheese...very good, will make again...served with Spicy Honey Mustard Glazed Ribs (this site)...nice combo!
I love these! Very easy, very quick and they work well for someone who ends up eating alone a lot and also has a husband who REFUSES to eat leftovers. I think I made these three or four times in the first week after I read the recipe.
Great idea! My family and I just loved this! I added a couple of garlic cloves to the potatoes when cooking them, which gave them a kick. They tasted almost as good as my pierogies with less of the work. Thanks for the great recipe! We will be making these often!
These were pretty good. I didn't feel like making mashed pototoes, so I used packaged ones. I didn't have green onion or sour cream. I used onion and ranch dressing. Will make again using real potatoes and sour cream. I think they will be alot better that way. I made these again using real mashed potatoes, fresh chives and cheddar and mozza cheese. They were alot better this way.
I made this for one, using the last of my Thanksgiving mashed potatoes. This was quite filling and a nice "dirty little secret" for my lunch today. I was kind of bummed I only had enough potatoes for one! NOTE: I did add chopped pickled jalapenos to mine, just stirred them into my potatoes.
First off, I already use 1% milk, low-fat margarine and low-fat/no-fat cheese for nearly everything, so even with the bacon, these simply just weren't that fattening. I was a bit unsure of the mashed potato concept, but they were surprisingly good. I felt they were a 4.5 and knocked it down to the 4 just because they were a bit of a hassle. (I've never found heat n' serve bacon to really save a lot of time and don't have pre-made potatoes around. So certainly not a 15-min prep and also the potatoes a bit of a hassle to spread.) I wondered if I could get away with not frying them, but that holds them together, and also makes them slice into nice-looking wedges that are easy to handle. I used 10" tortillas and they only filled half that many and seemed like they'd only fill 2/3 of the 8" ones. (Not sure how anyone had left-over filling.) I agree with quasinaught that they taste *nothing* like perogies, which in my case is a good thing because I dislike them.
this was pretty good -I used leftover mashed, grilled onions, green onions, shredded cheddar, and fresh thin tortillas-didn't measure anything, just layered everything and used a lot less cheese. This was very quick and easy and I would definitely make this again.
Followed the recipe, with the only change being that I only used one tortilla per quesadilla. I heated it up in the skillet first, then filled half of it with the filling, folded it, and then cooked it in the skillet as written. They are easier to eat that way, which was what I was after. Made them for a small superbowl party and they went over really well. They do taste like perogies, which is a good thing, and they would be easy to adjust to make them not so bad for you.
Great Recipe. We made it just as stated except for the onions. We had leftovers and they re-heated fairly well in the microwave (I think in the oven would have been better....but no time). I ate them for breakfast.
Not too bad...I was looking to use up some mashed potatoes. I scaled it back to one serving, used ham deli meat in place of the bacon and left out the green onions and sour cream (since I didn't have any). It was still pretty good!
This was very yummy! I think the people that are having problems with this being messy probably didn't leave an inch around the end of the tortilla or press down the potato mixture into the seal of the tortilla. I'm also glad that I added the cheese into the potato mixture because this also helped to make the mixture a bit more dense and easy to handle in the quesadilla. I also added chili powder, garlic powder, sea salt, and pepper into the potatoes (to taste). I didn't need to add anything else...just a bit of cayenne pepper sauce on top.
Yummy, really enjoyed this. Quick and easy too. I didn't have bacon, so I omitted it but would like to add it next time because it would be really good! Great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes, thanks for sharing!
really interesting idea, i thought these were excellent. I have 2 picky boys so I didn't stir in the green onions, I just added those to the adults servings. I didn't really follow any measurements, just threw in some bacon left over from breakfast, threw on some green onions and of course lots of cheddar cheese. We also dipped these (cause ya need more fat ya know!) in a white melting mexican cheese that we pick up at our local warehouse club. Yummy! these will be a fun treat at our house
very good and simple. ate with sour cream. made with instant potatoes
zippydo2
Rating: 4 stars
07/19/2014
This is a good basic recipe. A local restaurant used to make a version of it and we loved every bite. If you're not concerned with adding calories: I add a dollop of sour cream, a dollop of whipped cream cheese, cheddar cheese, cilantro, and roasted garlic to the mash (for flavor and moisture). I use a sandwich press so don't need to use butter. The quesadillas come out crisp and golden in about 3 mins. Delicious with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole on the side. We eat these twice a month at least.
WOW these were so gooood. LOL I am not sure why I liked them so much but they were addictive. I did use leftover loaded baby reds from this site. I might make mashed potatoes just to use this recipe!!! Thanks.
Followed the steps how it said, not going to lie i was a bit scared at first but once i tried it wow! I didn’t think it’d taste so good! I added a ranch dip on the side and it was just what this needed next time i will definitely be adding shredded chicken as well for some protein
7 13 16 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/149679/mashed-potato-quesadilla/ ... These ingredient measurements are just right. Rather than soften the butter & spread, I melted & brushed. Other than that - & I'm pretty sure that doesn't "count ;d - I made as listed. Eight inch flour tortillas, btw. A quick & inexpensive meal. Thanks.
These are delicious! I have made these so many times (they are great for using up leftover mashed potato), as written and in new combinations, and people always ask for the recipe. However, rather than mixing the ingredients into the mashed potato I find that the flavors stand out a little more if they are layered in the quesadilla instead. We like things to be very flavorful so I usually add red pepper flake and italian seasoning. I have also, on occasion, used pepper jack cheese instead of cheddar, used white onion rather than green onion, or served with guacamole rather than salsa. All combinations have been great so get creative with whatever you have in the fridge!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.