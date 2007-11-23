Easy Cheese Ball II

A delicious and easy way to enjoy a cheese ball. Serve with crackers and enjoy! You can cut this recipe in half to make a smaller version. You could substitute Colby, mozzarella, or Monterey Jack cheese for the Cheddar the recipe calls for.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium size bowl, mash cream cheese. Mix dressing mix and Cheddar cheese into the cream cheese. Shape the mixture into a ball. Roll the ball in the chopped nuts. Refrigerate covered until ready to serve. Yum!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 52.5g; cholesterol 112.8mg; sodium 720.1mg. Full Nutrition
