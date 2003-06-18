Florentine Artichoke Dip

I played with this recipe as I like to tinker with everything. I've made the original and found it to be too bland for my taste. This recipe is very forgiving and allows for lots of experimenting. I used frozen artichoke hearts, an entire 10 oz package, rather than marinated. I figured the oil (in marinated) would be overkill with the fattiness of the recipe. Works great. I also added diced water chestnuts. Makes for a nice bit of subtle crunch. For a kick try adding some crushed red pepper flakes or a few dashes of Tabasco. I too halved the amount of cream cheese and added sour cream to the mix. I tasted as I went along until it had the proper tang. I added grated parm. cheese to the blend, and topped with a bit more. This helped to make everything firmer- as I don't care for runny spinach artichoke dip. I topped with a small bit of asiago cheese as well. I find that after cooking covered for 20 minutes this dip needs considerable more time to cook, brown and bubble- depending on the amount I wind up with it can take as long as an additional 20 minutes rather than the 5 specified. Especially with the cheeses on top. Immediately before serving I topped with diced grape tomatoes and red onions for added color and flavor. Otherwise it looks a bit blah in my opinion. The fresh tomato and onion lend a nice contrasting texture as well. I serve it up with tortilla chips and my guests go mad and fistfight over it! Yum!Make this and you'll be everyone's hero.