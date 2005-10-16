Cheese Blintzes

YUM! Just a few things though... 1.) If you are going to cut them up, do it BEFORE you dip them into the melted butter. It makes for a LOT less mess. Personally, I think they are prettier left whole (especially if you are planning on serving them to guests) 2.) I had extras of almost every ingredient except the cinnamon/sugar. My suggestion would be: double the cinnamon, TRIPLE the sugar, and cut all of the rest of the ingredients in half (unless you want to make a TON!). 3.) When you roll the bread slices flat, make sure it is very smashed. Otherwise the butter soaks into the bread too much and makes it really soggy. And last... 4.) Bake them longer than it calls for (about 15 minutes). I had never had these before, but this recipe is a keeper. I think it would be great to serve at a brunch.

