Fish Supreme

14 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

A quick and easy fish entree. For a complete meal serve with steamed veggies on the side. Be sure to slice the potatoes paper thin or they won't be fully cooked when the fish is done.

By Jay

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place fish fillets in a 8x12 inch baking dish and season with salt and pepper. Pour tomato sauce over fillets and layer sliced potatoes on top. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Loosely cover dish with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until fish flakes with a fork and potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 37.4g; carbohydrates 62.4g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 60.7mg; sodium 765.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022