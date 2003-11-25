Grecian Pork Tenderloin

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
404 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 829.2mg. Full Nutrition
I also halved the recipe, et it marinate overnight, cooked it in a 350 degree oven for about 45 mins. It was perfect -- so moist and tender. Plus, the leftovers make great Greek pita sandwiches with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, feta, red onion, pepperocini and greek dressing. Yum!
This is an extraordinary dish! I followed the recipe as directed and it turned out great! The taste of the lime on the pork is absolutely remarkable. I added extra marinade on top of the pork tenderloin before inserting it in the oven at 400 degrees Farenheit for 30 minutes and it turned out to perfection. (Since it's winter and quite cold here in Ottawa, Canada, I couldn't use my bbq so I used the oven instead). I served this great dish with Asiago toasted cheese puffs (see recipe on allrecipes.com) along with risotto with artichokes! What a great combination!
The thing I love most about this recipe is how well it freezes. It's great for bulk cooking. When the pork chops I like go on sale, I buy a bunch for this recipe. I line up enough gallon-size zipper bags to put 4 or 5 chops in each bag, then I make a half-recipe of the marinade in each bag and add the chops. I lay them flat in the fridge to marinate until the next day, then I transfer them to the freezer. They make a nice quick meal, just thaw and grill/broil. Truth be told, I modify the recipe a bit. I use lemon juice instead of lime, and use 3 generous Tbsp each of basil and oregano. I also use more garlic and mince it. Love it!
Excellent marinade for pork tenderloin - however I cut the amount of marinade in half and it was plenty for 2 pound of pork. I used lemon juice instead of lime about 1/2 cup and cut the salt back to 1/2 tsp. I used only 2 Tbsp. of oregano. I added 1/4 cup of low sodium soy sauce. I cut the pork into kabobs, put everything into a ziploc bag and let it marinate all day. It grilled up perfectly and tasted great!
Very tasty. I'm allergic to pork so I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Marinated them for about 5 hours starting from semi-frozen state. I think I'll marinate a little longer next time to bring out the lime. Will make again.
10/26/2002
Good recipe with a few modifications. Makes way too much marinade - cut it in half and there is still more than enough for two whole tenderloins. I used lemon juice and reduced the amount of oregano. Also added fresh ground pepper to the marinade. Roasted uncovered in a 350 degree oven for about 40 minutes. Use an oven thermometer to get it perfect. If it's overcooked it dries right out.
This came out DELICIOUS! I used minced garlic for the sliced and bottled key lime juice instead of the fresh, as I didn't have any. My only reservation was the large quantity of grilled (and therefore slightly crunchy) oregano bits on the meat when we ate it. I think next time I would try to rinse them off with the marinade or use ground instead of chopped. (The recipe doesn't specify which to use.) To those who used lemon juice instead of lime and thought it was too tart, OF COURSE IT WAS! If you don't make a recipe right, don't give it a bad review!
I was never too sure about this recipe until I tasted it....Outstanding! I cut the marinade in half as previous reviewers sugessted. Other suggestions: - pour some olive oil on a paper towel to grease your grill grates. Grease just prior to putting meat on (use enough towels so you don't burn yourself!). - use gallon ziploc freezer bags to marinate meat in. Turn over every hour or so. - put a meat thermometer in center of one of the tenderloins after turning...should just reach 170 degrees when done. - use fresh limes! (6 to 8 to get 7 ounces).
Very good. I started it on the stove for 10 minutes, browning on all sides. Then put it in the oven with the remaining marinade at 400 degrees for 12 minutes, took it out and covered with foil and let it sit 10 more minutes. Sliced and spooned a bit of the marinade on. We had the Beet Salad by Robbie Haferkamp on this site and Orzo with Feta and Cherry Tomatoes from Epicurious.com. Yummy Greek dinner!
I made this for dinner for my parents. My father and I really enjoyed the dish. My mother however complained about both the strong citrus flavor and the oregano flavor. So I suspect the rule should be don't make if you don't like citrus or oregano. It doesn't take long for the marinade to saturate the meat.
12/23/2005
It was great, I changed it up a little though. I wrapped the tenderloin in bacon and it really went well with the lime seasoning (which is one of my favorites). Served it over yellow rice and asparagus, nothing but compliments!!!
We had this for dinner tonight and it was pretty tasty. Very tender. The marinade made the fridge smell delicious all afternoon, but in the end the lime overpowered all other flavours for a bit too much for me. We'll save this recipe but next time I think I'd like a little less lime, or perhaps add more olive oil to balance it out.
When I first mixed up the marinade, I was a bit worried that it seemed a little bland and was unsure how the end product would turn out. After marinating the pork for 8 hours, we grilled it on low temperature and served it to a dinner party... and oh.my.God. I couldn't believe how amazingly tender, burst-in-your-mouth flavorful the pork was. My mouth would have dropped to the table had I not been afraid the meat would fall out and and I'd miss out on that lost piece! This is bar none THE BEST MARINADE EVER for pork. Don't question it. Just make it. Hurry up... you're wasting time reading this!
NOTE: This is WAY TOO MUCH marinade for 2 pounds of pork. I used 1/3 of all ingredients (except the pork), and it was plenty for 2 pounds of pork! (If you change the serving size of this recipe to yield 2 instead of 6, you will have the right proportions.) I also added 2 T. of sugar and a dash of pepper. It came out great! I was looking for a marinade free of soy (soy sauce, teriyaki, etc.), and this is perfect. We make this all the time now! We usually cut up the pork into large cubes before marinating, and then grill them as kabobs with green peppers, cherry tomatoes, and pineapple. Always a favorite in our house--and we never have any leftover!
Absolutely fabulous! The marinade was zesty and flavorful: as good as that of our favorite Mediterranean restaurant. I substituted the juice of Seville oranges (from our tree out front) and used bottled chopped garlic without any noticeable compromise of taste.
We could NOT believe how good this was. We used this recipe to cook a 2 lb. pork loin roast on indirect heat charcoal grill, and it was outstanding! No need for sauce or gravy, and I didn't think it was too much marinade, if that was what tenderized the roast to perfection!! Wish I could give this 10 stars.
This is a really great recipe. It takes minimal prep, but is incredibly tasty. Guests are very impressed by it, even though it doesn't take much work. It's been too cold to grill out yet in Indiana, so I've just baked it at 375 for about 45 minutes, and it has come out perfect every time.
I was really skeptical about this recipe because I have never equated lime with being Greek - it's lemon, right? I was pleasantly surprised to find that the finished product is delicious - and Grecian-esque. Thanks for the recipe!
Some of the best meat I've ever cooked!! I did mine a little differently than instructed. First I had adjusted the servings to 4. I ran out of lime juice, so I only put in 1/2 a cup and it was the perfect tartness. I think following the recipe would have been too much. I used Italian seasoning instead of oregano because it's what I had. I put the tenderloin in my crock pot and dumped the marinade over it. I rubbed it all over the loin and let it sit in the crock pot in the fridge all night. Then, in the morning I started the crock pot on low and let it cook all day (8 hours). It was tender and delicious. I've already sent the recipe to several people to make.
I wish I would have not substituted the lime for lemon juice.. This was tasty but I think it would have been much more flavourful with the lime. I also halved the amount as I only made a 1 lb tenderloin. 23 minutes on a medium grill and it was perfect! Very good overall and I will make again with the lime instead!
Simple and delicious! Prepared as directed, but cooked in the oven for 20 minutes at 400, then removed from oven and tented with foil on counter for another 10 minutes. Perfect! A wonderful mid-winter's meal, with fresh citrus and garlic taste, with salad and saffron rice on the side.
What an awesome marinade. I took the advice on using fresh lemon juice versus the lime, and this came out to be one fantastic meal. I used this on butterfly pork chops as I didn't have any tenderloin. We basted the chops as they were cooking on the grill with the extra marinade. Fantastic! Thanks Dave! Another keeper from this great website!
This was excellent! Very easy to make, once you juice all the limes. :) I did use fresh limes from my lime tree and used 1 1/4 cup of juice. I marinated for 2 hours but will definately do 5 hours next time for more flavor. Cooked 30 minutes and it came out perfect. This is being added to my 'favorite' folder.
When I made this for my relatives (12 people including myself) everyone found it to be absolutely delicious. I found the meat to be very tender even when cooked well done and the lime gave it a pow! The aromas of garlic and oregano filled the kitchen and had everyone salvating in anticipation. For a pork roast, this was very satisfying and I'm sure I'll get the cravings to make this dish again.
There's very little I can add to previous reviews, except to confirm that this is a simple, delicious marinade, guaranteed to please everyone around the dinner table. I'm very glad I used fresh lime juice, because I don't think lemon would have been nearly as good . . . . The next evening, I put thin slices of cold tenderloin on a green salad with feta cheese and red-wine vinegar dressing, which was equally as tasty. Two easy hot-weather meals I'll be making again!
Excellent flavors! I took the suggestions from others who've tried this before me. Upped the garlic to 8 cloves, took the oregano down to about 8½ Tbls, added black pepper to the marinade, and roasted in the oven. ~did use the meat thermometer(good call)~ Cut the temp down to 375° to keep in oven a little longer. This kept it moist. Then turned up the oven to 400° in the last few minutes. Made a roastpan gravy to spoon over while the meat "rested". Will be making this satisfying tenderloin again for the family.
My fiance loved this recipe, our guest made no specific comments about it, and I wasn't too fond of it. As I was preparing the marinade, I kept tasting and smelling it and I could already tell it was going to be bland, but I decided to give it a chance... I marinated it for about 4 hours and the lime was the only flavour I tasted, even though I followed the recipe to a 'T'. It was a little dry as well. I won't make this again as I've DEFINITELY had better tenderloin recipes! Sorry...
Maybe this marinade didn't work out for me as well as it did for others because I tried to adapt it for a low-sodium diet by omitting salt. I found the oregano overpowering, but the rest of the family enjoyed the tenderloins. I will try again with less oregano. Thanks!
This was delicious. The only minor changes I made was to use l/2 oregano and l/2 thyme. I also ended up cutting the tenderloin into Kabobs and added veggies to the skewers. I marinated the veggies with the meat. This would also be great for lamb!
Wow. Packed with flavor. I used fresh oregano and baked it in the oven (350 deg, 45 min), and it was fantastic. I even used bottled lime juice and jarred garlic, and it was still fantastic. If you're looking for a prettier presentation and are using the oven, I'd recommend searing it in a pan first... Oh, I did end up marinating it for 24 hours as well, for what that's worth.
Made this last night and it was terrific! It was raining (again) here in Jersey, so I browned it a little first, then baked it at 350 for 45 minutes with a little of the marinade in the pan. It was soo good! I used lemon instead of lime, but might try lime next time....when hopefully the skies will clear and I can grill it...can't wait!! Thanks Dave!
11/27/2002
I made this for a dinner party and it was fabulous! Everyone enjoyed it, even my daughter's picky boyfriend who is so hard to cook for! It looked like each and every plate had been licked clean!!
The recipe was absolutely fantastic! I have never grilled OR cooked a pork tenderloin before, so this was the perfect, easy way to give it a try. I took advice from previous reviews and roughly halved the marinade ingredients and had plenty. This was so flavorful and juicy, I can't thank you enough for this wonderful recipe! It will be used over and over again! PS to other readers- my marinade was a bit too tangy/limy for my liking before I combined it with the pork, but I ran out of olive oil. After cooking I discovered that most of the tangy lime flavor cooks out leaving a delicious flavor to the pork, so dont be worried if it's a bit too tangy or citrusy before cooking!
Wow! Absolutely delicious. I baked in the oven as other reviewers had done. Turned out perfectly! The only change I made was to add about 1/2 to 1 tsp. of sugar, and about the same amount of garlic powder. The marinade is addictive! I can't wait to try it out on chicken and maybe even fish! A definite keeper.
This tenderloin recipe was fantastic. I've always loved the flavorings of greek dishes, and I'll be proud to serve this dish anytime, anywhere. It would be a great addition to any barbecue, greek theme dinner, or a regular meal as its so easy.
Excellent! I scaled recipe down to 2 servings and there was still plenty of marinade for four boneless pork loin chops. They turned out moist, tender and very tasty. I didn't have lime juice on hand, so substituted lemon juice as suggested by other reviewers. Also, I only used 2 tsp. of oregano (compared to 2+ TBLS in recipe scaled to 2 servings), as we aren't big oregano fans. My husband, who did the grilling, was hesitant about dinner as he doesn't usually care for pork. But, even he liked these! Thanks, Dave!
We thought this was GREAT! I cut the recipe for the marinade in half and used 2 tenderloins...there was more than enough marinade. My suggestion is to let the meat marinade all day if possible then lightly salt when you put on the grill. Even better left-over. A winner!!!
This recipe is one of my absolute all time favorites! I use pork chops that have a bone in/and some fat on em! I also changed the proportion's up a bit. I use the 666 method. 6 Cloves of garlic smashed, 6 Limes-juiced, and 6 teaspoons of dried oregano. Instead of salt, I add alot of fresh cracked pepper. I add evoo to equal the lime juice. Marinate 6 hours then grill em up. The smell from the grill is devine!!
02/09/2003
Easy, quick to prepare and enjoyed by all. I do think the cook time is a little optimistic--it took my 3 lb. tenderloin a little over 50 minutes on the gas grill at 3/4's heat to get done (of course it was 5 degrees out, but that usually isn't a factor).
This marinade was fantasic and soo easy! I used one inch thick boneless pork cultlets and feel that these were the best I have ever made. I had a few left over and they even tasted great reheated the next day! I used 8 fresh limes, garlic powder and Lowry's season salt. Thanks for the great recipe!!
OH WOW!!! This recipe was WONDERFUL!!! My father is the best BBQer I know but my husband took the lead with this recipe! We used minced garlic instead of sliced. This was WONDERFUL! Thank for the recipe.
I really enjoyed this. I love the citrus taste and the seasoning was good (I did cut back a little). I had to use bottled lime juice since I neglected to pick up limes (oops!). Very moist and delicious!
This came out great using the recommended modifications. I used mostly lemon juice and just a few tablespoons of lime juice. I also used dried oregano straight from my brother-in-law's backyard in Greece (it grows wild and abundantly). I prepped the marinade the night before so the flavors could marry. Then I poured it over the meat inside a ziploc baggie and massage the meat a lil. I worry about over-marinating meat especially when it has a lot of acid like fresh lime/lemon so that is why I didn't do it overnight. This marinated all day until I got home from work (about 10 hours). I grilled it on med-high to sear in the juices (3-4 minutes each side) and then turned it on low for about 15 additional minutes turning once. It was juicy and flavorful. Served with a greek pasta salad and some crusty bread.
Oh My God! This was fabulous! I marinated the pork for about 2 days. I didn't really measure ingredients because you cant really go wrong with the spices...but then my husband grilled them PERFECTLY! It was melt in your mouth PERFECT!
18 Aug 2014.....I tried this recipe EXACTLY as it was posted, and it was one of the best marinades I have used. It works very well with chicken too. It does make maybe a little too much, but I used the excess to baste the loins/chicken while they were cooking on the Q. I also think this would work well with beef. A nice strip loin on the grill, or a rump roast on the rotisserie Paul T.
Really easy to make, was very good. Didn't have enough lime juice in the house so I used part of a can of Budlite Lime-a-rita and it turned out just fine. Husband loved it with a caesar salad and pearl couscous.
Just had this for dinner the other night and the family loved it! The only thing I would change is to decrease the amount of lime juice a bit. Didn't have oregano on hand so I used italian seasoning instead.
I'm sorry I didn't review this before...I actually made this dish for Easter several years ago and I still remember it. I use the marinade on occasion for other meats - I used it tonight for lamb chops.
Thank you Dave! I took this to a freinds cottage and we were invited back, as long as we brought some more of this. Very easy... restraunt quality. If you mess this up, you shouldn't be allowed in a kitchen.
This was really good. I used lemons instead of limes and cut back on the oregano by quite a bit - only used 3 tablespoon. Also, I let it marinate for a full day and a half (we weren't into a big meal the first night so we left it in the fridge till the next day). The marinade smelled really garlicy and I was a little worried it would be too strong but in the end, it really blended nicely with all the other flavors. I'll be making my tenderloins this way from now on!
Made this for 8 adults and it is great but I thought the oil and lemon juice quantities were a bit too much for me so for about 2.5 lbs of meat I used only 1 cup lemon and 3/4 cup olive oil.Used 1/4 cup dried oregano. This amount of marinade could have handled another pound of meat in my zipploc bag. I served it with oven baked greek style potato nuggets, Greek salad and had pitas on hand for those who wanted to do a sandwich with extra feta and home made Tzatziki.Most of my guests ate it this way after seeing a few of us doing so. The combined flavours made it a super special BBQ evening amongst family.Thanks for the inspiration!
Amazing! This was mouthwatering. We have been using the leftovers all week long in salads, stews and sandwiches. I would note that it took us significantly longer to cook the tenderloin on the grill than quoted, so I would recommend using a meat thermometer.
This was fabulous! I used only 1/3 of the marinade, let it sit for about 4 hours, and it was perfect for one tenderloin. I started by searing it on all sides on the stovetop, then roasting it in the marinade for about 20-25 minutes (very unscientific) at 400. It was so juicy and delicious! Used some fresh meyer lemons and fresh oregano. I thought the marinade was going to be too strong when I first made it, but it turned out so good. A great alternative to apples, sweet potatoes, and maple syrup. Goes great with a Greek salad.
My 11 year old daughter says this was the best meal she had in a month! Nice and different flavor for a tenderloin. I seared all the sides for a couple minutes in a dutch oven then added the marinade and cooked in oven for 30 minutes at 350. Let rest for 10 minutes, cut and covered with the remaining marinade from the dutch oven.
I chopped 3 potatoes and a medium onion and then placed the veggies in the pan with the tenderloin to roast. After adding the veggies, there was the perfect amount of marinade to cover everything. I also subbed the lime juice with lemon juice. This recipe was fantastic and I'll definitely be making it again soon!
I couldn't believe how good this was for the minimal amount of ingredients that were in it. The flavor on the outside of the roast was unbelievable! I can't wait for grill season to start up so I can make this again!
A nice change of pace from the usual marinade recipes. Ditto on halving the amount you make.
07/18/2003
Yum! Excellent marinade. This makes alot of marinade, so will cut in half next time. Didn't want to grill, so followed suggestion from previous reviewer and baked at 350 for 45 min. Very tasty. Will most certainly make this again. Thanks Dave!
Wow was this good! I also used lemon juice as other reviewers noted. I cubed up the pork tenderloin and marinated it w/yellow peppes, orange peppers, mushrooms and onions and made shish kebobs. Very tender and delicious!
