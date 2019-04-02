Roasted Beets with Feta

This feta and roasted beets salad is easy to make for a colorful and elegant side dish. I love making this with beets and shallots straight from our local farmers' market.

Recipe by Shandeen Gemanis

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Wrap each beet individually in aluminum foil and place onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake beets in preheated oven until easily pierced with a fork, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Allow beets to cool until you can handle them. Peel beets and cut into 1/4-inch slices.

  • While beets are roasting, whisk shallots, parsley, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and red wine vinegar together in a bowl until blended; season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside.

  • Place warm, sliced beets onto a serving dish; pour vinaigrette over the beets and sprinkle with feta cheese.

Tips

Green onions or chives may be substituted for the shallot if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 243mg. Full Nutrition
