Bacon and Tomato Cups

Little buttermilk biscuit cups are baked with a savory mixture of bacon and tomato inside.

By Kelli

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
42 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
30 mini muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a mini muffin pan.

  • In a skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until evenly brown. Drain on paper towels. Crumble bacon into a medium mixing bowl; add chopped tomato, onion, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, and basil.

  • Separate biscuits into halves horizontally. Place each half into prepared mini muffin pan. Fill each biscuit half with the bacon mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 18.2mg; sodium 429.6mg. Full Nutrition
