Savory Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes
These twice baked tubers are both sweet and spicy.
My whole family loved this dish - and they don't normally like sweet potatoes at all. My step dad ate his skin and all!
I prefer either plain baked sweet potatoes or with brown sugar and marshmellow. some folks might enjoy this. I didn't and won't make again even though we love yams and sweet potatoes.
For me, I think there was just too much going on. The sweet of the potatos, the savory of the mixture and the citrus of the orange peel was just...overwhelming. Guess I prefer something a little more simple for my beloved sweet taters.
There was not enough of any one seasoning group to be anything but bland
I had to exchange a few ingredients for some others so mine turned out more sweet than anything but we really enjoyed it!
My husband loved this recipe. It will stay in rotation at our house.
Enjoyed, I need to work on appearance however the appearance didn’t effect the flavor
