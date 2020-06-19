Hot and Sour White Cabbage

Rating: 2.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is an original recipe from North China using white cabbage, which in the United States, is referred to as bok choy. The recipe has an interesting flavor, and is for everyone who likes it hot! It's also quick and easy to make! To be authentic, serve the dish with unsalted Chinese or Japanese rice.

By Ingrid

prep:
15 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the sugar, brown rice vinegar, cornstarch, and cold water in a small bowl.

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet or wok over high heat. When hot, add the chile peppers; cook and stir until browned, about 4 minutes. Remove from the pan using a slotted spoon. Add the bok choy to the pan and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until wilted and tender. Pour in the vinegar sauce and bring to a boil. Cook and stir briefly until thickened, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat, and season with salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 27.5g; sodium 76.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Cindy
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2009
Less vinegar would have been better and really follow the suggested amount of the chili. Don't go over because it will actually burn! Read More
Helpful
(7)

Terry Oelmann
Rating: 1 stars
06/30/2010
Way too oily the cabbage was great but to much oil! I think if I do this again I will try 1/4 or less of the amount of oil that it calls for. Read More
Helpful
(4)
