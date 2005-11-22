Savory Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

These twice baked tubers are both sweet and spicy.

By Andrea

4
4 servings
4
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place potatoes on baking sheet and bake until just softened, about 1 hour. Allow to cool for 15 minutes.

  • Slice off 1/2 inch lengthwise from tops of potatoes. Scoop out pulp, leaving 1/4 inch thick shells. Reserve 4 shells; discard remaining 2. Mash pulp.

  • In a small skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook until softened, about 8 minutes. Add brown sugar, zest, salt, cumin, cinnamon, pepper and allspice. Cook until sugar melts, about 2-3 minutes.

  • Combine onion mixture with mashed sweet potatoes. Stir in sour cream and cilantro.

  • In bowl with mixer on high speed, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold whites into sweet potato mixture.

  • Spoon or pipe mixture back into shells. Place on baking sheets; bake until filling is just set and tops begin to brown, about 15 to 20 minutes.

335 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 663.4mg. Full Nutrition
