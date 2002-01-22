Baked Fettuccine Lasagna

My husband and I did not care for this dish much. This recipe (and the many others on this site that are nearly identical versions of this) got many 4 and 5 star reviews. I should have paid attention to my flavor instincts. This was pretty time consuming to put together for such poor results. It was super bland (no salt, pepper, or seasonings except for oregano). Because I always taste as I cook, I increased the oregano, added fresh garlic, and generously salted and peppered the meat sauce. After that, I added the mushroom soup and felt it added nothing significant to the flavor profile. The next night, not wanting to waste the leftovers, we heated up a jar of my homemade pasta sauce and used that to dress it up. We liked it much better. I would not take this to a potluck or make it for company. You are better off taking the time to make a traditional baked pasta dish.