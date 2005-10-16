Cheese Blintzes
Mom's cheese blintzes...a party favorite! These blintzes can be made ahead and frozen in an airtight container. Do not thaw them before baking!
Mom's cheese blintzes...a party favorite! These blintzes can be made ahead and frozen in an airtight container. Do not thaw them before baking!
YUM! Just a few things though... 1.) If you are going to cut them up, do it BEFORE you dip them into the melted butter. It makes for a LOT less mess. Personally, I think they are prettier left whole (especially if you are planning on serving them to guests) 2.) I had extras of almost every ingredient except the cinnamon/sugar. My suggestion would be: double the cinnamon, TRIPLE the sugar, and cut all of the rest of the ingredients in half (unless you want to make a TON!). 3.) When you roll the bread slices flat, make sure it is very smashed. Otherwise the butter soaks into the bread too much and makes it really soggy. And last... 4.) Bake them longer than it calls for (about 15 minutes). I had never had these before, but this recipe is a keeper. I think it would be great to serve at a brunch.Read More
I was extremely excited about this after reading all the glowing reviews but I was ultimately disappointed. I followed some tips and added egg and sugar to the cream cheese mix and it was ok, kind of a simple cheesecake mixture. I also didn't find it too messy or difficult. The thing that for me let it down the most was the white bread...I was skeptical but based on comments I was hopeful that the bread would undergo some kind of transformation which it did not...it tasted like cheesecake mix wrapped in white bread sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. And whether you like them or hate them I think to call them blintzes is extremely misleading as they are not even close to the real thing.Read More
YUM! Just a few things though... 1.) If you are going to cut them up, do it BEFORE you dip them into the melted butter. It makes for a LOT less mess. Personally, I think they are prettier left whole (especially if you are planning on serving them to guests) 2.) I had extras of almost every ingredient except the cinnamon/sugar. My suggestion would be: double the cinnamon, TRIPLE the sugar, and cut all of the rest of the ingredients in half (unless you want to make a TON!). 3.) When you roll the bread slices flat, make sure it is very smashed. Otherwise the butter soaks into the bread too much and makes it really soggy. And last... 4.) Bake them longer than it calls for (about 15 minutes). I had never had these before, but this recipe is a keeper. I think it would be great to serve at a brunch.
I was tickled to see this recipe - my great-Aunt Erma (who always called them "blini") taught me to make these years ago. We don't serve them with the sour cream, but they are always a hit. A quick tip - the cinnamon-sugar can get a bit lumpy and tacky from the melted butter after a while. so start out with only half the butter and cinnamon-sugar in small bowls. When you are halfway done dipping the blini, toss the old tacky stuff and start dipping the other half with fresh melted butter and cinnamon-sugar.
These were a real hit with the all the moms and kids at my sons Valentines Day party. Easy to make and great tasting. One suggestion, these should be served the same day. I made these a day ahead and they became slightly soggy. These taste great hot out of the oven. Great Recipe.
These are so pretty! I only used half of the cream cheese mixture for 20 ounces of bread (yep, less mixture for more bread than called for). I rolled them tight and cut them in half diagonally before dipping them in butter. If you want to avoid having a plate with cinnamon sugar paste on it, sprinkle the cinnamon sugar on them instead of rolling. I had McCormick pre-mixed cinn-sugar and using that was great. I baked them for 15 minutes on parchment paper lined cookie sheets. (Parchment paper is my best friend in the kitchen). I didn't use the sour cream , just served them as is and got great compliments.
Delicious!!! I served these as dessert for my husband's Super Bowl party. After eating so many spicy and salty things, the men loved these, and several asked for the recipe. They're easy and fun to make, and they're just yummy! Thanks for sharing!
I loved this recipe!!! So easy, and delicious!! Tastes great if you add comstock fruit to it!!
I have always been a bit skeptical of dessert recipes that call for white bread, but this recipe changed that! These were so cheap and easy to make. So delicious and sweet. I ended up using three times the sugar and cinnamon just as another reviewer did. I baked them a little longer too, the ends get a little crispy that way, mmmm. Perfect recipe, thanks!
I was extremely excited about this after reading all the glowing reviews but I was ultimately disappointed. I followed some tips and added egg and sugar to the cream cheese mix and it was ok, kind of a simple cheesecake mixture. I also didn't find it too messy or difficult. The thing that for me let it down the most was the white bread...I was skeptical but based on comments I was hopeful that the bread would undergo some kind of transformation which it did not...it tasted like cheesecake mix wrapped in white bread sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. And whether you like them or hate them I think to call them blintzes is extremely misleading as they are not even close to the real thing.
A huge hit at a football party.
Went over well at the night of cards I took it to. Next time I may add a little vanilla to the sour cream to make it not such a stark contrast, and buy a little more expensive white bread. :) but overall a good recipe :)
these are great! I add a splash of vanilla extract to the cream cheese mix, and its great!! I love making these for parties and kids love them!
FANTASTIC! I made them for a baby shower I was throwing. I used a "butter top" bread and rolled out each peice with a rolling pin SUPER flat. I didn't cut them down to 1" either but left them whole. I did have to cook them longer then advised (about 20 minutes at 350) Let them rest for about 10 minutes and sprinkle them with powdered sugar and serve with strawberry preserves for dipping or mix the strawberries with the sour cream if you like. They were all gone! Wish I would have made more.
I make something so similiar to this every New Years Eve for the past 15 years and it's always a hit. I call them cheese cake roll ups. I use brown sugar instead of white sugar, no need for cinnamon and I don't use sour cream. I have to tell you with just the bread, brown sugar, cream cheese and margarine, you think you've died and gone to heaven.
I was told to use 3 loaves of white bread and freeze the sugared blintzes on jelly roll plans and store them in the freezer once frozen in freezer zip bags.Then you can bake as many ias needed. Remember to place them seam side down. I doubled the butter you have listed and tripled the sugar so it covered 3 loaves of white bread. It is great for church coffee hours or brunches!
This was so easy! They were just fine without the sour cream. I added a little confectioner's sugar to the cream cheese mixture to sweeten it just slightly. I doubled the vanilla as suggested by others. Instead of rolling the cheese blintzes in butter, I used a pastry brush to apply the butter. I sprinkled the cinnamon-sugar mixture on the tops, so I didn't have problems with the blintzes sticking to the pan.
My godmother was always asked to bring these to all of our get-togethers. The only difference is that she uses a quarter cup of sugar, 8oz brick of cream cheese and an egg yoke for the filling. Fabulous!
A lovely sweet treat. I have frozen them and used them a few weeks later--what a convenience. I'll make these again and again. Unfortunately, my dog likes them, too--the last time I served them, he finished off the leftovers when my back was turned. What can I say? He has quite a sophisticated palate.
My husband made this with our Brownie Troop and we all loved it. We used "naked bread" (the kind without the crust) and I don't remember if we cut them or not. The girls weren't that hot about the sour cream, but overall this is a great kid friendly recipe!
Michele, thanks for this delicious treat that please everyone in the family. My little nieces were over and we made several easy treats, this was one of them. These were great right out of the oven! Kids gave them two thumbs up!
I've never made nor had a home-made cheese blintz before this. I followed the recipe to a T. I left them whole. They were tender and tasty. I will make this again soon. Next time, I may try substituting the milk/vanilla with a liqueur - such as Frangelico, Kahlua or Bailey's.
I really liked these little blintzes served with sour cream. They are a great appetizer to serve when you're looking for something out of the ordinary. I could have sat there and ate all of them up. Mmm...
Wonderful and so so so easy to make! My husband and I really enjoyed them. I used about a third of the ingredients cause there are only 3 of us but the recipe is very forgiving to any changes. Thanks for a great recipe!
I have made this recipe twice for family gatherings, and both times I have gotten rave reviews, and been very satisfied with how they turned out! Very easy to make, quick and delicious!
They turned out great not one left but I used to make these and had kind of forgotten how and I realized after I had made them I add an egg and half a cup of sugar to the filling makes them a little sweeter and better in my mind
Thank you Michele for this wonderful, easy recipe! It is a definite keeper. If you prefer sweet filling in your blintz, add half a cup of icing sugar to the cream cheese mixture. For added interest/variation you can also add sultanas. These are lovely hot or cold and you don't really have to serve them with sour cream. They are fine all on their own.
These are a family favorite and have been since I was a little girl. The one thing we do differently is cut the bread diagonally before spreading the cream cheese mixture. If you do it this way they're the perfect size when you roll them up.
Great recipe for young children to help with. I add one egg and 1/4 cup sugar to filling. Always a hit wherever I take them.
These are so tasty and simple to make. To make them even easier I used cream cheese icing to fill them. I even deep fried some and they came out delicious!
Simple and quick - I cooked these for a brunch that I was hosting and they were so good out of the oven that I almost finished them all up before the guests arrived! Had to make a second batch!
These were really good - but I made some changes to the recipe. Instead of bread, I used rectangular shapes wraps (this way I didn't have to cut of the crust or roll the bread flat. I used low fat cream cheese. Next time I will not ad the milk to the cream cheese mixture which made the mixture too thin. I followed other reviewers advice and didn't dip the blintzes into butter - Instead, I sprayed them with PAM and sprinkled them with sugar and cinnamon. They needed to bake longer than suggested.
I gave this a 4 only because it wasn't as sweet as I expected, though this could be easily remedied by adding maybe 1/3 to a 1/2 cup of powdered sugar to the cream cheese mixture. Still, a very good recipe!
THis is a breakfast fav around here. I take shortcuts with the measurements, though. I add a splash of milk and vanilla to the cr. cheese, and I don't measure the cinn./sugar mixture. Also, I the first time I made these I forgot to dip them in the butter, and the second time I made them I did do that step, but I found we like them better without the butter dipping. My 3 yo and 7 yo loved to help roll out the white bread! Its a great recipe to do with kids! Thanks!
These are a hit at parties whenever I make them. People always ask what is in them and how I make them. They are amazed by the ingredients because they seem so much more sophisticated. No one really raved about dipping them in the sour cream, but I thought it was good. These take patience to make, but the result is worth it!
I made this recipe for Break-the-Fast on Yom Kippur and served it alond with Deviled Eggs and Bagels & Lox. It was a huge success, everyone loved them and they were all gone before the meal ended. The butter gives these a delightful crispy texture. I took others' advice and made half of these with raspberry preserves (in addition to cream cheese mixture). We did not use sour cream, these stood on their own!
Brought them to my neighbor's Christmas party for an appetizer. They went like hotcakes! Great recipe, and fairly easy to make. Thanks!
Very good and very easy to make; I even liked them cold!
I have never bought white bread before I decided to try this recipe. I made these for a party and everyone loved them, and couldn't believe at they were made with white bread! Definitely follow the advice to cut them before dipping in butter. It's messy but worth it!
My husband does not like desserts or sweets, so I thought I was safe leaving these on the stove to cool while I was away at work. He almost ate all of them by the time I got home! I'm thrilled to find a new family favorite. I wish I could figure out how to keep the bread crunchy. It wasn't soggy, but it would have tasted better if it had more texture. I brushed the butter on the bread instead of dipping it, in case that helped it stay more firm. It definitely wasn't soggy, so maybe it did help? I'll definitely make it again.
uhhhhhmazing...just added 1/2 cup of sugar to the cream cheese mixture..didnt even need the sour cream....i will defenitely have to make this regularly:D
So good, so rich, and so easy. I used parchment paper and skipped the non stick spray. The cheese filling was very generous in this. I had to double the cinnamon sugar mix though as I ran out a little over half way through. I baked mine a couple of minutes longer as they just didn't look "done" and seemed a little soggy still. Two thumbs up on this treat! I skipped the sour cream on the side. Thanks Michele.
These were great for a couple of reasons - my 2 year old cooking enthusiast was able to help with a few parts of the process, the blinztes themselves received rave reviews - cooked from frozen as recommended- and the ample crusts we had left over made for a nice trip to the duck pond! These will be on my future list of desserts for both kids and adults.
I made this recipe for a party, and everyone loved it! It was easy to make, and everyone thought I had spent a lot more time on it than I did.
a delicious dessert that tastes like it took a lot of hard work but it's a snap to make!
Holy Cow! I was really impressed with these. They were so easy to put together. As suggested by others, I did need more butter and cinnamon/sugar mix, and I cooked them for 15 minutes. I also used half the cream cheese, omitted the milk, and added a cup of cottage cheese. I could also see it being great with ricotta. I will absolutely make these again.
MMMMM! These were awesome. Of course, I made a few changes as I usually do. I added cinammon, sugar and doubled the vanilla in the filling. That made it nice and sweet and everyone loved them. I also served them with hot apple pie filling which really topped it off! Try it.
Made these last Christmas... they were a big hit.
I've made these twice this week! My boys (8 and 10) had a lot of fun with this recipe. It makes a mess in the kitchen, but it is worth it. I took the advice of others, and added some confectioners sugar to the cream cheese mixture, and baked for about 15 minutes. YUM! No one could believe that it was just white bread.
What a cool idea! I left them full size and drizzled pureed fruit with vanilla syrup on top and they were to die for! Perfect blend of sweet and tart. Delicious breakfasts here we come :) Down side: a little dry and seams come apart while baking.
Was not sure about the bread, but it was AWESOME! I halved the recipe, and still had almost 40 "Blintzes", no one knew they are made with bread, and they disappeared sooooo quickly!!! Will definately make again, it was a very quick, easy, and delisious recipe! Thanks
A little messy, but very tasty.
these were just awesome, and bogglingly easy. Nummy
I added strawberry jam to the mixture, it was divine!!!
I ended up using 1 1/2 loaves of Wonder bread and 3x the cinnamon and sugar to complete this recipe. Also, instead of cutting to a smaller size I just left each slice of bread as one roll. The filling seemed a little too bitter to me, but everyone who tried these loved them. Next time I will add powdered sugar to the filling to sweeten things up. Unless I made it myself, I never would have believed this recipe called for white bread but it works!
These were SOOO good! Thanks! It took me a little longer than what was said, but I kept looking back and forth and have two little ones to attend to as well. I think next time I will put some fruit with it. THANKS!
They were great!! I used 35 calorie a slice bread and whipped cream cheese and Splenda instead of the sugar. A low calorie version with diet margarine instead of butter.
This recipe is truely worth 5 stars. It's quick & simple nobody could believe it was white bread.
I loved this recipe too! I would just suggest not to put the cream cheese too thick, and to lay them on the cookie sheet seam down, as some of mine came undone while baking. Also need to double the cinnamon and sugar mixture. I am making these again to take to a BBQ pot luck, they are perfect fingure food.
These were pretty good and nice to have on hand in the freezer.
Allright, I was curious so I made these. They are very simple to make indeed and take no time at all but the taste is just OK for me. I did add sugar and cinnamon to the cream cheese mixture. Neighbors and kids loved them!
These are wonderful! We made a carmal sauce for them, but really thier great plain :) I kept mine in the oven for 15 minutes instead of 10 but thats the only thing I changed!
A big hit! So very quick and easy.
Easy to make. My 3yr old daughter and 1 yr old son love them and ask for them every day. I use kids bread (extra iron and fiber) and fat free cream cheese.
Made these ahead of time for Christmas morning while opening presents. I added cinnamon and sugar to the filling for more sweetness and flavor. Definitely helped, but I was still a little disapointed. I had hoped these would've knocked my socks off, but no such luck. I wont be making these again. Sorry :(
These are really good. I left off the sour cream, though.
These were really delicious...the first day and rite out of the oven. Once placed in containers they will become very soggy and no loner edible after a day. The cream cheese amount needs to reduced if only using 1 loaf of bread. I used 1 package and was left with only a few slices. Also there is no way of making these without making a mess. Good with or without sour cream
We loved these. My whole family did. I make a dessert very similar to this with crescent rolls. I halved the recipe, but used full amount of vanilla and added 1/4 C sugar to cream cheese mixture because I like things very sweet. I did fine with rolling in butter and in cinn/sugar mix. Couldn't even tell I used just plain regular bread. Will make again!
These were quite tasty! I would give it 5 if it weren't for the huge mess it made and dishes it used up, but that is probably my own fault. I wasn't sure what I was expecting and got kinda scared when they came out of the oven "soggy" looking. But, I was pleasantly surprised to see that they hardened up quite nicely after sitting for a few minutes. I will make again!
this is a delicious and easy recipe, i did not use the sour cream and i suggest just making half the recipe i had alot of the cream cheese mixture left over. they are very goo when fresh but are awful the next day.
These were pretty good. A little messy at first, but I got the hang of it as I did more! I also needed to put together more of the cinnamon/sugar mix, as there wasn't quite enough. I also felt like the cream cheese needed a little something. Not exactly sure what though. I still couldn't stop eating these!
I tried these on the spur of the moment about 9:00 one night because I needed to use up a little bit of leftover cream cheese. I made about a dozen of them. I can see how they could get a little time consuming if you make a whole loaf of bread. Nonetheless, they were AWESOME! I found myself eating a dozen little cheese blintzes at 10 p.m. I'll be making these again soon. And maybe next time I'll share them with my family.
These were really good - it has been a week since I made them, and my friends are still talking about them!
Really, really good! I needed more of the sugar mixture then listed. I flattened the bread by rolling a can of soup over it and baked for 15 minutes to make the outside slightly crispy. This is an easy recipe for children who are learning to cook. I will make it again many times.
Excellent! I served this at my son't birthday party today and it was wonderful! Thanks!
THIS WAS GREAT! Messy and a little time consuming - but well worth it! I took it to work and everyone just went on and on about it, and no one could believe that it was made using white bread! I added a little cinnamon and sugar to the cheese mixture as well and it turned out great! Thank you for sharing!
I really like cheese blintzes. I am looking forward to making these!
I made these for a women's luncheon--the women loved them. I'll make these often!
We used to have these all the time when I was a kid, and today I got a sudden craving for them. This recipe is pretty much a perfect replication of what I had as a kid, and so easy! They are traditional "blintzes", but they are a really nice, mild, crispy treat!
Followed the recipe exactly, using a butterbread loaf and serving with the sour cream and strawberry preserves on the side. Made them for a brunch and everyone raved about them, including my picky kids.
I think these were pretty easy to make, but I didn't care for the taste...or maybe it was the texture. I might try them some time with something instead of bread.
Very tasty. I did add some cottage cheese to the filling and it was delicious!
VERY GOOD! surprising never knew bread could turn to a dough substances like that just by rolling it......weird haha but good. Thankyou so much defintly will make again
this recipe is easy and soooo yummy! i thought it sounded kind of strange just to use bread and roll it out but it worked great!
These are very easy to make and taste so yummy! Everyone devoured these treats. I have had to give out the recipe many times. Thanks!
These were super easy to make and tasted yummy! Thanks for the recipe!!!
these are yummy, but reminded me very little of blinzes, which involves crepes. my son was in charge of pounding the bread flat, and i have to say he did a good job. but even then, bread just isn't super flat! i didn't think this was a very messy job at all; in fact, it was quick and easy. i used 8 oz lactose-free cream cheese, with a splash of vanilla. avoided additional sugar, since we have blintes for breaking the yom kippur fast at dinner. we brushed a few tablespoons of butter on them before baking and did not cut them in half (and did have to bake them a little longer than suggested). i thought they were tasty, and fun to eat, and my son loved them. we might make them again for fun, but i think next yom kippur i will go ahead and make traditional blintzes.
Five stars for delicious. I just made these for a poker game tonight. Luckily, I had a backup plan, because these kind of flattened in the oven. Next time I'll freeze them first, as others suggested. They were still very good, and my family is having fun eating them as they are. I used half cream cheese and half mascarpone cheese, with a bit of powdered sugar added in. The hardest part was rolling out the bread!
Absolutely wonderful recipe! I didn't cut the edges because I was lazy lol, but it still taste great. It was a huge hit with the family!
Loved these, although I didn't care to dip them in the sour cream.
A very addicting snack and it make fantastic breakfast too! It's simple and quite fun to make. Whenever I spot a loaf of bread in the house and some cream cheese I immediately get to work on this recipe, it's THAT good.
I made these at Thanksgiving without changing a thing and my family loved them. No one knew they were made with regular bread. I would, however, like to know the trick to keeping the bread flat. After rolling mine down, even individually, the sprung back to life in seconds :-) Thanks, Michele for the recipe. I will be making these again at Christmas!
very good, made these for my wedding. the cream cheese goes a looong way. left out the sour cream.
These were so good!! I brought them to a memorial day party and they were gone in like 2 mins! I cut them in half at an angle so they would be easy to dip and I made a dip with strawberry perserves fresh strawberries and sour cream. Yum! will definitely make these again!
Very tasty, easy to make, and they were gone well before dinner was ready. Making them again for the second time in a month.
I made these and they are delicous and easy. I did find, as another reviewer, that I had way too much cream cheese mixture left over and had to have more of the butter and cinnamon-sugar mixture. I would also bake them a little longer or at a little higher temperature. My filling was oozing out and they were still a little "wet". Still a keeper of a recipe. Thanks.
Very good and easy!! Will definately make again
This recipe was excellent! Thank you for providing the perfect recipe for blintzes. It was extremely quick and easy.
These are delicious. My 16 Y/O DD and I just love them. They are easy and fast and a gourmet treat.
OK-these were a good afternoon treat. Don't think for me it would pass for a breakfast- more like a dessert. I too needed more of the sugar mixture so I would suggest doubling that from the start. I also skipped the sour cream. Very delicious. If you are not looking for a tart filling- I would suggest adding alittle conf sugar to the cream cheese mixture. I might try that myself next time. My kids loved making them..very easy for them to help and roll out the bread. They even rolled and dipped. Good kid friendly recipe. THANKS!!
Kids went wild over this quick and very easy version of blintzes. Delicious Michele!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections