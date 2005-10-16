Cheese Blintzes

4.5
152 Ratings
  • 5 103
  • 4 35
  • 3 10
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Mom's cheese blintzes...a party favorite! These blintzes can be made ahead and frozen in an airtight container. Do not thaw them before baking!

Recipe by shelly15

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a cookie sheet generously with non-stick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Trim crusts from bread and roll the slices flat.

  • In a small bowl combine sugar and cinnamon to make a mixture.

  • In a large mixing bowl, mix softened cream cheese, milk and vanilla until smooth. Spread this mixture onto each slice of flattened bread. Roll each bread slice up. Dip bread/cream cheese rolls in melted butter, roll the blintzes immediately in the sugar-cinnamon mixture. Cut rolls into 1 inch pieces. Arrange the blintzes on the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 10 minutes. Serve with sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
534 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 40g; cholesterol 104.6mg; sodium 592.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022