Grecian Pork Tenderloin

Some of the best meat I've ever cooked!! I did mine a little differently than instructed. First I had adjusted the servings to 4. I ran out of lime juice, so I only put in 1/2 a cup and it was the perfect tartness. I think following the recipe would have been too much. I used Italian seasoning instead of oregano because it's what I had. I put the tenderloin in my crock pot and dumped the marinade over it. I rubbed it all over the loin and let it sit in the crock pot in the fridge all night. Then, in the morning I started the crock pot on low and let it cook all day (8 hours). It was tender and delicious. I've already sent the recipe to several people to make.