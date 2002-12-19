Brown Sugar Smokies
These bacon-wrapped little smokies with a brown sugar glaze are yummy! You can make these little smokies on skewers or toothpick them to secure.
Simple, tasty recipe. To solve the brown sugar dilemma, I put about 2/3 cup of brown sugar in a mixing bowl, and rolled each smokie/bacon piece in it before placing it on a broiler pan, which I then put in the oven. Using a broiler pan allowed the fat to drain off while baking. It worked well, and each bite got it's share of the brown sugar glaze.Read More
If you broil these sugar-drenched bacon wrapped smokies for 15 minutes "per side" then all of the sugar (as well as the toothpicks) burn...therein setting off all smoke detectors in your house. Stick to the original recipe and BAKE (at 350), not broil.Read More
Simple, tasty recipe. To solve the brown sugar dilemma, I put about 2/3 cup of brown sugar in a mixing bowl, and rolled each smokie/bacon piece in it before placing it on a broiler pan, which I then put in the oven. Using a broiler pan allowed the fat to drain off while baking. It worked well, and each bite got it's share of the brown sugar glaze.
I've made these several times now and they've always been a big hit. I've modified the recipe a bit. I don't even use the skewers. I lay several slices of bacon on top of each other, slice them into one or one and a half inch pieces and wrap a piece around the smokie. Then, I sprinkle them all with brown sugar. (I sprinkle them about three times total during the cooking time....I like them better with more sugar than the recipe states.) I broil them for about 15 minutes or until bacon is crisp (center rack). Thank you so much for sharing the recipe Tina! I'll use this one for my Superbowl party and for many parties to come!
These were incredible! To make things easy, I cut the bacon into 2 pieces (I used center cut bacon). Then I shook the smokies and bacon in ziploc bags with brown sugar. I assembled them, put them on a broiler tray and refrigerated them overnight. Before I popped them in the oven the next day, I sprinkled more brown sugar on them. After baking about 1 hour, they were crispy and delicious!
These are FANTASTIC I've been asked to make several times! I roll the bacon wrapped smokies in brown sugar, use toothpicks instead of skewers, bake on a foil lined jelly roll pan, and then stagger in a crock pot to keep warm while the party lasts! Definitely a Keeper! Thanks Tina!
Ok, I've made this a few times now and after reading allot of reviews and making it myself here's the best way I see to make 'em. I do suggest as others to: i use regular bacon cut into 3rds. we use blue ribbon thick cut bacon. if you used centercut you'd probably have to cut in half. roll both bacon and cocktail weinies in dark brown sugar. i prefer skewering them as apposed to toothpicks. and doing this the day before to let them marinade is preferable. One thing I do not agree with is using the liquid drippins that the marinde makes to pour over right before cooking because since it is already liquid it just goes straight to the bottom of the sheet. I just prefer to sprinkle a final round of brown sugar on before cooking. As for pans, while a broiler pan did work. What I found worked better was a large shallow (short raised sides) sheet pan (13x15) and then a metal cooling rack to place in side. This method allowed more grease to drip to the bottom during cooking. I line the bottom of the pan with heavy duty foil. Cook for a good 45 minutes at the recommened teperature. Then I broiled for an add'l 10 minutes to get the bacon nice and crispy. This is where skewers come in handier than the toothpicks. When I made with the toothpicks I didn't flip and while the bottoms were cooked the bacon wasn't crispy. With the skewers however it is easy to flip halfway through the broiling. Then serve as is or remove and replace with toothpics. I keep them warm in a crockpot (using a lin
These were very good. I wrapped them in bacon and COVERED them in brown sugar the night before, as others suggested. I put on more brown sugar then baked (had to broil to crisp bacon) and kept warm in crock pot. Next time I will use center cut bacon. Too much fat on my brand.
I made these for superbowl about an hour ahead of time, but they never made it to kikckoff, my husband had them eaten in about 10 minutes! Next time I will make a lot more! I added ALOT of extra brown sugar. I dipped the bacon in the sugar then rolled it around the sausage. I didn't need to secure them with anything, they stayed wrapped. I put them on a broiler pan (they make a lot of grease) and I also broiled the last 10 minutes to crisp them up good. Delicious!
If you broil these sugar-drenched bacon wrapped smokies for 15 minutes "per side" then all of the sugar (as well as the toothpicks) burn...therein setting off all smoke detectors in your house. Stick to the original recipe and BAKE (at 350), not broil.
This was a huge hit as our annual Christmas party last night. The adults and children all kept going back for more. One note I wanted to add - I rolled the bacon and smokies in brown sugar prior to assembly as others suggested, but then I just skewered them and balanced the skewers across a 9x13 pan to bake them. All the fat dripped down into the pan for nice, crisy bacon, and the clean-up was no problem at all. Great recipe!
This is a great recipe and there is little to no mess when you put the smokies on a rack(a cooling rack you use for cooling cookies from the oven) in an aluminum foil pan. Throw the pan away after baking and voila...no mess. I also don't use any skewers. Just get a plate and pour some brown sugar in it. Roll the sausage in the brown sugar and just place both sidesof the bacon in the brown sugar, roll up the sausage in the bacon place on the rack seam down and sprinkle any extra brown sugar over top. I bake at 425 for 20-25 minutes also to get the bacon crisp...huge crowd pleaser. I would give this recipe a 10 star if I could for the ease of it.
To make cooking and clean-up easier I use a foil lined cookie sheet. I put a Pam sprayed cooling rack over that and place the wrapped smokies on top in rows. Here's the tip. I put another Pam sprayed cooling rack on top of that so when time comes to flip the smokies I can do them all at the same time by flipping the racks. Of course hold tight to the racks when flipping.
Very good. These were the first appetizer to disappear at the party. I changed the cooking instructions based on the other reviews and mine turned out perfectly. Here they are...soak toothpicks in water. Dredge bacon and sausages in brown sugar then roll them up. Microwave them for 1 min 30 sec on top of paper towels. Transfer to a foil lined pan. Cook at 350 for 5 minutes, turn over, broil for 5 minutes. They were yummy and easy to make.
These are THE BEST! I buy whatever bacon is on sale, which isn't always center cut and this is what I do to make it nice and crispy. First I "marinade" a ziptop bag of lil smokies and a ziptop bag of bacon strips cut into thirds in the brown sugar for 30 minutes. Next, I assemble them on toothpicks and add them to a bowl, adding more layers of brown sugar after I fill each layer of the bowl. These go in the fridge overnight covered with foil. The next day, I put these in a single layer, none touching any of the others, on a broiler pan. I put these in on 375 instead of 350 and after 30 minutes, I check them every 5 minutes until they're done to my satisfaction. Sometimes I do need to turn them to get the bacon to cook evenly. Then I store in a crockpot on "warm" until I need to take them to the function I am attending. Works like a charm every time, even without using center cut bacon!
This recipe is simply awesome as is, made it as an appetizer for a small dinner party and they were all gone within 3mins of serving!!YUMMY and so easy to make!!! I did toss the smokies in the brown sugar first then after wrapping in bacon I tossed them in the brown sugar in a ziploc bag, easy as A-B-C!! Thank you!!
These are wonderful snacks for sure. I do them the way a caterer friend of mine did. Place a layer of sliced bread in the pan first to soak up the grease, works very well.
I won a holiday party contest for best dish with this recipe. I did the following: cut regular bacon in half and trimmed the fat, dredged bacon in brown sugar, wrapped them and let them marinate overnight in ziplock bags, didn't bother with toothpicks b/c they held together on their own, placed them 1/4" apart on foil lined baking tray in rows, baked for 20 minutes each side, used a turkey baster to suck the fat up from the tray in between flipping. I also didn't bother with the skewers or crock pot. Be careful not to burn these b/c of the sugar. Broiling for a couple minutes after cooking seemed to almost burn them and isn't really necessary. Also, the dipping sauce people recommended made with mayo and chili sauce tasted weird to me. I didn't like it and no one ate it. I used 3 lbs. (packages) of bacon for 3 packs of sausages.
Perfection! I've made these several times and just did another double batch for a party this afternoon. I used hickory smoked bacon, and the aroma was lovely. Please remember to follow the suggestions regarding the cooking on a rack. I used a wire rack over a foil-lined cookie sheet. If you cook directly on the cookie sheet, the brown sugar will burn onto the cookie sheet and the smokie itself - if it's on the rack, the smokie will happily roast away wrapped in it's little bacony coating safely away from burning sugar. I also found that no toothpicks are needed as the bacon will shrink onto the smokie. Dang, I'm hungry for a batch now!
covered bacon-wrapped smokies with mixture of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, 1 can cranberry sauce, and some brown sugar all in slow cooker for 8hrs. Nice sweet BBQ flavor!
I made these for Super Bowl 45. They were a great hit. They take some time to make, but they were worth it. I also used the "Bacon wrapped brown sugar smokies dipping sauce" from this site. Winning combination.
Yup. They're that good. i dredged both bacon and lil smokies in brown sugar first, wrapped the bacon around each smokie (no need for skewers), microwaved for 7 mins, then transferred to a foil lined cookie sheet, covered in more brown sugar, then broiled for 5 mins. PERFECT! they didn't last 5 minutes!
I have made these twice now and I think the key to this is to get the bacon crisp. Based on the reviews, everyone seems to have their own way of achieving that. Here’s my two cents. First I cut my bacon strips in 4 pieces rather than 3. I placed them seam side down on a jellyroll pan lined with non-stick foil, eliminating the need for toothpicks or skewers. I think baking them for 30 minutes is plenty of time, otherwise they begin to shrivel up too much. After 30 minutes, I drained the fat and then broiled these on the middle rack for about 2 1/2 minutes per side. This time I served these with Yummy Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce, also from this site, which was a nice addition and not nearly as sweet as other sauces mentioned. I also think these could be made ahead and frozen just before the broiling step, then thawed and broiled to reheat and crisp. Both times I’ve made these not a single little Smokie remained on the serving plate!
Tips: Use one toothpick per sausage, soak the toothpicks first! Use fresh bacon and just before using it, put in freezer for 5-10 mins. When the bacon is very cold, it holds itself together better. Dredge each peice of bacon in sugar, then wrap. Bake before you leave the house. When you arrive, put under broiler for 5 min, until warm and crisp!!!!!
Be sure to bake these on a wire rack on top of the cookie sheet. Otherwise they will just sit in the grease and the bacon won't cook right. I did it both ways and the ones cooked on the rack are a million times crispier and better.
my wife and I have been making these for years. My MIL actually had been making them for a while and that's how I heard about them. We've made these for MANY different events and they're always a real crowd pleaser. Seems each time we make them now we have to add more and more. My Wife started to add cayenne pepper to the brown sugar before covering the wrapped smokies. For each single batch (1C brown sugar) we add approx 2 TSP cayenne pepper powder. Mix well into brown sugar and then cover bacon wrapped smokies. Talk about a killer combo of sweet, crunchy, salty and a little kick of heat.
This dish was a HUGE hit at 3 different holiday parties!I followed the original recipe step-by-step and was amazed at not only how easy it was but how delicious they turned out. I cut the bacon strips into thirds, dredged them in the brown sugar, rolled each piece around the sausage and used toothpicks to keep them wrapped. I then marinated them overnight to soak in all the sugar. I used a large roasting pan lined with foil to keep the clean up to a minimum and placed the rolled sausages on a cookie cooling rack. I baked them for 45 minutes at 350 and since they were elevated on the cooling rack they cooked evenly so I didn't need to bother turning them over. Once they were done baking I simply transferred them to a serving dish and threw away the foil. I will definitely be making these again.
made 300 to 400 (good grief it could have been more) of these for a big party and we set it up like an assembly line and cussed these little devils the whole time BUT they were such a major hit we felt vindicated we had a little variation on the recipe that ours called for making them the night before and letting them sit in the fridge over night then we sprinkled a little more sugar on them before baking again you have to remember we had almost 9 cookie sheets of the little devils and cooking time was not pleaant!! we found that 2 trays took at leat an hour to cook and they need to be turned, we discovered toward the end that baking then turning the broiler on and WATCHING them and TURNING them really helped, but be forewarned make alot of these because they are AWSOME and everyone will not eat just one you need to make abunch, so being able to do it the night before does help just allow for plenty of cooking time and then throw in a crock pot and there you have it ready for the party that night we later transferred the little devils from the crock pot to a chafing dish,worked perfect!! Hope this info helps someone out there, be sure and try them!!!!
This was a VERY tasty appetizer however it took MUCH longer to cook than stated in the original recipe. Hint - don't use any bacon that looks like a thick cut of bacon and use enough bacon to meet; don't overlap the bacon too much. This only adds cooking time. Additionally, I ended up broiling them for a minute or so after baking them and then had to turn each one over to cook the underside. I did take the advise to line the pan with foil and "Pammed" the broiler rack so clean up was easy. These were the new hit of the party, however, based on the time involved to cook them I'm not sure I'll be making them again next year! Maybe it's my oven!!!
I made these a couple of times to try to get it right for my daughter's birthday party. The absolute best way to to this is to...cut the bacon into thirds or half, put a lot of brown sugar in a bowl and cover the bacon and sausages in it. Don't bother wrapping them yet. Just throw them all in a plastic bag and refrigerate over night. The next day, fry the pieces of bacon until they are about half way done and then wrap them over the sausage and secure with a toothpick. Place on a broiler pan and sprinkle with more brown sugar and bake at 350 for about 20-30 minutes. I made these yesterday for my daughter's party and they were a HIT! I kept them warm in a crockpot. Any other way I made these they were either too chewy or burnt.
I took these to a late summer housewarming party and it was a hit. Here are some tips from this recipe that worked for me that I got from other reviewers. Roll the smokies the night before so that the brown sugar can really marinade in. As well I made the dipping sauce of-1/4 cup mayo, 1/4 cup red chili sauce, and a 1/2 cup of brown sugar...it's perfect with them. This will definately be coming back at many other policy
Yummy!! I cut the bacon on half and wrapped each smokie in a half piece of bacon. I actually made these up and froze them for a week. The day of my cocktail party, I took them out of the freezer, baked them on a cookie sheet. I then drained each one with paper towels(makes a lot of bacon grease). I placed them in a baking pan and sprinkled them generously with the brown sugar and broiled them till the sugar melted. My company loved these!
Amazing. If you want something easy and inexpensive that people at the party will continue to talk about the day AFTER the party, this is it. I read other reviews and I ended up wrapping the bacon around the sausage and then letting them marinate in a freezer size ziplock bag full of a whole box (not 1 cup) of brown sugar. They take a while to cook, I wanted the bacon crispy and I flipped the skewers twice. I think it took about 45 or an hour to get them just right. Something I will do different next time is let them sit for about 15 minutes after they get out of the oven. They end up caramelizing themselves and people will keep saying they can't believe how many they ate. I'm glad I found this recipe! Thanks!
I have been making these for years!! They are a hit every time!! To avoid the mess and clean up I go to the local dollar store and I buy 2 disposable deep dish baking pans and buy 2 disposable cookie sheets (I put holes in this one with a knife for grease to drain into deeper dish) its so easy to throw it all away when your done!
OMG! My #1 top appetizer! I made these for Christmas 2011 when everyone was coming over (in addition to cheese dip, Costco Spinach/Artichoke dip and Trader Joe Jalapeno cheese) I used two packages of Little Smokies and two pkgs of all natural bacon. Cut each bacon strip in 3 pieces. Didn't really take that long to wrap. Did this the night before and put them all in a big plastic bag with a bunch of brown sugar and put all that in a bowl and refrigerated overnight. Cooked the next day with the whole contents of the plastic bag plus extra brown sugar. I did not have to turn them. They went fast!
I altered the recipe just a bit. I chopped up the bacon and spread it over the wieners then sprinked the brown sugar over that. They were incredible! I will make these again and again and again.
These went extremely fast. It is best to toss the brown sugar, bacon, and sausages by hand in a bowl. Once the bacon was wrapped around the sausages, I found it was easiest to place about five or six on a bamboo skewer. It makes it easier to turn and allows the bacon to cook more evenly. I cooked these at 350* for about 20 minutes and then raised the heat to 400* until the bacon was fully crisp (another 15 mins or so).
I made a ton of these for my son's third birthday party and they were a huge hit with the adults. I was worried I was going to have leftovers because I made such a huge amount, but not one was left on the plate. I did take advice from some of the reviews such as: I wrapped them the night before the party and used toothpicks to keep them in place. I placed them in large ziplock bags and sprinkled the sugar over them and let the juices coagulate in the fridge. I baked mine in the oven using a drip pan. They will drip a lot of grease. I do recommend center cut bacon. They were delicious!! My friend already asked me for the recipe. I will definately make these again for another party.
I just made these....haven't had the party yet and they may not make it that long! I figured I could bake them first, then place them on a glass serving plate and pop in the microwave right before serving. I didn't use skewers...just used toothpicks. Excellent blend of flavors.
I made a double batch of these for a party and they were gone in 20 minutes. Oh, it took longer to bake then I expected. I had to keep them in the oven for 20 to 30 minutes for the bacon to be cooked well.
I cut the bacon strips in half and dipped the bacon strips into a bowl of brown sugar to coat, then I wrapped them around the smokies. No skewers were needed. I had to bake them about 30-35 minutes due to cutting the bacon into halves and not thirds. Do line your pan with foil for easy clean-up. Delicious appetizer but very greasy!!
I made these yesterday for our holiday office party and they were the talk of the office! I used many reviewers' suggestions. I tripled the recipe. I used pork (not beef) Lit'l Smokies and thick cut bacon. The night before, I spread lots of brown sugar on a pan, coated both sides of the bacon, rolled the smokie, and secured with a toothpick. I put all the wrapped smokies in a bowl to sit in the fridge overnight. (Next time I will put them in a wider dish or Ziploc bag. The sugar and bacon grease turned into a marinade, but only the bottom smokies were soaking in it.) The next morning, I put them on a plate with lots of paper towels and microwaved them for 2 minutes. Then I spread them on a broiler pan (I bought disposable ones from the grocery store). I spooned the marinade over the smokies, and sprinkled some more sugar. I started cooking them at 350, but then upped it to 375, then 400. They baked about 35-40 minutes, and I flipped them once towards the end. I would have liked them crisper, but I was running out of time. I tossed them all in a crockpot and took them to work. Next time, I will try wooden skewers. It was very difficult to flip the sizzling smokies on toothpicks. I will use another reviewer's suggestion of baking them on skewers and then cutting the skewers into mini toothpicks to serve.
Fantastic! I used alot more sugar,about 1 1/2 cups. One tsp. only covered 2 links. I put brown sugar in a bowl and packed it on my bacon,rolled and secured with toothpick(easy for guests to pick up) Sprinkled with additional sugar. Make sure you use foil. When they were done they had a wonderful caramelized glaze! I would suggest doubling this if you take to a party, just 3 of us ate almost the whole plate! Thanks Tina for sharing!
I've been making this for years and it's always a huge hit. I trim every piece of bacon in so that each smokie has about 90% meat and 10% fat. Yes, time consuming, but worth the effort. I dredge each piece of bacon in the brown sugar prior to wrapping them. I put them on a foil liked cookie sheet, cover and put in the fridge over night. I add additional brown sugar on top of the smokies prior to baking. Watch them closely towards the end because you want them as done as possible, but not burned. I do put a toothpick in each one because I put them all in a crockpot and they are easy to get out with the toothpick. Delish!!!
This was amazing. I took someone else's advice and layered the smokies in a crockpot, adding brown sugar every two layers. I then cooked it on high for 2 hours. After that, I put them on a cookie sheet and added a little more brown sugar, and baked them in the oven for 15 minutes, until the bacon was crisp. I then flipped them and baked them an additional 15 minutes. I drained the juice from the crockpot and put them back in and put it on low. They were a huge hit!
Ecellent appitizer. Never last long enough to get cold. I changed the recipe a little by using my brown sugar dry rub that I use for bar-b-que ribs. The extra seasonings really add another dimension to the smokies. Never any left over and always wanting more. Murph
These little guys are ABSOLUTELY SCRUMPTIOUS! I cut the bacon into thirds and sprinkled the brown sugar into a separate baking pan and then laid the bacon strips on top of the brown sugar, placed a smokie sausage on each bacon strip and rolled. I secured with a toothpick. To the reviewer who advised lining the baking pan with foil - you are an angel (clean up was a breeze). I baked for 25 minutes, drained them and arranged on a platter. They were all consumed in about 3 minutes. LOL Thank you Tina for sharing your recipe!!
These went just as fast as other reviewers mentioned. I used a broiling pan, and turned them half way. They cooked total for 45 minutes. Very crispy and no extra steps except turning them were necessary.
I found these worked better if the brown sugar was between the bacon and sausage (less burning and more sweetness)
These were soooooo good. I was worried because I had to pre-make them then reheat at a work party the next day and I thought it would be soggy, but they were perfect! I made them as directed the night before. Then put the finished smokies in the fridge over night with another cup of brown sugar sprinkled on. Then the next morning put in the crock pot on low while at work. The office loved them so much that the smokies were gone before the party even started :)
Someone called this "meat candy"! So true - and they're AMAZING.
Incredible says my 11 yr old son. Change nothing!Tips:saturate bacon AND sausage in brown suger then wrap and secure with toothpick. Let marinate in baggy overnight. Line botton of pan with foil for easier clean up. We put cookie cooling rack in pan and placed sausages on that so that the grease could drain
I love these and they are the first plate to be cleaned off at any function. A tip that might make your life easier is after you wrap them in bacon, stick them on a wooden skewer! You can fit 8-10 on a skewer and then place then on a jelly roll pan small enough so that when you place the skewer on it the little smokey is not sitting on the pan. The grease just drips down. When they are done cooking, take a serving fork and slide the fork from the top of the skewer to the bottom and they all come sliding off. SUPER EASY!
I took previous advice & put these on skewers; also, put them on my cookie cooling rack over a foil lined cookie sheet to bake and turned them several times. Clean up was a breeze! I also wrapped half a piece of bacon around each instead of a third, my error. Just more bacon flavor per yum! My husband thought the brown sugar was a bit too sweet. I thought they were fine, but think I may try brushing on a honey/bourbon mixture or thick barbeque sauce for variation. They stay together really well and mine had no toothpicks to hold them together after they were done.
Use plenty of brown sugar. You won't need a dipping suace with this recipe. They are great on their own.
Just a note to line the pan with foil--pretty much lost a pan. But, they were still very good.
I roll them into the brown sugar to get them more evenly coated. Line baking sheet with foil for easier clean-up. I also used toothpicks to wrap and hold them individually (SO MUCH easier then putting them a skewer). Used broiler to crisp them up a little at the end.........Oh, and there are never any left when I bring them to parties :)
Loved these! Based on other reviews, I coated each piece of bacon & each smokie with brown sugar, then wrapped the smokie. Placed them on a cooling rack inside a foil lined cookie sheet. Baked them at 400 for about 45 minutes. Came out perfect! Easy clean-up, too!
I served these at a party and the group went wild for them. These were more popular than the gourmet cheeses and expensive wine. Go figure. When I made them, I put 5-6 on wooden skewers, then simply cut the skewers into mini-sized toothpicks when filling the round heated serving dish. I have a convection oven and set it to convect-roast to ensure the bacon would brown.
ADD SOME BBQ SAUCE, AND EAT SOME FOR YOURSELF BEFORE THEY ARE ALL GONE!! These are great the way they are, but I think they are a little better (and more like what the kiddos used to call "saucy hotdogs") when I put the little smokies in a big tupperware bowl, add some bbq sauce, shake them up, and then roll them in the bacon and add the brown sugar. It's a little messier, but oh so worth it! Also, like the others said, sticking the bacon in the freezer for 10 minutes is really helpful for the ease of cooking. For the bacon, I like to get the Center Cut bacon (you can get the Hy-Vee brand for a reasonable price) and cut it in half for rolling. I usually put two little smokie wraps per toothpick Don't be afraid to get these extra crispy when you are baking them--it will help keep them a LITTLE crunchy when you stick them in a crock pot. Overall, a wonderful recipe! Keeping people's tips in mind from the reviews will make your life a lot easier!
I've used chicken/Apple sausage, chicken cubes, and the regular smokies. Each are good. In fact, people seem to like it when there are choices. I have to update with some new information. I have made these several hours in advance a few times and they actually turn out better. The brown sugar may liquify, so be sure that they are really covered well. Don't worry if you're making a lot, I have yet to ever have any left over. They go over great with EVERYONE!
These are sin. Period. The more brown sugar the better. We were sick we ate so many.
Absolutely delicious!!! They are like candy to me. I melt a stick of butter, then slowly stir in the brown sugar until I have a sugary, buttery paste. Then I brush the mixture onto the bacon-wrapped smokies. This will ensure a nice coating of brown sugar glaze on each smokie. Enjoy!
Big hit! Mom did 1 set w/ 1 t. brown sugar as recipe called for. I did 1 set but sprinkled brown sugar all over til each sausage had a little bit and they seemed more flavorful and went faster. Thanks for a great recipe!
Pretty good. Baking on a baking sheet the bacon gets soggy on one side. I would recommend baking them on a wire rack so they don't sit in the grease the entire time they cook.
Made them for Super Bowl, they didnt last long... will definately be making again.
Absolutely delicious! Made as a holiday appetizer and family loved them. Next time I will double. Also used much more brown sugar and broiled for a long time to crisp bacon (flipping over half way through to crisp all around) . Can't wait to make again.
I have made this recipe before, but I use a toothpick for each, because they are extremely hot when they come out of the oven, and they go fast!! Put a thick layer of foil on your pan before they go into the oven. Makes for easy cleanup. That brown sugar is difficult to get off once it is baked on.
These were a hit with all ! This recipe is bound to become a regular when preparing parties and entertaining. Cocktail weiners work best and the brown sugar realy adds a nice maple flavour. Goes well with dipping sauces.
Excellent little snack, make sure you line the pan with parchment or foil. My husband and sons loved these.
I took these to a super bowl party this year, they were gone in seconds! I wrapped the little smokies with bacon and put them on skewers then rolled the skewers in brown sugar. I broiled them until crispy on one side, flipped, then broiled the other side. They turned out crispy and delicious!
These are very good. But, if you use wooden toothpicks it would be best to soak the toothpicks for a few minutes to make sure they don't get too hot. It will help caramelize the brown sugar and make it so much easier! :-)
This is a terrific recipe. I took it to a New Year's Eve party and everyone loved it.
I have made these and got rave reviews but I used a LOT more Brown Sugar. I sprinkled the brown sugar on the bacon before I rolled them and then just a little on top. I am asked to bring these everywhere we go!
I've been making these for almost 10 years and am "told" that is what I'm bringing to parties. I have always used a whole box of brown sugar on them .. it's important for the fat and brown sugar to melt together and the weenies to cook in the sauce. I've never had them burn as others have stated. Yes it's greasy and messy but you transfer the weenies to a serving plate and if you have leftovers ( rare) its good to keep some of the sauce for reheating. If you want a lowfat or low sugar recipe.... this is NOT it... but it sure is tasty! :)
This was a big hit when I brought it to my brother's house for a Football Championship Game Party! So easy to make, and then keep warm in a small crock pot.
From word of mouth, people were asking for the recipe one week later that were NOT even at the party I took them to! I made them the night before. I like this method better because the brown sugar disolves. Also, I baked them for 20 minutes and turned them over for another 20 minutes to get them crispy. YUMMY :)
I have made this receipe for over 16 years now. It is a recipe that my mom shared with me. No matter where I go people always ask if I am bringing these and my husband has had me make double batches because everyone fights over them. I add way more than 1 cup of borwn sugar and as many have already said....the more the better. You definitely will not go wrong with making these and trust me when people will request that you make them again and again. It is truly a VERY simple recipe and great for the beginner cook.
I've made them twice and every time people loved them! The first time I followed the recipe and they were amazing. The second time I added more brown sugar, this time to the inside of the bacon strip. Both times were so good. This is definitely a recipe I will continue to make. I'm drooling right now at the thought!
I took these to a card party and took home an empty dish! These were very good, but I have a quibble or two. I used tooth picks instead of skewers, and it took so long for the bacon to get crisp that the sausages dried out a bit. Next time, I will partially cook the bacon before wrapping it around the sausages to speed up the process. Still a very good, easy recipe.
the main thing to know about these, MAKE TWICE AS MANY AS YOU THINK YOU WILL NEED!!! people turn into animals around these, they are SO GOOD!! I really pressed a good layer of brown sugar into the inside of the bacon (the side that was going to wrap around the little smokie). I baked these on a broiler pan sprayed with non-stick spray, and they took about 35 minutes. a great tip to lessen cleanup, line the bottom part of the broiler pan with foil, then you just throw away the foil.
My mom used to make these and they are wondeful and easy. However, I don't think you need a full cup of brown sugar.
These were surprisingly yummy!! I tried a different recipe that used butter & brown sugar & didn't care for it. These were perfect. I used center cut thin bacon & liberally coated the bacon wrapped smokies with the brown sugar and let them sit overnight. It takes a while in the oven to get the bacon crisp, I've broiled them on low for the last few minutes to finish them up. Definitely serve with the "bacon wrapped brown sugar smokies dipping sauce" from this site! Oh, one last thing .... Use the smokies, not the beef cocktail franks, it makes the difference.
These are FANTASTIC! When I make them for a crowd, I (at least) triple the batch. To speed up the assembly process, I start with a cookie sheet filled with brown sugar. Then I toss the bacon pieces in the sugar, and press sugar into the bacon as I roll it around the smokie in order to get as much sugar adhesion as possible! (I tried thick cut bacon once, but it didn't work out very well.)
This a great recipe for a snack when you don't feel like a big meal. I also used toothpicks and put them in a freezer bag with a cup of brown sugar for and hour. Just too good to be that easy! Will make again and again, thanks
There is NO DOUBT that this is a five star recipe! I took these to a superbowl gathering at a nearby club last night. I made 80 of them. I carried them in a crockpot with a mixture of maple syrup & brown sugar to keep them moist. There were about 20 people there when I put them out about an hour before game time. They were gone within 20 minutes! I kept overhearing people rave on and on about them! I used a good quality maple flavored bacon and dipped the bacon in the brown sugar mixture before rolling them. I was able to get 5 smokies to one piece of bacon. Taking the lid off the crockpot to crisp the bacon as suggested by one reviewer really worked!
Big hit at the Super Bowl party we brought them to.
YUMMMMY!!! That's all I have to say. I took tips from other reviewers and used LOTS more brown sugar and let it soak in for awhile. I let them bake and then stuck them on broil for a few min. to crisp up the bacon. Will make again!!
These are fantastic! At my house we call it "Man Candy." I actually dredge both sides of the bacon in the brown sugar before wrapping it around the smokies and then sprinkle the remaining brown sugar over the top before baking. I also cook them on the broiler pan so any grease drips away. They come out crispy and yummy.
Amazing!! I rolled mine in maple syrup before brownsugar - it made it stick. Perfect boy food!
These are delicious! And so easy!! I baked for 40 minutes...20 on each side. Perfect!
Absolutely addicting! I completely smother mine in brown sugar :-)
I have the same basic recipe except with the addition of 1-2 tablespoons of molasses (mild or robust, depending on how flavorful you want them). It strengthens the flavor. There are never any left over!
This is one of my favorite snacks to fix for company (although I did not get it here). Extra tip: definitely use more than 1 tsp brown sugar. I completly cover the sausages and then let sit for a while in the fridge before baking. The longer the better!
We love eating these little smokies and when I make them to take to parties, they are always one of the first things to be eaten up.
Asome! My family loves this! They even die for this!
These are so easy to make. Everyone loves them
After making these many times with rave reviews, I found an easier way that saves some time. I cover the smokies in the brown sugar the night before & let marinate. A couple hours before I need to serve, I drain the accumulated juices/sugar into a pan. Put the smokies in a slow cooker on medium. I bring the previously drained sugary syrup to a low boil, then reduce to simmer, uncovered, until it is redced to a thicker syrup. Meanwhile, I cook a package of bacon, drain it and chop it up. Just before serving, I toss the crumbled bacon & thickened syrup with the smokies. Every smoky gets covered with sticky goodness and the bacon bits cling to every one. Serve with a cup of toothpicks on the side for skewering. Way less messy, super easy to transport and just as delicious!
I just made these this evening for a birthday party. I cut my bacon into fourths so there would not be much overlap of bacon. I did not want any undercooked bacon. I like it crispy! When rolling them, I dipped the bacon in brown sugar and then rolled it around the smokie, securing it with a toothpick. I put the rolled smokies in a foil-lined pan, topped it with more brown sugar and let it sit in the fridge over night. When I pulled them out of the fridge, I spooned the glaze back over the smokies and put a bit more brown sugar on top. I baked them for about 45 minutes until crispy and served them right away. They were very good and the glaze that was created from the overnight stay in the fridge created an almost caramel coating on them. Next time I think I will do as some other reviewers suggested and place them in a slow cooker to keep them warm while serving. As they started to cool, they became very sticky and a bit hard to eat. I was worried by putting them in a slow cooker they will lose their crispiness, but I do not think this will be the case. I look forward to making them again!
This was a great recipe! I made these for my daughter's 2nd birthday party. We had about 35 people so I had to increase the amound quite a bit. So for that reason they were a bit time consuming. Since I opted for the Costco size of smokies. Which by the way takes about 3 1/2 pounds of bacon. And I also did not measure the brown sugar. I just sprinkled them liberally. They turned out well and do not need to be attended while cooking. Which was good for me since I had other things to do to get the party ready. But to make a long story short. (too late?) Everyone loved them and I will be making them again soon Im sure. Thank you!
OOOOHHHH MMMMMYYYYY these are tasty! They are like heart attacks on a stick, but you just can't stop eating them! I made them for a Christmas party and everyone raved about them. My husband has requested that I make them for appetizers on Christmas Day at my parents house. What I did was put a bunch of brown sugar in a mixing bowl, cut the bacon strips into 1/3rds, and mix them together in the bowl. Then I just pulled them out as I needed to wrap the smokies. I secured each smokie with a toothpick and marinated overnight. I placed them in a broiler pan and drizzled the brown sugar liquid that had formed in the bottom of the marinade dish on top of the smokies. I then sprinkled more brown sugar on top of that. Do NOT skimp on the brown sugar - that is what makes these so darn good.
