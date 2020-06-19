Fresh Mint and Cilantro Melon Salad

All the fresh greens of the herbs and melon of this easy side dish are refreshing to both the eye and the palate! The melon can be chopped bite-sized to be a salad or side, or smaller to be used as a relish or condiment. This dish is also great for a change of pace on the brunch buffet! This works well also with Crenshaw melon.

By Menealeous' Daughter

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 quart
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Combine the honeydew, lime juice, cilantro, mint, and sugar in a bowl; toss to combine; refrigerate at least two hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 13.2mg. Full Nutrition
