Tomato Bacon Squares

47 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 11
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Swiss cheese perfectly compliments the bacon, tomatoes & bell peppers.

By April Phillips

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 appetizers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place bacon in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels.

  • Crumble bacon into a medium-size mixing bowl. Mix in bell pepper, tomatoes, and basil. In a separate small bowl, combine mayonnaise and garlic.

  • Roll pizza crust into a 12x15 inch rectangular baking sheet. Spread the mayonnaise mixture evenly over the crust. Sprinkle the bacon mixture over the mayonnaise, and top the entire pizza with cheese.

  • Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until the top is bubbly and the crust is golden brown. Cool and cut the pizza into 24 squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 8.3mg; sodium 151.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022