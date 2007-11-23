Easy Cheese Ball II

A delicious and easy way to enjoy a cheese ball. Serve with crackers and enjoy! You can cut this recipe in half to make a smaller version. You could substitute Colby, mozzarella, or Monterey Jack cheese for the Cheddar the recipe calls for.
USE REAL BACON BITS! :) I made one with the pecans and one with real bacon bits and the bacon one was way better and was gone much faster. I also suggest NOT using the Chicken in a Biscuit crackers that others suggested. After I read the reviews I got them and they were way too salty with this already salty cheese ball. Luckily I got those big round wheat crackers too and it was great with those. Will make again and again!
3 stars as is. This is far too salty/tangy with the whole packet of ranch dressing mix. I put in 1 extra block of cream cheese and it improved this dish tenfold! So instead of using 2 (8 oz) blocks of cream cheese, use 3 and the recipe is perfect!
This was an outstanding cheese ball. The ingredients are simple and few. Preparation is easy and quick. I fixed it for our New Year Eve's party and it was a big hit! I followed the basic recipe, using extra sharp cheddar cheese, throwing in a few bacon bits, and rolling it in slivered almonds. However, the taste of the cheese ball with the ranch mix was superb. It went quite well on Triscuits. I think MOST everyone who tries this recipe will be well pleased.
This is very popular each time I make it. Like other reviewers said, make it in advance to allow the seasoning mix to really seep into the cheese. Otherwise, it will be too salty. Also, all ranch seasoning mixes are not the same. I recommend Hidden Valley Ranch. I like to add crisp, crumbled bacon (NOT bacon bits!) if I have time. It's great with sharp cheddar, too.
I ended up using 1/2 oz of the ranch dressing. Any more would be too strong and salty for me. I used up to 3 1/2 c of cheddar cheese also and added chopped green onions, then rolled in chopped walnuts. Made two cheese balls, ate one and froze the other. I made the recipe the day before so the flavors could mingle. Thanks for the recipe!
This has become a family favorite. It is simple to prepare and everyone loves it. It is great rolled in bacon bits. Make sure you use the salad dressing mix and not the dip mix. The high sodium content in the dip mix is shocking and would make the final product too salty.
This is the best cheese ball recipe I know of, I even gave some to my picky husband who also fell in love with it. I did make a few changes...I soften both cheeses in my oven until warm and used sharp cheddar cheese. By doing this, made it a lot easier to mix, after mixing I covered it with plastic and placed the whole bowl in the refridge. for about 30 min or so. I than took the bowl out and it was cold enough to form a ball, I took the advice from another reviewer by rolling it in real bacon bits instead of pecans, Eureka! Sooooo soooo good, OH! I almost forgot I made this the night before so all of the flavors had a chance to marry together. Just Perfect!
Made this for a Christmas Eve party. It was awesome. Bought the twin pack of ranch dressing mix, almost added one whole packet and realized that it was a two ounce bag, not one ounce. Using one ounce made a perfect cheese ball! My family loved it, as did my guests. Thanks for sharing a great and easy recipe! Update:have made it several times, it shapes really well. I have used it to make an igloo shape (cute with the cream cheese penguins), a snowman, and a mouse. It always works, and is always eaten quickly! Thanks for this recipe!
This is the easiest and yummiest cheese ball ever. My hubby loves it when I make it and friends and family rave about it when i make it for them too! I however do it the "lazy" way and just mix the bacon bits and all the cheddar cheese into the mixture instead of rolling it on the outside... still just as yummy with a little less work when you are in a hurry!
I'm not a fan of cream cheese so I had to run a taste test before our Thanksgiving feast. It was a HIT!! I followed the recipe but used a fine shredded Wisconsin white cheddar as it's what I had on hand. I also went easier on the pecans and chopped them finely for the coating. This made 2 decent sized cheeseballs. I've been asked to make them again for a party that's coming up! I used small round bowls and placed saran wrap in them and filled with the cheese and closed the end to shape properly and get out any air bubbles. I refridgerated for a day, before serving I rolled the cheeseball in the pecans. Both were polished off quickly! Unless you have a food processor you're going to have to get your hands in there to mix well!! Remember to use ranch mix and not dips, there is a 100mg sodium difference!
These were awesome ... I added chives, and had to use less ranch because I had the seasoning mix and not the dressing mix. If I had used the full amount it definitely would've been too salty. I will be making these again!
This cheese ball was a huge hit and was devoured in no time at all. It was super simple to make and made a nice presentation. Be careful to use ranch dressing mix and NOT the dip mix or you will find it to be very salty. Next time I plan to make it with pepper jack cheese and maybe a little horseradish to add a little more zip.
I tried this recipe at a few gatherings. EVERYONE loves this cheese ball.They think it is very difficult to make, if they only knew. My mother-in-law, who is the best at everything, asked ME for the recipe!! The 2nd time I tried this with slivered almonds and I like this much better. A sure hit for any party. For an added kick, I chop a celery stalk and 1/2 an onion. I saute that in 2 TBSP of butter, let cool and mix with the rest of the ingredients. If you cut the recipe in half you get a cheese ball the size of a large orange or a small grapefruit, I find that is plenty. THIS IS A HIT!!!!!!!
Great recipe. I added 6 strips of crumbled bacon and about 3 green onions and it came out perfect. Without those additions the flavor may have been a little bland for my taste. I made it for Halloween so instead of rolling it in pecans I rolled it in crushed doritos, cut up black olives as a Jack o Lantern face, and added celery as a stem. I plated it on kale and it was a huge hit!
Super easy and super yummy! I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I made mine into individual serving size balls, rolled them in pecans and added a pretzel "stem" and cilantro leaves to make them look like little pumpkins. They were a hit!
I have made this cheese ball several times. I like to use Fiesta Ranch instead of the plain Ranch dressing mix. It gives it an extra kick. Only use about 1/4 of the package. I also use sliced almonds or cracker crumbs to roll the cheese ball in.
My mom has been making this cheese ball for years, it is so good. She finally gave me the recipe and I found it here!! There is a minor change - she only uses 2 cups of chedddar cheese. This is good with the ranch dressing mix but try it with the Italian Garlic & Herb dressing if you like Garlic as much as we do. We also make 3 cheese balls instead of 1. That way you can put one out and leave the others in the fridge until needed. IF there is any leftover someone can take home a pretty chese ball, rather than a partially eaten one.
Made this for a family bar-b-q last week-end. Everyone thought it was delicious, next time I think I will use the finely shredded cheese, as it was kind of hard to spread on the crackers. Rolling the ball in real bacon bits is a brilliant idea. I also threw in some minced onion & Mrs. Dash.
Easy to make! We use the "dressing mix" and not the "dip mix". My 10 year old has adopted this as her specialty to take to family parties. Good on butter crackers or wheat thins. We make the recipe and divide in 1/2 so that one can have nuts and the other is plain (for those who don't like nuts). I press each 1/2 into a small bowl lined with wax paper so that each has a semi-circle shape. Then I serve them side by side surrounded by crackers. Yum!
I followed the recipe exactly. It was pretty good, but I thought it was a little dry. Could it have been because I used low-fat cream cheese? Since it was so easy to make, I may try it again with regular cream cheese to see if that makes a difference.
This wasn't bad. I cut the recipe in half and am glad I did it makes alot. I added more cheese and substituted chopped Walnuts for pecans since that was all I had. I did notice that the cheese ball was a little strong due to the ranch dip mix and I can see it being Salty. Maybe I will try this again using an Onion dip mix instead.
I used (1) 8 oz block of cream cheese & (1) 8 oz container of chive and onion flavored cream cheese-this added some great flavor!! Blended them together thoroughly. Added only (1) rounded tablespoon of dry ranch dressing mix--not entire package. Added finely grated sharp cheddar cheese to taste. Also had some finely grated Parmesan cheese so added some of that also. No measurements- just eyeballed it. Added a splash of Worstershire sauce and about (1/2) teaspoon of garlic powder. Mixed thoroughly. Formed (2) cheese balls from this mixture and chilled for about 2 hours. I toasted my pecans then chopped them. After the cheese balls had chilled, then rolled in chopped pecans. Very tasty and pretty!! Giving one as a Christmas gift.
I made this recipe for my daughter's 2nd birthday party. I must say that I didnt actually try it because I was so busy doing other things. But here is my oppinion on making it. This makes a HUGE cheeseball. I had 35 people and I had half leftover at the end. But anyways. I must stress that the cream cheese MUST be softened. I didnt have time to let it sit out of the fridge. And let me tell you my arm just about broke. My hubby and I had to take turns stirring. But aside from that I believe this was a good recipe. Everone seemed to love it. And my dad and aunt were fighting over who got to take home the leftovers! Thanks!!!
This was easy to make and an absolute hit at my annual Christmas party! I was already asked to make this cheese ball for a New Years party! This makes a very large cheese ball. I actually made two, smaller cheese balls with this recipe.
The title says it all - EASY! I made a more complicated one a few years ago that involved spinach and a few other ingredients, and this one was literally ready after a few minutes. I do suggest letting it sit in the fridge for a few hours or even days and let the flavors blend together.
made this for Christmas Eve. personally, make this about 8 hrs. ahead of time and roll in pecans right before serving. after waiting those 8 hrs., it's definitely not as salty and it's much easier to handle when rolling in nuts because it's alot more firm. already planning on making this again for new years eve!
I'm a huge fan of cream cheese dips, and this one was not very good. Maybe it needed a few more ingredients. After tasting it, I added a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce, which helped some. My daughter, who is crazy for ranch dip and cream cheese, liked it a lot.
This is a great recipe. I don't use a full package of the Ranch, I just mix to taste. I add chopped green onions, fresh cooked bacon (have used Oscar Meyer bits, when in a pinch, too), about 4 slices of bacon, chopped. Then follow the rest of the recipe. You can also added diced sweet peppers, pineapple as well as other creative add ins. I did chose to roll mine in nuts, but only because I added the bacon inside. Otherwise, I would have rolled in bacon. Great recipe, and base for a recipe!
Okay everyone, here's the trick to take this cheese ball from good to superior... get a jar of dried beef to chop and add to the mix. BUT, be sure to allow enough time for this to sit in the fridge over night. It seems to make such a huge difference by allowing 12-24 hours for the flavors to meld together. Every time I make this, people ask for the recipe and they usually ask, "what's that added flavor, can't quite figure it out"? Dried beef..... ah! Keeps 'em guessing all the time.
This is a great base recipe... you can add meat(s), cheese(s) and veggie(s) of your choice and I've made this w/Italian dressing mix as well (w/pepperoni, olives & green pepper bits! My favorite is making a cheese-ball snowman, using black olives for eyes, a ready-cut mini carrot as the nose and a green or red pepper scarf... buttons are optional like everything else!!!
I made this recipe today for Thanksgiving at a friends house. I made it exactly as the recipe says and it was perfect, everyone raved about it. I mashed the cream cheese with a potato masher and mixed in the cheese and ranch dressing with my hands. It was not salty or too strong for us at all. I can't belive how easy such a delicious recipe was to make.
This recipe was very easy and delicious! I added a few dashes of worcestershire sauce, a small spoon of horseradish, and a few finely chopped chives. I buy the ranch mix in a large canister, which didn't give the equivalent for the package-i had a hard time finding it on the internet--so if you need it, it's apx. 2 1/2 T. ( I heard 2, then i heard 3?) I am planning to roll them in crisp bacon pieces-only concern I have is how the bacon will hold up because I am freezing them, I hope it doesn't end up soggy?
My first cheeseball. I was scared because I didn't know what to expect. I was making it for a potluck at work. They tried to tell me to buy some sort of tubbed cheese and this and that and worcheshire sauce(spell that on the fly, I dare you) and I was confused. So I searched. Went to giant eagle with a print out of the ingredients. Bought the best(hidden valley, Sargento, and philly) and put it all together. Was kinda hard to mix. Guess I should've let the cream cheese soften like it says, but was short on time. I took the ball to work, and the work chef asked for the recipe. Needless to say, there were 9 people eating. The cheese ball doesn't exist anymore and it was a success(and super easy) Note: I bought triscuits and wheat thins. another girl bought Townhouse crackers. The townhouse crackers are gone. I still have a box of triscuits and wheat thins. Buy ritz or townhouse crackers. people don't like wheat apparently. Oh, and I didn't use pecans. Giant Eagle was charging too much for them. So I used sliced almonds. Oh, and I tried rolling it after balling it. Didn't work, then I stuck it in the freezer for about 10 minutes and it rolled just fine. Oh, and leave it sit over night, tried some after prep(shh, don't tell the girls at work) it was very ranchy. Next day, was great.
This cheeseball is AWESOME! The only thing I did differently was added real bacon bits to the outside of the cheeseball as opposed to nuts. This cheeseball is huge! It was a hit at our party! VERY easy to make! Thanks for sharing!!
The ranch dressing mix really makes this cheese ball taste great. Our dinner party of 13 practically ate the whole thing before dinner was served. They loved it and the little that was left over was ate by my kids before bed.
It was delicious.I can't stop eating it. I made it the day before. I can see it might be strong for some but I liked it the way it was. For those who want a milder flavor, just use half a package of the dressing.
This is a great and simple cheese ball. I only had colby jack cheese on hand and walnuts instead of pecans. The flavor is delicious! I will make this again and again. I know some have complained about there being too much ranch, but just add it to taste and problem solved!
Per other reviews, we added green onion and rolled in bacon bits instead of pecans. Next time I would add some kick too. My daughter decorated it like a turkey (pecans and townhouse crackers for the feathers, red bell pepper for the head) and everyone loved it!
We really like this easy cheese ball, and it is pretty easy to keep the ingredients around for last-minute gatherings. We tried using taco seasoning instead of ranch dressing mix and that is really good, too. We plan on trying chili seasoning, as well as onion soup mix, to see how they turn out.
Hard to believe that this cheeseball is so great and only uses 4 ingredients. Definitely make a day ahead, cheeseballs always taste better the next day after the flavors have time to sit together. Everyone always loves this recipe!!!
This cheese ball recipe is very easy to make and tastes great! I gave 6 away as gifts last year for Christmas and every one loved them. I am making some right now for my family, it's become a nice tradition and it is just as good or better than Hickory Farms cheese balls.
I made the recipe with ingredients as listed. I made sure I used the powdered ranch dressing, as opposed to dip, as other suggested. The only change I made was in technique - I toasted the pecans for a few minutes in the oven. Served it with wheat thin crackers and it was a big hit at Thanksgiving!
OMgosh!!! yummy! i just made this, and i can't wait for my hubby to try it!! i used sharp cheddar and bumped it up to 3 cups. then threw some real bacon bits (bought) into a hot frying pan along with some worcestershire sauce, for 3-4 minutes, let it cool and mashed it in with the cheese and dressing. it yeilded 4 baseball size cheese balls= pefection!! i had to try some right away and it is the best cheese ball i have ever made!! i can't wait until the flavors really set!!! OMgosh! i am so pleased with this recipe, thank you so much for sharing!
Delicious and Easy! I had never made a cheese ball and this was very easy to make. I used slivered almonds which I toasted, and kept the other ingredients the same. However, I felt it made a huge ball and would either make it into 2 balls or 1/2 the recipe. I served it with a variety of wheat and water crackers. It went over well.
A hit with our crowd. I used sun-dried tomato cream cheese and made two smaller cheese balls - one rolled in pecans and the other in bacon. About half of the pecan cheese ball was leftover, but the one with bacon was devoured.
I made a different cheese ball for years, but came across this one and decided to try it. YUM! I changed it a little. I used sharp cheddar and added tabasco sauce, worcestershire sauce, left out the dill, added green onions. We will make this again and again. Thanks
This was so good and so easy! We used a little lest ranch mix then it called for because I only had two small packets but it was so good! We mixed some nuts in the cheeseball and coated them on top and really enjoyed it.
Followed the recipe exactly as stated. This was fantastic! Made a couple cheese balls for my sister's baby shower. Everyone thought they were the Hickory Farms cheese balls (for taste & appearance). Will be using this recipe a lot!
The nurses at my hubby's work were absolutely falling over their chairs for this, as was I from the comfort of my home :) with the one I saved for us! Went awesome with wheat thins, and rolled in crushed almonds.
I'm making this again for our Thanksgiving family get together. It is quick, can be made the day before, and is DELISH! I've made the original recipe and sometimes I've added green onions, sometimes red peppers, sometimes both. It's a very versatile recipe that can be changed based on your mood or what you have on hand. Thanks again for a great recipe!
Made this for "Girls Night"...everyone LOVED it! This is a great basic recipe that can take on many different flavor variations: I used only HALF of the ranch dressing mix; added dill, bacon bits, chopped green onions, finely chopped parsley and used sharp cheddar cheese. So many things one can do with this recipe, it's endless! (And makes a BIG cheese ball)...:o)
Great recipe! I toasted the pecans first (be sure to let them cool) and they gave that extra rich flavor and crunch to the cheeseball. Also, this recipe makes a huge ball and seemed to serve twice as many people as indicated. The next time, I made two medium/large ones and it worked out great.
Very nice; made 2 med sized balls...I added real bacon bits since there are peanut allergies in the family, a few dashes of hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. I made it the day before so the flavours could meld together, and rolled them in smoked paprika to serve. I will be making this again..thanks for the recipe!
I love this cheese ball recipe. I use it every year at Thanksgiving and turn it into a turkey by putting sliced almonds all over it for the feathers, wooden skewers in the back with cheese blocks, grapes and other colorful food for the plumes and a slice of cheese for the gobbler. It's always a big hit!
Easy this certainly was. But I didn't find anything special about it. I rolled it in sliced almonds. Was ok, but needs more to it to make it worth making again. Maybe a stronger cheese like blue cheese or feta? (I guess I just prefer stronger flavours) Other reviewers are quite correct about leaving it overnight in the fridge before serving as it is very salty at first.
This recipe is great but I alter mine quite a bit. I do not roll mine in pecan or add cheese into the cheese ball. I do 2 packages of cream cheese, ranch dressing, 1 teaspoon tabasco sauce and 1 teaspoon of horseradish. It gives it a little zing. Then I roll my cheese ball in the shredded cheese. Serve chilled. I made this for thanksgiving and it was gone in 6 minutes. I couldn't believe it! It wasn't spicy but had a little zing to it and I couldn't stop eating it along with everyone else. My great grandma said that it was the best that she's ever eaten and she's 94 years old so that says a lot. Try this and you'll love it!!! It sounds kind of gross but it's not and I can't handle spicy foods, they kill my belly. Good luck and thanks for the recipe!!
This was excellent. Of course I added some things as I like depth of flavors. 1 tsp roasted garlic, 1 tbsp. worcestershire, and 1 tbsp. franks red hot. I wasn't sure about rolling in pecans as although I like them, I didn't think they would be good with the creamy cheese, but they were great! It got rave reviews.
This cheeseball is really nice!! It went over very well at a get together. I did not have a ranch seasoning packet so I used the dry ingredients to the "Ranch DressingII" recipe found on the salads recipe page. I also recommend you use the toasted slivered almonds. They really make it something special.
