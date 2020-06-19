Fresh Mint and Cilantro Melon Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 26.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.4g 1 %
carbohydrates: 6.7g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 2 %
sugars: 5.9g
fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 104.9IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 14mg 23 %
folate: 15.1mcg 4 %
calcium: 6.7mg 1 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 7.4mg 3 %
potassium: 169.2mg 5 %
sodium: 13.2mg 1 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.