Mashed Potato Quesadilla

I had something like this at a restaurant last night and had to try duplicating it at home. This potato quesadilla reminds me of a pierogi. I think this recipe can be played up with just about anything you like with potatoes. This can be a super-fast meal if you use the heat and serve bacon and premade mashed potatoes.

By MrsB

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 quesadillas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Stir together mashed potatoes, bacon, and green onions. Spread mashed potato mixture onto 4 tortillas, spreading to within 1/2 inch of the edges. Sprinkle shredded Cheddar cheese on top of mashed potatoes and top with remaining tortillas. Lightly butter each side of quesadilla.

  • Preheat a large skillet over medium heat.

  • Place a quesadilla into the preheated pan; cook until golden brown and crispy, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining quesadillas. Serve with salsa and sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
766 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 78g; fat 39g; cholesterol 92.5mg; sodium 1590.2mg.
