Apple, Pecan, Cranberry, and Avocado Spinach Salad with Balsamic Dressing
I like using Cripp, Braeburn, or Gala apples in this yummy salad!
I like using Cripp, Braeburn, or Gala apples in this yummy salad!
Wonderful salad! I love the combination of flavors and vibrant colors! I didn't have salted pecans on hand so I used toasted walnuts instead. I sliced a Granny Smith apple nice and thin and instead of an avacado I added some feta cheese. Definitely a nice balance of sweet and salty. I used "Honey Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette" from this site. Very good!Read More
The ingredients in the salad was very appetizing but the dressing was not to our liking. We ended up using a different dressing and we love balsamic vinegar, hmmmmm.Read More
Wonderful salad! I love the combination of flavors and vibrant colors! I didn't have salted pecans on hand so I used toasted walnuts instead. I sliced a Granny Smith apple nice and thin and instead of an avacado I added some feta cheese. Definitely a nice balance of sweet and salty. I used "Honey Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette" from this site. Very good!
Instead of the classic balsamic vinegar, I did that one: 1/4 cup red wine vinegar 1/2 tsp tarragon 1/2 tsp Dijon mustard 1/2 cup olive oil salt & pepper to taste
Hi fellow cooks! When making this recipe, I ALWAYS use Trader Joe's Baby Spinach, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, Dried Cranberries, Roasted & Salted Pecans, and their super fresh veggies. Hope you enjoy!
An AMAZING SALAD!!!!! I added light feta cheese as well and didn't add the carrot... so yummy! I loved it so much i ate the same salad for the next 2 days.
Yum! Simple and tasty as a side or light meal. I make my own balsamic maple dressing: 1/4 balsamic, 1/4 maple syrup, 1/2 good olive oil and a bit of pepper. We also recently discovered unsulphered dried cranberries - they are dark and chewy and loaded with flavour. A big plus if you can find them.
I'm kind of a salad freak and I loved this salad. I used a papaya poppyseed dressing on it since that's what I had on hand and it worked great. My only problem with it (and it was my fault) was that I didn't really measure out how much onion I put in so it kind of overpowered the taste. I'll put much less onion in next time and I'm sure it'll be perfect
Served to a crowd with great success. Every guest commented on uniqueness and deliciousness of this VERY simple salad!
My boyfriend's second helping of this salad was the largest portion he has gone back for in the last 6 months. And both my children enjoyed it as well. Don't make this salad unless you have the avocado because the way it glides over your tongue really compliments the rest of the textures. I feel extremely comfortable feeding this to my family, thanks for sharing such a healthy springboard recipe. (Also tasty w/ slivered almonds & sunflower seeds.)
This was a nice mix of flavors! Thanks for sharing!
This was a well rounded salad with a good mix of sweet and salty. In one version I switched the apples for grapes, which I preferred.
Great salad my wife and I enjoyed very much
Very interesting texture! I only had romaine lettuce beause I was out of spinach, but since it calls for balsamic dressing, I immediately thought of pairing it with my favorite grilled romaine lettuce (by LilliansCooks @ GroupRecipes). I also marinated the onions with the romaine lettuce!
The ingredients in the salad was very appetizing but the dressing was not to our liking. We ended up using a different dressing and we love balsamic vinegar, hmmmmm.
I was looking for a quick lunch with ingredients on hand, including a grilled salmon piece, spinach, and an avacado I needed to use up. I used this recipe to make a scrumptious salad! (I didn't use the apple or pecans, but I did use everything else). I used the spray balsamic vinegar. It was easy and awesome! Thanks for the great idea! :))
One of my favorite salads, also good with garlic crutons in it
I substituted the pecans for honey sliced almonds & used a Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette. It was wonderful!
Unbelievably delicious!!! I never would have thought of combining these ingredients in one salad, but it was the best salad we'd ever had. And so healthy too! We used "Our Favorite Balsamic Vinaigrette" from this site for dressing. We will make this again and again!
Was a good salad - I used a sweeter apple, but next time would try something a little more tangy - like Granny Smith. I skipped the Avocado because I don't like them. Thanks for sharing!
Very good. I toasted the pecans and I used a mix of dried fruit and it turned out great. we will have this again.
Didn't add the avocado. Toasted the pecans and added some onion with the apple and dried crasins. One of the best salads I've made.
This salad was delish. I absolutely loved the crunchy texture the apples, pecans,and onions added to this salad. I will def make again, only next time eliminating the avocado....don't think it matched to well.
Mmm, this is nice. I don't like it as much as the pecan and peach spinach salad we tried last night, but I do like it. I didnt' have avocado so I just left it out. I also didn't have a balsamic vinaigrette, and while I could have made one, I chose to use up the rest of the Poppyseed Salad Dressing I made last night. I didn't have quite enough, though, so I added honey dijon dressing to the salad, and it made it the bomb. I think that dressing goes wonderfully with spinach salad, but I never would've tried that if I didn't have enough of the other dressing. Thanks for the recipe!
Very tasty combination, and so quick to make! For the dressing, I mixed balsamic vinegar with oil and a touch of honey, substituted dried dates because I didn't have carrots, and added a few slices of celery. Also works well with toasted almonds and walnuts instead of pecans.
Very delicous salad!!!
Excellent combination of fun ingredients. I didn't expect to receive any praise for just a green salad at my family's Thanksgiving get-togeter, what with all the delicious hot dishes that were offered. But this salad was highly complemented, and my 5-year niece asked for more.
This is such a great salad. It is so tasty. I only had Raspberry Walnut Vinegarette dressing on hand and glazed pecans, it tasted wonderful! I will be making this a lot. I have never given anything 5 stars before, but I thought this was truely delicious.
I really enjoyed this salad. I recommend toasting the pecans.
Awesome! I did omit the spinach and red onion but substituded baby lettuce and Vidalia Onions. I used a Sour Cream and Cream Cheese Dressing instead of vinaigrette (which I did not have). Everyone loved it and will make it again.
this is an awesome salad!! I guess I doubled it and am s-o-o-o glad I did. It is easy to make and delish!!!
I loved the variety of the ingredients, and the interesting look. I will definitely make this again. I used my own dressing though--any slightly sweet dressing will do.
awesome salad made recipe exactly as above except we omited the onion and we loved it. even my 3 year old son loved this which I couldn't believe. I think next time I may add some feta cheese to this, but no changes to this wonderful salad are needed.
Not to my liking
FABULOUS!
Yummy! Even my kids love this salad.
I made this for a holiday dinner and never got around to writing a review. Six weeks later, I can’t remember much about it, so just an average recipe. I remember being bummed because my avocado was bad and I had to leave it out. Hubby commented that he was not fond of the dressing and would have rather had something like a raspberry vinaigrette. From a presentation standpoint, it was perfect for the holiday season, but not sure I would make again.
I left out the pecan and avacado.. was still excellent!
Oh, this is a keeper! Loved the variety of flavors. I didn't put in carrots, but did add some diced Swiss cheese and also used Raspberry-Walnut vinaigrette. Next time I will try substituting the spinach for broccoli.
This was just bursting with flavor! The original recipe was for one, which called for 1 tablespoon of red onion however I only used 1TBLS onion when I made it for three (called for 3TBLS)... you could still taste the onion but it was not overpowering like onions can be. Don't omit them though because they really add to the flavor!
Amazing amazing!! I used feta cheese instead of carrots as one user suggested. Also had walnuts so used instead. It was absolutely delicious!!
Loved this recipe... I usually work with what i have... in this case i had a bunch of substitutes... i didn't really follow the measurements... pretty much figured how much i'd eat of each... :) I did the following substitutions... apples --> peaches... red onions --> shallots... brown sugar --> tiny bit of honey... instead of pecans and cranberries i used a trail mix i put together earlier in the week... --> almonds/walnuts/cashews/sesame seeds/pumpkin seeds/raisins/dried blueberries/little bit of dried coconut... trail mix roasted.... had no carrots :( made my own balsamic vinagrette...
Excellent flavor combinations. Can be made to be visually special. A few tweaks can individualize it.
Love this salad but wish the calorie, carb. etc information was available.
Loved this great summer salad! Changed the vinaigrette as I had some leftover honey Dijon in the fridge, but the result was fantastic!
I made the recipe as written. Unfortunately, for all of the work involved, the many different ingredients didn't lend itself to a WOW flavor. It was OK, but it is not worth the effort. I'm sorry too, as I was really looking forward to it.
Changes I made based on my pantry: I used Brianna's Poppyseed dressing; unsalted pecans, a gala apple, and I didn't include carrots. This salad was delicious.
Love this recipe..simple easy and very tasty. I substituted balsamic vinegar with regular vinegar, sugar and light olive oil with a splash of cranberry syrup..I also toasted almonds instead of using walnuts..I used golden delicious apples as well..very good I will make this recipe every time.
I made this for my family on thanksgiving, and they all loved it. I used store bought dressing - a low calorie raspberry vinaigrette, and it was a hit.
I didn't have avocado or pecans so I tossed in one orange and walnuts instead! It still turned out really delicious. Would make it again and again.
Used a whole avacoda
Delish..
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections