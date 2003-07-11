Tomato Bacon Squares
Swiss cheese perfectly compliments the bacon, tomatoes & bell peppers.
Very easy recipe. Mix some dijon mustard with the mayonaisse to give it more of a kick and use any type of cheese that is your favorite. Chopped scallions make a nice garnish.Read More
This just tasted too much like a pizza to me. I guess I was looking for more of a smoky bacon flavor. It was easy and didn't taste bad but I think I'd just order a pizza rather than making this.Read More
I made this one Sunday for a football game party, and it was huge hit! I have made it several times since. It's so easy to make and you can basically add anything you want to it. I added a little of dijon mustard that another person suggested and it's great with that as well. I have also added some black olives, and 1 jalapeno. I've already given this recipe to a few people. This is a must try!!
This made a delicious dinner served with a salad. I followed the ingredients as written however i precooked the crust for 10 minutes at 425 prior to adding the toppings then cooked the whole thing at 425 for about 18 minutes. Fantastic!
The Best Ever!!! That is all I can say!!!
This was SOOOO good! I followed the recipe exactly with exception of using yellow pepper in place of the green. I used a cheese flatbread in place of the pizza crust and just sprinkled the dried basil over the mayonnaise. Speaking of mayo, I did double the amount I used and added 2 cloves of garlic and a touch of fresh lemon juice. The end result was so good, I will definitely make it again on a regular basis!
This recipe IS FABULOUS! I made this to take to our card club and it was gone in a flash! I did alter some ingredients just a tad though. I used 9 slices of bacon (low sodium) instead of six, 4 tablespoons of mayonnaise and 2 garlic cloves and used 1 cup of shredded swiss cheese. I made this twice in the past two days and will definitely make again. Thanks April for the recipe.
Loved this idea. I used Boboli crust. I cut up some fresh basil, sage, pepper and mustard and stirred it into the mayo (canola oil kind). Put the mayo on the crust then topped with cubed ham (trying for lower fat than bacon) cubed turkey, diced tomatoes, diced green peppers and onion. Topped with swiss and provolone. Everyone ate it up and loved it.
This is a great appetizer-tastes just like a BLT.
Wonderful! This recipe got rave reviews at my tupperware party. I had to improvise on some of the ingredients due to time constraints. I used half a jar of real bacon bits instead of frying the bacon. I left off the bell pepper because I don't care for them and added chopped black olives. I also used 3 tbsp of mayo.
I made mine as a meal, on homemade crust, and it served two people nicely. I used mushrooms rather than bell pepper, onion powder in the mayonaise rather than onions, turkey bacon, and a mixture of montery and pepper jack cheeses. It turned out really well. I think the pepper jack gave it a nice kick.
This was really good and easy as well. Used low fat mayo and mozzerella instead of swiss. Would certainly make again.
Great pizza recipe! I followed the recipe exactly and added some halved black olives on top. Awesome appetizer but also nice as regular pizza.
I make this every year for football games. It is a huge hit with the guys. I double the garlic mayo because I enjoy it more saucey. There have been 0 complaints!
This was great. Even my picky husband and daughter loved this one. I took some suggestions and used more mayo/garlic for the sauce and I cooked the crust for a bit before adding the toppings. It was perfect. Served with a side salad for a quick and tasty dinner.
Used the Pillsbury thin crust version of pizza crust which we really liked. The thin crust would work great as a flat bread alternative and cut into 24 pieces, this recipe would be excellent for party-size finger food. This is a good recipe and quick and easy to put together.
This was excellent. I am not the biggest fan of green peppers so instead I used a yellow bell pepper and switched the mayo to light mayo. I threw a dinner party and had this as an appetizer. It got rave reviews with a few people asking for the recipe.
Mine were more like triangles ;) Bacon on pizza! How could life get any better! Thanks!
I used one roll of reduced fat crescent roll dough instead of pizza crust dough and baked it at 375 degrees for about 13 minutes and let it cool before adding the other ingredients. We ate this as a cold pizza--kind of like a club sandwich, pizza-style. This needed double the mayonnaise and I did add more garlic. My boys thought this was tasty and this was a great way to add another "extra" on Clean Out The Fridge Night/Buffet Night as we didn't have quite enough to fill boy bellies. This was quick to prepare and used all on hand ingredients which I appreciated.
This was great. I used oregano instead of basil bc thats all I had. I also skipped the green bell pepper and added jalapenos and black olives. Can't wait to eat the leftovers for lunch.
We enjoyed this last night - I didn't have dried basil so we added freshly cut basil into the mayonnaise along with the garlic. We ate it like pizza and will make it again (probably with more bacon and continue to use fresh basil). This recipe allows lots of room for substitutions - which is very nice!
I'm so glad I found this recipe before I settled on making a BLT sandwich. I used green onion and sauteed briefly with the bell pepper in the bacon drippings just to soften a bit. Using mayo is a wonderful alternative to tomato sauce, and like others I doubled the amount.
yummy! big hit!! thank u
I loved it! So many different flavors coming together to make a masterpiece!!!
I decided to throw this together one night for dinner and we all loved it! I think the only thing I would do differently next time is to add dijon mustard to the mayonaise, just to add a bit more flavor to it. Thank you for the recipe!
Delicious and different. Enjoyed them very much.
My sister and I have been making this for at least 10 years and it is delicious.
Tried this but used plain Greek yougart instead of the mayo. Yum! We do not like mayo.
Yummy!! I never would have guessed mayo as a
this was a little too "common" for my tastes and rather bland. comments around the table were--"crust in the middle a little soggy" and a favorable one was that it was a "fresh veggie lovers delight"--at any rate--will NOT be making again. could have used a more flavorful cheese as an aid.
Not terrible...but will probably not make it again. It didn't go over well with the grandchildren.
I made two pizzas using homemade pizza dough. One had regular meat bacon and one had veggie bacon. The meat eaters all really liked it and would like to have it again. I ate the veggie bacon pizza and didn't really care for it. I like veggie bacon...and I like Swiss cheese...but I didn't care for the sauce. I doubled the mayo and garlic like some had suggested (for each pizza). I might make it again for the others but not for me.
My friends and myself loved it! So easy to prepare and even easier to eat!
It was a good recipe , only changes I made were add an extra tablespoon of mayo, I used basil and oregano sprinkled on top, 1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika , a cup of mozzarella and black olives !!! Try that and it's a huge hit !!
I made this, absolutely loved it, I made my own crust, didn't use peppers used mushrooms and black olives instead, doubled the bacon and Mayo, and sliced 2 large tomatoes very thin and single layered them on top and I used a combination shredded Swiss and guyre. Definitely going to make this again!
Ever notice that the accompanying photos never match the recipe? I don't see black olives mentioned anywhere in the recipe, but sure enough, there they are in the photo. What gives? Recipe gets 5 starrs, editing 0.
