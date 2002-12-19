Brown Sugar Smokies

2583 Ratings
  • 5 2168
  • 4 290
  • 3 76
  • 2 31
  • 1 18

These bacon-wrapped little smokies with a brown sugar glaze are yummy! You can make these little smokies on skewers or toothpick them to secure.

By TINACLINKENBEARD

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
91 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut bacon into thirds and wrap each strip around a sausage. Secure the wrapped sausages on wooden skewers, several to a skewer. Arrange the skewers on a baking sheet and sprinkle them liberally with brown sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crisp and the brown sugar is melted, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 49.2mg; sodium 696.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/31/2022