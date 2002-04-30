Caramel Snack Mix

This mix is awesomely delicious. I haven't taken it yet to it's destination but I hope I don't make myself sick eating it before I get it there! I needed to double the recipe. When I got it all mixed with the cereal and nuts it seemed like it was still awfully gooey so I added more dry ingredients and still had plenty to cover the mix. I used 14 oz of corn chex, 17 oz cinnamon crunch, about 3/4 lb pretzel twists, 2 c. pecans and 1 1/2 c whole almonds. Once I'd baked it I turned it out onto rimmed cookie sheets so that it would be in a single layer and then tossed it as it cooled with two spatulas, like tossing a salad. It cooled nicely and didn't glob up. I suspect if you use the ratio with more sugar/butter mix to the dry ingredients it would have more of a tendency to stick together and be more candy-like. However, mine turned out plenty caramel-ly! It's a little labor intensive since you have to turn it every 15 minutes then toss while cooling and I made a sticky mess of several pans and utensils, but it's worth it! Definitely a keeper and I can see how, if you take this to a group, you'll be commanded to keep bringing it!