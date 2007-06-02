Beefy Cheese Dip

This dip is wonderful. I put it in a slow cooker after it's done to keep it warm. Serve this with tortilla chips.

Recipe by Stephanie S

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, brown beef and sausage. Drain excess fat.

  • In another large skillet, mix green onions, salsa and processed cheese over a low heat. Continue stirring until cheese melts.

  • Add meat to the cheese mixture and simmer uncovered until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 19.7mg; sodium 243.7mg. Full Nutrition
