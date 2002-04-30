Caramel Snack Mix

This is the most requested item I bring to the office. It has become the Christmas gift of choice from my kitchen.

Recipe by Trish Bennett

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
15 to 20 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C). Spray a large roasting pan with non-stick cooking spray.

  • In a medium-size microwave safe bowl, mix butter, white corn syrup and brown sugar. Place the mixture in the microwave and cook 2 minutes, or until butter melts.

  • Place the cereal, pecans and almonds into the prepared roasting pan. Pour the melted butter mixture over the cereal and nuts and mix gently until the cereal and nuts are coated.

  • Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.

  • As the snack mix is cooling, be sure to continue to stir so that the mix will not harden in one big lump.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 182.6mg. Full Nutrition
