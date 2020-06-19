Cinnamon Syrup

1 of 305

Rating: 4 stars This is the first time I have ever had homemade syrup. We thought it was pretty good.I might even try adding a little butter next time.The first thing my 8 year old said was "that was awesome give me some more."It was a nice change from the same old boring maple syrup...since I doubled the recipe (to make sure there was plenty) I put the remaining syrup in an empty syrup bottle and placed it in the fridge. That seemed to work fine then you just microwave it for 10-20 seconds to warm it up the next time. Helpful (139)

Rating: 4 stars This was really good. Like another reviewer, the rating is only 4 because of the "gloop" factor... it was a little stringy and had to be spread over pancakes a little... The flavor was really tasty, but will try without the flour next time. I added just a touch of butter as this cooked to give it some richness but otherwise followed the recipe. Big thank you to whichever reviewer suggested putting this in coffee... it really did give it that cinnamon dolce flavor my husband loves from the coffee place. Helpful (88)

Rating: 5 stars I made this exactly according to the recipe and it turned out perfectly. I am in Italy, so it is difficult (or impossible) to find alot of the ingredients we use in America for cooking. This recipe was basic and simple, and it was delicious. It was particularly sweet, but if you are a sweet tooth (like my boyfriend) you will love it. We had this on pancakes, dutch babies, and i even put a little in the frying pan when I was frying up breakfast sausages and they came out with a salty/sweet flavor (sort of like the pre-packaged maple flavored sausages back home) - delicious! Helpful (80)

Rating: 5 stars I just finished making this to go with pumpkin pancakes.The only thing i did differantly is i used cornstarch instead of flour.Came out perfect not to thick & not to thin!Kid's loved it as well as the adult's!I will bemaking this again! Thnx:)) Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars I added a pinch of salt that I always add to anything sweet added less white and more brown sugar and a 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract because it always enhances the aroma for me. I am glad someone had an idea for a syrup that doesn't contain high fructose corn syrup.Very nice indeed! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars I'm giving this recipe 5 stars because we enjoyed it very much. I wanted to make waffles but had no maple syrup. Keep in mind that it's very sweet so you don't have to use too much. It kept well in the refrigerator too. Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars This is a quick and easy recipe. I left the stove for a about 20 seconds while the mixture was over the heat and it started to harden quickly to the bottom of the pan! Don't leave while preparing. My kids really liked it! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars this recipe was great:) I used all brown sugar to make it darker. Not too cinnamon-y just right. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This stuff is addictive!! It tastes so good it's hard to describe just how good it tastes. hehe My boys and I love this and I've made it atleast once a week since I tried it. Thanks so much for this recipe!:-) Helpful (12)