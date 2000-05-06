All That's Good Cookies
These cookies are really good served with vanilla ice cream because they have a Big chocolate flavor. For chocolate lovers everywhere!
I made these cookies to a friend I have in Macedonia. They stayed good after a week which was really good for mailing purposes. They were so chocolately and most. I really enjoyed these cookies and my friend did too. Great cookies!!Read More
I wish I had read the other notes of people who this recipe had flopped on, before I tried it myself, but I unfortunitely forgot. They did indeed spread, covering the entire cookie sheet from only 12 cookies dropped onto the sheet, and were almost impossible to scrape free where the edges burned, after only 4 minutes or so of cooking. I tried adding over an additional CUP of flour, with much the same results, only it took closer to the minimum cooking time of 8 minutes. I would not recommend this recipe, until it's been reviewed and revised, severely, unless of course you like chocolate glop that requires a fork or spoon to eat.Read More
These cookies were flat as pancakes and spread into one glob. I threw out the dough as they couldn't be taken off the cookie sheets as cookies. I wonder if this recipe is correct. ONE TABLESPOON of baking soda may be the problem. This was a waste of good ingredients.
I also wish I had read the reviews. Dough spread very thin. Cookie was very krispy would not make again. A friend suggested more flour.....but I would not waste my time.
heh, im only 13 and they worked for me. try adding less butter and chocolate syrup because thats probably what makes it so gooey. and add baking powder so theyre not so thin
The cookies when they came out were paper thin they tasted fine you could eat it with a spoon
This is the biggest gooeyest mess I have encountered yet. I had to doctor it just so as not to waste all of the ingredients by simply pitching them! I hope someone else has better luck.
I did not care for this recipe.
I did not care for this recipe. I should have read the reviews below...The first batch was thin as pancakes. I added baking powder and it did nothing.
The consistency of these cookies is horrible. They spread paper thin as they cook, sometimes running into one another creating one big pan cookie. Then, when you try to spatula them off the sheet, they disintigrate. Despite all this, the taste was great as I picked what was left off the baking sheets.
My family thought these were quite yummy, even after a few days. They stayed moist and fresh. My daughter is very picky and she liked them a lot. Thanks Laura!
Not enough flour in this recipe; too many wet ingredients. Try adding another cup of flour or a cup whole oats
