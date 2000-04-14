Fish Supreme
A quick and easy fish entree. For a complete meal serve with steamed veggies on the side. Be sure to slice the potatoes paper thin or they won't be fully cooked when the fish is done.
This was great. I didn't think there would be much flavor with so few ingredients, but it was really yummy.Read More
as is i think this is a 3 but with the changes i made it was much better. First of all i sliced the potatoes like i would if i was making scalloped potatoes. Then i litghtly greased the baking dish and put the potatoes in BEFORE the fish. I also added a sliced onion and some spices. Then i put the fish on top, then topped it all off with the tomato sauceRead More
I spent most of the time slicing the potatoes. I love the finish taste of the dish, but will maybe fry or boil the potato slices first. I baked the dish for 30 mins and some of the potatoes are still not cooked.
I've only tried it once so far and it did not turn out that well. I had to cook it ten minutes longer than recommended and the potatoes still were not done. They must be sliced super thin. Besides that, the taste did not leave me with the desire to try it again.
Very important to cut the potatoes very thin to keep baking time down.
I did not care for this recipe. I cut the potatoes as thin as I possibley could and they weren't done.
When I read the recipes and reviews, I always take advise and come up with my own view. Potatoes must be par-boiled about 10 min. Layer the baking dish with the fish, then potatoes, salt/pepr. Instead of tomato sauce, I used Catalina dressing and top with finely cut scallions. Gave it a real zip. I hope this helps, my invention I gave 4 stars.
I've made a lot of mistakes on Tuesday, but this is in the Top... One. "Paper Thin" potatoes aren't thin enough. If you can see through them, they probably won't be thin enough. I thought I was up to the challenge, and wanted to have fun shaving potatoes with my brand new knives... What a mistake. Baked the fish for 20 minutes, and the fish wasn't even white. (In total, this dish was in the oven for 40 minutes) If you're considering trying this recipe, despite the reviews, you might be saying "No one has told me not to," I'll be your friend. Don't try this recipe.
This is rather bland and needs a longer cooking time.
The flavor of this dish was ok, needed more seasoning for my taste. I decided after reading reviews to cook each portion in its own foil packet which worked out great as my potatoes were done perfectly. Next time I will add some seasonings and maybe even some sliced peppers or onion. Thanks.
I baked it 20 min and the potatoes and fish weren't cooked. I used a peeler to slice the potatoes so they were THIN. Put back in the oven for another 10 min and tasted. It was so awful we didn't eat it
