Beefy Cheese Dip
This dip is wonderful. I put it in a slow cooker after it's done to keep it warm. Serve this with tortilla chips.
I have been making a version of this dip for years, and it is always a favorite! The trick I use to keep it creamy & tasty is to add a 10 3/4oz can of cream of mushroom soup (regular or reduced fat) mixed with 1 cup of milk. I haved used many different kinds of sausage (bulk italian, breakfast sausage, mild, spicy) and they all come out yummy. Serving with "scoops" (Fritos or Tostitos) or small deli bread seems to work best. I recently made this for my hubby to bring to a poker tournament, and he said that the guys were licking the dish, and asking him for the recipe! This also freezes well, so it's easy to make a double batch, freeze, then thaw & throw in a crock pot.Read More
I gave this a three because I hate when people make a ton of changes and rate the original a 5 when on it's own the original is not that good. I made this before as written and thought i was too salty. I just remade it now and I made some changes. I used a full pound of lean ground beef and eliminated the sausage. Then I used 2 cans of Rotel with green chili's instead of salsa and a large Velveeta loaf. It was amazing like that and way less salty and more flavorful. I will make this version a lotRead More
Always a hit and so easy to make. This recipe has gotten the nickname "danger dip" in our family because we can't stop eating it and often other appetizers are forgotten (in danger)when this is served. Brought it to a local fire dept. picnic and last summer and there was nothing left.
This was excellent. I made it for a work party and everyone loved it. I used the hot ground sausage.
very tasty and very easy...to cut down on the fat a little bit i used 50 percent less fat sausage and lite velveeta..to give a little kick i added a some red pepper flakes...i will be making this one again..a definite keeper
I read about this in the reviews of another dip recipe, so decided to try it instead. I used green salsa instead of the traditional red because that's what I had. WOW!! I will definitely make it again and again, with the green salsa. I also used chorizo for the sausage. This is definitely a hit record.
This is such an easy recipe!! It was a family favorite. I served it with a dollop of sour cream and Frito Scoops! My niece LOVED it she had 2 or 3 bowls. It's best served warm so I suggest cooking it in a slow cooker and keeping it on low as you serve it or even just putting it in a slow cooker to just keep warm.
This was a very good appetiser for everyone! It made a lot and kept well in an electric fondue pot! I added spicey sausage to give it a little ZIP!
This is a great recipe and very quick and easy to make. Great for Super Bowl parties and any other type of party you may be serving nacho or tortilla chips with.
This dip was very easy to make and is quite tasty. Everyone enjoyed it. The next time we have company come over I will make it again.
Looking back, I don't know why I thought I would like this based on the ingredients, but the good reviews fooled me into thinking that it would be more than it was. This is pretty much just the traditional "rotel" style nacho dip plus LOTS of meat. I cut the meat in half and it was still too meaty. Not very impressive, and a lot was left in the serving dish at the end of my party. I have been searching for a dip similar to one a friend's mother made in high school that we all loved and I thought this might be it, but it looks like I will have to keep looking.
Yummy!!! I often substitute a can of Rotel for the salsa. I also usually only use a pound of beef or a pound of sausage...I've never used more than a pound of meat...I think 2 pounds would be too much for my taste. But it's very yummy and a great simple recipe!
decrease the meat! i used 1/2 as much and it was good.
My husband loved this. I used a can of Ro-Tel brand diced tomatoes and green chiles instead of salsa. I only used half a pound of each meat and didn't have any green onions. I only used 1 pan and after draining the grease form the cooked meats, I just tossed in the can of Ro-Tel and chunks of Velveeta. This was really good with tortilla chips. Almost a meal in itself, this is soooo good. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very good !
I made this for a family gathering, it was a huge hit. Very easy to make and inexpensive per serving. I had people asking for the recipe. I browned the meat with the onions together in a skillet. Then put the everything in a Slow cooker for a few hours on low and stirred occasionally. I made mine spicy with pepper flakes a little hot sauce and hot salsa. Served with corn and tortilla chips. This is a keeper.
A tip for the vegetarians out there. This is old favorite of mine! When I became a vegetarian I thought I was going to have to give this up. Instead I learned from a friend that it is just as good if you substitute black beans for the beef!
This is the best. The kids loved it as well as adults. It tasted like a nacho cheese dip. Good for potlucks too. And very easy and quick.
Very good!!! I used the block cheese instead and added 2 cups of shredded cheese and taco flavored turkey sausage as well.
I made this for Super Bowl and everyone really liked it. I served it with tortilla chips, But everyone said it should have been served on Party Rye bread like "Hanky Pankys". Still a big hit.
Hey Stephanie....I used this recipe and everyone stood on their heads shouting with glee...Or maybe that was the alcohol...Ummm something to think about...Anywho this recipe kicks the old plain hamburger/salsa/cheese dip to the corner of been there, done that..I took all the credit b/c you didn't show for the party..
Thank you for this delicious recipe.It is delicious !!!
This was very good and involved my boyfriends two favorite things meat and cheese. Thanks for posting!
I made this today and brought it to a party. It was very yummy :)
Wonderful. I did add one package of Taco Seasoning. Everyone loved it!!!
This was very good! I used more cheese than it called for, just a little to make it creamier. I will make this again!
So easy and soooo good!
This was wonderful!! Big hit at our Superbowl party. I used 2 lbs. ground beef instead of sausage. This was very good served with fritos chips.
This is a wonderful dip! I like to spice it up a little by adding a can of refried beans and some jalapeno peppers with the juice! It is a tasty dip on it's own without these adjustments though! Thanks!
I made this in the crock pot for my boyfriend and I. We both really liked it but we agree it could use a little more flavor. All we could taste was the cheese. I'm not sure what to add to get more flavor...
TASTY!
I'm not a big velveeta fan at all, but I made this for my son's bday party today. It was a last minute decision - I made it in 15 min from start to pouring it in the crock. fast, easy and EVERYONE loved it. Esp the kids. I used Jimmy Dean hot sausage and 1 lb of ground beef. I didn't have green onions but no one seemed to notice nor care. thank you.
I LOVE this recipe! Like everyone else said, it's very easy to make and very tasty! I made the cheese, salsa, and onions in my electric fondue pot. I also added some red pepper flakes for zip. I think next time I make this, I will try just one pound of sausage when I want it to be more cheesy, or two pounds of sausage (instead of just one pound of ground beef) to switch the flavor up a bit. There is SO much you can do with this recipe. Thanks for sharing!
I used only 1 lb sausage and thought it was still a little to meaty. Very good though!
I made this recipe to take to work for Cheese Day. I cooked the meat the night before, and this morning threw everything into the crockpot. It was awesome! The two kinds of meat really gave it a nice flavor. Everyone that tried it thought it was delicious. I will definitely make it again. :)
I made this with spicy sausage, 1 can cream of mushroom, rotel diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and some jalapeños from the jar. I like it spicy. thanks
Excellent! I've made this many times, and I'm always asked to bring it to parties. You do have to stir to keep it from burning on the sides, but many times, it doesn't that long. Yum!
Oh my freaking gosh, is this good! If there are men in your life, this is the way to their hearts. Needs no changes in my opinion. I now always get requests for "the dip" when I have parties.
I used 2 lbs ground beef and seasoned with garlic powder and onion powder. Doubled the green onion, added 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper. Awesome dip, especially with thee Fritos Scoops.
This is one of the best saltiest creamist dips. It is a must for football games with beer.
I made this for my party the other night and everybody loved it. I think this was the best meaty dip I ever tasted!!!!! Thank you.
It was good, but needed to be stirred constantly to avoid getting a "think skin" on the top layer.
This recipe was a big hit. I used mild salsa and ended up adding a can of drained rotel-style tomatoes to give it a kick. I also added some chili powder (about a teaspoon). And what other reviewers has said is true: there really wasn't anything left to bring home . . . darn it all anyway. :)
Made this for work and it did not last but about 15 min. Thought they were going to eat it like chili with a spoon! Doubled recipe plus about an extra cup of salsa (medium) - Wonderful!
Great party hit. My husband wants me to make this all the time now!!
To give this a bit more kick and flavor, I added a packet of taco seasoning, a can of diced green chiles, and a few dashes of Frank's Red Hot sauce. I served as an appetizer before a casual meal with friends, and it was INHALED. :-)
This is a solid recipe, but being from Louisiana, I found the need add some flavor. The cheese was overpowering and it was very thick. I used cajun hot sausage, a pack of chili seasoning, put 20 or so leftover Taco Bell sauce packets to work, a few good splashes of Louisiana Crystal hot sauce, and some jalepeños. I also added around a cup of milk to thin it out a bit.
BEST meat/cheese dip I have ever had. I used hot italian sausage (taken out of the case) and mexi-velveeta. It was spicy, but we love it that way!
I was hoping it would taste better, but I don't think pork sausage mixes well with fake cheese.
Great!
this is the best dip ever. The only thing I did different was added shredded monteray jack cheese only because I was short of velveeta. It would've been fine without it I'm sure. Thanks Stephanie
I prepared this for the poker game of my husband and friends and they loved it. I served it with Mexican Nachos chips.
Great dip. We loved it.
Not bad but way too much for a casual get together. I probably would make again but would cut it way down as it made soooo much.
Only change i mad was substituted a small can of geen chili's for the green onions and it was perfect a keeper thanx
I have made this for years! It is super easy to make. I season the meat with seasoned salt before it starts to brown for added flavor.
I used 1 lb. ground venison, and 1 lb. of hot ground sausage. Yum, Yum!! Sometimes I will use just sausage, or sausage and ground beef. Depends upon what I have. Often I will also add a can of rotel with (or w/o) green chiles/peppers. This is always a large hit!
This was okay. I think someone who uses/eats processed cheese often would enjoy it more than someone like me, who has only eaten processed cheese once or twice in their life. It took a few minutes while I was eating the dip to get beyond the weird texture and unfamiliar taste of processed cheese. It also lacked flavor. The green onions add some flavor, but garlic, taco seasonining, or maybe seasoning salt would help. Overall, it wasn't bad... it's just not something I'll ever make again.
SUPERBOWL HIT! Very good. We will make this at all the gatherings.
The boys loved it!
I used 1 lb tennessee pride hot sausauge and 1 lb gr beef. Added meat to 2 lbs melted cheese, but as I was adding meat realized it was too much. Only added 1/2 of the meat mixture. I decided to use other half for family to make tacos. My kids don't like tomatoes in the dip, so I have to add about 1 cup milk to make it creamy. I always use taco seasoning for flavor but didn't have any - used ground cumin, garlic salt, and a bit of turmeric (just because). My husband adds salsa on his plate, and I add fresh diced grape tomatoes and iceburg lettuce. Will post a picture to show.
Yummy! I used reduced fat velveta cheese. Iy has Less salt. Mild sausage roll and 80% less fat ground beef. Omg, so easy. Let cheese melt in crock pot, the add meat. Super bowl dip.
Delicious!! I used Velveeta simply because it melts beautifully and I added two heaping spoons of cream cheese because after tasting it, I felt it needed it. I also added onion powder, garlic powder and salt simply because we add those to everything. Will be freezing the leftovers for later use.
Very tasty and easy to make. I would add some additional spice the next time I make it.
I love this recipe! It turned out amazing and tasted so good. I did use ground turkey and turkey sausage instead to make it lower fat and it still tasted so good.
AWESOME! I made this for the first time for a birthday party and everyone loved it. Thanks
I make this all the time but only use a 1lb of meat I season the meat with onions and garlic and chili power, cayenne pepper, cumin, and paprika instead of a taco mix, they are way to salty for me. never tried with the sausage will have to do half and half. I also make pico de gallo and have sliced jalepeno's to top the nachos.
My boyfriend and I made this for a joint birthday party for friends, and we were all pleasantly surprised with how delicious it was. We were at first worried about an overpowering sausage taste, but everything blended so well together that nothing overpowered anything. A simple recipe but definitely worth making again!
this was very easy to make and very very good
Way too salty. Needs chips with no salt or no sausage.
So delicious and easy to make. Nice twist with the salsa addition. Guests devoured this at a party. Must make again. Thank you
This is absolutely deliciious. No changes needed at all. Once you get started tasting it, it's hard to stop. It can be spiced up with hot sausage or by adding red pepper flakes. A definite keeper.
Great dip for a large group.....not sure how to keep it fluid without frequent stirring. My only question is what kind of 'sausage' does everyone use to prepare this? Ground Italian? Sausage pieces in casings? Spicy chorizo with casings removed? This ingredient is too vague for me to rate this recipe more than three stars.
This was good. The only complaint is that there was too much meat....but seriously who says that. We thought it was good. I did want a little more kick so I might add some hot peppers next time. Thanks for the post.
Great dip!!!
mmmmmmm! I replaced the salsa with one can diced green chiles and tomatoes and it was great. I took it to a party last week and everyone gobbled it up!
Big hit.
Excellent!!
I used the suggestion of cream of mushroom soup, and mixed all ingredients before adding the meat. I used Jacks salsa from Costco. Let me tell you that DH was sooo excited because before the meat it tasted just like his favorite Tumbleweed queso! I did go ahead and add the meat mix b/c I had already cooked it and this recipe had such rave reviews. It was too meaty for us. BUT, we will be making this again and again without the meat! Thank you for leading me to such a great find!!!
I brought it to a party and it disappeared quickly. I added some salsa and taco seasoning for a little additional taste.
It's easy to rely on a recipe like this. First, it can be prepared easily with just a few common ingredients, which one often has on hand. Secondly, it's delicious--a recipe that will be a hit anytime, anywhere. Thirdly, it's flexible. One can add and subtract a items to suit specialized or regional taste buds. I used medium salsa, but look forward to making this recipe again with the hot stuff. If I get really gutsy, I'd like see what a few red pepper flakes add to it. Spectacular!
I have been makin this for many many years and my mom was the one who did it first in our family but one change we did was when cooking the meat we added taco seasoning then added the velveeta and salsa and let it cook until the cheese melts!
This cheese dip is crack. I made it for a super bowl party and it was the star. I added some canned jalapenos and some of the juice. I also added 1 can of cream of mushroom soup. The bomb..
This is a great dip my family and friends loved it!! I made some changes I only used one meat which was ground beef and I added a taco seasoning pack for some extra flavor and a little milk to keep the cheese loose.!
I sauted 1/2 onion with the meat mixture and halfed the recipe. I garnished with green inions...Also, I added 1 can rotel tomatoes and about 1/2 cup salsa....My husband loved it!!!!
This dip was great and so easy to make. I added a tbsp of chili powder to give it a little kick. Very good!
I love it and i also think is a good idea if u have friends over. is easy n doesn't take long
good
I used half the Velveeta and only the sausage. I also added about 1/3 cup half and half and a can of cream of mushroom soup. Good recipe!
This was sooo good, I made it for a football party we hosted at home. Could'nt stop eating it!!
Awesome! This dip is so easy to make, and it tastes great. I added a cup of milk to thin it out a bit. I used Tostito's HOT salsa and Jimmy Dean's ground sausage. I might use a little less sausage or maybe a different type of sausage next time... it has a little too much kick in it. I will definitely be making this time and time again.
One of the best queso's i've had!
The best dip of this kind that I've tasted! Makes a large amount, great for a large or small (hungry) crowd. Highly recommend!
Made this for a family get-together. Huge hit. Personally couldn't stop eating it.
Since previous reviews had said it was thick, I used Tostitos Restaruant style salsa which is a bit watery. The store only had light Velveta and I think that also made it thinner maybe, I added the green chillis as suggested and used dehydrated onion. I actually added about a half cup or more of shredded cheddar to thicken it up. Needed stirred frequently, but it was very good served with fritos and golden Tostitos. Will make it again because everyone liked it.
Great recipe. Tasted like a lot of cheese dips I’ve made other rotel and velveeta, but I enjoyed the ground beef addition. I would recommend seasoning the ground beef with salt, pepper, garlic powder. I also took another reviewer’s recommendation and added a can of cream of mushroom and 1 cup milk. Made it turn out So. Much. Better. Much creamier. I also added fresh cilantro. Will make this again. Gave it 4 stars because it’s a good base made better with tweaking.
