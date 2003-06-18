Florentine Artichoke Dip
I am always asked to make this dip for parties and family gatherings. It is always the first thing to go! Serve it with either crackers or breadsticks.
I am always asked to make this dip for parties and family gatherings. It is always the first thing to go! Serve it with either crackers or breadsticks.
Hey yo, what's up my fellow recipe experimenters?? To be perfectly honest, this dip tasted better than the ones I've eaten from restaurants.........seriously. You should definitely make some changes to it, but once you find your perfect combination, you'll be extremely satisfied. First alteration I made was halving the cream cheese. Second, I halfed the mayo and added a little sour cream. You will definitely want to do something with the artichokes if you don't purchase marinated ones, or even if you do. I chopped mine up some more after they were drained and seasoned them with two kinds of seasoned salt, onion and garlic powder, a little black pepper, a small dash of italian seasoning and a couple of drops of hot sauce (I'm from Louisiana....We put that sh** on everything! Lol). I also mixed a little garlic powder with the spinach after it was drained. Didn't use garlic cloves however next time, I will use only a couple and they'll be diced. Make sure you grease your dish with a non-stick cooking spray as well as a little Country Crock and you'll have one of the best spinach dips you've ever tasted.Read More
As written I found this to be just an average dish with little taste. It is too creamy for my taste as well. I would reduce the cream cheese and mayo by 1/2 at least. I added some cayenne pepper and hot sauce and still found it needed more so I dumped in 1/2 package ranch recipe secret mix and that helped a lot!Read More
Hey yo, what's up my fellow recipe experimenters?? To be perfectly honest, this dip tasted better than the ones I've eaten from restaurants.........seriously. You should definitely make some changes to it, but once you find your perfect combination, you'll be extremely satisfied. First alteration I made was halving the cream cheese. Second, I halfed the mayo and added a little sour cream. You will definitely want to do something with the artichokes if you don't purchase marinated ones, or even if you do. I chopped mine up some more after they were drained and seasoned them with two kinds of seasoned salt, onion and garlic powder, a little black pepper, a small dash of italian seasoning and a couple of drops of hot sauce (I'm from Louisiana....We put that sh** on everything! Lol). I also mixed a little garlic powder with the spinach after it was drained. Didn't use garlic cloves however next time, I will use only a couple and they'll be diced. Make sure you grease your dish with a non-stick cooking spray as well as a little Country Crock and you'll have one of the best spinach dips you've ever tasted.
This recipe was outstanding! I took the advice of others and used only 1 block cr.cheese, 1 jar marinated artichokes(cut up),1 box spinach, 1/2 cup mayo, 1/3 cup sour cream and shredded parmesan cheese. Save a couple tsps of the artichoke marinade and add to dip, too. I serve it w/blue corn chips. Everyone has loved this dip and wanted the recipe. I even make it the day before my party and refrigerate. Then I bake it for about 40 mins if it's coming from the frig. This recipe is a winner for sure!! No fail!!
This recipe got great reviews! The only changes I made (on the advice of other reviewers) was only using 1 tbsp lemon juice, marinated artichokes, 8 oz cream cheese, 8 oz sour cream. I chose to use the reduced fat cream cheese and reduced fat sour cream. I also used the shredded parmesan, romano, & asiago cheese instead of just parmesan, added a small jar of diced pimentos and 1 extra garlic clove. Everyone loved it!, even if it was reduced fat. Thanks for the great recipe.
After reading the reviews I attempted to make this dish with the following modifications: I used marinated artichokes and reduced the garlic content. The dip was excellent but was VERY strong tasting. Next time I will omit the garlic and lemon altogether since the marinated items are so flavorful. NOTE: You should chop your artichokes and spinach very well which makes it a very messy process but worth the effort! If the dip becomes dry (which mine did), just blend in some sour cream. A definite keeper!
Wow--This recipe is fabulous. I followed the recipe mostly--but since I tend to like things with lots of garlic and a bit spicy-hot, I added an extra clove of garlic and some red pepper flakes. I was also pleased with how easy this recipe was to make; I had never made a dip like this and was extremely pleased at how simple it was. My only warnings are: (1) unless you are taking this to a large gathering, you may want to half it because it makes a ton of dip! (2) even though you may purchase chopped spinach--chop it again to avoid large pieces. The brand I bought said chopped on the package but there were many whole pieces included.
This was the best artichoke dip I have ever made. I did everything the same - except I used marinated artichoke hearts. I halved the recipe for four of us and we had it on baguettes. As soon as I saw that the main ingrediant wasn't mayonnaise, I was sure it would be great (I hate the really greasy types of artichoke dip). This was not greasy in the slightest.
I read alot of the reviews and in response to the folks who thought this was dip was thick...try chopping the artichokes and spinach well; mix all the ingredients well (i use an electric mixer) and serve while very warm. Mine scoops up easily with a tortilla chip or cracker. Personally; I don't like spinach OR artichokes; yet I love this dip! I've made it twice and everyone devours it and asks for the recipe. It is garlicky, but fortunately all my friends and family love garlic. I'll definitely be making this dip often!
Funnily enough, I've been making this dip for ages before I even noticed the recipe here. My version uses marinated artichoke hearts however, and I add a little shredded Monterey jack for extra oomph. I serve mine with toasted baguette slices or extra thick tortilla chips and it disappears like magic. It's one of those recipes that everyone will ask for by the end of the evening.
Excellent! I liked this recipe better then the last one I tried on this site. Made a few changes...I only used 1 package of cream cheese and 1/3 c. sour cream with the mayo and used 1 jar of marinated artichoke hearts drained and chopped in addition to spinach, garlic and cheese. Yummy...creamy and fabulous when dipped with crusty french bread. A keeper!
Tthis recipe is too bland for my tastes, but provides an excellent base for what I've cultivated to be (IMHO) the best dip I've ever had: 1) I don't use frozen spinach. I buy an industrial-sized tub of fresh spinach (most grocery stores have it, if not, Wal-Mart does). I stuff as much fresh spinach as I can into quart-sized freezer bags and freeze for a day or two. I then crumble the spinach in the bag while it's still frozen. 2 1/2 bags are sufficient. 2) I use fat-free Miracle Whip instead of mayo. Adds additional zing. 3) I use 1/2c parmesan. 4) 4-4.5 tbsp lemon juice instead of the recommended 2 adds an additional kick. 5) I use about 6-8 LARGE cloves of fresh garlic. The resulting dip has a nice kick and lovely zing, and is delicious re-heated and served with tortilla chips (blue corn) or crackers (Special K multi-grain go especially well).
As written I found this to be just an average dish with little taste. It is too creamy for my taste as well. I would reduce the cream cheese and mayo by 1/2 at least. I added some cayenne pepper and hot sauce and still found it needed more so I dumped in 1/2 package ranch recipe secret mix and that helped a lot!
This dip was amazing!! I made it for Christmas and everyone loved it. Those reviews that said this was bland or lacked flavor, must have done something terribly wrong because it was packed with flavor. will definitely make this again. I did change a couple of things. I used frozen creamed spinich and only used 2 garlic cloves (still very garlicy). other than that I followed the recipe and it was a hit :)
This is also good beaked on top of chicken breasts or fish.
Yummy! I did as others sug and used 1 block of cream cheese, and hlaf mayo,half sour cream. I also added a little spice, some cayenne, garlic powder, onion powder and season salt and pepper.
I found this recipe a few years ago here and I've been making it ever since! It is the perfect appetizer! I make it a night or two before an event and then just bake it on the day I need to serve it. I usually add more garlic because that is the way we like it. I get tons of compliments when I make this dish! Enjoy!!!
This is the BEST spinach dip recipe I've ever tried! And I've made at least a dozen spinach dips from this site. I'll experiment no further. I always carefully go through the reviews to see if I should make any alterations. Well, I started off halving the cream cheese like other reviews suggested. But when I mixed it together, it was NOT appealing with the 1/2 cup of mayo. So... I added the 2nd block. WAY better! Not too cheesy at all. I had planned on adding the recommended sour cream... but based on the taste so far, that just wouldn't have gone together all that well. So I skipped that. And then I proceeded to add cayenne pepper, like so many others. Well, that was my only mistake with the recipe! It added an unnecessary flavour that detracted from the taste. So what I'm trying to get across is that this recipe is perfect the way it's written!! The ONLY thing I did differently is add 1/4 cup Miracle Whip & 1/4 cup of Helmann's mayo instead of just mayo. I think this really added the "zip" others felt was missing. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Great recipe. Everyone enjoyed it at my party.
I found this recipe too thick. It taste too much like the cream cheese. I like a more creamier dip.
Excellent! I followed a reviewer's suggestion and used 1 pkg of cream cheese and 1/3 c. sour cream to take away any "bland" taste some of the reviewers mentioned. Absolutely delicious. Used for New Year's get together and they took the recipe home!
Wow! This is my favorite appetizer!! We like it cold better than warm so that is how I make it from now on. I use the marinated artichoke hearts for extra flavor. I also add only 1 8oz package of cream cheese, put in 1/3 cup sour cream, only 2 cloves of garlic, and skip the lemon juice. I don't cook it since we like it better cold and serve it with baguette slices. I sometimes make this lower in fat for just us and it is still excellent. What I do for that is use lowfat cream cheese, nonfat sour cream, only 1/4 cup mayo and add more spinach and artichoke hearts.
everyone loved this dip at my party, had to make copies for everyone.i did add a few things to it. 1 can of lump crabmeat and a little cayenne pepper. and the last 7 min i added shredded parmesan cheese on top. it came out wonderful!
I'm only giving this recipe four stars because of all of the adjustments that were made. Now the recipe that I made, was certainly five! I, like suggested, bought marinated artichoke hearts. I chopped up both the spinach and the artichokes (I'm glad I did, it would have been way too stringy). I used only 1/4 cup of mayonnaise, one package of cream cheese, and 1/4 cup sour cream. I also cut back to two cloves of garlic. I used 1 cup of fresh Parmesan cheese in the dip, and I melted another 1/2 cup on top. It was delicious! We couldn't stop eating it. It makes a huge serving. Six of us ate off of it all night long, and there was still a ton left over.
10/18/02Everyone who trys this dip loves it, now I am requested to make it for every function I go to. It is a great recipe, easy and delicious! My fiance even loves it and he apparantly hates artichokes, cream cheese and mayo! 08/28/06 - I still love this dip! I just took it to a baby shower and everyone though it was amazing. It have been my "stand-by" for probably 5 years now. I ALWAYS use low-fat cream cheese and low-fat mayo and it still is the most awesome dip ever! Now I usually divide the dip into 3 corelle dishes (1- 24oz and 2- 16oz dishes) with lids. I take the larger one to whatever function we are going to and freeze the other 2 (before baking) so that my husband and I can have one to snack on when we watch movies at home or to pull out if we have a few guests one evening. Our kids love it too!
I took this to a potluck and people were taking home the leftovers in styrofoam cups! I doubled the spinach and added some sour cream to make the recipe go a little further (there were about 50 people there). I also added some mozzarella cheese because I was instructed to make it "good and cheesy". This went over very well and I'm terribly pleased with the result. Great recipe!
Oh, oh, WOW!!! I made a half-recipe when some friends came over this weekend for an appetizer. I'm glad I didn't make the whole thing because we would have eaten it all up and ruined our dinners! This is by far one of the best recipes I have tried. So, so, so easy and the results are wonderful!! I cannot wait for another excuse to make this. YUM!
The first time I made this recipe I used non-marinated artichoke hearts and the dip was bland and went uneaten. It took me a while, but I tried this again using marinated artichokes and it was fabulous. I am now required to make this for every gathering!
I made up this dip and said "holy cow, how am I going to use up this much dip?". so after serving a small bowl of it to guests I decided to use the rest as the cheese filling in my regular lasagna recipe. It was out of this world - everyone loved it!
This was my first time at making a hot dip and I could not believe my guests reaction...not only did they use up all the bread that I had cubed for the dip, they also used the crackers and the taco chips that were for another dip. There was not a drop left! I am planning on making this over the Christmas Season as my appetizer of choice...did not change a thing!
Out of all the Artichoke/Spinach dip recipes out there this is probably the best. Although, I did find that it was a little too thick - so I added about 1/2 cup of half fat sour cream. Used fat reduced cream cheese as well and it turn out really well.
YUMMMM... I've made this twice so far & it was great both times! Perfect dish to prepare ahead of time, then just heat and serve! Highly Recommend!
This dip is soooo good! I was feeling adventurous on mothers day weekend and actually stuffed mushrooms with it. My fiance's family ate the entire pan and it made a ton of them! I'll definitely make this again!
I made this for a family party and everyone loved it! I used less cream cheese and added a bit of sour cream as some other reviewers suggested. I also added some pepper. Great recipe!
This is excellent! I make it all the time, and it is always requested at every party!
I thought this had a good flavor to it, but it was a little thick for my taste. I would thin it out with milk or perhaps 1/2 cream chees 1/2 sour cream? I also would maybe add some mozerella cheese for more cheesier taste. I would make this again with some modifications.
I made this dip a couple of weekends ago for a football party. It was great, but I did make some changes as mentioned by other reviewers. I reduced the cream cheese by half (only 1-8 oz package) and reduced the mayo just slightly, and added a few dollops of sour cream. I also reduced the amount of garlic slightly. I did not marinate my artichokes, just chopped them up and used them plain, straight out of the can, and the recipe was still great and had plenty of flavor. I used less parmesan cheese and instead I added a couple handfuls of shredded italian cheese blend (Mozzerella, provolone, asiago, etc). Then I sprinkled more of the shredded cheese blend on top. It made a bubbly, cheesy top layer that was yum! You could use whatever kind of cheese you have on hand. It was delicious! I served it with little mini-french bread slices that I sprinkled with olive oil and garlic powder and lightly toasted in my toaster oven. Mmmmm!!! I will be making it again this week to bring to a function at my school...I think all my fellow teachers will enjoy!
HOLY MOLY! This was amazing! I followed the recipe exactly as described, everyone loved this. I served it with some French bread sliced thin and lightly toasted in oven, kinda like you were going to make bruschetta - will definitely make this again and again!
Made this for a girls gathering and it was gone by the end of the night. As others have stated, I used 1 pkg spinach, 1 chopped can of artichoke hearts (couldn't find the marinaded ones and I do think that that would give this dish just a bit more flavor), a few shakes of garlic powder, 1/3 c sour cream, 1/2c mayo, only 1 pkg crm cheese, I did use 2 TBSP lemon and didn't think it was tart at all. Used 1c grated parmesean and about 1/4 tsp red pepper. Served with corn chips. Everyone really liked it, but I thought it could of used just a bit more of something extra. Is quick and easy to make. I made mine up the day before and baked for an hour at 375. Would make again.
So tasty and such a crowd-pleaser. I use the marinated artichokes in a jar (12 oz) and add all the liquid from that. I love the sharp cheese taste from the freshly grated parmesan. I have also made this using light mayo, 1/3 Less Fat "Neufchâtel" cream cheese, and light sour cream in place of one of the bars of cream cheese. It is just as delicious as the original! Perfect crock pot dip for holiday parties. I serve with tortilla chips and fresh cut veggies.
I was eager to try this because the reviews were so great. I did notice there was a descrepancy in the ingredient list and the introductory note from Stephanie -- In the introductory note she mentions that the MARINATED artichokes add a bite -- but in the ingredient list it just called for drained artichoke hearts. I used Vito marinated artichoke hearts and basically followed the rest of the recipe. I only added 1 teaspoon of lemon and 1/2 clove of minced garlic. I brought it to someone's house tonight and we all agreed it was much too tart. I can't imagine what it would taste like with 2 tablespoons of lemon. If I make this again, I will use the artichoke hearts in water and eliminate the lemon. It was very, very tart.
just made this yesterday and it is wonderful. i used some sharp provolone in it as well.
This was amazing! I made it for thanksgiving dinner just as the recipe called for and everyone raved about! A couple of people made a point to come up and tell me that it was the best spinach and artichoke dip they had ever had!
This recipe was an absolute hit! Everyone at the party wanted the recipe. I cooked it as per the instructions to let it brown and cook throughout and then put it in a crockpot on low to keep it warm and allow guests to eat it at leisure. A keeper recipe! Thanks!
Very tasty! I only changed the cheese, I added a bag of Italian cheese blend into the mixture and parm cheese on top and left out the mayo and doubled the cream cheese. Will totally make again! The alfredo sauce makes it super creamy. Yummy!
I followed this recipe exactly and it turned out very sour. Five different people tasted it and no one was very impressed. I think if I make it again I'll leave out the lemon juice.
This has become my signature dish for family gatherings and holidays. I use artichokes marinated in garlic olive oil (drained) for extra flavor. Unbelievably good.
This was amazing. I got a ton of compliments on it! I love to make things that are gluten free due to family food allergies, and this was wonderful to make!! The only thing I did different was double the garlic, and I added half a medium onion. I will def. be making this again!!!!
Good, not great. Maybe because I didn't use marinated artichokes. I don't know, maybe I'm too in love with my other mayo-based artichoke dip. It was good & people liked it - it didn't fly off the party table as much as my other dishes...
This is awesome. I have tried many others with little success. Now I have finally found a keeper. A few changes I make are, I cook the garlic in a little olive oil, then I add one bag of fresh spinach chopped up, cook it until it's wilted and add it to the cream cheese mixture. I serve it with the Pita Chips recipe from this site. It is to die for, I get so many compliments from people and it is the first dip to disappear at parties. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made this for my work Christmas party last year and it was the first thing gone! I made a few changes though, I used mozzerella for the cheese and added an extra clove of garlic.
Very good dip. I took suggestions from others and substituted a bar of cream cheese with 1/3 to 1/2 cup sour cream, and added a few dashes of ground red pepper for some zing. I skipped the lemon. I made a whole batch so I have some leftover that I'll fiddle with and make a pasta sauce.
Good recipie, everyone enjoyed it at my party. However, I think I might try to experiment a little by using half cream cheese and half sour cream next time to cut down on the cream cheese flavor. I also used artichokes marinated in oil and drizzled a little of the oil on top of the dip before baking.
GREAT RECIPE>>> this recipe is fool proof. I doubled the recipe for a x-mas party...there wasn't a drop left in the dish. I served with tortilla chips and toasted bread. Instead of all the cream cheese, I put half cream cheese and half sour cream. Also try Romano and Mozz cheese in addition to the Parm cheese. YUMMMMY!!
I made this on Christmas Eve and everyone raved about it. I made some changes as suggested by others....using marinated artichokes and using sour cream. I had some left over and my family made me bring it the next day for Christmas apps!
Five stars! Wonderful served with mini Pitas.
I took advice from other reviewers, and only put in 1 pack of cream cheese, and 1/3 c sour cream. It was delicious!
Great! I used 1 1/2 cream cheese and 4 oz sour cream, with marinated artichokes. Very good!!!!!
This makes quite a bit of dip - which is a good thing if you have many people over, but we had way too much leftovers. Was a very tasty recipe though!
Very good. Dont heat for too long or it will dry out. You can fix by stiring in more mayo.
This was fantastic. Everyone claims it's the best spinach-artichoke dip they've tasted, and I pretty much agree. Extremely fast and easy to make, this is definitely a keeper.
I've never made artichoke dip before, this was simple & yummy! MUCH better then any store bought artichoke dip.
This is the best dip ever! It's requested by my family and friends all the time...even the ones who claim they don't like spinach or artichokes...definitely a crowd pleaser!
i halve the cream cheese and cut the mayo with plain yogurt
I've made this recipe several times and it is always and favorite. I have served it with cut up pita, triscuits, or crackers. I also baked the recipe for about 10 minutes then put it over boneless chicken cutlets for another 20 mins. I served it as a main course.
I could eat this recipe like a casserole. :) VERY, VERY good. I buy the frozen bags of artichokes at Trader Joes (1.99) which you can't beat. I only use 1 bar of cream cheese and 1 cup of sour cream. Lastly, I put a good few drops of tabasco for a subtle hint of heat...I mean subtle. Serve with tortilla chips. Thanks again!
Excellent. I added sour cream and cut the mayonnaise down a bit. Was delicious. Will be a go-to recipe for me when I need an appy. Thanks!
This is an excellent dip! A little fresh basil (chopped fine - 1 or 2 Tablespoons - depending on how much you like basil) is an amazing addition if you like basil. Serve with pita chips or small toast rounds or veggies.
I made this for Christmas, served it hot out of the oven and it was gone in no time. I served it with Hawaiian Sweet Bread and torilla chips. It was nice to have it sweet or salty. It is more of a spead than a dip but it was sooo good.
I played with this recipe as I like to tinker with everything. I've made the original and found it to be too bland for my taste. This recipe is very forgiving and allows for lots of experimenting. I used frozen artichoke hearts, an entire 10 oz package, rather than marinated. I figured the oil (in marinated) would be overkill with the fattiness of the recipe. Works great. I also added diced water chestnuts. Makes for a nice bit of subtle crunch. For a kick try adding some crushed red pepper flakes or a few dashes of Tabasco. I too halved the amount of cream cheese and added sour cream to the mix. I tasted as I went along until it had the proper tang. I added grated parm. cheese to the blend, and topped with a bit more. This helped to make everything firmer- as I don't care for runny spinach artichoke dip. I topped with a small bit of asiago cheese as well. I find that after cooking covered for 20 minutes this dip needs considerable more time to cook, brown and bubble- depending on the amount I wind up with it can take as long as an additional 20 minutes rather than the 5 specified. Especially with the cheeses on top. Immediately before serving I topped with diced grape tomatoes and red onions for added color and flavor. Otherwise it looks a bit blah in my opinion. The fresh tomato and onion lend a nice contrasting texture as well. I serve it up with tortilla chips and my guests go mad and fistfight over it! Yum!Make this and you'll be everyone's hero.
This is a wonderful dip - everyone loves it and now will request for all family get togethers (which is fine with me because it is easy). I did use the marinated artichokes (not clear if the recipe called for plain or marinated) and I extended the cook time about 5 min then broiled it so the top browned - which makes a nicer presentation. I made this again the other day - did not have enough parm. cheese so i subsituted 1/4 of the parm. cheese for the asiago cheese - the reviews came back even higher using the asiago cheese.
I made this dip for a party a couple months ago and 5 people have asked me for the recipe! This dip is so good that it is hard to stop eating it! I found that it is a bit messy to prepare, but well worth it. I added a few extra cloves of garlic and it was simply fabulous!
This is the best spinach/artichoke dip recipe I have ever tried! It is very creamy -- not at all oily like some artichoke recipes can be. I will make it again and again. Thanks for sharing, Stephanie! Yes, the key is the marinated artichokes. I've noticed other lower ratings used the plain ones.
I followed the recipe exactly, it rocked. It was gone like that.
I made this for a Thanksgiving appetizer. I thought it was good, but I used fresh squeezed lemon juice, and the lemon flavor was a little too strong. Next time, I will use 1/2 the required lemon juice. I served with toasted garlic-cheese bread and the flavors went very well together.
Excellent! My guests loved it and have asked for the recipe several times! The only thing I did differently was mix it up and put it in a crock pot, turned out great!! Will definitely be making this again, might take the advice of other reviews and cut the cream cheese.
very tasty, simple to make, addicting to eat. Made a lot. used with homemade tortilla chips and didn't have any left overs at our (very) small evening party.
Recipe was easy and yummy. Only used 1 package of cream cheese (light) and added half a cup of sour cream. Used marinated artichoke hearts also. Recipe was slightly too tart and I would leave out the lemon juice next time.
This is delicious as written, but I change it a tad to suit our personal preferences. I use one block of cream cheese instead of two; add 1/2-3/4 c. sour cream; a handful each mozzarella and cheddar cheeses; plus a tsp of kosher salt. I like a slightly less-thick dip, so I also add about 1/3 c. milk. Bake for 15 mins @ 375 and then turn to Lo Broil til lightly browned (about 5 mins more). Don't overcook the dip since that can result in the oils separating from the dish and causing greasiness. It really needs only to be warmed through and browned a little.
This is a great starting recipe, but with other reviewers' advice, this is what I did: I used the recommended amounts of spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic, parmesan and lemon juice. I used one 8 ounce block of cream cheese, 1/4 cup mayo and 1/4 cup sour cream. I also stirred in a little cayenne pepper. I also added in one packet of Lipton vegetable soup and dip mix and I think this is what did the trick for adding the extra flavor that it needed. It came out perfect for our taste this way. I really think that soup mix is the "missing link" in this recipe. :o)
It was great. The only thing I would add is more artichokes!
I thought that this was good but not extraordinary. I think that the thing I did not like about it was that it had too much cream cheese in it. Next time I will make it as stated only reduce the amount of cheese to only 1 package, maybe 1 1/2 packages. Overall flavor was great. I prefer this recipe to many I have tried, minus the extra cream cheese!
The BEST!
Processed in Cuisinart til smooth: 8 oz. cream cheese, 1/2 c vegenaise, 1/3 c sour cream. Added to above mixture and processed til chopped: 6 oz. pkg fresh spinach, 13 oz. marinated artichoke hearts (drained), 1 c finely shredded parmesan cheese, 2 cloves garlic (pressed), 1 T fresh lemon juice, 1/4 t sea salt. Served with baguette slices 1/3 inch thick. Baked as noted in original recipe.
Made this for a party this past weekend and got a ton of compliments. Followed other recommendations and substituted 8 oz sour cream for one of the cream cheese bars. I also used a combination of parmensan, mozzeralla and asiago cheese blends just because my husband doesn't love parmesan. I didn't have fresh garlic, so I used garlic powder. Still tasted great w/all the substitutions!
Made it today for Easter. Amazingly easy and soooo delicious!
i've been making this dish for years and i've rated it before, probably with 5 stars. however, the last time i made it, i thought it was pretty bland. so i went through and read some of the reviews. i agress with so many of you that the dish is a little dry. so, i substituted half of a bar of cream cheese with a little more than half a cup of mozzarella cheese. i added a little more garlic and lemon juice, and i put in probably two tablespoons of the juice from the artichoke hearts. i also seasoned it with salt, pepper, and nutmeg. i could tell before baking it that it was creamier and more moist. and i think it was the best it's ever been! i will always make it this way now.....except i'll double the amomunt i make for next time!
I served this at a little gathering at my house and found it to be bland. It did not go that quik . Followed recipe and made changes others suggested .
ALWAYS A HIT! LOVE LOVE LOVE! I've made this receipe at least a dozen times! The only changes are marinated artichokes, drained well, and I also add in about 1/2 a cup of grated cheddar/mozza cheese and about 1/2 a cup sprinkled on top once the mixture is spread into the baking dish. 10 stars!!!
I put all the ingredients into the food processoranad just made sure I didn't over do it and make it into a paste. Everone I served it too asked me for the recipe. It does make a lot though. I wonder if it freezes well.
great dip! I actually prefer it made with a few shakes of garlic powder over fresh garlic. I've also added chopped roasted red peppers to change it up.
LOVED this. I have a super picky husband and he ate almost all of it. I followed the directions as stated but it was super thick so I added more may and some sour cream. I also added a few sprinkles of dry Ranch Dressing mix. It still came out a little thicker than I would have wanted, but it was super tasty. Alot better than what I have had in restaurants.
I made this recipe for a get together with my girlfriends and they all loved it. One thing I will change the next time I make it is the amount of garlic I added. I followed the advice by other reviewers and added an extra clove of garlic. The taste came out a little too garlicky for me. Next time I will just put it the original 3 cloves of garlic. After taking it out of the oven I scooped it into a bread bowl and it was delicious. The host wouldn't let me take home the leftovers! A big hit, thank you :)
Just fabulous with Stacy's pita chips.
This dip is FANTASTIC although it didn't taste as good as the first time I made it. I used 1/3 reduced fat cream cheese and reduced fat mayo. I think that didn't make a difference, but I forgot to add in a squeeze of lemon. I definitely recommend the lemon and I will put in a dash of salt next time too. Also I used 1/2 cup of sour cream, and I think that was a bit much. I would use 1/3 next time. Also, try this with reduced fat wheat thins! It's to die for!
Excellent! I forgot to get 2 pkgs of cream cheese, so I doubled the mayo instead and it was still excellent!
This is recipe is absolutely delicious! I roasted the garlic and used marinated artichoke hearts. Yummy!! I served this appetizer at our Book Club meeting and everyone loved it! I've had numerous request for the recipe. Thank you Stephanie :o)
I have made this twice. The first time I made it as directed with marinated artichokes. The second time I only had plain artichoke hearts on hand so I compensated by adding a couple extra cloves of garlic and about 1/4 cup more parmesan. We liked it both ways...Very good and not greasy like most spinach and artichoke dips!
Ok, my family doesn't particularly love artichokes and they are not fond of mayo... but the combination of all these ingredients makes your taste buds explode. I served this as a Thanksgiving appetizer. My family ate the entire thing... I thought the turkey dinner was going to go to waste... but we managed to eat that too! Great recipe!
This is a wonderful recipe!
This was so good! I used fresh spinach and marinated artichokes. I followed what ours suggested and substituted one cream cheese for sour cream. it was a hit! Its a keeper!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections