Brown Sugar Smokies

made 300 to 400 (good grief it could have been more) of these for a big party and we set it up like an assembly line and cussed these little devils the whole time BUT they were such a major hit we felt vindicated we had a little variation on the recipe that ours called for making them the night before and letting them sit in the fridge over night then we sprinkled a little more sugar on them before baking again you have to remember we had almost 9 cookie sheets of the little devils and cooking time was not pleaant!! we found that 2 trays took at leat an hour to cook and they need to be turned, we discovered toward the end that baking then turning the broiler on and WATCHING them and TURNING them really helped, but be forewarned make alot of these because they are AWSOME and everyone will not eat just one you need to make abunch, so being able to do it the night before does help just allow for plenty of cooking time and then throw in a crock pot and there you have it ready for the party that night we later transferred the little devils from the crock pot to a chafing dish,worked perfect!! Hope this info helps someone out there, be sure and try them!!!!