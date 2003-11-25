Grecian Pork Tenderloin

457 Ratings
  • 5 319
  • 4 100
  • 3 25
  • 2 8
  • 1 5

Lean and tender, pork tenderloins are perfect for the grill. This zesty marinade makes tenderloins even more tender than they already are.

By Dave Nash

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place lime juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, and oregano in a large resealable plastic bag. Shake sealed bag until ingredients are well mixed. Taste the marinade for tartness. If too tart, add a little more oil. Not enough zing, add more lime. The garlic and salt flavors should also be up front, yet not overpowering. Place tenderloins in the bag, seal, and turn to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 to 5 hours.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate, and discard marinade. Grill tenderloins for 20 to 30 minutes, turning once, or to desired doneness.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 829.2mg. Full Nutrition
