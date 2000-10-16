New Orleans Hurricane
This is the Classic N'awlins Hurricane. Drink through a straw from the bottom first. It starts out calm, but it gets stormy towards the end!
Looking for recipes for an upcoming party. Tried this one out on my hubby. He said it was really good and he's not much for sweet drinks at all! So- this is one I'm definitely serving at my party!Read More
I did not care for this recipe. Noting like what you get on Bourbon street. If you never gone to Pat O'Brien's you'll know this isn't close, no other place but New Orleans service up the real deal. All you need for the PERFECT Hurricane is Fruit punch and Meyer's rum, some orange slices and a couple cherries and that's it.Read More
I have so far intoxicated everyone who drinks one... Hard to shake with the lemon-lime drink. I add that after the first three (rum, lime, passionfruit) have mixed. I'm serving again soon!
This is a strong drink so we turned them into cordials for sipping....we had great stemmed shot glasses that we put a thin half of an orange ring into with a cherry and the cocktail...later we served it over ice and then filled it also half way with fruit punch tp take a little of the "Edge off"....it was a great cocktail and will make them again.
These were REALLY strong. Wow! I added about 1/2 shot of grenidine (sp?) to soften it. Packs a punch!
Really sweet sticky drink. Don't spill any on the counter or you'll be stuck in the kitchen!!! HAHA
WOW! Fantastic drink! Good flavor through out with a nice kick in the pants at the end. :)
I had never made a cocktail before (eyeballing a rum and coke doesn't count, does it?). This was very easy, and my friends pounded them.
Great! Couldn't find passion fruit syrup here in NJ so used whatever fruit syrup I could find. Blackberry in this case. Big hit at our Mardi Gras party! I'll have to order the syrup online next time.
A good drink, but not quite New Orleans. It sure is strong tho (I used a full shot of the 151 proof)!
Gave it a go but didn't care for it. Rum at least should have been dark a Meyers or Tortuga! A REAL Hurricane uses Pomegranate juice NOT passion fruit.
Not a Hurricane like I remember.
AWESOME!!
I didn't have any 151 so used dark rum instead. Was very good!
adapted for UK ingredient. it was ok, nothing to write home about.
