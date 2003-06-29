Bacon and Tomato Cups

Just finished making these for our New Year's Eve party tonight. Fantastic! This is going to be my new 'go to' recipe. Here are my edits to the original recipe: I made a double batch of the mixture...but eye balled everything. Chopped up a whole package of bacon BEFORE cooking in the pan so that it cooked up faster and was closer to the size I needed. Used about 1/2 cup mayo based on other's suggestions, 2 tomatoes deseeded, 1 & 3/4 c. shredded swiss, 1 med. onion & 2 tsp of dried basil. I used the basic buttermilk biscuits (not Grandes, etc.) I bought the cheapie 4 pack at Walmart (each is 7.5 oz). I did not cut them, I spread them out slightly and used them whole in the mini tins. Ended up using 3 packages total. This, by chance, turned out to be the perfect mixture to biscuit ratio. It made 30 total. Here's a tip: when you spread out the dough, lay it as a 'blanket' over the top of the muffin cup. Add the topping and then move on (you'll need to fill every other cup or so and then go back). When you go back to the empty ones, gently push the filled cups in so the extra dough over the top kind-of cradles the mixture and blankets around it. They'll also fall nicely into the cup this way and will be easier to get out in the end. Will be making this again and again and again! Thanks!!!