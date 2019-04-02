Roasted Beets with Feta

Very, very good! It was way too hot to turn on the oven, so instead I peeled and cubed the beets, mixed together everything except the parsley and feta and wrapped in a double thickness foil pouch - roasted on the grill for about 15 minutes or so, then sprinkled with the parsley and feta. DELICIOUS! And good cold, too, as I'm still picking on the leftovers.
Very, very good! It was way too hot to turn on the oven, so instead I peeled and cubed the beets, mixed together everything except the parsley and feta and wrapped in a double thickness foil pouch - roasted on the grill for about 15 minutes or so, then sprinkled with the parsley and feta. DELICIOUS! And good cold, too, as I'm still picking on the leftovers.
The best beets we've ever eaten. I used green onions instead of shallots and I didn't have wine vinegar so used balsamic instead. These were so good we were craving them the following day and I think they were even better. Until yesterday I thought canned beets grew on trees! They were much easier to cook than I imagined. This will be a regular recipe for us.
Just tried this recipe and loved it! I did make two changes though. I'm not a fan of raw onion flavor, so I carmelized the shallots in some of the olive oil first, and added a little garlic (who doesn't need more garlic?). The carmelization really bought out the sweetness in the shallots and balanced with the saltiness from the cheese and the tang of the vinegars.
Very good recipe! I bought some fresh beets at the farmer's market this morning and was looking for something different to do with them! For those of you new to working with fresh beets some pointers. After you take the beets out of the oven let them rest for about 30 minutes. Put on a pair off latex gloves (the kind you wash dishes with) and just rub off the skin over a trashcan. Then using a sharp knife slice them as thinly as possible.
This recipe should be called Steamed Beets with Feta since that's what cooking in a foil packet is. If you peel and slice or dice the beets then pan roast with a little olive oil, S & P the natural sweetness of the beet comes through. It takes the same length of time and flavors are much more intense,
This recipe was delicious. It even enticed my feta-loving, beet-skeptical boyfriend. I used minced garlic and onion instead of the shallot, and it turned out great. It's equally good hot and fresh, or as cold leftovers.
we loved these!! i made earlier in the day and was going to add the cheese before serving. well, i forgot, but to tell the truth, it didn't need it. i can't wait to make again. thanks for the post shandeen!
This recipe is delicious as is, but I've made some modifications that IMO make it even better. I saute the shallot in a little olive oil. Once it's softened, almost carmelized I add rinsed, ripped pieces of the beet greens, then add 2-3 tablespoons of the dressing. Once the greens are wilted I add the feta, give it a swirl, then dish it out, placing the sliced beets on top and drizzle some of the remaining dressing overtop. I could eat this every day.
We like this a lot. However, our beets were softball-sized and took 3hrs to soften to the center. I recommend smaller beets!
fpu
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2009
Wow! Yum!! So simple, but so good. I used golden beets, which have a milder flavor that the traditional red. A pinch of fresh chopped garlic was the only addition I made. This will be served again in my house.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I used some sweet onion instead of the shallot, and omitted the red wine vinegar as I didn't have any on hand (instead, I increased the balsamic vinegar to 1.5 tbsp). I will be making this often, especially since DH raved over it! Thanks so much for sharing.
This recipe is truely more than the sum of it's parts. I prepared the vinegarette and roasted and peeled the beets and refrigerated them overnight. The next day at lunch I sliced the beets and microwaved them for a minute. I then poured on the vinegrette and feta. Delicious! I used reduced fat feta and next time I will try the recipe with only one TBSP olive oil to cut the fat.
Fabulous!! I made this two days ago... roasted the beets in the morning before church, and mixed up the vinaigrette, then sliced the beets and finished the prep right after church. Ate them for lunch. Today I'm eating the leftovers cold, and it's just as tasty! I followed the recipe exactly, except for using 1/8 cup of finely minced onion instead of the shallot (didn't have). Thanks for this tasty and simple recipe!
I've never cooked fresh beets before. So I printed two recipes from allrecipes, and both were great! I do think this is my favorite. They were wonderful! I don't know what took me so long to try them. Thanks
I ADORE this recipe!! I followed the recipe to the "T" until I had to season with salt and pepper. After a liberal application of both, I deemed a dash of milk necessary - it diminishes the "bite" of the vinegars but leaves a very flavorful vinaigrette. The result was fabulous; I am so happy I made extra for lunch! Bon Appetite!!
Easy & delicious. I served with a spinach salad & it was just great. I had never roasted beets before but they looked so good at the farm stand, I bought them and checked allrecipes right off. I did not change a thing except for using chives as suggested. Thanks Shandeen
This was wonderful. Flavorful, pretty and easy to boot. I had to substitute garlic, spring onion and a little sweet onion for the shallots, rice wine vinegar for the red wine vinegar and goat cheese for the feta; but it was still terrific. So flavorful I forgot to save the last bite so I could try it cold. Can't wait to do this one again. UPDATE: Tried this with golden beets today, still excellent. Because I'm on low sodium restriction I'm sticking with the goat cheese, and I crumble it fresh over each serving to help it stay a little crumbly.
This reminds me of a salad I had in Ohio while I was visiting family. It was served on top of Arugala with a little avacado and goat cheese. Can't wait to make this!!!! Will let you all know how it turns out!!!!
I loved this! It was my first time ever preparing beets and I don't think I'll need to look up any more beet recipes. i did cook them in the microwave instead of the oven, but other than that I stuck to the recipe. I will make it again for sure.
Can't stop eating this. Peeling them was a pain, but I'm sure it was my fault as I never cook beets and I have to figure out a way to do this better. Looked like there had been a murder in my kitchen by the time I was done... but was so worth it! YUM.
Great flavor combination! I really enjoyed this recipe. The only change I made was to use finely chopped red onion instead of the shallot. The market had run out of shallots, still great with red onion.
After being recommended beets to increase my iron intake I decided to try this recipe. If I knew beets were this good I would have started cooking them years ago! Terrific combination of subtle sweetness from the beets and salty from the feta with that wonderful balsamic acidity. I didn't have any shallots so I sauteed some onions in the olive oil before adding the vinegars. Even my 4 year old gobbled it up. Will be making this one over and over and over.....
generally have to be in the mood to eat beets, but these are yummy. The Feta cheese and the balsamic vinegar give it just the right tang!! Made a large batch and very glad I did, as we ate half of them with lunch. ;)
YUM!! I've always considered myself a fan of beets, but to be honest, I'd only had them pickeled. My friend brought me some fresh beets, so I decided to try my hand at cooking them. This recipe is so easy and delicious! I actually roasted the beets two days prior to preparing this recipe. I had peeled,sliced, and refrigerated them. I mixed the vinegar mixture together, while microwaving the beets to reheat them. The flavor from the vinegars in combination with the feta is great. I too used apple cider in combination with the red wine vinegar, since I didn't have any balsamic. I really enjoyed this "salad" and look forward to making it again.
I grew up eating so many beets that I vowed to never eat one again once I was on my own!! Well I am a convert!!! This recipe is just as good cold as it was warm. As a matter of fact I think I prefer it cold!! Just a warning with the feta though... add it when you serve it & don't overdo it... it can overpower the beets!! Great salad!!!
I've never been the biggest beets fan, but we received a bunch of them in a local produce basket that we ordered. Happened to have all ingredients called for in this recipe. LOVED IT. It was way better than I expected. The feta cheese really makes all the difference.
I can't get over how differently delicious this recipe is. I kept snacking on the leftovers. It's fabulous. My husband didn't care for it. The kids liked it. It was a really nice presentation. I used onions instead of shallots and I sauteed them in some of the oil. I think that this would be a wonderful dish to take to a potluck. I tasted even better the next day cold.
my husband and i loathe beets but were shocked at how flavorful these were. i plan on making the "vinnagrette" in the future for salads. my mom said the taste of the beets with feta reminded her of greek salad. so delicious and easy! follow the recipe to a t.
These were great! I don't like beets, but hubby does and wanted to try something besides boiling for an hour. I peeled and quartered them and roasted on the grill in a foil covered pan. Seasoned with olive oil and spepper. Made the dressing as per recipe and voila! I think I love beets now! Woo hoo :}
Made this pretty much as listed. I "eyeballed" the dressing ingredients and used a bit more of everything. It was very tasty and pretty. Will definitely make again. (And will add a bit of minced garlic next time!) Update: I use garlic and onion in place of the shallots. I just made these for someone who said she didn't like beets and she went back for seconds! Definitely toast the walnuts and sprinkle them over the cheese before serving.
This was soooo goood! Was looking for a good beet recipe and this is it. Used fresh beets and green onoins from the local farmers market. I cooked them in the microwave, to hot for the oven. Did everything else by the recipe. Will make this again and again, thank you!
This was delicious! I used fresh parsley and green onions from my garden and a nice red wine to replace the red wine vinegar, since we didn't have any. To make it into more of a main course, I made some homemade bacon bits and even my fiance who hates beets thought it was the best beet dish he had ever eaten!
This recipe made me like beets. I grew some beets in my garden for my neighbor and decided to try some myself. This recipe is really delicious even for a non-beet lover as I previously was. I found it was not necessary to wrap the beets in foil. I coated the beets in olive oil, then roasted them on a baking sheet. The red wine vinegar and feta is also a great combo in case you're out of balsamic.
I actually used this as a guide to make a raw salad. I substituted carrots for half the beets and grated it all. I also used fresh cilantro as my herb because I didn't have parsley. I made the dressing as directed and mixed it and the feta through the shredded veggies. I thought it had a very nice flavor.
My husband is really into growing his own vegetables this year, and even though he says beets make him gag, he grew them. I used this recipe for our beets, and we finished all of them. I'm not a beet eater either, but I liked this recipe and would do it again. He only gagged once.
Not much beats these beets!! I made this per the directions but added minced garlic because we like things garlic-y. I recommendation to wrap each beet individually really works so there are no over-cooked and under-cooked beets. There are so many good ways to eats roasted beets. We also like crumbled goat cheese, minced green onions, balsamic vinegar, sunflower seeds and, of course, minced garlic!
I was looking for a "different" side dish, and my husband suggested using beets - something we've not had before. I found this recipe, and was intrigued by the ingredients and simplicity. Not really knowing what to expect, I was surprised by how good it was, and my husband loved it! Will definitely make again, although probably for an adults-only dinner, as my 15-yr-old took one taste and gave the rest to us.
I've been on a "beet kick" lately so I've been trying a number of beet recipes from this site and this one is a definite keeper. I've always liked beets, but they've always been a "hard sell" in my household. Until last night, that is. I didn't have balsamic vinegar so I used cider vinegar instead. For some reason I think that combining two different types of vinegar (regardless of which types?) is what makes this dish especially "special".
This was plate-lickin' good. I used green onion instead of shallots b/c that's all I had...paired with fresh parsley from my garden, it was summer fresh and delicious. The beets I used were golden & I just put them all in one pan and covered it with foil to roast. Peeling them was a bit of a pain, but it was well worth the effort. I also used a really really good balsamic, so I'm sure that contributed to the flavor - overall, a really really great dish.
Thought I didn't like beets, but these were delicious! I've only had beets once or twice, years ago, and I had never cooked them myself. I picked this recipe because of the great ratings, and it didn't disappoint! To speed things up a bit I peeled and sliced the beets into 1/2 inch wedges, drizzled with a little olive oil, and salt and peppered lightly before roasting at 350 degrees. They were done in 30 minutes. I used onions instead of shallots, but otherwise no changes for the vinaigrette. Wonderful! Wish I remembered to take a picture before we gobbled them up because this recipe makes and elegant, gourmet-looking dish.
I really liked this recipe. I wanted to make it on a work,so I tried baking the beets in a crock pot. I wrapped them in foil and set the crock pot for low. When I got home (8+hours later) they were cooked. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly as written
Wow... I will use this recipe again and again. I used green onions (chopped really finely) instead of shallots cause thats what I had in the house. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. YUM! It was delicious!
I love beets! Roasted them a day or so prior, peeled and kept in the fridge. I liked the dressing but I add the oil last, drizzling in with an immersion blender to emulsify. You could also do this using a whisk to get a more blended, thicker dressing. I did add a bit more oil and a bit of sugar. I cut the beets into wedges, heated the beets back up, tossed with dressing and placed in small Boston Lettuce cups. I then topped with the cheese, I prefer Goat Cheese but Hubs likes the Feta. Either way, this was good!
This is just unbelievably good, one of the most beautiful and tasty dishes I have ever had. We make this often. I usually just use onions instead of shallots in the dressing and usually add a little extra cheese.
I've made this recipe twice and my family loves it!!! The first time I roasted the beets and the second time I peeled and cut them up before I put them in the microwave. I was a bit pressed for time. The recipe was still great.
I steamed the beets instead of roasting. Recently, I read that aluminum foil was bad to use with food items. I know it sounds crazy, but I figured might as well steam them instead to possibly be a little safer. I added 2 cups of cooked quinoa to this as well.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.