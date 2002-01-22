Baked Fettuccine Lasagna
The fettuccine pasta used in this recipe is a delicious alternative to the typical lasagna noodle. Serve with a green salad and crusty Italian bread.
The fettuccine pasta used in this recipe is a delicious alternative to the typical lasagna noodle. Serve with a green salad and crusty Italian bread.
My Husband and I enjoyed this dish very much..it was pure comfort food. To save on time I used extra lean ground beef and cooked it with the onions and red pepper (instead of two seperate steps) I also added Italian seasoning and a couple of cloves of chopped garlic. This dish would be great for company or potluck.Read More
I didn't like it, my room mates did. My kids didn't eat it eitherRead More
My Husband and I enjoyed this dish very much..it was pure comfort food. To save on time I used extra lean ground beef and cooked it with the onions and red pepper (instead of two seperate steps) I also added Italian seasoning and a couple of cloves of chopped garlic. This dish would be great for company or potluck.
As an inexperienced cook, I found this recipe to be relatively easy to prepare. It was a little time consuming layering out the fettucine, but once you get the hang of it, it goes at a better pace. It can be prepared in advance, which is ideal, just come home and throw it in the oven. I used it as a main course to serve to dinner guests with a caesar salad and Italian bread on the side. Everyone loved it and was satiated at the end of the meal. I would make this again, perhaps vary it up a little by throwing in some garlic and maybe even try a bit of spinach and feta as well. I would definately recommend this recipe to others.
Great recipe! I would also add some lemon and pepper seasoning and garlic to zap it up and also through in some chopped pepporoni and roccota cheese to make it really really delicious! But overall this is a fatastic recipe and I recomend it to everyone!
A great meal, but more work than usual to make for a regular Joe.
My husband happily declared this one to be a keeper! It was a last minute decision, so I made a few modifications based on what I had - sauted onion and green pepper with the hamburger meat (added 1 clove of garlic), used stewed tomatoes instead of diced, Italian seasoning instead of oregano, and bowtie pasta instead of fettuccine. Really great flavor and super easy!
Fettuccine turned out great....nice and cheesy! All and all it did seem like something was "missing" like tomatoe sauce or something. I did add 2 tablespoons of Italian dressing, 2 cloves garlic, dash or two of salt-N-pepper to the mix. Even tho I wasn't crazy about it my hubby loved it and asked for more. I do believe that what I added did help the dish, gave it a zest. I wouldn't make it for myself but will If hubby asks for it since he liked it so much.
I made this for my boyfriend for Valentine's Day and it was a huge success. We had it with wine and the wine brought out all of the flavors of the spices-I wouldn't change a thing and highly recommend it for any occassion.
This recipe was a BIG hit with my family. My husband loved it! I used diced tomatoes seasoned with basil, garlic, and oregano in place of the 2 tsps of oregano. I will try adding a pkg of thawed, chopped spinach to the vegetable mix the next time I make this.
Really, really, really yummy!!
Made as written this still deserves 5 stars, it was just great. I did use 1 lb pasta, it could use a little more of the meat sauce, i doubled the soup mixture and layered it as some others suggested, more mushrooms, or fresh mushrooms, could use more olives also, the amount stated got sort of lost. Overall just wonderful, we all loved it!
very easy and very tasty!
This came out pretty good. My kids and husband really liked it too. I omitted the bell peppers since the hubby doesn't like them and used lasagna noodles instead of fettuccine. All in all a nice alternative to the traditional lasagna.
My family loved this dish...The one thing I did different was to add more cheese, but otherwise great recipe.
Wonderful dish!
This is lasagna and stroganoff had a baby. Very tasty and flavorful after adding much needed salt. I also used curly egg noodles instead of fettuccine noodles because that is what I had on hand. The family really enjoyed this one.
I didn't like it, my room mates did. My kids didn't eat it either
Delicious...my husband and I both loved it! I only made a few changes to work with what I had on hand: fresh oregano, fresh mushrooms, frozen chopped (red, green, yellow) bell peppers, and I didn't use butter (skillet was still greasy enough from meat). I also added ground Italian seasoning. I'll definitely make this again.
I loved this recipe! I thought the combination of ingredients was a little strange, but the final product was great. I changed the recipe some. I combined 2 cans of cream of mushroom with half a can of broth. I layered the pan with half the fettuccine on the bottom, then half the cream of mushroom mix, half the veggie mix and then the cheese. Then repeat this layer ending with the cheese. This recipe is one of our new favorites!
This was good and easy. I did use more cheese than called for, about 1 1/2 C of each kind. I was out of olives and parmesan cheese. I put a little mozzarella on top of the sauce. I used my home-bottled diced tomatoes and should have drained a little juice off of them but it still tasted good.
This was a good pasta dinner, and very tasty. It cut into squares a lot easier than my regular lasagna recipe, so I will be trying this again.
It was good but not very flavorful. I will definitely try this again but with a few things added
Different. Needs to be modified.
My family enjoyed this very much. I only used 9oz of pasta and I feel that was more than enough. I put it in an 8x8 pan and it worked great. Also only used a 15 oz can of tomatoes. I wasn't so sure about just dumping the soup on top and not mixing it in, but it was just right!
this was good and pretty easy! thanks for the variation!
I used ground turkey and added garlic and jalepeno to kick up the spice a bit. Good recipe but I've had better baked pastas...
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe! The flavor was great although it was slightly dry, next time I make it I will probably double the cream of mushroom or add some tomato sauce.
I thought my husband and sons would love this as the adore lasagne, but all four of us, plus my youngest son's girlfriend, hated it! The taste of the oregano was overpowering and it was dry (I followed the recipe exactly). I had made a double batch to last two nights, but no one would eat it the second night so I doctored it up with a can of tomato soup, another can of mushroom soup and about 1/2 cup of sour cream and some Emeril's seasoning and it turned out quite good. So I would suggest adding that right up front. But the kids were so leary by then they still wouldn't taste it so I ended up eating it every night for dinner for a week.
Wonderful recipe! It is so good. Can stand alone or add a salad and a hard bread and you've got a delicious meal. I am in no way an "experienced" cook but I'm great at following recipes. This has simple, easy to find ingredients and easy instructions. Prep time is a little time consuming but the result is well worth it! My picky two year old eats it up.
Every time I make this for friends and family it gets gobbled up! Even my 18 mth old eats it! Thanks!
The fettuccine and cheese are so smooth in this dish. I used italian sausage instead of ground beef and added 1 tsp. of italian seasoning for a little more spice. This dish reminds me of my mother's goulash recipe, but with cheese. It freezes well, too.
This was SOOOO good, my husband loved it! I thought it was very tastey and it'll be cooked here A LOT. However, I changed a few things, I used macaroni pasta instead of fettucine, I used fresh porta bella mushrooms and tomatoes, and I used 2 cups of each of the cheeses, it was perfect!!!
Really good recipe. I used egg noodles instead of fettuccine pasta
i just made this recipe last night for dinner for myself and my fiance. It was absolutely delicious. He loved it. we loved it. I have to admit at first, I don't like mushrooms, and then the recipe asking for cream of mushroom soup, I was like Ugh! But let me tell you, it was perfect. I chopped the mushrooms in smaller pieces and it was great. I followed the instructions and it turned out perfect. Looked exactly like the picture. Its just the two of us, so we'll be having leftovers for a while. I even brought some to work for lunch and let a co-worker try it, and she loved it. She says she's going to make it. Thanks again. I'll be making it again pretty soon. Mari-San Antonio, tx
This dish was very easy to make and we loved it! I added garlic and some italian seasonings to the recipe and it made it that much more appealing. Thanks!
Pretty good casserole. I wouldn't call it a lasagna. It's a beefy, cheesey casserole that will stick to your bones.
My husband doesn't usually care for pasta. But he took a second helping on this one. I made a few changes though. I used tuna in place of beef and therefore changed to chicken broth instead of beef broth.
This recipe was the bomb! My boyfriend actually ate it up like a starving man. Now he bugs me to make it at least once a week. I did substitute ground turkey for the beef and added alot of extra cheese, but that's because we're cheesaholics...otherwise, the recipe is great as is!
This was an awesome dish...I'm 18 years old and I just started cooking, I fixed this with a caesar salad for 15 of my friends, and everyone loved it...its different but delicious!
yum
This is a great recipe. I changed one thing - used fresh sliced mushrooms instead of canned. I sauteed them with the onions and pepper. Did not use olives as we don't like them. Excellent! Will definitely make again.
Different mix of food but it's good.
My family didn't like this. I thought it was alot of work for the taste of it. I would not make it again!!! Cindy
This was very good, I added extra mushrooms, tomatoes and black olives, as the pasta really soaks up the juice, whole pan of it was gone in two days!
With so many very good pasta receipes out there, this one is just not worth making.
This dish was "ok" for me and "good" for my boyfriend. But i have to say I didn't follow the recipe that well (yes, i know that makes it my fault:)). I wanted it to be very creamy and saucy, so I cooked the beef and veggies together with the sauce, then added extra soup mixture to the top. I think it was not only too salty (the canned soup might be the reason) but also the flavors weren't distinguished enough within the layers. That also could be because I mixed the sauce with the beef prior to layering. I will try this again, though - the fettucine is cool looking and a nice change from traditional lasagne. Thank you for the recipe.
This is absolutely great! I actually omitted the mushrooms, olives and peppers and it was still great! I used more cheese than the recipes calls for because my husband and I both love cheese. We both thought this had a great and unique flavor and I have made it several times!
The combination of ingredients did not work well together. It did not have that special "something" that keeps you wanting more. I will not be making it again.
My whole family truely loved this recipe. It was so good that we ate the left-overs for lunch the next day!
This was great! I changed it to make a low fat version: soy sausage instead of beef (which I cooked with spices), low fat cheeses and low fat cream of mushroom soup. Other enhancements for some more zing: add fresh garlic and jalapenos and split up the cream soup sauce to be poured onto each layer instead of just the top. A dynamite dish!
My fmily enjoyed this dish, but I had trouble getting the fettaccini to cook all the way. Next time I will increace baking time to 45 min. and cover with foil till the last 10 min. I also was out of motzerella so I used cottage cheese in the layers. Worked well!
This recipe was very....interesting. Neither my husband or I could decide if we actually liked it. Not sure that I would make it again, but I certainly wouldn't consider it a lasagna.
No one in my family like this recipe. I thought it was an awful lot of work for a so-so dish.
We really enjoyed this meal. I used spaghetti noodles and it worked just as well.
Wow, I didn't think it would be this good, but it was really delicious. Changes I made were adding some garlic powder, double the soup, a can of broth instead of a quarter cup and then some basil, more oregano and some fresh dill. WOW!! I loved it. I'm heating some leftovers right now! Can't wait to eat it!
This was great, however i added a little fresh garlic to the sauce and used fresh mushrooms instead of canned and it made it more flavorful!!! Very easy and can be done ahead of time! Loved it!
This was very good!! I'm more on a healthy edge so altered the recipe a bit. Instead of beef I used groung turkey breast, and used reduced fat cheese (Kraft 2% milk jack/colby mix). I also used the reduced salt/fat cream soup. Cooked the ground turkey WITH the onions to mix the flavor, and added loads of Emeril's "essense," plus basil. Baked for 50 minutes, covered in foil as a previous review suggested. Yet the noodles weren't quite "lasange-like." Next time I will use much more broth and water in the soup mixture (half a cup did not quite cut it). On a side note, I'm in a high altitude region... Very tasty!!
This pasta dish is delicious. The flavours blend soo nicely together. Only change I make is double the cheese (2 cups each) I find it more moist and yummy that way.
I love this recipe. I've made if often over the past several years. You can change up the veggies to include whatever you want. Anything goes great. And the leftovers are always wonderful.
A family favourite...the only change I make is too add an extra can of mushrooms, and also and extra can of soup...it makes the pasta a little more saucy!! I also omit the olives and peppers, due to picky people, but it still turns out great every time!
This was a good meal, but not 5 stars good. It tasted like lasagna, and I appreciated that it was a little different than the traditional lasagna. I did add about 4 oz or so of tomato sauce, which I think it needed to make it have a little more sauce. Also, as others have suggested, I added the soup layers throughout, instead of only on top. Overall, my husband and toddler really liked it, but I thought it was just okay.
In the UK could not find Fettuccine, so used pasta bows instead but the result was wonderful. We made it with the minced beef and without the olives and we made it the day before and reheated it in the oven. So good if you are working. Will definately make again.
I found that it was a little dry and I had to put more of my own spagetti sauce on it. Other than that, it was very good!
This is one great easy recipe and it will impress your fellow co-workers.
This was a great recipe! Nothing needed changed! My inlaws ate so much we had 0 leftovers!
The recipes is very good. I doubled the meat mixture though otherwise I think it might be a bit dry.
We served this for guests, and it went over very well!
I thought this dish was great! I followed the recipe almost exactly, but left out the black olives because I don't like olives. I also added a minced garlic clove when I sauteed the onion. Instead of brown the beef first, I sauteed the onion and garlic until tender and then added the beef. When that was nicely browned I added the bell pepper and mushrooms. I used an entire pepper and 8 oz. of sliced fresh mushrooms instead of the smaller amount that the recipe called for because I love vegetables. When the pepper and the mushrooms had a chance to soften I then added the diced tomatoes. I used about twice as much parmesan cheese than the recipe called for (on accident, but it turned out to be a great mistake). My husband loved this dish as well and I have a feeling it will be added to our list of favorite "regulars".
This is a wonderful recipe. I thought it was very easy to make. I did add a couple gloves of minced garlic for taste.
I found this last night, desperate for something to make for dinner. This is very good. I also omitted the mushrooms, olives, and also cut down on the oregano. I'd suggest just putting in spices that you normally might put into spaghetti sauce. I used about 2/3 can tomatoes, and 1/3 can tomato sauce. I may use more sauce next time. I definitely used more than 1 cup each of the cheeses, and close to 1/2 c parmesian. I too added the soup mixture in between the layers. I also covered it with foil, so it didn't dry out. I used lasagna noodles. Surprisingly delicious! Thanks!
Wonderful! I can never get my husband and grandma to eat leftovers, however, in 2 days, this was gone! We will have again!!
So good...very simple..i added more cheese...it was def a winner
Great dinner can be made the night before and made a delicious great meal the next day. My family likes meat so made it with double meat and a bit less pasta. Diffidently will make again.
Made this for mother and father in law and they loved it. Hubby loved it as well. I highly recommend this recipe and will be making it again. Thanks
This was DELICIOUS. My husband loved it. :)
This dish was easy, good, and ready in no time! My family loved it!
I thought it was good, and could use a bit more seasoning. It was better the next day than it was hot out of the oven. Easy to make.
I honestly only made this recipe because I had all the ingredients on hand and needed something for dinner fast! But, surprisingly, it was a big hit and I'll definitely be making it again. I agree with others, I would add soup mixture throughout rather than just on top.
My husband and I did not care for this dish much. This recipe (and the many others on this site that are nearly identical versions of this) got many 4 and 5 star reviews. I should have paid attention to my flavor instincts. This was pretty time consuming to put together for such poor results. It was super bland (no salt, pepper, or seasonings except for oregano). Because I always taste as I cook, I increased the oregano, added fresh garlic, and generously salted and peppered the meat sauce. After that, I added the mushroom soup and felt it added nothing significant to the flavor profile. The next night, not wanting to waste the leftovers, we heated up a jar of my homemade pasta sauce and used that to dress it up. We liked it much better. I would not take this to a potluck or make it for company. You are better off taking the time to make a traditional baked pasta dish.
I replaced the beef with chicken and shrimp and it was delicious.
This was good and my 4yo gobbled it up, but it wasn't anything super yummy. Will make again if I am stuck for dinner ideas, but would increase the flavour and amount of the meat portion of the dish.
This was easy & tasted great. Made a few changes due to what I had on hand. Used frozen egg noodles instead of fettuccine, left out olives, mushrooms & oregano. Used McCormic's "Mediterranean Herb". This would be great to take to a friend in need of a meal; adding bread & a dessert would make a complete meal. We don't like leftovers but think this is going to be good reheated.
Tasted Great. I liked the new twist this gave to ordinary lasagne. Will be making this again. Thanks!
This was the best Lasagna I have ever tasted. I made it for my boyfriend and we ate it all in two days. Then I made it that next week for my bestfriend and her family, they ate it all that night. We all love it!
This was WONDERFUL!!! I didn't have fettucine noodles so I par-boiled lasagna noodles and pulled them into strips. It worked perfectly. I did not use all the cheese the recipe called for and it was still enough. My husband HATES mushrooms and olives but I decided to throw them in anyway and he LOVED it. He asked for it again 3 days later. This is by far the EASIEST AND QUICKEST recipe for lasagna I have ever made and I will DEFINITELY be making this again. Thank you so much. This recipe made me feel like I can cook again since the last few recipes I've tried were quite as good as I had hoped for.
I noted the comments by others and revised the recipe a bit accordingly. I used fresh mushrooms rather than canned, doubled the tomatoes, the cheeses, and the black olives and I added some additional seasonings: salt, two cloves of garlic (minced), and several leaves fresh basil. It made a good, but not spectacular, meal.
This was a tasty alernative to the traditional red sauce. I used lasagna noodles instead of fettucine and the entire family liked it.
While making this casserole I was really worried that my family wouldn't eat it. I was pleasantly surprised, it was pretty good. I would make it again, but it wasn't as amazing as some have made it out to be.
This is better reheated than the first time! I was leary about the mushroom soup on top, but it was good. I might try tomato soup on top next time.
This dish was ok. My husband really enjoyed it, but not the kids. I would not call this a lasgna, more like a beef and noodle casserole.
My family loved this recipe! I have two teens and they thought that it was a keeper. It is now in my recipe box!!!!
This is so good!!! Didn't change a thing, no need to. Quick and easy dinner.
no olives but it was still great!
This dish is absolutely perfect just the way it is. Everybody I've ever made this for (and I've made it quite a few times) has loved it!
My kids and I liked this recipe tonight, the husband hasn't tried it yet but I suspect he'll say it's pretty alright. I made this because I wanted to make lasagna but forgot to buy the noodles! The changes I made are that I used a jar of marinara sauce in place of tomatoes, because a couple people don't like cooked tomato pieces and it's what I had. I added a bunch of garlic. I didn't have any mushrooms. I used more broth with the cream of mushroom because it seemed like it was too thick. I used more cheese. I will likely make this again, as it's very easy and a nice change up from the usual quick dinners.
A good recipe. But my family prefers a traditional lasangna dish. My son couldn't get over the fact that it looked like a casserole.
Best Casserole dish ever! My family LOVES it!!!!!
I enjoyed making this for The Woman I Love. It had a good mix of flavors. I thought it was a bit heavy on the noodles, though. She also thought it had a lot of flavor without being overpowering, and was a great winter-time comfort-food dish.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections