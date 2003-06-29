Bacon and Tomato Cups
Little buttermilk biscuit cups are baked with a savory mixture of bacon and tomato inside.
Little buttermilk biscuit cups are baked with a savory mixture of bacon and tomato inside.
Took these treasures to the in-laws' family reunion this past weekend, and they were a HUGE hit!! Tripled the recipe since it was such a large crowd to feed, and they were devoured! Read all of the previous reviews and incorporated several of them into the recipe. 1. Definitely use much less mayo... just enough to moisten. 2. Green onion works quite nicely in texture, taste, and overall presentation. 3. Cut bacon, then cook. 4. Added a little garlic powder and Hot Shots. 5. Bought 16 oz can biscuits b/c that's what the recipe called for... used the flaky grands buttermilk biscuits, cut them in 1/4's, shaped them into balls, then rolled with a rolling pin to flatten... makes nice little cups this way. 5. Was having to travel a long way with these in the car, so I cooked them the night before, kept them in a cooler on ice, then reheated them in the microwave when we got to the party. They turned out fine after their long journey. Will consider using cream cheese/milk mixture next time that previous reviewer suggested. May also try different variations such as canned chicken, pizza, quiche, philly cheese steak, ham, you name it! Great thing about this delightful recipe is the possibilities are endless!!Read More
I made these to take on a campout. They were easier to make than I thought they would be, but my husband and I didn't like them. The mayonnaise gives them a peculiar flavor. We both agreed they would probably taste better with cream cheese than mayo.Read More
Took these treasures to the in-laws' family reunion this past weekend, and they were a HUGE hit!! Tripled the recipe since it was such a large crowd to feed, and they were devoured! Read all of the previous reviews and incorporated several of them into the recipe. 1. Definitely use much less mayo... just enough to moisten. 2. Green onion works quite nicely in texture, taste, and overall presentation. 3. Cut bacon, then cook. 4. Added a little garlic powder and Hot Shots. 5. Bought 16 oz can biscuits b/c that's what the recipe called for... used the flaky grands buttermilk biscuits, cut them in 1/4's, shaped them into balls, then rolled with a rolling pin to flatten... makes nice little cups this way. 5. Was having to travel a long way with these in the car, so I cooked them the night before, kept them in a cooler on ice, then reheated them in the microwave when we got to the party. They turned out fine after their long journey. Will consider using cream cheese/milk mixture next time that previous reviewer suggested. May also try different variations such as canned chicken, pizza, quiche, philly cheese steak, ham, you name it! Great thing about this delightful recipe is the possibilities are endless!!
i didn't want to get a new type of pan to make this recipe... so, i used this filling in the pillsbury crescents. i just put a tablespoon at the base of the triangle & rolled it up. yummy!
This will be one of my all time appetizers. Actually, I can make an entire meal of these with a nice bottle of wine. You can make the filling a day ahead, and then it takes only a minute to stuff the muffin tins and bake. It sits well at room temperature, and I haven't found anyone that doesn't love them. Cut back a little on the mayo, because it can cause them to become a little greasy when sitting around. I make triple what the recipe calls for, and they are still gone. BTW, the "per serving" amount means only one bite per person, and that just won't happen! These are outstanding!
Yummy appetizers! As other reviewers said to cut mayo, I used half mayo and half cream cheese; added a little garlic powder and baked as suggested. Although phyllo shells are more expensive than refrigerated dough, I thought it was well worth the extra expense when I did a side by side taste test. The phyllo shells make this a flaky crispy treat, while the dough makes it so soft that the outer shell blends in texture wise with the filling. I prefer phyllo shells with this...I will definitely be making this recipe for my New Years Eve buffet. Thanks Kelli!
Easy to make and very flavourful. A big hit with the men. These also freeze rather well after baked.
I took this to a party and it was very popular! I followed the advice of previous reviewers and only added enough mayonnaise to moisten and hold the filling mixture together, which was about 1/3 cup. My other changes to the recipe were to cook the onion in a bit of the bacon fat before adding it to the filling mixture because I don't care for a sharp onion flavor. I didn't have any dried basil, so I added about 1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley (mainly for color) and a little chopped fresh sage and savory. It was a super easy recipe to prepare and the results look like you went to a lot of effort. I didn't find 1/2 a biscuit to be too much dough, I thought it made a pretty puffed appearance to the cups (I tried some with 1/2 and some with 1/3 a biscuit). Make sure your biscuit dough is cold for easiest separation into layers. My only negative about the recipe would be that I have never eaten canned refrigerated biscuits before, so the slightly sweet flavor of the dough was not something I was accustomed to. Nobody else seemed to care. I did think they tasted best after standing for 10-15 minutes rather than hot straight from the oven
Great recipe. Had twenty people over for Christmas open house. Made several hors d'oeuvres and this one was the biggest hit. I separated the biscuits into thirds and used three diced up green onions instead of yellow. I only used about 1/4 cup of mayo and put just a little more swiss cheese on top of each cup. Thanks Kelli!
I'm giving this five stars as I truly believe it's a five-star recipe because everyone at the New Year's Eve party I took these to LOVED them. I, however, expected to love them and just thought they were okay. I scaled the recipe to make 24, used fresh-grated sharp cheddar cheese instead of Swiss, fried and drained my own bacon, and used just a few teaspoons of sour cream in place of the mayonnaise. I think the bacon was way too overpowering and that's all I tasted (and I LOVE bacon!) I wanted to use the phyllo cups like so many people suggested but my grocery store was out of them. I used the buttermilk biscuits and by all means, definitely cut them into quarters! I couldn’t imagine using these in halves – that would be WAY too much dough for the mini muffin tins!! Also, be weary of putting too much filling in these… mine overflowed in the oven upon baking – whoops! Anyway, I will definitely make these again as, like I said, my friends raved about them, but I think I'll definitely cut back on the amount of bacon called for.
I took these to a party over the weekend and they were a hit!!! I used turkey bacon and low fat mayo. I received many comments on how good they were. I did have trouble getting them to cook though. I ended up removing some of the cups that looked cooked through and then finish cooking the cups that I couldn't get to cook through. I also had a lot of filling leftover. With a few adjustments on the prep., this recipe is a winner for me! I'll definitely make these again.
Just finished making these for our New Year's Eve party tonight. Fantastic! This is going to be my new 'go to' recipe. Here are my edits to the original recipe: I made a double batch of the mixture...but eye balled everything. Chopped up a whole package of bacon BEFORE cooking in the pan so that it cooked up faster and was closer to the size I needed. Used about 1/2 cup mayo based on other's suggestions, 2 tomatoes deseeded, 1 & 3/4 c. shredded swiss, 1 med. onion & 2 tsp of dried basil. I used the basic buttermilk biscuits (not Grandes, etc.) I bought the cheapie 4 pack at Walmart (each is 7.5 oz). I did not cut them, I spread them out slightly and used them whole in the mini tins. Ended up using 3 packages total. This, by chance, turned out to be the perfect mixture to biscuit ratio. It made 30 total. Here's a tip: when you spread out the dough, lay it as a 'blanket' over the top of the muffin cup. Add the topping and then move on (you'll need to fill every other cup or so and then go back). When you go back to the empty ones, gently push the filled cups in so the extra dough over the top kind-of cradles the mixture and blankets around it. They'll also fall nicely into the cup this way and will be easier to get out in the end. Will be making this again and again and again! Thanks!!!
Good base, but this recipe needs some changes. First off and most important, I NEVER use biscuit dough to make these. It's best with the Filo dough cups. Not only does it look better, it's easier since there's no cutting up the dough for the muffin pan. Also, they taste LOTS better. This also makes it easier for serving as finger food. Much better option. Also, the mayo can be too greasy. You can cut it down a little, but to keep the creaminess the best option is to mix half mayo/half sour cream. TIP: If using the Filo cups you can also serve these cold for a change. Also, using the cups allows you to find a few different fillings (chicken salad, spinach dip, etc) to also put in there for a great app tray.
These are a great appetizer and very easy. Everyone loved them. I made a double batch before Christmas and froze half of them for New Year's Eve. I pulled them out of the freezer and heated them through in the oven - 350 for about 8 minutes and they were just as good as the first time.
These are fantastic!! I cant wait to make them again for our Superbowl party.. I made a few changes.. I used Turkey bacon, green onion,2 roma tomatoes, and shredded mozarella, I cut the mayo to 1 tblsp,seperated the biscuits into thirds and used a regular muffin pan... Fantastic!!.. I only got to have about 4 of them, my husand ate the rest!!... (update July 13th 2003)..I have made these over and over and have now changed from biscuits to thin slices of Baguette (like you would use for Bruscetta), it gets very crispy and is even more delicious than the biscuits, I think.. Kiki (Brampton,On Canada)
These are wonderful. I did take advise from others and used Phillo dough cups mainly because I do not have mini muffin tins and did not want to buy them just for this. Used half of the mayo that recipe called for. I made these for my husband and I for the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl (WAY TO GO BUCKEYES!!!) they were gone before the game even started. I will be making these alot in the future. They are now on my list for the Superbowl party.
I made this recipe for several holdiay parties that I had and went to and I can not tell you all the compliments I received! Everyone loved them. This is a simple recipe that gets GREAT results and I will make this over and over and over and over... The ONLY thing I did differently was to use a can of petite diced tomatoes (well drained) instead of fresh tomatoes which are not exactly at their prime this time of year. The canned were delish - just be careful to drain them very well, otherwise your mixture will be way too wet.
These were awesome and very simple to do! I used bacon bits for baking by Oscar Meyer and frozen mini phyllo cups that were in the frozen food section of my grocery store. I made the filling the day before and then added the mixture to the cups at the last minute and baked for 5 mins. I doubled the receipe for 6 adults and they were all gone!
I used ranch dressing to moisten, finely grated swiss cheese, crescent rolls cut into rounds, and green onions instead of regular onions. DELICIOUS! Perfectly delicious!
These were great - a huge hit! I followed the recipe exactly. I used Best Foods but someone suggested that Miracle Whip might taste better, I will probably try that next time. The only thing that I would stress is that you make sure to get the dough down into the mini-muffin cups (with a pastry utensil or the round handle of a wooden spoon) before adding any of the filling. Some of mine turned out with more filling on the top, rather than down inside because I didn't press the dough down far enough. I used falkey buttermilk biscuits (12 oz. can) and it made 24 muffins.
These tasted fantastic and were a huge success at my party this weekend! I will be adding them to my favorite appetizer rotation (the few leftovers were still great the next day). Here's some tips and tweaks that I recommend for the recipe: 1. The recipe makes more filling then for just 15 cups. I increased the bacon to 12 strips (1 package) and slightly increased the remaining ingredients, and got 48 cups from the filling. 2. I used the 10oz biscuit dough cans, and when I cut the biscuits in half, I ended up with too little room for filling and too much “crust”. On the second pan, I cut each biscuit into thirds, and they turned out wonderful. 3. I used part green onion and part yellow – I recommend this for flavor and color/presentation. 4. I used half mayo and half Ranch dressing instead of all mayo, and only added enough to hold the topping together. 5. I subbed mozzarella cheese for the swiss (hubby is not a fan of swiss).
These were good! My husband asked me to make some more later that same day!
I made these to take on a campout. They were easier to make than I thought they would be, but my husband and I didn't like them. The mayonnaise gives them a peculiar flavor. We both agreed they would probably taste better with cream cheese than mayo.
Excellent, this will be a staple at all parties. I too used the Phillo cups and the pre-cooked bacon. Also, I used less mayonnaise and more cheese. They were gone quickly and everyone asked for the recipe. Thank you!
Great recipe! The only difference was that I added 8 oz of the shredded swiss cheese instead of 3ozand used light mayonaise...no one knew the difference :-). I have tried this recipe about 3 years ago and used the grands buttermilk biscuits, I had difficulty with the dough. Found that the pillsbury flaky layers buttermilk biscuits worked best. Thanks for this tasty treat!
I switched the bacon to turkey bacon, and the mayo to fat free, it still tasted wonderful. No one could believe it was lower in fat!
These received lots of compliments! I cut the mayo way back to about 2 T. and substituted cream cheese thinned with a bit of milk. I used regular sized muffin tin, which made them more like a brunch item than an appetizer, but everyone thought they were great!
At a party at our home recently, I actually overheard someone who'd just eaten one ask my wife if i was a professional chef! Note that these are made in a *mini* muffin pan. The only way this works is splitting each biscuit into fourths, balling each quarter, rolling or smashing flat and lining each liberally buttered muffin cup. (The butter browns these beautifully). I use a can of chunky ROTEL tomatoes and peppers - very thoroughly drained - and one clove of garlic. I agree that a half cup of mayo would be a little too much. I've tried both turkey and pork bacon and each work really well. I also agree with another reviewer that a few green onions would add some depth and visual appeal. YOU SHOULD MAKE THESE!
I wish I could give this recipe 500 stars!! My husband and I have made this many times. I have added a little green onion, sour cream, horseradish at different times and evey time it has turned out wonderful!! We have only made it using the puff pastry shells, so good. I made this the other night at my pampered chef party and the next day my phone was ringing off the hook. Everyone wanted the recipe, said they were just craving these!! Thanks again for the great recipe!
This is a fantastic recipe. Whenever I make these for an event, people literally hover around the serving basket. These little cups would be a perfect thing to take to any party or potluck event. So incredibly yummy. The reasons I didn't give this recipe 5 stars: First...the filling you make for this recipe is MUCH more than you need for one can of the biscuits. You will easily need a can and a half of the biscuits to use up all the filling. I have done what some others suggested and purchased the "Grands" biscuits instead. Cut into quarters and pressed into the mini muffin pan, a can of these will accommodate your filling much better. And second...I cook them for a full 15 minutes, not ten. I've prepared these in different ovens for various events/parties/friends' homes, and it always takes longer than the 10 to 12 minutes that this recipe recommends. Aside from these two minor problems, this recipe is incredibly good. Definitely try these out.
I have made these quite a few times in the past few years. Everything from a wedding reception to Thanksgiving! They are very easy to prepare, (can be done even the day before and reheated that moment that you need them). I found a mini muffin tray that hold 12 muffins instead of the smaller one at Wal Mart and that worked out very nice.
I was disappointed in this recipe. I had a huge plateful of these left at the end of my party.
Made for Bunco party. Yummy. Everyone loved them. I made a couple of changes: Seeded the tomatoes, used fresh basil, used cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and used crescent rolls instead of biscuits. Made the filling a couple of days ahead. Molded the mini muffin pans with the crescent rolls, covered them with saran wrap and popped them into the frig. When ready to prepare, popped out the mini muffin pans and filled them with the bacon and tomato mixture. Yummy!!! Worth all the prep time.
I made these for a party and they were a hit. I tried to make a few early in the day so I would have it right for evening and when I was finally happy, I rolled a piece of dough into a very thin circle, pressed it into the mini muffin tin and then filled with the mixture. It was a very big hit.
These taste delicious right out of the oven but I do NOT recommend baking ahead of time and then freezing. I did that and reheated for a party about a week later and they were really dried out. They were fabulous just coming out of the oven, though...
These were a hit at my party. I found it best to make 3 muffins out of each biscuit. It was also much easier to separate the layers of each biscuit rather than cutting them and then reshaping them in the muffin cups. I used 1/8 cup mayonnaise and 1/8 cup ranch dressing per previous suggestions. I also substituted some of the onion with green onion for color. Perfect!
This got rants and raves at my party! I was short on time so I used real bacon bits instead of frying bacon and it worked just as well. I also used green onions, which gave it a more festive look. Update...yesterday I made a simalar recipe that I liked better. Look up "Bacon Quiche Tarts" and see my review
These are pretty good but they are only good warm, once they get cold they are not so good.
the bacen shore am good with them biskits
The first time I made this recipe I didn't have any basil but the muffins were good anyway. Everybody loved them and there were no leftovers. Now I make them with Grands biscuits in full size muffin pan. This recipe is also good if you skip the basil and use Pepper-Jack cheese.
I AM SO PLEASED THAT EVERYONE LIKES THIS RECIPE I POSTED. I NEVER KNEW IT WOULD BE SUCH A HIT. JUST A FEW SUGGESTIONS, I NOW HAVE STARTED TO US THE PRECOOKED BACON THAT YOU FIND IN THE PRODUCE SECTION OR WERE YOU FIND THE BAGS OF PEPPERONI. IT IS ALREADY CHOPPED UP AND COOKED I JUST ADD THE WHOLE BAG. THIS TAKES SOME OF THE WORK OUT. THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO LIKES AND SUGGESTED THE RECIPE TO OTHERS.
This recipe is great. I first made it for my daughter's graduation party last summer and it was the first thing eaten by the teens. Since then I've made it on numerous occasions and changed the recipe a little according to what was already in the fridge. We like it with less mayo than the recipe called for and with cheddar cheese instead of swiss. Thanks for submitting this recipe!
Try using flaky layer biscuits. Separate the layers, placing one layer in each muffin cup. Much easier and the perfect amount every time. You want to separate the biscuit layers immediately, as leaving the dough out for any length of time will make the separation a bit more difficult.
this turned out great, even though i made a bunch of changes. I cut the bacon in half because that's all i had, it could have used the full 8 slices though. I used green onion, sharp cheddar instead of swiss, and about 1/3 cup sour cream instead of mayo. I also used bisquick instead of refrigerated dough. Anyway, these were great hot or after they had cooled.
These were awesome! I made them for a party - they went in minutes!! I followed the recipes exactly, which I never do. People keep asking me for more.
These are great but I found them too doughy as was noted in an earlier review. With the last of the filling I flattend a piece of bread a little bit, buttered one side and pressed the buttered side down into the ungreased muffinn tin. I got two muffins from one slice of bread. They cooked up perfectly, a little bit crispy and delicious. My next batch will all be made this way!
These are perfect to serve at a party. Each time I've made them, everyone loves them, except for those who don't like onions, so I would suggest using less or even omitting completely. Personally, I like the added flavor of the onions, but I think half of the amount called for in the recipe is plenty. Another suggestion: the last time I made these I used the Pampered Chef Mini-Tart Shaper (for use with a mini-muffin pan), and it made things go much faster. I also used the pillsbury grands flaky biscuits and split them into thirds (or even a little less).
I guess I am doing something wrong? I love the flavors of this recipe but I have two basic problems - I have a lot of the bacon mixture left over and my cups seem to flow over the tops of the mini muffin cups and become too large to serve. I stayed away from the "Grands" biscuits and I quarter each biscuit but I can't seem to get the proportions right. The taste is great though.
These are really good. I took a few shortcuts and used a package of "real" bacon bits, a can of rotel tomatoes and mini Filo shells. Delicious - would make them again
This was a huge hit! I used bisquick instead of the refrigerated biscuit dough and rolled it out to desired thickness. I made this for a baby shower and everyone loved them. Thanks!
Cute little BLT app. (without the "L"). I also cut the mayo to about 1/3 c., used extra sharp cheddar and the end result was still good...not one left. I will try them with phyllo dough next time. Thanks Kelli.
I think idea is a good one, but my first attempt was pretty bland. On the second try: To help the biscuits have some flavor, I basted them with EVOO and sprinkled with garlic before filling. Also used the smaller biscuits and flattened them out to fit. Sun dried tomatoes and green onions provided a little more punch. Just enough mayo for moisture. I tried them both as cups in the mini pan and flat in the regular pan, and everyone preferred the cups. I think I still prefer the ham cups with cresent dough, though. Thanks for something different!
These are terrific! I have taken these to many school volunteer lunches and am always asked for the recipe! I followed it exactly as stated. I have substituted fried ground sage sausage for the bacon to change the flavor.
The look on my husband's face was priceless when he tasted these. The only thing I did different was minced the onions and sauted them in butter. Very Yummy!!!!
I doubled the filling only portion of the recipe and was able to make 60 cups (3 packages of biscuits) since I didn't overstuff them and wanted them to look more like mini quiches. I froze them in the mini muffin pan, then popped them out and put them in baggies. The day of the party I defrosted them and put them back in the muffin pan to cook. Everyone loved them and they were gone super fast!!
I have made these several times and each time they have been scrumptious. I always make the filling the night before and refrigerate it so that the flavors will have time to blend. It takes no time at all to make the filling. Last night I was in a real rush and even used the pre-cooked bacon that is available now. It tasted great in this recipe and saved me loads of time. The only thing I change about this recipe is I use crescent roll dough instead of biscuit dough for the cups because my family prefers it. This is a wonderful appetizer and makes for a pretty presentation, also. These cups stand out among the usual dips and chips. Really excellent!
This was Awesome. I made it for our tennis match and it was the first thing to go - everyone was asking for the recipe. It was almost embarassing how simple it was to make!
Really good with the pre-made phyllo cups and easy too.
I made these for my family one evening. My kids did not care for them. My husband and I did like them. They were good but not show stopping.
This is a recipe from The Pampered Chef that I have been making for 23 years! They are always the first appetizer to be eaten at any party! My family makes them in triple batches to make sure everyone gets plenty!
Good! I used less mayo and added in some ranch seasoning to the filling and they were really good! I also used Phyllo premade pastry shells instead of the biscuits, made it look elegant and was super easy.
These were very tasty and pretty easy to make. My guests couldn't stop eating (or talkin about)them. I thought the cup was a little doughy so next time I might try less dough and spread it thinner, or try those little puff pastry cups or phyllo cups. Or even roll out cresent rolls and make it more like a pizza. Either way, it's a keeper. The only think I changed is to use green onion instead of regular, makes for a pretty appetizer
My family loves these. They request them often, we substitute our favorite brand of chunky salsa for the tomato and onion. It makes prep time twice as quick and easy and tastes just a good.
If you like the flavor of hot mayo then you might like these. These things made me gag. Not to mention the are not very pretty looking. Nasty! If you like the bacon/tomato combination....try a stuffed tomato recipe.
This is a good appetizer and you can play around with it. Use any spices you prefer as well as any type of cheese. I agree with one reviewer. DO NOT FREEZE AFTER BAKING. They tend to dry out. You can freeze before baking.
I noted the reviews and doubled the recipe but didn't increase the amount of mayo. I think one only needs enough to make it stick together. Also, living in a small town on Vancouver Island means I can't always get all products. In this case it was the buttermilk biscuits. So, I used the flaky roles instead and divided them in three! Also I used muffin papers since I don't like greasing pans and they worked fine after letting them cool to take off the paper. I will certainly make them again.
As written a 1 star. Love these but cut the mayo in half or even less or it is a grease bomb. I use about 2 T and it is plenty. They are absolutely delicious! Edit: Good using a T or so inside a crescent roll.
These appetizers were delicious! Instead of cooking my own bacon, I used half a jar of pre-cooked real bacon pieces to save some time. And I used the little phyllo cups to serve it in, baking the appetizers for about 10 minutes in a 350 degree oven. The recipe filled about 20 phyllo cups (not quite 1.5 boxes). You can make the filling the day before, bake it in the phyllo cups and have a hot tasty appetizer in 15 minutes.
Wow, why haven't I made these before?! As I was a little bit pushed for time, I used whole biscuits from a tube in a regular muffin tray. Worked out great. The tomato/onion/bacon reminded me of pizza, which got me thinking that you could really play around with any number of cominations - bbq sauce, chicken, pepperoni etc etc. Thanks, Kelli!
I love BLTs and BLT dip so thought this would be a winner as well. It is very good, however, I will use more mayo next time, a bit to dry. I also used a little more then doulble the bacon as it just didn't seem like it would be enough. I will make this again! This is a keeper!:)
These may be the most popular thing in the world -- I actually have a nickname based on them. People you make them for will request them repeatedly. I've been making these for years now, but I wanted to share a little shortcut I just created. If you're like me and have ZERO ingredients, ever, on hand, you'll love this. I realized that you can all the basic ingredients for this recipe (besides the basil and biscuits) on your average salad bar. (I have always used ranch dressing instead of the mayo). It's easy, and especially helps you make small quantities that won't use an entire bottle of dressing or bag of cheese. Bonus -- if you hit the right bar, no chopping!
excellant! I used mini fillo cups instead of the buttermilk biscuit dough. It was much easier and they looked pretty.
This was a big hit at a tailgate. Great flavor. I used small tart shells and they added some crunch. Very good.
THESE ARE SO GOOD, I HAVE MADE THEM FOR MY ENTIRE FAMILY AND NOW THEY ARE REQUESTED EVERYTIME WE GET TOGETHER, EVEN THE KIDS LOVED THEM! THANKS
This sounded so very unusual but it was really good. Thanks for sharing.
Absolutely delicious, although kids weren't quite as crazy about them. I made them with "Grands" biscuits and baked in full-sized muffin tins and served them as a side to soup. Will make again and again.
My brother-in-law ate them all before we could get them on the serving platter!! Great recipe.
This is one of my all time favorite snacks! They taste much better with a can of Rotel -- drain first. I also add a pinch of garlic powder and diced ham along with the bacon. Sometimes I add green onions for an extra kick and a few sprinkles of parmesan to the mix. There are NEVER any left! I have been using this recipe for years and saw it here...THANKS for letting others see this great treat. You will crave these once you have tasted them. My daughter requests these at least once a month.
I've tried this recipe several times at get-togethers and other functions. It has been a hit every time. I use about a third of a cup of chopped green onions in mine. I also use the real bacon bits in the package from the grocer, and I substitute sharp cheddar for the cheese. The combinations are endless in regards to the various things you could do with this recipe.
These are great, I use green onion instead of regular and Monterey Jack/Colby cheese mix instead of swiss. When I want this in a hurry, I make a pizza out of them by placing the biscuits together on my pizza stone and then pour the ingrediants on top and bake as required for the biscuits and then just slice and serve. Ideal for breakfast.
This is by far one of the easiest recipes I have made. Even my sister loved these little cups and she hates bacon. Much like me, those of you who dislike mayo BE WARNED. I added less than 1/4 cup of mayo and it was still very overpowering. I will make this over and over again but next time I will cut out the mayo. If anything I will add enough mayo to slightly coat the mixture but I will use very little of it.
One of the best things I've ever tasted!!! I added garlic because.... Well, I like garlic a lot. And I didn't have dried basil so I added a "herbes provecale" which I have been told is just a heavily salted herb blend from France. I ate too many of these! A quick tip: better to undercook than overcook. The dough becomes very tough if cooked even a minute or two too long.
I make these ahead and freeze them in ziplock freezer bags. When I have guests over I set them out for a few minutes and then pop them in the oven on 350 for about 15 mins. They are even better this way!
I thought these were great, I didn't have a muffin tin so I just made the dough into a ball and used my thumb to make an indent to fill. Everyone loved them.
I made this 2 ways - with the refrigerator biscuits and with mini phyllo shells. Both were good, but the version with the phyllo shells was clearly the winner. The refrigerator biscuit version was a little too bready for our taste. I also took the lazy way out and instead of chopping tomatoes, onions, and basil, I used my favorite prepared bruschetta from Sam's Club. I made these for a party and kept them warm on a hot server, but they didn't last long enough to get cold. Thanks for a great recipe.
I used thawed frozen biscuits and cut them in half. I think I should have peeled that part in half too because these puffed up too much and made it where there wasn't enough filling. Other than that, it tastes great!
These got rave reviews at the Preview at the book fair this morning! I'm passing the link to the recipe along to the teachers! Thanks for a savory, yummy "muffin" alternative! I did make a few changes. I'm a fan of cheddar paired with bacon. I doubled the recipe and used half swiss and half cheddar. I did not use the onion but sprinkled garlic powder on top of each cup (sparingly) before baking. I will definitely make these again (especially since I still have filling leftover and an extra can of biscuits).
These were really tasty, I'm so thrilled to add a new recipe to my 'repertoire'! I will certainly make these again (over and over) I think I'll try a touch less mayo next time, (purely for the sake of our arteries) and maybe experiment with different fillings. These were also very simple to make for a novice. Thanks!
I used 30 mini phyllo cups instead of the biscuits and chopped up three green onions instead of the regular onion. Served these as an appetizer for Easter and all the ladies in the family left with the recipe. Great stuff!
You need to modify this recipe. Per some other reviews I made the following modifications: I used turkey bacon instead of regular bacon, and I cooked it in the microwave to save time. It's important to drain the tomatoes in a strainer to really get out ALL the excess water. I used 1/4 cup ranch dressing instead of mayo. I added 1/4 cup chopped green onion, 2 cans grands flaky buttermilk biscuits, 1 tsp dried basil flakes, and the swiss chees as directed in the recipe. I also used a silicone mini muffin pan. The cups popped out with NO trouble whatsoever. I would definitely use one when making these. I used all the filling this way. They were devoured by my guests!
These are very good! This recipe won an appetizer contest we had with our friends! I use Grand's flakes biscuits (I think that's what they are called) and separate each into four parts.
Pretty good! Better than the cups/tarts that I've tried. It taste like bruschetta but in a cup. I followed other suggestions such as cutting the dough in quarters, sauteed onions, and half of the mayonnaise. I really wanted to buy the phyllo cups so that way I didn't have to do much prepping with the dough but the store didn't have any available.
I changed the recipe a bit...I was looking for a way to use leftover Christmas ham. Instead of bacon, I used 1 cup diced ham, cheddar cheese instead of Swiss, and Italian seasoning for the basil. I also used full sized muffin tins. With Grands biscuits, it made 16 cups and my kids loved them for breakfast. A bit salty, but still delicious.
I rated this only two stars because I would not serve these as the recipe is written. The filling is delicious, but the biscuit dough is just overwhelming. It expands so much these are not "cups" but little biscuits with toppings. I even tried using 1/3 of a biscuit per muffin cup and I still thought they were WAY too doughy (and I used regular buttermilk biscuits, not Grands). Luckily I made them ahead of time and found that pie crust dough works quite well (and you can buy it pre-made so it's just as easy as using biscuits).
THE BEST APPETIZER EVER! I took it to 3 parties over the holiday season and it was devoured. Everyone raved about it. Like others, I cut the biscuits into 1/4ths, used only enough mayo to coat, and added a little bit of garlic. I will be taking these to every party from now on!
These are fantastic!! I've been using them as a "standard" appetizer since NYE 2000 and EVERYONE loves them...I've even substituted bacon for the non-meat Bacon Bits for my veggie friends and they are still great! The only down side is that if you're going to make them, make a lot of them - they take more than 10 mins prep (at least 30) to make and go very quickly.
Yummmmm... I messed with the recipe, though. I doubled the recipe and used five roma tomatoes, 1/2 cup cream cheese, 1/3 cup mayo, 1 cup cheddar cheese, about a ton of bacon, 3 chopped green onions, and I used crescent roll dough instead of regular biscuit dough. I also had to add a little extra salt. This... is... AWESOME. Definitely, definitely a keeper.
This recipe is very easy and you can't ask for a better responce from people who try it. I've made it several times for diffrent parties and events. Take copies of the recipe with you, people will want ask for it.
This recipe is so awsome because of its versatility...I used chunky bleu cheese dressing instead of mayo, and 4 green onions. Also used colby jack for the cheese...Very good! And I cant wait to try this with other ingredients, like spinach, sausage, and tomato??!!! The possibilties are endless.....
I have been making this recipe for a few years and it is always a hit. The original recipe called for spliting the dough into thirds...helps for those who thought the cups too heavy and makes two dozen. The "flakey layers" style is the easiest to split. Make sure to seed the tomato. I also use less mayo and have used 1/3 to 1/2 cup real bacon bits in a crunch. I love cheese so I double what is called for and usually use a Mexican blend because I always have it on hand. There is no need to grease the pan...this is not exactly health food but why add more fat without flavor? Save the calories for extra cheese and bacon! So yummy!
Made these for a party and they were a big hit! They tasted great and were quite easy. Made these ahead of time by freezing in mini muffin tins, then freezer bagging, and returning to muffin tins for baking just prior to guest arriving. Will definitely add these to my collection of favorites.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections