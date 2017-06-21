Apple, Pecan, Cranberry, and Avocado Spinach Salad with Balsamic Dressing

70 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 10
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

I like using Cripp, Braeburn, or Gala apples in this yummy salad!

By teenbeauty

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 salad
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place spinach, cranberries, pecans, apple, onion, carrot, and avocado into a bowl. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette, and toss to coat.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 17.3g; sodium 241mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022