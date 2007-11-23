Easy Cheese Ball II

My first cheeseball. I was scared because I didn't know what to expect. I was making it for a potluck at work. They tried to tell me to buy some sort of tubbed cheese and this and that and worcheshire sauce(spell that on the fly, I dare you) and I was confused. So I searched. Went to giant eagle with a print out of the ingredients. Bought the best(hidden valley, Sargento, and philly) and put it all together. Was kinda hard to mix. Guess I should've let the cream cheese soften like it says, but was short on time. I took the ball to work, and the work chef asked for the recipe. Needless to say, there were 9 people eating. The cheese ball doesn't exist anymore and it was a success(and super easy) Note: I bought triscuits and wheat thins. another girl bought Townhouse crackers. The townhouse crackers are gone. I still have a box of triscuits and wheat thins. Buy ritz or townhouse crackers. people don't like wheat apparently. Oh, and I didn't use pecans. Giant Eagle was charging too much for them. So I used sliced almonds. Oh, and I tried rolling it after balling it. Didn't work, then I stuck it in the freezer for about 10 minutes and it rolled just fine. Oh, and leave it sit over night, tried some after prep(shh, don't tell the girls at work) it was very ranchy. Next day, was great.