Baked Fettuccine Lasagna

The fettuccine pasta used in this recipe is a delicious alternative to the typical lasagna noodle. Serve with a green salad and crusty Italian bread.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large skillet, brown beef over medium heat. Drain fat from pan, and transfer meat to a bowl. In the same skillet, cook onion and bell pepper in butter until tender. Stir in tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, and beef, and season with oregano. Simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Arrange half of the cooked fettuccine in the prepared dish, top with half of the beef and vegetable mixture, and sprinkle with 1/2 cup of Cheddar cheese and 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers. Mix together soup and beef broth until smooth, and pour over casserole. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 55.3mg; sodium 686mg. Full Nutrition
