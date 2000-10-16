New Orleans Hurricane

17 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is the Classic N'awlins Hurricane. Drink through a straw from the bottom first. It starts out calm, but it gets stormy towards the end!

By Renata

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shaker, combine ice, light rum, passion fruit syrup, lemon-lime flavored carbonated beverage and lime juice. Shake well and pour mixture into a Hurricane or other large specialty glass. Float the 151 proof rum on top of the drink.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 83.5g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 69.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022