Caramel Snack Mix
This is the most requested item I bring to the office. It has become the Christmas gift of choice from my kitchen.
Great snack mix! I also found it a bit sweet the first time I made it, so the next time I used salted nuts (pecans, cashews and almonds) and also added some pretzels. It was a big hit with my family!
Absolutely addictive! Made this for our company party and had several requests for the recipe. This recipe is change friendly as far as type of nuts and that sort of thing. BE SURE to stir every few minutes after you take it out of the oven to keep it from sticking in one big glob.
Great! Hard to stop eating once you start. Everyone that I gave this to has requested the recipe. I lined the pan with foil and sprayed with Pam before mixing everything. Made clean-up VERY easy.
This is very good. I don't see how some can say that it is too sweet. I did add extras though, maybe that's why it doesn't seem too sweet. I made 1 and 1/2 batches of the caramel mixture and added 1tbsp vanilla extract to it. I used 1c almonds, 1c cashews, 1/2c chopped pecans, about 12oz corn Chex, and 8oz of tiny twist pretzels. It tastes perfect, not to sweet or not sweet enough. I bought the biggest disposable roasting pan I could find. I think this is a must. It makes it pretty easy to stir every 15 minutes while it's in the oven.
Fabulous and simply - Trish, I have used your recipe at least 20 times and it is always a BIG hit. I add dried cranberries right after taking it out of the oven; the tart/softness is a great contrast to the crunchy/crispness. (Great road trip food) Thank You, Thank You!
This was sooo good. It was hard to stop eating it once I started. With the pecans in this, it sort of tasted like pecan pie...which I love. I used cinnamon crispix cereal rather than the crispies and added some old fashioned oats. I used all peanuts rather than almonds and added a splash of vanilla extrat. I would have loved to have made this exactly as the recipe is written, but didn't have all of the right ingredients. This is definitely a re-do. Thanks Trish.
You got a winning recipe! A "numero uno" in my book...I can't wait to prepare it again. One question...or two for you. How do you package it for gift giving and how long does it last? Provided that my kids do not find it first...if you have the answer please share it! Thanks a bunch for your Trish Caramel Snack Mix.
This caramel snack mix was excellent! I only wish I had made twice as much of the coating mixture to completely cover all the cereal mixture!
Great recipe! I made this exactly as stated in the recipe, using Chex Multigrain cereal, almonds and pecans. I left the nuts whole, and toasted them in the oven first. I saw several 'bad' reviews, and I believe most of them complained about stickiness of the finished product. These same reviewers stated that they 'had' to increase the cook time for the coating in the microwave to get it to the hard crack stage. That's their mistake right there! Like the recipe says, you just put it in the microwave until the butter melts! Stir it and pour it over your cereal mixture. I couldn't find my roaster so I used 2-9x13 cake pans, then dumped it on sheets of quick release foil and spread it out. It took almost no time to cool and didn't have to be stirred. Next time I'm going to try adding some cinnamon and vanilla as others suggested. Great recipe, Trish!
I made this for a trial run as it sounded good for Christmas. I did not change the recipe. I never do the first time I make something. I live at 5500 feet above sea level so it took about three minutes for my butter to melt in the microwave and that did not include the time it took for me to stir it!! I buttered my hands after adding the hot butter/brown sugar/corn syrup mixture so I could mix it together and be careful and not break up the cereal. After reading all of the other comments on the cereal clumping up after coming out of the oven, I put it on cookie sheets covered with silpat sheets (could use parchment paper) and I did not even have to touch them at all. I did have a problem with my better half...I could not keep him OUT of the mix as it cooled. He loves it!! I am diabetic so I can not eat it. But if he loves it, that is fine with me!!
Very east to make and excellent tasting. Next time I will use pecan halves instead of chopped pecans, the chopped ones were to small. I will try with other nuts also. Very Good!!
The kids dug it, so did I. I was 3 cups short on the cereal, so I used Cinnamon Life for the rest, it added a little extra flavor so I think that I will use it next time as well. Thanks Trish!
We loved this!! Even though my husband prefers the traditional chex snack mix, I took a chance on something different. We have had our hands in it all day and it is almost gone. Even the kids can't stop eating it. This recipe will be at the top of my food gift recipes. I used Cinnamon Cripix which added a wonderful hint of cinnamon. I also threw in salted peanuts, pecan halves, and waffle shaped pretzels. It was all wonderful. I even made this on a rainy humid day in Texas and it still came out crunchy. We don't like recipes that stick to our teeth. For Christmas next year, I plan on adding red and green M&Ms after it cools to give it some color as well as chocolate to go with this wonderful toffee snack before placing it in glass holiday jars. Thank you for sharing!
Love this snack mix and make it every year about this time. Package it and give most of it away, but always keep some for myself too! I use organic multi-grain cereal, increase the quantity of both pecans and almonds (and chop the almonds)to about 3 cups total. When I take it out of the oven I dump it onto parchment paper and spread it out and let it cool for about 3 hours. No problems with stickiness or a big lump of mix and I don't have to keep stirring either!
wow!! doubled the recipe, which made a massive amount. Instead of the almonds I used peanuts and pecans. I didn't have enough light corn syrup, and used half dark, half light. I also used chex & cinnamon life cereal, and it was awesome, people kept asking for the recipe. Thank you!!! :)
Super yummy and easy! I made a half batch and the only changes I made were to add about 1 tsp of cinnamon to the butter/sugar mixture after it came out of the microwave. And I substituted about a cup of the cereal for a cup of pretzels. Next time I would add more nuts!! Think it needs a few more. I used unsalted mixed nuts, but next time I will use salted. I think the salty-sweet combo would be awesome. For those in Canada, 12 oz of the Crispix is the 350g box. (or 12 cups).
Oh...my...Gosh! This is by far the best variation of Chex mix our family has ever tasted. The toffee-like coating is perfect. You can use any selection of nuts (we liked a combination of rice chex, corn chex, peanuts, pecans & sliced almonds and pretzed sticks). I made my first batch to give away to co-workers, but half the gallon bag was gone the next morning by my much-addicted, snack-munching family. Thank you, Trish!
This stuff is amazing!! Soooooo good! My family and friends can't get enough! I made two batches right before Christmas and gave little bags away with my gifts. Thank you so much for posting this recipe!
Halfway through the baking I knew this recipe needed a kick in the pants. I needed to microwave the glaze (it really isn't caramel) for 3 and a half minutes and I have a newish microwave. After tasting it halfway, I added two handsful of pretzels and it brought the mix from a zero to a two star recipe. I also baked it an extra 15 minutes to crisp it up more. My old recipe calls for two cups of pretzel goldfish, two teaspoons of cinnamon and to bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes while baking and stirring constantly until it cooled down to prevent clumping. Cool completly and store in ziplock baggies. For greater success I suggest baking the nuts, pretzels, cereal for 15 minutes before you add the glaze mixture and then continue baking and stirring for one hour and 15 minutes longer. I give it two stars and Hubby gives it one. Won't make it again. Sorry. UPDATE We bumped this back down to a one-star due to the gumminess it took on overnight. UPDATE2 Day 3 and this was a colossal hard clump of inedible ingredients.. so, 'nuts' to this recipe - downgraded to No Stars... Sorry...
I just made this, it is almost cool enough to eat, but I tasted it anyway. It is great. Much easier than I thought it would be. I was concerned about 'clean up' after the cooking, so I lined my tray with aluminum foil. I wish I hadn't it tore and I got a few bits in my mix and leaked into the tray anyway. If 'clean up' is a concern, forget about it, some really hot water and it is gone. I eliminated the cereal as hubby and I are big nut fans. Oh my goodness, I will make this again and will try some of the variations.
I made this snack mix to take along on our spring break trip. I doubled the recipe and the whole canister was gone before we crossed the Florida state line. This is a wonderful recipe and would make a good hostess or teacher gift.
I've made this every christmas for the past 4 years, and it's so addicting! The only change I made was to use a large can of deluxe mixed nuts in place of the pecans and almonds. A few lessons learned: - Use the biggest roasting pan you can find, otherwise the cereal spills out while stirring. - Use a large silicone spatula to stir - it stirs easily, helps get all of the caramel off of the sides, and is gentle on the cereal so you don't break as much. - *** THE MOST IMPORTANT (and time consuming) PART: Stir while cooling. At first, stir at least once every 5 minutes. Once it feels like the caramel is not quite as sticky, you can stir every 10 minutes. If you wait 10 minutes at first, they'll stick together and you end up breaking the cereal. I usually keep stirring constantly for the first 5 - 10 minutes. Again, use the silicone spatula. It's a lot of stirring, but it makes a huge difference. Once it has completely cooled, I store in an airtight container. YUM!!!
This was a great tasting recipe. It is very easy. I just set my timer every 15 min. for an hour to stir the ingredients. It was nice to have one that you didn't have to cook the syrup first. It is not sticky when finished. Just store in air tight container.
You cannot get the hardened caramel out of the pan....even soaking it. I got side tracked and didn't mix the mess as it was cooling...never again!
This was very good snack mix. I used 3 cups of mixed nuts instead of almonds and pecans. The taste was very good but it needed salt for my taste. I spinkled salt on the mix when I was stirring the mix cooling down. This gave it a nice sweet and salty taste.
My whole family loved this - as did our guests. I have had 2 friends call since I served this at a gathering - asking for the recipe. I used Cinnamon Crispix for the cereal- it gave it great flavor! I even made my husband a big batch to keep at the office for snacking. It will probably become a regular at our house.
Yummy! I made a double batch to give out as Christmas gifts and have no doubt that it will be loved.
This is a good recipe! I added some mixed nuts, only because I saw that others had. It was just yummy, and everyone enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing, Trish!
YUMMY!!! I added 3 handfulls of stick pretzels, used chopped almonds and peanuts and cooked for 50 min. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
thanks so much for this yummy recipe! now i can use up that bottom of the box cereal my kids don't seem to eat! thanks again!
This is so darn good~ I am totally addicted to it & have to bring it to every gathering with friends. I wouldn't change a thing! Awesome!!!
I made this as a teacher gift for my son's preschool teachers. It came out pretty good. The cereal is a little chewy, but how could anything coated in sugar be bad! I added a couple shakes of cayanne pepper. You cannot taste the pepper, but it adds a nice surprise of heat. I cooled mine on cookie sheets so I didn't have to stir so often.
YUMMY!!!To the brown sugar mix after the butter had melted I added a teaspoon on cinnamon and a teaspoon of vanilla- I used Honey Nut Chex for the cereal added popped popcorn in place of the nuts (my kids won't eat them) and after the mix had cooled I added M&M's for color and peanut butter chips as well-TASTY!!!! =)
Every time I try to make a "caramel" snack mix it never comes out right. This one did! Everyone loved it.
I didn't have a roasting pan, so I put it in 2 large cake pans. I used honey roasted chex (generic brand), which has rice & corn cereal in it. I made exactly as written and at one hour it was slightly burnt. I wish I would have taken it out at 45 minutes. Still disappeared fast, even though I warned people it was burnt!
I have made this MANY times over....my family loves, and my kids friends request it all the time. I use slivered almonds and add mini pretzels. The key is to set your timer for every 15 minutes and be sure to stir (even when it's cooling.) Keep in an air tight continer IF there are any leftovers. Great recipe...thanks Trish!
I thought this stuff was awsome. It was impossible to stop eating. I got all possitive comments, so said that it is a little hard, but still yummy! I can't wait to take it to a tailgate party!!
This is a great mix...I have tried using less nuts (not a fan) and adding different cereals as well as pretzel twists. It has always turned out great, no matter what I added, as long as I keep the total amount of dry ingredients about the same. Thanks for this recipe!!!
I brought this to work today and it disappeared! I substituted cashews for almonds. As suggested, I added cinnamon and also a little nutmeg into the sugar before heating. I also added 30 seconds to microwave time to get the sugar temp up a bit - have to watch carefully so it doesn't bubble up too much. Came out nice and crunchy. Great fall flavor snack!
I took this to a family gathering. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. I'm going to use it as gifts this Holiday Season. It's so easy and really good. The only thing different was that I added cashews to the mix.
I was looking for something to make for a Christmas snack gift and this worked perfectly. It is extremely quick and easy, but everyone loves it and many have requested the recipe! I made a batch with macadamia nuts and another with cashews and they were great, too.
Excellent!! Served it for card night and everyone loved it! No leftovers!
A scrumptious and HIGHLY contagious snack. This is great to eat by itself or on top of ice cream. Very simple to make and stores well in a ziplock bag or airtight container.
Excellent!
This was an OK snack recipe. I was disappointed with the outcome. My family thought it was OK, not something to rave about though. Will probably not make it again. I even added the salted peanuts as suggested in some of the reviews. It seems to be lacking something.
This recipe is delicious!! After reading some other reviews, I decided to use Costco salted mixed nuts and Crispix (sp?) cereal. I think the salted nuts probably add greatly to the flavor. I will be making this again often.
This was great but you have to warn your quest about the sticky fingers. It was kind of weird for everyone sticky their fingers in the same bowl so I would definately divide it up into portion bowls for people to grab. Funny thing...it was better the following day. Will make it the night before for the next batch.
A real hit with my husband and kids--I liked it also, but not as much as they did! Since I'm a pecan lover--next time I think I'll add double the amount called for in the recipe. I think the name is a little misleading. I think the taste is more similar to a maple flavor rather than caramel. A nice muchie alternative to the traditional savory cereal snack mix.
This is so easy and taste great! I will make again but will make some changes next time. I used slivered almonds and chopped pecans. Next time I will use whole. They kind of fall to the bottom of the mix. Also I will add some salted peanuts to add a little more salty to the mix. I used crispix but I'm sure corn and rice chex would be great too.
Add my relatives to those who just loved this. I passed on the recipe to 3 new fans. I used Crispix and added 1 cup pretzels. Also, for cooling, divide into 2 pans for easier stirring and faster cool down.
We thought this was much better tasting than the original chex mix. Thanks for sharing.
Definitely a crowd pleaser... I know what to make for parties from now on.
So no surprise this tastes great with an excellent crunch, my friends are now all addicted. Of course we won't mention the calories...
This was very easy to make, and sooo delicious. I used peanuts instead of walnuts, but kept the amounts the same. I'm sure I will become a Christmas tradition! Thanks Trish!
So good!! I used Crispex & mixed nuts from The Dollar Tree. When I took it out of the oven I stirred it for about 10 minutes in front of a fan-nothing stuck together-It was NOT like peanut brittle-it was perfect! Thanks so much!
I had good success with this recipe. I did boil the caramel mixture for 2 min. on the stove rather than using the microwave, then followed the recipe directions. Clean up need not be difficult.Just put some hot water in your roast pan and boil it on the stove for a couple of minutes, scraping the bottom with a wooden spoon. The pan comes clean easily. Any caramel coated treat will take on moisture if left in an open dish too long(even commercial ones).Thhis treat should be stored in a covered , airtight container.
This is wonderful. If you have a craving for something sweet but crunchy, this is it. Very addictive. Will be making on a regular basis. I used pecan halves instead of chopped pecans. Might even try some salted pretzels in with it next time.
Really good and easy. I used about 2/3 of the sugar mix on the cereal and it was fine. The cereal and nuts were well coated and it made the mix less likely to clump. Spread out on parchment paper to cool.
This is a definite keeper! My children love this snack. I used 2 c. total of pecans, almonds, and cashews(salted)and crispix cereal. It was yummy! I will certainly use this to take to get-togethers. It's a nice change from the usual chex mix.
I made this for the first time in early October for a party snack. Everyoe loved it and I have since made it 5 or 6 times. What a great holiday treat! I plan on making this and giving as gifts to neighbors, co-workers and such. I added a cup of cashews to make it extra yummy. This is definitely a keeper in my collection. Thanks for sharing it, Trish.
Very good snack mix. I used mixed nuts. I also lined my pan with foil, so it was an easy cleanup. The recipe makes plenty of caramel to coat all of the mix. Just remember to stir,stir,stir! Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a very good tasting snack. Yes, it does get quite crunchy, so if you're not into that, then don't bother... It reminds me of brittle. I used 2 c of salted mixed nuts. I made a batch and packaged it into small clear snack bags to give out on Halloween at work. Everyone loved it!
I made this for a New Year's party and everyone loved it! I used peanuts (cheaper!)but want to make it again using pecans and almonds. I also used the Cinnamon Crispix cereal like several others recommended. Will definitely make this again!
A good recipe not meant for doubling (unless, I suppose, you're quite skilled at handling a bubbling sugar brew.) I didn't enjoy the flavor much...but others who tasted it found it tasty (if not a bit too candy-crunchy).
This stuff is really good! I used almonds and cashews and cooked butter mixture on stove. Mixed ingredients, melted butter, then boiled for 2 minutes. It is very crunchy, almost toffee like, but very good!
This is a really good if you're looking for a SWEET snack mix, not caramel. If you're looking for a "caramel" party mix, use the Caramel Corn Snack Mix recipe (appetizers). Also, do not double the syrup for this recipe here, it is sufficient for the amount of cereal listed. I doubled the recipe for the syrup and it was way too much, baking time had to be doubled and a lot of the cereal was stuck to the pan because the excess syrup hardened.
A wonderful recipe! Quick, easy and everyone loved it. A perfect snack mix for the kids.
Great stuff!! I made this for a New Year's Eve snack, and had to slap hands to let it cool properly. Like some others, I added pretzels and used a can of mixed nuts (what I had on hand). I already bought more to make another batch.
good stuff, and you could add all kinds of things to make it your own. but be warned -- this makes a lot, so be sure your roasting pan can handle it!
This actually tastes better the next day. I did two recipes: one with corn Chex, pretzels and pecans, and one batch with just air popped popcorn, using white sugar instead of brown. Both tasted fantastic. I think this caramel mixture and procedure would be good on just about anything. Be careful, though. It's addicting.
Simply excellent.
I made this for the first time last year and what a winner. Everyone will want the recipe. I have already made four batches so far this year to put in containers as gifts. I leave the pecans whole and they are yummy.
This is very good and very difficult to stop eating! I didn't have almonds so used cashews and Spanish peanuts. A big hit.
I just finished making this mix, and it turned out perfect. I did make a few alterations. I used 2/3 c + 1 Tbsp. sugar, left out some of the nuts. I made part of it without nuts as I am not supposed to eat nuts. It was good but not quite what I expected. Next time I will use a recipe that has condensed milk in it to make it more of a caramel flavor instead of a toffee flavor. My husband likes it, so that is good.
I make this so much people started calling it Margie's Snack Mix. I prefer sliced almonds and I add a bag of dried cranberries while cooling. I think the tartness of the cranberry goes well with the sweetness of the snack mix and it looks nice packaged up as Christmas gifts.
I made a couple changes to the recipe by using pretzels in place of about 3 cups of Chex and peanuts to replace the other nuts. I enjoyed the flavor of the end product, but the texture was a little too sticky for me. I had to microwave the caramel mix for longer, but don't think it ever reached the hardball stage, which would cause a less sticky result. I will make this again, but cook the caramel mixture on the stovetop.
This recipe was a hit! I added about a cup and a half of roasted salted peanuts and roasted salted almonds instead of the pecans. Very delicious. I thought the glaze would not be enough, but was just the right amount. If you would like to add additional sweetness you could add more glaze...or even substitue honey for the corn syrup. Very wonderful. New family favorite! :)
MMMM! So YUMMY! I made these for packaging up and giving as holiday treats. I have made several batches, and it really is a hit! I've used mixed nuts instead of just almonds and pecans. This turns out so yummy and addictive! Everyone loves it!
I couldn't stop eating this! I also gave as Christmas gifts.
This mix is awesomely delicious. I haven't taken it yet to it's destination but I hope I don't make myself sick eating it before I get it there! I needed to double the recipe. When I got it all mixed with the cereal and nuts it seemed like it was still awfully gooey so I added more dry ingredients and still had plenty to cover the mix. I used 14 oz of corn chex, 17 oz cinnamon crunch, about 3/4 lb pretzel twists, 2 c. pecans and 1 1/2 c whole almonds. Once I'd baked it I turned it out onto rimmed cookie sheets so that it would be in a single layer and then tossed it as it cooled with two spatulas, like tossing a salad. It cooled nicely and didn't glob up. I suspect if you use the ratio with more sugar/butter mix to the dry ingredients it would have more of a tendency to stick together and be more candy-like. However, mine turned out plenty caramel-ly! It's a little labor intensive since you have to turn it every 15 minutes then toss while cooling and I made a sticky mess of several pans and utensils, but it's worth it! Definitely a keeper and I can see how, if you take this to a group, you'll be commanded to keep bringing it!
I made it with whole pecans and cashews. Very good. I still was surprised that the nuts got a little bit too brown. But, it's an excellent crunchy munchy!
This is very good and very addicting - I made it over the holidays and no one could keep their hands out of the bowl!
Great recipe! I added cinnamon as another reviewer suggested. Very easy and no problems with clumping together. Everyone wanted the recipe. Thanks for sharing.
I took this tasty snack mix to Coffee hour at church and I lost count of how many asked for the recipe! I doubled the recipe and I also added 1 cup of cashews.(In place of the cup of almonds.) It was a BIG HIT with everyone!
Made this for my brother in law's drive across American, and it is soooooo good. I hope some actually gets to him :(. I did find it a little sweet as others mentioned, but no sure how to alleviate it and not sure I want to. Had to stir it about twice after pulling it out, every 15 minutes (it was pretty clumpy on the second stir) and then it was dry. Don't worry about coating it all before it goes into the oven - the caramel liquifies in the oven, so on the first and second stir, everything will get coated evenly. This would be the perfect thing to make for Christmas food gifts - it is so easy and it makes a ton at a time. Might try the cinnamon Life next time - that sounds like the perfect addition.
While not as irresistable (which isn't to say it wasn't tasty) as i'd imagined, can't argue with the speed and ease of this recipe.
This was amazingly easy and very, very good! I used chopped pecans, cashews and pretzel sticks. (Next time, will use pecan halves.) Added 2 caps full of vanilla extract and about 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon to the mixture after the butter melted. Will add one full teaspoon of cinnamon next time because I could not taste it. When it came out of the oven, I placed the pan on the counter, under the ceiling fan and stirred constantly for the first 10 minutes of cooling time. It is a day later and what looked like a MASSIVE amount of mix has been reduced to about one cup. Guess I'd better make more.
My family and friends loved this recipe. Thank you for sharing it with all of us.
This was so easy and taste great! I made it for my neighbors for Christmas and put it in pretty jars. They all loved it.
I was hosting a bridge luncheon and needed a munchcie. Tried out this recipe and it was a HUGE hit - I had to print out the recipe for everyone before they left. Now I've been asked to make tons of it for a reunion next weekend. Thanks Trish!
My kids love this fast and easy snack. It's a big hit at the office also.
I always add unsalted, dry-roasted peanuts to this mix and bake it in a huge turkey roasting pan. When I lay it out for cooling, I use parchment paper, and spread it out as far as possible in a thin layer so I don't end up with huge clumps. Then I put about a cup & a half in sandwich sized ziploc bags for storage, or for giving out. My family absolutely LOVES this recipe. It is the best Chex Mix recipe we have ever tried, far superior to any other.
A very good recipe! I added 1 tsp cinnamon, but otherwise followed directions exactly, stirring as directed, and was very happy with the results. It was a crowd-pleaser at a Thanksgiving dinner yesterday, and I'm about to make it again for my family, who won't have to share this batch!
I made this for my son's 3rd Birthday Party and the bowl kept on emptying!!!
OMG this is good, its still in the oven and each time I give it a stir I have another taste test you know quality assurance is so important. Hopefully there will be some left by the time it comes out of the oven. thanks for a great recipe. I have foolishly tried similar recipes and none of them have measured up. I have used the caramel from this recipe but only used a mixture of nuts, it was magnificent. I will stick with this recipe as nothing remotely compares to the excellant results at the end. Once again thanks for a real winner...............chris
Delicious and addictive!!! I added broken pretzel sticks. Watch out, this mix will be gone in seconds and you'll be to blame : ) : )
This is the easiest and most diversified recipe for fast gifts or parties.. have just made my 4th batch... you can use anything, I like to add pretzels..this last time it was chex cereal, small pretzels, (all I had}, & added raisins...looks delish.. no microwave but easy to melt on top of stove... one thing I figured out early on, you must stir as directed both in the oven & once out.. everyone I gave this to, loved it!! thanks
Really good! I made this for a friend's birthday and it received very high marks from everyone. It's sweet and crunchy, not sticky like some other cereal mixes I've made. I followed the recipe exactly, except added a few handfuls of mini-pretzels. Will make again for sure!
